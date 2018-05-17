Trump Slams Obama FBI 'Spying' Report As "Bigger Than Watergate"

President Trump came out swinging this morning with his Twitter-game, first lashing out at the start of the second year of special counsel Mueller's "greatest witch hunt in American history" and then blasting reports of FBI spying on his campaign as "bigger than Watergate."
Following Wednesday's Senate Intelligence Committee announcement that it concurred with the intelligence community's 2017 assessment that Russia sought to sow discord during the election with the intent of harming Democrat Hillary Clinton and aiding Trump, but there was no collusion...The president in an early morning tweet again referred to the investigation as a "witch hunt."
"Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History...
and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction. The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money!" Trump tweeted.
But it appears to be the ongoing details surrounding allegations of FBI spying during the campaign and "Operation Crossfire Hurricane" that seems to have angered him most.
Touting a report saying the FBI under former President Obama spied on the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election, Trump exclaimed that the revelation could be "bigger than Watergate."
“Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN IMBEDDED INFORMANT,” the president tweeted in reference to a National Review report published last week.
“There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate!”
The report alleges that Obama-led agencies used their surveillance powers to monitor the Trump campaign.
As The Hill reports, this is not the first time that the Obama administration has been accused of spying on the Trump campaign. Last year, Trump accused the former president of wiretapping Trump Tower shortly before the 2016 election. “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires ” tapped,” the president tweeted in March 2017.
The Wall Street Journal's Kimberly Strassel - who has been the tip of the spear in exposing what really occurred and stands out among mainstream media types who so easily fold to their peers' NeverTrump 'feelings - laid out, in a series of tweets, some key points that everyone - leftist and right - should consider... (that's wishful thinking)...
1. So a few important points on that new NYT "Hurricane Crossfire" piece. A story that, BTW, all of us following this knew had to be coming. This is DOJ/FBI leakers' attempt to get in front of the facts Nunes is forcing out, to make it not sound so bad. Don't buy it. It's bad.
2. Biggest takeaway: Govt "sources" admit that, indeed, the Obama DOJ and FBI spied on the Trump campaign. Spied. (Tho NYT kindly calls spy an "informant.") NYT slips in confirmation far down in story, and makes it out like it isn't a big deal. It is a very big deal.
3. In self-serving desire to get a sympathetic story about its actions, DOJ/FBI leakers are willing to provide yet more details about that "top secret" source (namely, that spying was aimed at Page/Papadopoulos)--making all more likely/certain source will be outed. That's on them
4. DOJ/FBI (and its leakers) have shredded what little credibility they have in claiming they cannot comply with subpoena. They are willing to provide details to friendly media, but not Congress? Willing to risk very source they claim to need to protect?
5. Back in Dec., NYT assured us it was the Papadopoulos-Downer convo that inspired FBI to launch official counterintelligence operation on July 31, 2016. Which was convenient, since it diminished the role of the dossier. However . . .
6. Now NYT tells us FBI didn't debrief downer until August 2nd. And Nunes says no "official intelligence" from allies was delivered to FBI about that convo prior to July 31. So how did FBI get Downer details? (Political actors?) And what really did inspire the CI investigation?
7. As for whether to believe line that FBI operated soberly/carefully/judiciously in 2016, a main source for this judgment is, um . . .uh . . . Sally Yates. Who was in middle of it all. A bit like asking Putin to reassure that Russia didn't meddle in our election.
8. On that, if u r wondering who narrated this story, note paragraphs that assure everybody that hardly anybody in DOJ knew about probe. Oh, and Comey also was given few details. Nobody knew nothin'! (Cuz when u require whole story saying u behaved, it means u know you didn't.)
Now who is the conspiracy theorist?
Comments
So what happens, Thump goes after Omaba Next ???
Midterm elections will be telling.
A. Trump/Sessions "release the hounds" and the DC Swamp Roaches are indicted and the prosecutions begin.
B. Trump keeps talking while Sessions keeps napping, waking occasionally to check on the progress of stamping out the Devils weed.
If it's option A, I expect them to keep 50% of the juiciest indictments for Trump's re-election.
Option B: Well, he's still better than Hillary. I mean that...at least the Supreme Court is still safe and Ruth Buzzy Ginsberg could keel over and Trump gets a pick.
