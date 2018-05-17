Stocks Tumble As Trump "Doubts China Trade Talks Will Be Successful"

Having seemingly implied that China was behind the North Korean shenanigans regarding the US summit:
"China's Xi may be influencing North Korea's Kim."
“Nothing has changed on North Korea that we know of,” President Trump says as he meets Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of NATO, at the White House.
“I want to give everyone the benefit of the doubt”
If there is no meeting with North Korean leader, it will be “interesting,” he also said.
"I think that things have changed a little bit when they met with China. They met a second time, as you know -- Kim Jong Un had a second meeting with China, which was a little bit of a surprise meeting," President Trump says https://t.co/oIlChbm6Ok pic.twitter.com/Ntpe2QUjLw— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 17, 2018
With a Chinese delegation is currently in Washington taking part in talks with top Trump administration officials.President Trump said that:
he "doubts the China trade talks will be successful" and took the shine off stocks...
“When you’re losing $500 billion a year on trade, you can't lose the trade war, you've already lost it"
Trump on China trade: “When you’re losing $500 billion a year on trade, you can't lose the trade war, you've already lost it" #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/YwOnoUxUAm— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 17, 2018
Stocks slid lower...
But the dollar and bond yields were unimpressed for now.
"Great things are happening"
'Nice, new & shiny'... in fact...!!
In reply to "Great things are happening" by boostedhorse
Clownz don't realize that Trump is always working on a better deal for us.
You mother fuckers might be more comfortable licking Merkel's boots.
In reply to 'Nice, new & shiny'... in… by Consuelo
Trump getting trumped.
Perhaps he's not so brilliant after all..? /sarc
Xi whispering in Kim's ears, Netanyahu whispering in Trump's ears.
In reply to Clownz don't realize that… by tmosley
N'Udder FAIL ...
In reply to Trump getting trumped/ by Klassenfeind
common chump ... you can do it ... ask bolton for advice
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
Of course trade talks won't be successful.
All Trump is bringing to the table is his big mouth. That's easily trumped (pun definitely intended).
In reply to common chump ... you can do… by Pandelis
The President should grow a beard. It would make him look distinguished.
In reply to Of course trade talks won't… by bobcatz
Clownz see Trump licking Zionist boot for what it really is.
In reply to Clownz don't realize that… by tmosley
Dude, Trump is not winning right now ..., thanks to Powell lolz
In reply to Clownz don't realize that… by tmosley
Why so glum chum ?
It will be alright, you'll see ..
Have some faith cult foillowers, faith ! !
In reply to Clownz don't realize that… by tmosley
Be ready, Mr. Meteor. I plan on writing you in at the midterms ballot box.
In reply to Why so glum chum ? It will… by Giant Meteor
it was china all along. fuck china. full boycott.
and right at 2pm eastern no doubt...........and stocks will "untumble" by close......it happened once today so why not twice?
you can see the insiders knew of the announcement at 12:30p eastern on the 1 minute chart; now that its out they can comfortably allow the fed to re-inflate the indexes.......opex next.
Dean Vernon Wormer: Cut the horseshit, son. I've got their disciplinary files right here. Who dropped a whole truckload of fizzies into the varsity swim meet? Who delivered the medical school cadavers to the alumni dinner? Every Halloween, the trees are filled with underwear. Every spring, the toilets explode.
Greg Marmalard: You're talking about China, sir.
Dean Vernon Wormer: Of course I'm talking about China, you TWERP!
China is toast...
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/uploads15…
Since 2008™...
In reply to China is toast... http://www… by Bill of Rights
Duh......!
It was by the design of the BRI.
You still don't get it....
The MAGA in DC don't get it.
We don't have a counter attack against the BRI.
Then, add the PetroYuan and PetroEuro on top of that...
and say hello to inflation lolz ahaha,
I hope it's not hyperinflation and income deflation at the same time...
In reply to China is toast... http://www… by Bill of Rights
maybe this news did it:
BREAKING: IG Horowitz has found “reasonable grounds” for believing there has been a violation of federal criminal law in the FBI/DOJ’s handling of the Clinton investigation/s and has referred his findings of potential criminal misconduct to Huber for possible criminal prosecution
qanon: BOOM
the fbi is a criminal organization that serves owebomber and hitlary only.
