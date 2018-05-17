"We Now Have Urban Ebola" In Congo, WHO Warns Of "Potentially Explosive Increase" In Cases

Experts fear an "explosive increase" in Ebola cases after an outbreak in Congo entered a "new phase" and spread from the countryside to a city.
The BBC reports that Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga confirmed a case in Mbandaka, a city of a million people about 130km (80 miles) from the area where the first cases were confirmed earlier this month.
The city is a major transportation hub with routes to the capital Kinshasa.
Forty-four people have been infected and 23 people are known to have died.
Senior World Health Organization (WHO) official Peter Salama said the spread to Mbandaka meant there was the potential for an "explosive increase" in cases.
"This is a major development in the outbreak," he told the BBC. "We have urban Ebola, which is a very different animal from rural Ebola. The potential for an explosive increase in cases is now there."
Mr Salama, the WHO's deputy director-general for emergency preparedness and response, said Mbandaka's location on the Congo river, widely used for transportation, raised the prospect of Ebola spreading to surrounding countries such as Congo-Brazzaville and the Central African Republic as well as downstream to Kinshasa, a city of 10 million people.
"This puts a whole different lens on this outbreak and gives us increased urgency to move very quickly into Mbandaka to stop this new first sign of transmission," he said.
The BBC adds that the WHO said it was not recommending any trade or travel restrictions either within DR Congo, for example between Mbandaka and Kinshasa, or internationally.
But Mr Salama said that 13 countries in the region were boosting border screening measures and said DR Congo itself was increasing exit screening measures.
"The good news is that the DR Congo population is very used to Ebola outbreaks," he added.
"They know to protect themselves by avoiding mass gatherings and mass funerals. They know as well that traditional healers can amplify the outbreak."
As The Daily Mail notes, it is the ninth time Ebola has been recorded in Congo since the disease made its first known appearance near its northern Ebola river in the 1970s.
Ebola is most feared for the internal and external bleeding it can cause in victims owing to damage done to blood vessels.
The Mail reports that health workers have recorded confirmed, probable and suspected cases of Ebola in three health zones of Congo's Equateur province, and have identified 432 people who may have had contact with the disease, the WHO said.
Supplies sent to Congo included more than 300 body bags for safe burials in affected communities. The vaccine will be reserved for people suspected of coming into contact with the disease, as well as health workers.
The vaccine requires storage at a temperature between -60 and -80 degrees C, tricky in a country with unreliable electricity.
"We are now tracing more than 4,000 contacts of patients and they have spread out all over the region of northwest Congo, so they have to be followed up and the only way to reach them is motorcycles," Salama said.
Comments
Ebola's baaaaack
Damn that sucks. Meanwhile I think in Madagascar, the Black Plague is making a comeback.
By design....
Isn't it, Bill and Marinda Gates
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/gates-foundation-gives-tulane-million…
In reply to Ebola's baaaaack by Brazen Heist
Might want to shut down travel to and from Africa for a while...
In reply to By design.... Isn't it,… by Troy Ounce
This is unthinkable in an advanced society like the Congo!!!
In reply to Might want to shut down… by secretargentman
And just think of the scale of the problem as Africa's population explodes...
http://www.visualcapitalist.com/animation-global-population-by-region-1…
In reply to This is unthinkable in an… by Clueless Economist
Long Hazmat Suits
In reply to And just think of the scale… by TheRunningMan
Nobody cares about Africa.
In reply to This is unthinkable in an… by Clueless Economist
They do after they learned about Wakanda.....
In reply to Nobody cares about Africa. … by NoDebt
LOL! The ghetto is just a front. All the brothers are actually busy working on cancer cures and string theory.
Wakanda forever!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BixxRPxnlin/
In reply to They do after they learned… by gatorengineer
Scholars! One and all!
In reply to LOL! The ghetto is just a… by Jethro
Africa could use some depop.
In reply to They do after they learned… by gatorengineer
Only in fantasy did any blacks in Africa ever build anything that is still standing today. Mostly because they never built anything in the first place, let alone had any sense of a cohesive society to maintain it over time.
In reply to They do after they learned… by gatorengineer
Kinshasa?
Oh, they mean Leupoldville.
Thankless buggers.
In reply to Nobody cares about Africa. … by NoDebt
Yeah, Belgian Congo. Largest French speaking metro area in the world.
In reply to Kinshasa? Oh, they mean… by divingengineer
Eating raw bushmeat like bats and unearthing corpses every few years for rituals may need to be revised.