Liberal Supreme Court + Liberal President = You do have a right to bear arms, but you don't need more than a .22 handgun for personal protection. Go ahead folks, abandon Trump and put Democrats in charge by default.
d
Tyler,
There's no need for the air quotes around 'spying'. It is established fact.
The Obama FBI was spying, and the current FBI is still infested with those who do not have the good of the USA in mind, but are rather part of the deep state apparatus that was so shocked when Trump won.
There's a whole lot of swamp left to drain.
c
I'm not getting the outrage here ?
Since the Patriot Act was signed into law; the US government spies on EVERYONE ... or is it that the rich and powerful should be exempted ?
Tyler,
Not really. What we are seeing is finally some pushback on the system to follow the rules as written. You can't just go get a FISA warrant based on false information.
Since the Patriot Act was… by curbjob
Any government would be REMISS not spying on Trump while he was running for President.
Here you've got a man whose BUSINESS DEALINGS reached into all dark corners of the world, especially the JEWISH MAFIA into which two of his children married.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
Not really. What we are… by tmosley
Trump's tweet disparaging hussein was racist; homophobic, anti-muslim.
Impeach him
Any government would be… by revolla
Rip them apart.
Trump's tweet was racist;… by bamawatson
Take your infected leaks and go somewhere disease is welcomed, like Huffington Post. Oh that’s right, you need to be here because your pro-establishment remarks are what get people angry with you to click on your phishing expeditions. At HP you’re probably posting how perfect the Trump Administration is and how Cohen is the savior lawyer of the new forming swamp.
Any government would be… by revolla
Trump is giving the “Deep State” what they want. More weapons sales, more bases in Syria, and when Israel says “jump” Trumplestiltskin asks ‘how high, Master?’
Meanwhile the Iran-was-working-on-a-nuke meme came from the MEK, a terror group which is a puppet of.... wait for it...
Israel.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/what-if-there-never-was-an-iranian-nuclear-weapons-program/
Sad. 😢
Not really. What we are… by tmosley
Trump could do many things at once by simply opening up a proper 9/11 investigation, full funding, and let the chips fall where they may.
Trump is giving the "Deep… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Presumably he’s start with those Dancing Arabs?
That inversion of the truth was pure ZioJew.
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it/Dancing_Israelis
Trump’s claim of 9/11 celebration in New Jersey is based on arrest of 5 ‘laughing’ Israelis
http://mondoweiss.net/2015/11/celebration-laughing-israelis/
Trump could do many things… by Serfs Up
Incorrect. Trump is hijacking all of their support and funding.
MIC cares about money, Deep State cares about control and power. Trump funding the MIC to such extremes makes them support him rather than the Deep State.
Trump is giving the "Deep… by I Am Jack's Ma…
I wish you were right.
But guys like Trump think in dynastic terms.
Will resisting the (((Borg))) payoff for his precious (((daughter)))?
Her speech in Israel was nauseating.
It would have been more dignified if she’s let Nuttyyahoo simply cum all over her tits on live TV.
Incorrect. Trump is… by tmosley
>But guys like Trump think in dynastic terms.
You're not a psychic.
>But guys like Trump think… by tmosley
No, but I don’t think you have to be.
I wish you were right. But… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Sure. You can't get an embassy moved without being a member of the club, which some call the deep state, and others the 51st.
Not really. What we are… by tmosley
This is so true it’s sickening. I remember when the Patriot Act was proposed, people like me were alarmed, worried that it would be abused. The intelligence agencies swore up and down it would only be used to go after terrorists who wanted to maim and kill us. We all felt nervous, but trusted them. We figured the courts would shut it down if it ever got out of control.
Well they did, the courts didn’t, and it has. Our rights to privacy are gone. Our freedom is GONE. Under the banner of “foreign intervention” in ANYTHING, they can get a warrant to light up your life like a switchboard.
Mueller acts like it matters that Russian trolls are on the internet. If our country can’t survive the expression of ideas, if we have enough idiots who are swayed by the fuckwads and jerkoffs who post their anti-American, anti-Semitic shit on places like ZH and Facebook, then to hell with it. I don’t want to make common cause with those sick turds. If we are that weak minded, we are doomed anyway.
