Venezuela's Misery Due To Socialist Principles, Not Oil Prices

Socialist countries are quite adept at providing excuses for their inevitable failure.
As socialist Venezuela hits bottom, the latest culprit is oil. Let’s blame failing oil prices for all the misery. But once prosperous Venezuela has one of the world’s most abundant oil reserves. Ninety-five percent of Venezuela’s income is from oil sales.The country should be swimming in riches. Instead, its people are starving, scavenging desperately for food. The government has helpfully suggested that eating beloved pets might help the hunger problem.
Venezuela is in crisis. Many news sites point at falling oil prices as the reason. But oil prices have been rising since the fourth quarter of 2017, and Venezuela’s economy has only gotten worse. These higher prices should be a boom for Venezuela by creating greater revenues. Instead, its oil industry is in shambles and decline.
Thanks to Venezuela’s mismanagement of its major industries, massive debts and defaults on payments are at an all-time high. Halliburton has written off its $312 million investment in Venezuela, as have other companies. With inflation an annual inflation rate of 16,428%, and its oil output declining by 12 percent in just two months, Venezuela is plummeting into an unprecedented disaster of its own making.
Falling oil prices are not the cause of Venezuela’s misery. It’s socialism. It’s the system whereby government owns the means of production. Historically, governments do a horrible job managing businesses. The Venezuelan government isn’t managing its industries on any level. It’s slowly destroying them. President Maduro has been unable to keep the oil industry running. There are no new investors because the government will confiscate any further exploration.
For any economy to thrive, production must meet consumer demand. The available goods must be affordable to potential buyers. Venezuelans need approximately $150 per month to purchase a dozen of eggs.The averagemonthly income is $2.20, with a tiny stipend of government welfare. Citizens cannot afford to buy what is needed to live comfortably and healthy. That’s socialism. No centrally-run government has ever been able to create and produce efficiently.
Many of Venezuela’s shortages have been created by price controls – another popular socialist tactic. When the government determines prices instead of market forces, prices become artificially low. This creates a greater demand for the product than the seller can deliver at any kind of a profit. The seller is losing money with each sale. The results are the empty Venezuelan supermarket shelves.
In the 1970s, the U.S. instituted price controls on gasoline. The result forced motorists to wait in long lines for hours to get whatever gasoline was available. Buyers at the end of the line frequently found that the gas was sold out once they reached the front of the line. Gas stations set limits on the amount of gasoline that could be purchased, forcing consumers to stand in line more frequently.
When the government controls what is being produced and how much, an invariable hierarchy develops, as it has in Venezuela. While the average Venezuelan citizen goes hungry, government employees eat just fine. Not to mention the military and the police. President Maduro needs to keep these factions happy to ensure their support. So, they get the major share of available goods while the remaining population goes without. This sham is possible only when the government controls the means of production and distribution of goods. It would be impossible in a free society.
In addition to shortages and hiking up prices beyond the means of the average Venezuelan, the country is experiencing extraordinary levels of hyperinflation. The cause of hyperinflation is always the uncontrolled, rapid printing of fiat currency. Venezuela’s annual inflation rate is 16,428%. According to Steve Hanke, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Venezuela’s inflation is exceeding 200 percent every month. It recalls the hyperinflation of post-WWI Germany when money was burned as heating material due to its low value. It was this hyperinflation that led to the election of one of the world’s darkest dictators – Hitler.
In Venezuela, President Maduro is showing similar despotic tendencies. He is allowing a large part of the population to starve to maintain his socialist principles. Starvation and misery have become government policies. There is no other explanation. The situation can only worsen. As people die from hunger, the labor force is reduced, thus reducing the number of available goods, even more, creating even greater catastrophic shortages.
All oil-producing nations have experienced falling oil prices. Only Venezuela is at the brink of an abyss from which it may never recover. Venezuela is sinking in a quagmire of socialist principles. Inefficiency, corruption, price controls, and out-of-control hyperinflation have created economic madness. Does President Maduro care? It’s hard to say. But he and his military minions are not starving, and they have guns. The population is bound to notice sooner or later. What happens when socialism encounters the forces of reality?
The world is watching this grim development, which undoubtedly will not have a happy ending.
Its also demographics...that are the issue.
