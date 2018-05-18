Brennan "Needs Very Good Lawyer" Says DiGenova; "He's Going To Be In Front Of A Grand Jury Shortly"

Veteran D.C. attorney Joe diGenova - who President Trump initially wanted to hire to represent him in the Mueller probe, only to have to step aside due to conflicts - sat down on Fox News on Thursday where he put a bow on what many believe was a high-stakes gamble by various members within the Obama Intelligence Community (IC) and others to infiltrate the Trump campaign and frame Donald Trump with Russiagate.
Key among the participants in this alleged plot is former CIA director John Brennan, whose involvement is thought to have dovetailed with the FBI's recently disclosed "operation Crossfire Hurricane" - the code name given to the agency's earliest counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign. The FBI says the operation was launched following a drunken conversation between a Clinton-linked Australian ambassador and a low-level Trump associate, George Papadopoulos, who may have been set up from the start after being fed information by a professor named Joseph Mifsud, who is currently missing.
It’s becoming more and more clear John Brennan ran a Russian false flag operation against the Trump campaign, using elements associated with the DOJ, the DNC, and MI6— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 16, 2018
When Carlson asked diGenova for an update on recent developments, the former federal prosecutor (and special counsel to boot) said:
- We know that Hillary Clinton was illegally exonerated
- We know that there was a substantial effort to frame the current President of the United States with crimes by infiltrating his campaign and then his administration with spies that the FBI had set upon them
- We have learned that the crimes were committed by the FBI, senior members of the Department of Justice, John Brennan, Mr. Clapper, Mr. Comey, and others associated with the Democratic party
- Donald Trump and his associates committed no crimes
When asked to explain the mechanics of the setup, diGenova tells Carlson that the FBI "purposely sent people into the Trump campaign to plant false information, then forced that information to be forwarded back to CIA and then funneled to the FBI, to be used as false information in FISA applications."
"Everybody involved in that process who knowingly participated committed a crime," diGenova added. The lawyer then offered Brennan some legal advice:
Tucker: So why aren't they being held to account?
diGenova: As of today, I understand that a referral for criminal prosecution has been made by Mr. Horowitz to Mr. Huber, who is investigating the FISA leaks, the unmasking, the leaks of the unmasking and everything we described tonight. Criminal referrals have already been made, and I suggest that Mr. Brennan - who loves to make comments about the process, get himself a good lawyer. Not a good writer.
Tucker: Wait, John Brennan the NBC news paid consultant?
diGenova: Yes, NBC News' consultant, the former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, the most partisan hack leader of the CIA in history, needs a very very good lawyer.
Tucker: Criminal lawyer?
diGenova: Yes, criminal lawyer - oh yes, he doesn't need a slip-and-fall lawyer, although he's going to slip and fall. He's going to be in front of a grand jury shortly.
Tucker: That's news.
diGenova: Yes, and that's good news.
Brennan, along with Strzok and former Secretary of State John Kerry were recently accused of setting "Russian espionage traps for minor players in the Trump campaign," according to journalist Paul Sperry.
DEVELOPING: A major new front is opening in the political espionage scandal. In summer 2016, Brennan with his FBI liaison Strzok, along with help from Kerry @ State, were trying to set Russian espionage traps for minor players in the Trump campaign through cultivated intel assets— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 11, 2018
Brennan also appears to have perjured himself during Congressional testimony about the Steele Dossier - and is being investigated by House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Devin Nunes. As Paul Sperry wrote in February:
In his May 2017 testimony before the intelligence panel, Brennan emphatically denied the dossier factored into the intelligence community’s publicly released conclusion last year that Russia meddled in the 2016 election “to help Trump’s chances of victory.”