Does the USA not bombard foreign countries with TV and radio and internet memes? What was the Voice of America? If we shut off all communication, the voice of freedom will be quashed along with the troll of doom.
Since the Patriot Act was… by curbjob
You and I have some fundamental differences in perspectives, but I must say I agree with your post, and it makes very basic & vital points.
However, regarding the Patriot Act, your statement, "We all felt nervous, but trusted them. We figured the courts would shut it down if it ever got out of control", most certainly does not include me. I knew this was a disaster when it was presented. Just look at who wrote it - a bunch of neocons and dual citizens - and the courts have done little other than degrade personal liberties for decades.
But this paragraph is pure gold:
"Mueller acts like it matters that Russian trolls are on the internet. If our country can’t survive the expression of ideas, if we have enough idiots who are swayed by the fuckwads and jerkoffs who post their anti-American, anti-Semitic shit on places like ZH and Facebook, then to hell with it. I don’t want to make common cause with those sick turds. If we are that weak minded, we are doomed anyway."
See you on the battlefield of ideas.
This is so true it's… by LaugherNYC
See how you write
”anti-American, anti-Semitic shit” while yourself happily engaging in what might be fairly called Anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab shit yourself?
It’s what racist Jewish Zionist hasbarats do.
Try to conflate AMERICAN interests with Jewish and Israeli ones, most of all meaning trying to get us to hate *your* ‘enemies.’
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5733849/Hell-Gaza-mother-cradles-dead-baby-tiny-victim-tear-gas.html
Fuck you. Your comments are as irrational and vile as anyone’s I’ve read - but because you’re a Pali and Iranian hating Jew, you think it doesn’t count.
Fight your own wars, Shmuel. And I don’t think you need more of my fucking tax dollars to fight infants and women and guys throwing rocks at fucking tanks.
This is so true it's… by LaugherNYC
Your "the fuckwads and jerkoffs who post their anti-American, anti-Semitic shit on places like ZH and Facebook" earns you an auto-downtick. If you need to ask why, ask the families of the 60 Palestinian protestors murdered by the new-age nazi superior race vermin in Gaza.
Many at ZH just despise Zionists who put the value of the lives of their own at 50 times that of those whose land they've been stealing non-stop since 1948. Actually, not a lot different from the other semites and their own Islamic superiority complex. Neither tribe is worth pissing on.
Whether they have a foreskin or not has fuck all to do with it.
This is so true it's… by LaugherNYC
Who the fuck would down vote your comment? Naaaaaawwwwww, the Deep State isn’t playing on these forums trying to influence us, not at all!
This is so true it's… by LaugherNYC
" those who do not have the good of the USA in mind, but are rather part of the deep state apparatus that was so shocked when Trump won. "
What's even more shocking is that Trump is basically doing what Hillary would have done anyway in the Middle East.
It's Bush 3.0
Tyler, by Urban Roman
Field Marshal Erich von Manstein would be proud.
This "spying" (aka coup attempt) being exposed in the MSM, along with the unsealing of evidence in the Anthony Weiner conviction, constitute a pincer movement in a political blitzkrieg meant to wipe out the deep state.
c by FireBrander
Just wait until they start peeling the onion that is the Awan/Wasserman-Schultz/Dem Congressional Office/Pakistani Spy Ring.
For more than a decade, more than 40 Democratic Congressional office computer systems have been 100% compromised by a Pakistani spy ring, aided and abetted by Schultz.
Once this gets going, it will rip the face off the Democrat Party. If it doesn't get going, then we will know that the Republicans are absolutely compromised, too, and America is officially toast. Just think about it. A small group of political operatives and foreign nationals with total control of everything that goes in & out of Congressional computers. Every email, every Committee meeting note, every bit of inter-office correspondence.....for over a decade. Could it get any worse than this?
Field Marshal Erich von… by BandGap
If no prosecutions, how is Trump better than Obama was or Clinton would have been? The Deep Black Swamp continues to take over America, that is the danger.