In reply to This is unthinkable in an… by Clueless Economist
Dude, they eat albinos in the Ivory Coast.
In reply to Eating raw bushmeat like… by Brazen Heist
I really feel for the Albino community in Africa, they get treated savagely. Albino kids are killed, eaten, mutilated for some stupid beliefs that their body parts have special healing properties.
They hunt them down like animals, chop off their arms, heads and legs, then run off with the body parts, selling them off to wealthy superstitious idiots. Its brutal.
In reply to Dude, they eat albinos in… by Jethro
It’s not just albinos. People get “necklaced” over the most petty accusations - very nasty.
In reply to I really feel for the Albino… by Brazen Heist
At least they stopped fucking monkeys,or so they say.
In reply to Eating raw bushmeat like… by Brazen Heist
Sure they did.
In reply to At least they stopped… by Winston Churchill
How can they tell?
In reply to At least they stopped… by Winston Churchill
It'll be in Germany and Sweden in a flash.
https://www.migrationsverket.se/English/About-the-Migration-Agency/Our-…
In reply to Might want to shut down… by secretargentman
Ebola or the Congolese?
In reply to It'll be in Germany and… by sixsigma cygnu…
Both?
In reply to Ebola or the Congolese? by TheRunningMan
Yes...the perfect answer.
In reply to Both? by Arrow4Truth
Whaddya mean? It's already in the states - the CDC owns the patent to Ebola:
https://patents.google.com/patent/CA2741523A1/en
In reply to It'll be in Germany and… by sixsigma cygnu…
In reply to Might want to shut down… by secretargentman
Get FREE souveniers, all you can carry!...
In reply to F me - and the wife just… by 44_shooter
Hazmat suits instead of bathing suits this trip.
In reply to Get FREE souveniers, all you… by Able Ape
Should have stopped in 1650.
In reply to Might want to shut down… by secretargentman
Time to rotate the bio preps.
In reply to Ebola's baaaaack by Brazen Heist
Lol. I wonder if there will be a run on bio suits and masks this time around?
In reply to Time to rotate the bio preps. by NVTRIC
When did that CDC guy disappear again?
In reply to Time to rotate the bio preps. by NVTRIC
Clipboard guy?
In reply to When did that CDC guy… by Lumberjack
The one they found in the river...
In reply to Clipboard guy? by chunga
I forgot all about him. I gotta go, I got rattlesnake on my back porch lol.
In reply to The one they found in the… by Lumberjack
You're probably not even joking.
In reply to I forgot all about him. I… by chunga
Wow, not good. I'm glad Lovey isn't home. It's better for snakes to play in the woods.
In reply to You're probably not even… by Ms No
Along with drug resistant typhoid (in Pakistan). Drug resistant TB has been around for years. Now the US has drug resistant STDs.
Oh, where will the big outbreak happen in the US?
Me, teacher, pick me!
Okay, where will the next pandemic happen?
In the homeless camps of LA, SF, SD, Potland, and Shitattle. All connected by Interstate 5.
In reply to Ebola's baaaaack by Brazen Heist
Maybe. It will invariably come through an airport, on refugee status.
In reply to Along with drug resistant… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I don't know. The way people are living in these homeless camps is the perfect set up for cholera. Nothing like dying while shitting and puking your guts out.
In reply to Maybe. It will invariably… by Jethro
Livin the Dream
In reply to I don't know. The way… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Cholera....definately! No doubt.
In reply to I don't know. The way… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I rather think the Mexican communities in those cities, where they live 15 to a room
In reply to Along with drug resistant… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
They have already been IDd as a vector source for all sorts of shit.
In reply to I rather think the Mexican… by Disgruntled Goat
Just 15 to a room is spacious living, a dream for most beaners...
In reply to I rather think the Mexican… by Disgruntled Goat
Didn't the Black Plague (Obama) move back to Chicongo? Oh shit... read it wrong.
In reply to Ebola's baaaaack by Brazen Heist
Obola lives in DC, with Big Mike and Valerie
In reply to Didn't the Black Plague … by Arrow4Truth
Dry Ice, -78° C .... forget about electricity to store the vaccine .... start shipping this in in Pelican coolers
In reply to Ebola's baaaaack by Brazen Heist
Didn't the US military ship anthrax and other stuff via Fed Ex a few years ago? It was ridiculous.
In reply to Dry Ice, -78° C .... forget… by Disgruntled Goat