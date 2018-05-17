Wells Fargo Caught Altering Information on Business Customers Documents

Just when you thought that after the last criminal offense by Wells Fargo (which as a reminder was pushing customers into higher-fee retirement accounts), surely there was no way Warren Buffett's favorite criminal organization would be caught again engaging in some even more bizarre criminal activity.
Alas, it was not meant to be as Wells somehow always finds a way, and moments ago the WSJ reported that in the latest scandal involving America's largest mortgage lender, "some employees" in Wells Fargo’s business banking, aka "wholesale" unit and is separate from Wells' retail division, improperly altered information on documents related to corporate customers without their knowledge.
The Information adjusted by Wells employees varied from social security numbers to addresses to dates of birth for people associated with business-banking clients, with the bulk of incidents reportedly taking place in 2017 and early 2018, as Wells Fargo was trying to meet a deadline to comply with a regulatory consent order related to the bank’s anti-money-laundering controls.
In other words, to comply with regulations against fabricating client data, Wells... fabricated client data.
The employees were also working to get documents in order prior to new requirements from another regulator for disclosures related to proof of beneficial ownership of businesses, the WSJ added. Wells Fargo only became aware of the behavior in recent months from employees and is still investigating the matter.
While a Wells Fargo spokesman told WSJ the bank doesn’t comment on regulatory matters, he said that "this matter involves documents used for internal purposes," and added that "no customers were negatively impacted, no data left the company, and no products or services were sold as a result" although we are confident the the upcoming congressional hearings may reveals something else.
“Over the past several months we’ve built more robust internal processes that reinforce our values, and if we find any situations where behavior violates those values, we take swift action to correct."
Processes, such as this one, in which the bank fabricated corporate customer data.
The altering of information within the business-banking division of Wells Fargo, which serves small firms with annual sales ranging from $5 million to $20 million, comes as the bank is continuing to grapple with the fallout from the sales-practices scandal that erupted in September 2016. That involved bank employees fabricating information to open as many as 3.5 million accounts without customers’ knowledge or authorization.
Regulators subsequently sanctioned Wells as more problems have emerged. Wells Fargo agreed to a $1 billion settlement with two of its main regulators in April, which forced the bank to adjust reported first-quarter earnings by $800 million. The settlement focused on risk-management failures that led to improper charges to mortgage and auto-lending customers.
Following the news, Wells Fargo stock has slumped, and is the worst performer in the KBW bank index, falling as much as 1.5% in early trading.
Put it out if it's misery.
yep - banking is a jobs program for satanists
Did they mix up test and production systems?
This is a real plunder from the state via so called "regulators": this bank caused harm to its clients and money that should be theirs goes to the gov in fine, improvising everyone except the MIC, ultimate recipient of every single federal dollar.
But it's alright because
---
It's okay not to be a Jew.
And people still use the DEEP WELLS FARTO? Daannngg.
Wells:
"We cut payroll to the bone to make our numbers and executive bonuses and we only hire people who score high in the upper right quandrant of the personality profile we administer which is a strong indicator of " remorseless dolt".
"We do this all for Uncle Warren!"
The solution is simple: Suspend FDIC insurance for as long as these issues have been going on. If this has been going on for years, then they are not FDIC insured for years.
Customers will then understand that they use Wells Fargo at their own risk.
If they jailed a few directors it would stop in an instant.
fines are just cost of doing business
Well, imagine my SHOCK!! It is what it is folks, the Banksters are in total control and if they have to pay back 5% of the profits they steel, that suits their business fraud model just fine thank you very much. And, in the absence of any "Regulator" it isn't going to change any time soon!!
Jailing a few Directors is a great idea (Not going to happen) and also bonus clawback clauses in contracts would help. As of now, there is absolutely NO consequence for these clowns because the fines imposed now, small and insignificant as they may be, are against the COMPANY and so are paid by the SHAREHOLDERS as Company expenses which reduce shareholder profits commensurately. It's a complete joke!!
Are you seeking income or growth?
We'll say growth.
Your tolerance for risk?
We'll just check the box marked high.
Investment time frame?
We'll just check 30 years or longer.
Nope. No need to sign anymore.
We'll just click once...
and click twice and...
It's gone.
Ok with us "transferring" a minimum of 10MM/Day into and out of your account without your knowledge?
We'll just check the box marked yes.
Sign here, It is a statement that allows us to alter your SSN on all forms for, ummm, your protection. It is a digital signature and will apply to any and all documents necessary for our use now, and at any date in the future.
WF is simply too big. It's management is in chaos and employees are poorly trained...it's a fucking train-wreck no matter how you slice it.
Bust it up Mr. Trump.