No, we can depend on Ds to do something to start the revolution, and a D will be more obviously, but not different in reality, deserving of the experience than the Rs are. Exactly why we should kick out all the Rs.
c by FireBrander
The missiles, war-mongering, spending bill, barkey care, bombshell memos, fake investigations, sanctions everywhere, provocative embassy moves, ignoring seth rich, ignoring assange, jeff sessions, cabinet full of swamp creatures, etc, etc,
Nah, presidont Hill'rey doesn't scare me anymore.
I'm staying home and I hope it hurts,
If no prosecutions, how is… by lew1024
Flailing and whining is def not indicative of guilt ... wonder who that blocked number was that Jr called
d by BaBaBouy
He's ok with NSA spying on citizens, just not spying on him.
This is what you call "gaslighting."
Meanwhile, the central bank destroys the middle class with secret QE
It's all bullshit, and it's bad for you.
Lol @ the flailing and… by OneStinkyDinky
Spying in alliance with hostile foreign powers, tonto.
He's ok with NSA spying on… by DingleBarryObummer
Lol @ the flailing and… by OneStinkyDinky
Who gives a fuck if they were trying to get dirt on Hillary from Adolph fucking Hitler? If there was no dirt to get, then it wouldn’t matter. Whomever hacked the DNC DID THE USA A FAVOR. We should know what the people who run our country do behind our backs.
HAcking to harm national security is treason and a crime. HAcking to expose liars and criminals in positions of great public power and trust is a crime, but a service to the community.
Lol @ the flailing and… by OneStinkyDinky
No one hacked shit, Seth Rich downloaded shit and passed it along to Assange.
The real deal here is corrupt people got so secure with doing as they pleased that they got sloppy and made really stupid assumptions (she would win). With the MSM on their side it added to the hubris.
Who gives a fuck if they… by LaugherNYC
Soooooo fucking what. When someone gets thrown in prison for a long time or shot for treason, I will care.
Now, just whining from the elitist class. I say, Vigilante justice for the Traitors.....drag them to the curb and just shoot them.
d by BaBaBouy
There is no way Sessions is just doing nothing.
He is either
#1 Building all of the cases and getting ready to release HELL on all involved. From Clinton to Obama, all the way down to snare them all.
#2 Chasing butterflies in a green field in between naps....
d by BaBaBouy
Obama's black and wont be going to jail or be criticised by the media.
black privilege!
d by BaBaBouy
And many people STILL say there's no such thing as a 'swamp' in DC. Bullshit ...
Yep Sir!
And people STILL say there's… by GunnerySgtHartman
The "Watergate" comparison is tiring...what is being uncovered now is nothing short of Treason.
And people STILL say there's… by GunnerySgtHartman
Yes, yes, blah, blah blah...
The bottom line is that the rule of law, such as it is, must apply equally and to everyone otherwise there simply is no rule of law. Moral hazard is a real motherfucker like that.
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
When has the "Rule of Law" EVER applied to those that write the laws?
Yes, yes, blah, blah blah… by LawsofPhysics
When? ... whenever the last time the Dept of Justice was a functional part of the federal govt ... but I don’t remember when that was
When has the "Rule of Law"… by FireBrander
Obama will never be charged with anything. He can talk nice and he is black- therefore he gets a pass on everything. Dude could kill a family of five in a crosswalk, or disappear and let 4 Americans die in a foreign shithole and nobody would so much as bat an eye.
Yes, yes, blah, blah blah… by LawsofPhysics
the fbi is a criminal organization. they should all be up on rico charges.
And a very incompetent one at that. Listening to Comey and reading the FBI texts between the lovebirds shows we are dealing with people you find teaching history at the local community college. That has always bothered me the most. They are not even good at what they do.
the fbi is a criminal… by buzzsaw99
Blue cheese dressing on a salad? Are you stupid or what? Buffalo wings and blue cheese dressing! Now your talking collusion!
I'm guessing the prosecutions start after the midterms. The MAGA Republican landslide will give him the support he needs to follow through.
I think some indictments will come over the summer and will be a big part of the reason Trump will gain more allies in the House and Senate. DNC will be forced to field new candidates to replace those under federal indictment with very little time before election day. Not a good position to be in.
I'm guessing the… by tmosley
Is Trump related to Bush? He's looking more and like Barbara as time goes on.
Symptomatic of your cognitive dissonance.
Is Trump related to Bush? … by DingleBarryObummer