Trump Slams Obama FBI 'Spying' Report As "Bigger Than Watergate"

President Trump came out swinging this morning with his Twitter-game, first lashing out at the start of the second year of special counsel Mueller's "greatest witch hunt in American history" and then blasting reports of FBI spying on his campaign as "bigger than Watergate."

Following Wednesday's Senate Intelligence Committee announcement that it concurred with the intelligence community's 2017 assessment that Russia sought to sow discord during the election with the intent of harming Democrat Hillary Clinton and aiding Trump, but there was no collusion...The president in an early morning tweet again referred to the investigation as a "witch hunt."

"Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History... and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction. The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money!" Trump tweeted.

But it appears to be the ongoing details surrounding allegations of FBI spying during the campaign and "Operation Crossfire Hurricane" that seems to have angered him most.

Touting a report saying the FBI under former President Obama spied on the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election, Trump exclaimed that the revelation could be "bigger than Watergate."

“Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN IMBEDDED INFORMANT,” the president tweeted in reference to a National Review report published last week. “There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate!”

The report alleges that Obama-led agencies used their surveillance powers to monitor the Trump campaign.

As The Hill reports, this is not the first time that the Obama administration has been accused of spying on the Trump campaign. Last year, Trump accused the former president of wiretapping Trump Tower shortly before the 2016 election. “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires ” tapped,” the president tweeted in March 2017.

The Wall Street Journal's Kimberly Strassel - who has been the tip of the spear in exposing what really occurred and stands out among mainstream media types who so easily fold to their peers' NeverTrump 'feelings - laid out, in a series of tweets, some key points that everyone - leftist and right - should consider... (that's wishful thinking)...

1. So a few important points on that new NYT "Hurricane Crossfire" piece. A story that, BTW, all of us following this knew had to be coming. This is DOJ/FBI leakers' attempt to get in front of the facts Nunes is forcing out, to make it not sound so bad. Don't buy it. It's bad. 2. Biggest takeaway: Govt "sources" admit that, indeed, the Obama DOJ and FBI spied on the Trump campaign. Spied . (Tho NYT kindly calls spy an "informant.") NYT slips in confirmation far down in story, and makes it out like it isn't a big deal. It is a very big deal. 3. In self-serving desire to get a sympathetic story about its actions, DOJ/FBI leakers are willing to provide yet more details about that "top secret" source (namely, that spying was aimed at Page/Papadopoulos)--making all more likely/certain source will be outed. That's on them 4. DOJ/FBI (and its leakers) have shredded what little credibility they have in claiming they cannot comply with subpoena. They are willing to provide details to friendly media, but not Congress? Willing to risk very source they claim to need to protect? 5. Back in Dec., NYT assured us it was the Papadopoulos-Downer convo that inspired FBI to launch official counterintelligence operation on July 31, 2016. Which was convenient, since it diminished the role of the dossier. However . . . 6. Now NYT tells us FBI didn't debrief downer until August 2nd. And Nunes says no "official intelligence" from allies was delivered to FBI about that convo prior to July 31. So how did FBI get Downer details? (Political actors?) And what really did inspire the CI investigation? 7. As for whether to believe line that FBI operated soberly/carefully/judiciously in 2016, a main source for this judgment is, um . . .uh . . . Sally Yates. Who was in middle of it all. A bit like asking Putin to reassure that Russia didn't meddle in our election. 8. On that, if u r wondering who narrated this story, note paragraphs that assure everybody that hardly anybody in DOJ knew about probe. Oh, and Comey also was given few details. Nobody knew nothin'! (Cuz when u require whole story saying u behaved, it means u know you didn't.)

Now who is the conspiracy theorist?