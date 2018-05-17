Was Gina Haspel, Trump's New CIA Chief, Involved In Secret Spy Op On Trump Campaign?

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:45

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) expressed concern on Fox News Tuesday over CIA director-designate Gina Haspel's potential involvement in a recently exposed surveillance campaign against Donald Trump's campaign, noting her close relationship with former CIA Director John Brennan. 

Speaking with host Neil Cavuto, Paul said he doesn't want "people running our intelligence agencies that have an axe to grind or have some sort of partisanship lurking beneath the surface."

Paul connects the dots: 

Well, you know, I’m concerned that there are reports that John Brennan, the former head of the CIA under President Obama that he was cooperating with British intelligence to spy on the Trump campaign. This is a big deal.

I think that she is a close acolyte of John Brennan. So, I think some have called her a protégé. 

There are some accusations it was actually ordered by President Obama`s administration, either through John Brennan or others. Gina Haspel is the acting director of the CIA. She is high enough up in the CIA. I think we should know what she knows about whether the Trump campaign was surveilled upon. 

The biggest dot?

Yesterday we profiled a puff piece "planted" in the New York Times which effectively attempts to mount a public defense of the FBI ahead of a much anticipated report later this year by the DOJ's Inspector General, Michael Horowitz. Horowitz's first report on the Clinton email investigation is expected within weeks, however he is also investigating the FBI's conduct during the 2016 US election. 

And as we found out last week, it's looking fairly certain that the FBI embedded at least one mole, and possibly more, inside Trump's 2016 campaign.

The NYT piece reveals that the FBI launched "Operation Crossfire Hurricane" against the Trump campaign, sending anti-Trump agent Peter Strzok to London 90 days before the 2016 election to meet with Alexander Downer. According toi the Times, Strzok and Downer met to describe his meeting with Trump campaign advisor, George Papadopoulos - in which Papadopoulos purportedly said he knew that the Russians had Hillary Clinton's hacked emails. 

The meeting with Downer was described as "highly unusual," and "helped provide the foundation for a case that, a year ago Thursday, became the special counsel investigation." The FBI kept details of the operation secret from most of the DOJ - with "only about five Justice Department officials" aware of the full scope of the case.

Moreover, we know that several other meetings of high profile individuals involved in the anti-Trump effort occurred in London, where former MI6 agent Christopher Steele is based. Steele

What does this have to do with Haspel? OAN's Jack Posobiec lays it out: 

Brennan, by all appearances, was deeply involved in the operation against the Trump campaign. As Paul Sperry of RealClear Investigations reported on Wednesday, Two former colleagues of ex-CIA Director John Brennan have contradicted his claim that the unverified "Steele Dossier" was not part of the US Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Brennan was feeding some of the dossier material to President Obama and passing it off as credible, reports Sperry.

Brennan put some of the dossier material into the PDB [presidential daily briefing] for Obama and described it as coming from a ‘credible source,’ which is how they viewed Steele,” said the source familiar with the House investigation. "But they never corroborated his sources.” -RCI

And while Brennan was feeding Obama unverified information from the Steele dossier, his "Acolyte" Gina Haspel ran the London CIA station - in very close proximity to nearly the entire cast of characters involved in the alleged setup.

Cloud9.5 Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:54 Permalink

The fact that none of us matter is the only reason any of us reading this are still alive.  The Ted Bundys and Jeffery Dahmers in that organization simply have not focused their attention on us yet.  Maybe their body count is so high the thrill is gone and they are bored.

Labworks Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:57 Permalink

Every day things keep getting worse.

Every day there's one disaster after another.

 

Gina Haspel confirmed. This is the fall of America.

 

And you know what pisses me off, that god damn zionist licking punk Tim Kennedy is praising this. Not long ago he was on Infowars talking about how important it is to be self sufficient. What a show, that whole operation is a mind control operation.

 

I fucking hate idiots, we have generations right now in their 30s and 40's praising the MIC. I can't believe how fallen this world is

Sofa King Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:58 Permalink

Seriously, every fucking story or program had this Strzok character in it.

Does the fucking FBI have any other employees? 

Start pulling the fucker toe nails out till he spills the beans on why he’s embedded in every shady fucking operation out there. 

Labworks Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:59 Permalink

All you veterans who go on TV yelling "yeah, we gotta kill em' terrorists"

 

You are the bottom of soceity, your brain was ruined as soon as you stepped foot on that Uncle Sam paycheck. Your whole lives has been a lie, let it sink in for a moment. 

tongue.stan Thu, 05/17/2018 - 17:59 Permalink

'Was Gina Haspel, Trump's New CIA Chief, Involved In Secret Spy Op On Trump Campaign?'

 

Umm, I'm gonna go with a hearty "Yes!"

She should fit right in with the rest of that rogues gallery up there.

Labworks Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:02 Permalink

I can't believe you can fall to this level America.

 

This confirms that you haven't learned one thing since the invasion of Iraq.

 

It's like 17 years of history is just gone from your memories, you can't remember shit?!

Labworks Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:03 Permalink

This is what happens when evil people rewrite history. Not one single fuck of yous remember what really happened.

 

And you don't care either, all you care about is yourselves...you don't give a fuck about anything...............

 

"gotta kill em terrorists, yeah, murica! gotta torture some people! protect the american flag! yeah! Murica!" 

 

S M H.............................

Labworks Thu, 05/17/2018 - 18:05 Permalink

Raw Mcgovern, a fuckign 78 year old CIA veteran was beaten up by 5+ cops for protesting Gina Haspel's nomination.

 

COMPLETE FUCKING BLACKOUT IN THE MEDIA. Is this what America is about? THIS IS WHAT'S LEFT OF AMERICA.