Stocks Tumble As Trump "Doubts China Trade Talks Will Be Successful"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 13:59

Having seemingly implied that China was behind the North Korean shenanigans regarding the US summit:

"China's Xi may be influencing North Korea's Kim."

“Nothing has changed on North Korea that we know of,” President Trump says as he meets Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of NATO, at the White House.

“I want to give everyone the benefit of the doubt”

If there is no meeting with North Korean leader, it will be “interesting,” he also said.

With a Chinese delegation is currently in Washington taking part in talks with top Trump administration officials.President Trump said that:

he "doubts the China trade talks will be successful" and took the shine off stocks...

“When you’re losing $500 billion a year on trade, you can't lose the trade war, you've already lost it"

Stocks slid lower...

But the dollar and bond yields were unimpressed for now.

Politics

spastic_colon Thu, 05/17/2018 - 14:02 Permalink

and right at 2pm eastern no doubt...........and stocks will "untumble" by close......it happened once today so why not twice?

you can see the insiders knew of the announcement at 12:30p eastern on the 1 minute chart; now that its out they can comfortably allow the fed to re-inflate the indexes.......opex next.

buzzsaw99 Thu, 05/17/2018 - 14:04 Permalink

Dean Vernon Wormer: Cut the horseshit, son. I've got their disciplinary files right here. Who dropped a whole truckload of fizzies into the varsity swim meet? Who delivered the medical school cadavers to the alumni dinner? Every Halloween, the trees are filled with underwear. Every spring, the toilets explode.

Greg Marmalard: You're talking about China, sir.

Dean Vernon Wormer: Of course I'm talking about China, you TWERP!

overmedicatedu… Thu, 05/17/2018 - 14:05 Permalink

maybe this news did it:

BREAKING: IG Horowitz has found “reasonable grounds” for believing there has been a violation of federal criminal law in the FBI/DOJ’s handling of the Clinton investigation/s and has referred his findings of potential criminal misconduct to Huber for possible criminal prosecution

qanon: BOOM

kavabanga Thu, 05/17/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

It's only begining. SPY is heading down. With the spy seeming to be getting stalled out and the red candles having more volume then the green candles in the past four sessions shows that this uptrend is losing steam. Wit6h the blue trend line from the pitch fork acting as a trend line . In addition, SPY has had 8 days in a row before Tuesday with higher highs. This strong bull trend has not received a pull back and the volume can’t support it anymore. The blue line representing the fib lines should act as good support and resistance . Finally, the RSI is fairly high which is calling that this push is overextended

Cosmicserpent Thu, 05/17/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

When the largest hedge funds in the world, Swiss, European, China, Japan central banks finally get their shit together and figure out the way to ass fuck the US Deep State War Machine is to crash the US markets, THEN it is game over.  

WayneHinds Thu, 05/17/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

Oh noes the dow is down triple digits. Send in the govt sponsored PPT to save the day with their printers, ink, and QE infinity. What a joke they have turned the once free markets into

BritBob Thu, 05/17/2018 - 14:29 Permalink

Too much at stake for both countries so expect some tit-for-tat trade blows but there will only be one winner - US - China trade The U.S. trade deficit with China was $347 billion in 2016. The trade deficit exists because U.S. exports to China were only $116 billion while imports from China were $463 billion. 

Ron_Mexico Thu, 05/17/2018 - 14:50 Permalink

for the geopolitically illiterate on here:  Keep in mind, we fought 2 proxy wars with China in the 20th century in Korea and Vietnam. They are laughing all the way to the bank.

truthalwayswinsout Thu, 05/17/2018 - 15:22 Permalink

An extremely good negotiating tactic is to be pessimistic and opine on how it is not looking good.

That tactic is used to get more concessions from the other side.

Remember: It is impossible to lose a trade war where you have a $350 billion trade deficit with that country.  But in first round negotiations to fix things your goal is to cut that deficit by massive amounts and get certain key and strategic fixes that in the long run will generate a surplus on our side. If after the negotiations your deficit is $100 billion or less and you got 80% of our strategic goals you have to stop to see what develops.

Unless you boycott the country it is not possible to fix all the problems immediately.

In reality Trump took a measured approach by only instituting tariffs. In reality he is also bargaining away a real peace in North Korea as well.

He could have done a much better job by simply announcing a full boycott to begin on a certain date. That with all the tax breaks for corporations would have produced large job growth in the US. and have sent China into a serious and fatal economic crisis. The communist party would not have survived.