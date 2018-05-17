Stocks Tumble As Trump "Doubts China Trade Talks Will Be Successful"

Having seemingly implied that China was behind the North Korean shenanigans regarding the US summit:

"China's Xi may be influencing North Korea's Kim."

“Nothing has changed on North Korea that we know of,” President Trump says as he meets Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of NATO, at the White House.

“I want to give everyone the benefit of the doubt”

If there is no meeting with North Korean leader, it will be “interesting,” he also said.

"I think that things have changed a little bit when they met with China. They met a second time, as you know -- Kim Jong Un had a second meeting with China, which was a little bit of a surprise meeting," President Trump says https://t.co/oIlChbm6Ok pic.twitter.com/Ntpe2QUjLw — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 17, 2018

With a Chinese delegation is currently in Washington taking part in talks with top Trump administration officials.President Trump said that:

he "doubts the China trade talks will be successful" and took the shine off stocks... “When you’re losing $500 billion a year on trade, you can't lose the trade war, you've already lost it"

Trump on China trade: “When you’re losing $500 billion a year on trade, you can't lose the trade war, you've already lost it" #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/YwOnoUxUAm — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 17, 2018

Stocks slid lower...

But the dollar and bond yields were unimpressed for now.