In reply to maybe this news did it:… by overmedicatedu…
The FBI is the Praetorian Guard of the .01%
In reply to the fbi is a criminal… by buzzsaw99
i hope the fbi never wins another case. they have zero credibility.
q: how can you tell when an fbi agent is lying?
a: his lips are moving.
In reply to The FBI is the Praetorian… by Juggernaut x2
Nothing is going to happen- this is all theater for you mouthbreathing retards
In reply to maybe this news did it:… by overmedicatedu…
Amazing how you can breath with Gills out of water...Do tell.
In reply to Nothing is going to happen-… by Juggernaut x2
JUST VOTE RED IN MIDTERMS AND ALL YOUR DREAMS WILL MAGICALLY COME TRUE! DOUBLE PINKY SWEAR. IT'S DIFFERENT THIS TIME. ALL HAIL LORD ROTHSCHILD!
In reply to Nothing is going to happen-… by Juggernaut x2
i'll have you know that i have been breathing through my nose for most of the morning.
In reply to Nothing is going to happen-… by Juggernaut x2
The 'Hot Air Machine' that blows orange smoke...
the art of the deal
which results in the PetroYuan and PetroEuro!
Hurrayyy ...MAGA!
In reply to the art of the deal by WolfgangCire
It's only begining. SPY is heading down. With the spy seeming to be getting stalled out and the red candles having more volume then the green candles in the past four sessions shows that this uptrend is losing steam. Wit6h the blue trend line from the pitch fork acting as a trend line . In addition, SPY has had 8 days in a row before Tuesday with higher highs. This strong bull trend has not received a pull back and the volume can’t support it anymore. The blue line representing the fib lines should act as good support and resistance . Finally, the RSI is fairly high which is calling that this push is overextended
seems a similar journey, for the past 6-12 months, to that of bitcoin albeit somewhat more staid
In reply to It's only begining. SPY is… by kavabanga
early Christmas for the lip-reading bots closest to the screen.
When the largest hedge funds in the world, Swiss, European, China, Japan central banks finally get their shit together and figure out the way to ass fuck the US Deep State War Machine is to crash the US markets, THEN it is game over.
Oh noes the dow is down triple digits. Send in the govt sponsored PPT to save the day with their printers, ink, and QE infinity. What a joke they have turned the once free markets into
Too much at stake for both countries so expect some tit-for-tat trade blows but there will only be one winner - US - China trade The U.S. trade deficit with China was $347 billion in 2016. The trade deficit exists because U.S. exports to China were only $116 billion while imports from China were $463 billion.
Stick to Gibraltar or the Falklands Bob,new additional Chinese exports to the BRI last year were $700bn.
It might hurt a little to lose US markets but they have already replaced them.That's forecast to top $1tn this year
and will probably beat forecast,bigly.
In reply to Too much at stake for both… by BritBob
for the geopolitically illiterate on here: Keep in mind, we fought 2 proxy wars with China in the 20th century in Korea and Vietnam. They are laughing all the way to the bank.
Small Caps tumble..... To All Time Highs. Bwahahahahaha
Gartman ain't got shit on Tyler bots.
An extremely good negotiating tactic is to be pessimistic and opine on how it is not looking good.
That tactic is used to get more concessions from the other side.
Remember: It is impossible to lose a trade war where you have a $350 billion trade deficit with that country. But in first round negotiations to fix things your goal is to cut that deficit by massive amounts and get certain key and strategic fixes that in the long run will generate a surplus on our side. If after the negotiations your deficit is $100 billion or less and you got 80% of our strategic goals you have to stop to see what develops.
Unless you boycott the country it is not possible to fix all the problems immediately.
In reality Trump took a measured approach by only instituting tariffs. In reality he is also bargaining away a real peace in North Korea as well.
He could have done a much better job by simply announcing a full boycott to begin on a certain date. That with all the tax breaks for corporations would have produced large job growth in the US. and have sent China into a serious and fatal economic crisis. The communist party would not have survived.
so he should go all out slaphappy into negotiations with no room to walk away from the deal? why is that bad?
(((Stocks))) continue to fall but the Russel 2000 continues to rise. Hail Trump!