"Warren Buffett's favorite criminal organization"
This.Is.Funny.
And yet nobody is going to jail.
"Nobody seems to notice. Nobody seems to care." - GC
Nobody in government?
VW, Some years back, the National Maritime Center did the same thing to a bunch of mariners' documents (due to congressionally mandated deadlines) but that was ok.
If we had done that to docs we send them, we'd be subject to Lic. Revocation, fines, and prison.
Local WF branch offices and drive thru tellers are always busy when I drive by; sheep love their herder.
I deal with Bank of America due to it holding my mortgage...went in there a while back, felt like I was in Somalia...BOA loves "refugees"...still wondering who wants to import millions of "refugees" and why?
" And yet nobody is going to jail"
Only until they find a minority or a homo victim. Then the SHTF.
"Wells Fargo only became aware of the behavior in recent months from employees and is still investigating the matter."
Hey, just like Barry! "I only learned about this from watching the news, just like you."
Hence, no responsibility, no harm, no foul. Nothing to see here, move along.
10 years later.
It is why we have all the entertainment ... doesn't time fly /S
Wells Fargo will get the message when customers include molotov cocktails with their deposit slips.
Mega-fines have not changed Well's criminal conduct wrt customers.
All executives who should have been charged have gotten out with their golden parachutes.
Something is wrong with the incentive systems.
"Mega-fines" ????
More like redistribution of wealth. Fed => Wells => .Gov Payoff
Blockchain ledger would stop that shit.
Fifty foot of good rope might do the trick?
Keep in mind that a hangman's noose has 13 coils
13 foot rope with a 15 foot drop
You looking to hang some midgets? Bad maf.
The in branch broker sits at his desk working the phones behind bullet proof glass. Hide that CD account ledger, here comes another sucker!
anyone who still does business with wf deserves the screwing imo. i knew they were crooks twenty years ago.
I won`t do business with Bank of America either.....
They are a bunch of slimey taxpayer bailed out weasels also.......
Steal $1 dollar and pay10 cents in fines. A business model Warren Buffett can support! Why do the sheeple still bank there?
10% might make the banks think for about a hour, till they can claim the fines as tax deductable losses. More like 0.01cent fine.
Subprime? How about now?
Thats America for you......
As long as you can afford to buy off enough politicians, you can operate your racketeering organization unimpeded......
Just hire yourself a few Cohen like, pay for play attorneys, with political gravitas, and your sheering of the sheeple can roll on......
Then after stealing 10 billion, you pay the government its one billion cut as a fine, and then you golden parachute out to retirement happy valley, while the people you stole from get the golden shower....
Probably just filled in blank spots where people left out unimportant data, so the form would look complete. handed a form to somebody the other day, and she went nuts, Oh My god, you filled it out correctly, first one today, I smiled and said Went to School for that.
Instead of jail these jokers get rim job service from the regulators. Tell me what I had for dinner last night and there may be a high paying job in it for you when you unlatch from the teat!
...And somehow, they still have a banking license.
Un-believable.
How in the fuck is Wells Fargo still in business, and all their leaders not in the slammer?
Lots of pull.
Not for long though, imo.
It's called crony capitalism. The only form of capitalism flourishing in America!
-- Willie Sutton, American hero
nobody cares
nothing will be done.
free for all
First, there is the crime, then the cover-up. Wells Fargo committed lots of crimes with lots of cover-ups. What happens when sociopathic jews control a nation's banking/finance system.
There's never just one cockroach. All the TARP criminals are balls deep in Obama's agenda.
ALL I want to know is when is Wells Fargo going to lose their license to do business? WTF is wrong with the so called regulators - you people taking bribes?!?
What would uncle Warren do?
Even the sacred Credit Unions are not above being corrupt to high degrees of malfeasance.
I have a small HELOC with one. I lived in the house at one time, but then converted it to a rental. Didn't tell the bank. They didn't care.
Didn't pay taxes on it for eight years. Finally the county or the city, somebody, foreclosed. Actually, the property never went to the foreclosure auction. It was sold to some insider.
Meanwhile, the bank had contacted me about the situation as it unfolded. I told them point blank that I would honor my commitment and continue paying - and using - the HELOC, though if as much as one word was changed from the original agreement, I would stop paying.
They changed nothing.
I continue to pay monthly as usual, and use the funds as needed, despite not actually having title to the property for nearly two years. I may be moving to another state within six to eight months, so I'm considering my options. Maybe stick that "person of interest" with the loan balance. It would serve all parties right.
I'm biding my time. Waiting for the right moment.
It's coming.
BTW: The way I've handled my finances, I'm pretty much judgement-proof. I technically own very little other than my car, clothes, some tools and a piece of land, which I'll probably be selling.