'tain't the "socialist principles", it is the practices that go hand-in-hand with Socialism that are the proximate cause of the problems
In reply to Its also demographics...that… by Quantify
Low IQs allow populations to believe any crap ideology that promises them free stuff.
In reply to 'tain't the "socialist… by New_Meat
Capitalism: Build the boats.
Socialism: Tax the boats.
Communism: Confiscate the boats.
In reply to Low IQs allow populations to… by Quantify
You mean like USSA socialism which benefits the MIC and crony banks?
In reply to Socialism. Such a pleasant… by ???ö?
Bingo. I'm pretty sure that another VERY significant cause of suffering in Venezuela is US interference, scheming banks like Goldman Sachs, sanctions, attempted coups and various intelligence activities by the CIA et al.
Socialism is for sure a huge factor, but let's not discount the evil of what is being done to Venezuela to punish them for getting out of US dominance under Chavez.
In reply to Y by Pearson365
Nah, they only call it socialism because theft is harder to sell.
In reply to Socialism. Such a pleasant… by ???ö?
It's the cycle of government. The real issue now is that Halliburton lost $300 mil. Democracy is coming to Venezuela, probably by next week.
In reply to 'tain't the "socialist… by New_Meat
And possibly also something to do with Rexxon-Mobil's 2015 big discovery in Essequibo patch, offshore and contested between Venezuela and Guyana.
The Guyanese have already been warned that they will be most likely richer, but also the victims of state capture. They pointedly ignored the warnings.
https://venezuelanalysis.com/analysis/11488
In reply to It's the cycle of government… by Supafly
How did Canada, Germany and Sweden get this high rating? The first doesn't know who ones water in their country, the other two keep voting in assholes that keep destroying their countries. How is it an indicator of high IQ?
In reply to Its also demographics...that… by Quantify
Why is the death of socialism always so long and drawn out. More pain for everyone?
Europe will go through the same shit, as will others. Very sad!
then why won't it die? Has been tried since the 1880s, nothing to show.
In reply to Why is the death of… by MozartIII
Same reason that perpetual motion devices are still tried. There's always a new batch of idiots that can be convinced socialism can work if it's done the right way.
Typically, you'll find the new batch of idiots in schools, and liberal teachers are doing the convincing.
In reply to then why won't it die? Has… by New_Meat
In reply to then why won't it die? Has… by New_Meat
Socialism won't die because there are always a certain group of people who believe that they will be able to rule at the top of their socialist paradise, an elite class above the proletariat.
They know full well the socialist promise of a workers' paradise is a lie, and they tell it deliberately to fool the jealous and stupid proletariat into supporting their ascent to tyrannical power.
In other words, they do not care that socialism doesn't work because socialism isn't their aim: it is totalitarianism they're really after.
In reply to then why won't it die? Has… by New_Meat
Dude, leftists are just one of the tools, the perpetrators are from the banking cabal. When are going to figure it out? Where is your country's gold? Who owns water resources? They are not leftists.
In reply to Leftists destroy everything! by CanadaGoose
In reply to How is Tareck El Aissami, a… by gigadeath
Venezuela voted for this. Sometimes, watching the house burn down is the greatest lesson in economics.
Are you really so sure they actually voted for any of it? If its like they do it here its not likely.
The trend is for governments to do whatever the fuck they want. Basically they just make it all up as they go along. Virtue signalling all the way.
I call it Demockery because it fits!
In reply to Venezuela voted for this. … by sixsigma cygnu…
Chavez was voted in fair and square, I believe. You can bet every poor person ran out and voted for him. No doubt, plenty of middle class didn't understand the full implications and voted for him too. Now, anyone who can get out has left. The only ones left are the poor and the former middle class that didn't have a skill or money to leave with.
In reply to Are you really so sure they… by VWAndy
So what is the US growing misery due to? Socialism? Or is it due to banking parasites driving both countries into the ground?
False dilemma. It is both of the above, plus other factors such as the rise of single-parent families. Socialism is growing rapidly in the USA, as is the bankers' power.
In reply to So what is the US growing… by PrometeyBezkrilov
Government, same as Venezuela, same as everywhere. It doesn't matter what you call it, what -ism you attach to it. It's always government, the belief that good outcomes can result from evil foundations. You can take it to a higher ultimate cause, like human nature, but the state is its manifestation that causes by far the most damage.
