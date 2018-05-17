Trader: The "Devastating" Treasury Yield Eruption "So Many Have Feared Looks Likely To Come Soon"

Following the latest barrage of opinions from Wall Street pros on the "magic number" - i.e., the level of 10Y Treasury yields which would cause traders to rotate from equities into bonds...
... here is Bloomberg's markets commentator, Garfield Reynolds, who in his latest Macro View takes a slightly more fatalistic approach, predicting that no matter what the threshold is, yields are now set to overshoot to the top, noting that "the Treasury yield eruption so many have feared looks likely to come soon" and predicting that the concern is that "other markets aren’t prepared for the sort of sustained and substantial sell-off in Treasuries that hasn’t been since for decades."
His full note is below:
Treasury Yields Set to Overshoot to the Top for Once: Macro View
The Treasury yield eruption so many have feared looks likely to come soon. The concern is that other markets aren’t prepared for the sort of sustained and substantial sell-off in Treasuries that hasn’t been since for decades.
Much of the latest move that sent 10s above 3% has been seen as driven by technicals after being initially triggered by a jump in European yields.
That’s a worry because the market has now gone past a series of strong resistance points without significant reliance on a scary set of economic fundamentals -- rising Fed rates, ballooning U.S. deficits, fiscal stimulus, accelerating gains in CPI and crude oil.
Even with the Fed’s implicit confidence that the deflation dragon has been slain, the bond market is in danger of underpricing CPI gains. Five-year breakevens are rising but they have been overtaken by both headline and core inflation figures.
That’s come as crude oil ratchets up in price, overwhelming such long-term bear factors as changing energy-usage profiles and U.S. shale oil production. While recent rallies benefited from unhealthy geopolitics, crude has stayed buoyant even as global tensions eased. That keeps bond traders edgy for signs of fresh inflation acceleration.
It also helps explain why the term premium is back on the move -- on pace for the steepest monthly jump since Trump’s November 2016 election.
There’s plenty of scope for the term premium to keep going as the Fed moves to lessen its repressive sway over the market -- ongoing balance sheet reduction, a Fed benchmark rate getting closer to inflation, and the growing chorus calling for an end to the dot plot.
That all removes certainty, boosting the term premium and volatility.
That rising Fed rate is also creating what may be the single biggest upward driver for Treasury yields -- the jump in money-market rates. They’re on the verge of offering real returns, and beating stock dividend yields, at a time when the Bloomberg Barclays index of T-notes due in 10 years or less is heading for the first 3-quarter losing streak in its 45-year history.
That helps explain why some of the brakes that slowed or stopped previous sell-offs aren’t working -- despite some of the biggest yield premiums on record, foreign holdings have stalled and demand is soggy at auctions. The surge in the dollar seems not to be feeding into bonds and is only intermittently driving stocks, while flows into cash and money market funds have been strong.
It all adds up to a reduction in the haven allure of Treasuries and increases the odds for an unusual overshoot to the top side for yields, one that can devastate a whole range of other assets.
Smokescreen.
No Smokescreen. The problem is pensions are going belly up because of years of low interest rates. A large majority of the pension funds are required to be in bonds. This is the reason around the world rates are rising.
one big DUH! 21 TRILLION PLUS REASONs TO plan for econ-dolla-demise.
welcome to known unknown. reset magnitude one. underlying collateral at risk.
asset depreciation as debt kills equity .calling all fed members- emergency meeting soon.
QE MAGNITUDE ONE coming soon...
QE was a wonderful thing for the 1%. For the rest of the country, not so much. The pain train will run for decades before we're back near any sort of parity with the massive corporate welfare the government handed out for the 1%ers.
Too little, too late. Those public employees will be lucky to get .50 on the dollar.
My tea leaves tell me there is a probability of a bounce in 10Y, let's see if short-term topping process has started
When everyone gets this bearish, its probably time to start buying Treasuries. A little more to the upside in yields, just to get the last stubborn longs to puke.
Or even better, when Gartman says to get short Treasuries, buy with both hands !
The Fed is now FOLLOWING the real markets rather than creating FAKE markets.
The paper losses in the bond market will tip the stock market IMO.
quit your bitching and get on the pain train.
Investing in American or western backed securities and assets is just a losing strategy no matter how much lipstick you put on that pig.
The empire is dying. It committed suicide years ago, and not too many people took notice of it.
It's okay not to be a Jew.
...and not too many people took notice of it.
not too many people took notice of the federal reserve either but let their house atm stop stop working and they will be looking to burn someone at the stake.
6:10 p.m.
A senior Hamas official says the vast majority of protesters killed by Israeli fire during protests on the Gaza border this week were members of the Islamic militant group.
Salah Bardawil says 50 of the nearly 60 protesters killed by Israeli fire were members of the group that rules the Gaza Strip. He spoke in an interview Wednesday to Baladna TV, a private Palestinian news outlet."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/middle_east/the-latest-israeli-mil…
a link to a wapo article? you disappoint me.
Enemy....
According to Israhell, as soon as you pop out of that snatch and they cut the cord you're a member of a militant group.
The only way to avoid that is to be Jewish.
I think you have to have a car too, just being jewish doesnt cut the mustard any moore
Re: Hamas
-Vladimir Lenin
It doesn’t matter which side you’re on - all of the central banks and sovereignties will continue lying as long as they can to keep them in power while keeping us confused and enslaved.
it's rigged
The benchmark treasury yield is just “normalizing”, they said. Debt? Oh. That.
mean reversion is a bitch...and then you get the petro yuan...or an std if youre in california..
And the pathetic metals that the majority push here belongs in the trash dump...pathetic..WRONG AGAIN!!!
13bps from inverted curve put that in your morning coffee