It's pretty pathetic though seeing all the socialist apologists make claims like this, as if America is this Laissez faire capitalist country where people engage in free trade. I don't know what planet these people are living on. The majority of the federal budget goes to handouts and entitlements. You are not allowed to make a living at all without some kind of license. People who manage to make a living are forced to use and accept fake money, producing ultimately a fake bubble economy. There are all kinds of "public" pension ponzi schemes bankrupting the country. But to the leftoid apologists America is declining and it's not because of socialism. It's because we're too free. We don't have enough socialism, right? Not the right balance is always the bullshit claim.
In reply to So what is the US growing… by PrometeyBezkrilov
Blame democracy,those people got elected fair and scare presumably.What's wrong it is the people inapt to vote that is the problem
" Socialist countries are quite adept at providing excuses for their inevitable failure." Yeah. Like Chile. Their excuse? "The fucking CIA overthrew our democracy in a violent coup by the fascist military and murdered our president"...Well, ok, that IS some excuse. How about Nicaragua? "Their CIA (again) assembled an invasion force of former Death Squad maggots, killed doctors and unarmed civilians, then invaded our next-door neighbor and said "You're next!. Since, even under enemy invasion we still held elections, we were voted out by terrified, traumatized peasants. Does that make you proud?" I could go on...
if venezuela was able to print money like the us, it will too have 50 million people on food stamps and 95 million people out of the labor force so they would not be counted as unemployed.
the us is a capitalist country and is quite high on the misery index.
This article is up to the usual commie bashing standards of ZH. Does the author seriously believe in a free capitalism model is going to work the world over ? Or is it that the author has too much to lose in a different system than the entirely corrupt 'capitalism' model of today ?
I bet the author speaks from a position of power and privilege. I also bet the author has not ever been at any real bottom nor associated with those who have. Get out of your ivory castle and wake up to the shit your USA goverment spews out onto the rest of the world.
When the playing field is truly levelled we shall see just how good the mighty USA really is. But then again level playing fields are not allowed by the USA.
The author is a coward.
All of the rafts are going from Cuba to the United States; none are headed in the opposite direction. Venezuela no longer has a zoo because the citizens of that nation broke in and ate the animals. Everyplace that has tried real socialism or real communism have found out that those leaders who promise a perfect and just society will in fact kill you if you disagree with them. Even those places like the Nordic countries, which put a happy face on socialism, are finding that... they too are facing a slow death. There are fewer and fewer of them every year because their birth rates have fallen below that which is necessary to sustain population growth. It seems that when you give people everything they need to survive from cradle to grave in a purely secular setting, they actually lose the will to survive as a people. Freedom, still the best chance for prosperity, happiness and the zoo.
Our universities are full of young Bernie Sanders supporters protesting capitalism and disparity. They go there having lived a life of prosperity and safety unparalleled in human history to receive an education in bitterness. They have never lived a day with the fear of going hungry, being cold or with the threat of foreign invasion. They have never had to work hard doing anything unpleasant and are seemingly unaware that it is because there are those in the free enterpris...e world that do just that to provide them all the wonders of their existence.
But rather than a sense of gratitude they protest what is to them the ugly existence of differing levels of prosperity. They are outraged to discover that their sheltered lives of participation trophies will soon end and they will be thrust into a world that keeps score. How quickly we have gone from a society where hard work, responsibility and counting your blessings were prominent then ignored, then mocked and now vilified. The greatest responsibility any generation has is the raising of the next generation. We have failed to pass along how to be happy, how to be free and what it means to be an American.
Meanwhile that twit John Oliver is saying it was not Socialism, just mismanagement, that ruined Venezuela, as if one is not a symptom of the other. When people divorce obvious cause and effect, you know you are dealing with ideologues.
It's not "socialism" as it's a dictatorship run by incompetents - an ex bus driver Nicolás Maduro, and Hugo Chávez an ex military officer. But that's what happens when a "democracy" gets corrupted, everything goes to the other extreme. See Germany with Hitler, Russia with Stalin, China with Mao, Iran with Khoemeini, Cuba with Batista, and alas America with Trump. The list goes on.