Brennan also swore that he did not know who commissioned the anti-Trump research document (excerpt here), even though senior national security and counterintelligence officials at the Justice Department and FBI knew the previous year that the dossier was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign. -RealClear Investigations
Except, Brennan was feeding President Obama unverified dossier information according to Sperry - directly contradicting his testimony, while former NSA Director Michael Rogers told Congressional investigators that the dossier was in fact part of the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) in the Russia investigation.
In a March 5, 2018, letter to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, Adm. Rogers informed the committee that a two-page summary of the dossier — described as “the Christopher Steele information” — was “added” as an “appendix to the ICA draft,” and that consideration of that appendix was “part of the overall ICA review/approval process.”
...
“Brennan put some of the dossier material into the PDB [presidential daily briefing] for Obama and described it as coming from a ‘credible source,’ which is how they viewed Steele,” said the source familiar with the House investigation. "But they never corroborated his sources.” -RCI
So, if Sperry's tweet is correct, Brennan, the Obama State department, the CIA and the FBI conspired to set "Russian espionage traps" for minor players in the Trump campaign, planted a mole (or several) within the Trump campaign, and then used a phony Clinton-funded dossier created by a former British spy to bolster their flimsy claims as part of the ICA.
Indeed, it appears the whole house of cards is about to collapse.
Brennan keeps flying off the handle...
As various aspects of the alleged plot have unraveled, Brennan - who insisted on being sworn in under Obama on an original draft of the constitution (without the Bill of Rights and all those inconvenient amendments), spied on members of Congress, endorsed torture, and ran Obama's covert drone war. has become progressively unhinged.
When former Deputy FBI Director Andy McCabe was fired in March for lying under oath about leaks to the media, Brennan fired off an angry screed over Twitter in response to a celebratory tweet by President Trump, writing "When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you."
When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018
McCabe was fired after the DOJ's Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, found that he lied four times about authorizing a self-serving leak to the New York Times claiming that the FBI had not put the brakes on the Clinton Foundation investigation, during a period in which he was coming under fire over a $467,500 campaign donation his wife Jill took from Clinton pal Terry McAuliffe.
Brennan lost it again in April after President Trump called James Comey a "proven LEAKER & LIAR," who "leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted," firing back once again to let Trump know that his "kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey."
Your kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey. As the greatest Nation history has known, we have the opportunity to emerge from this nightmare stronger & more committed to ensuring a better life for all Americans, including those you have so tragically deceived. https://t.co/eC6LATH2Gd— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 13, 2018
Several weeks later after Trump tweeted "Clapper lied about (fraudulent) Dossier leaks to CNN ... He is a lying machine who now works for Fake News CNN," Brennan - who now works for MSNBC, fired back "Mr. Trump: Your hypocrisy knows no bounds. Jim Clapper is a man of integrity, honesty, ethics, & morality. You are not."
Mr. Trump: Your hypocrisy knows no bounds. Jim Clapper is a man of integrity, honesty, ethics, & morality. You are not. Jim Clapper served his country for over a half century, including in Vietnam. You did not. By your words & behavior, you diminish the Office of the Presidency. https://t.co/bYlmZInDoM— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 28, 2018
Clapper notably leaked information about the Steele Dossier to CNN's Jake Tapper and appears to have lied to Congress about it under oath.
The revelation that Clapper was responsible for leaking details of both the dossier and briefings to two presidents on the matter is significant, because former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey wrote in one of four memos that he leaked that the briefing of Trump on salacious and unverified allegations from the dossier was necessary because “CNN had them and were looking for a news hook.” -The Federalist
Integrity, Honesty, Ethics, Morality & Leaking like a sieve
Speaking of leaks, Former Assistant FBI Director James Kallstrom told Fox's Maria Bartiromo in March that there was a plot among "high-ranking" people throughout government - "not just the FBI," who coordinated in a scheme to help Hillary Clinton avoid indictment.
Kallstrom rattled off a list of involved parties - ending with Brennan...
Kallstrom: There's no question that he and McCabe and others in the FBI and the Justice Department, and, we're gonna find out the State Department and the National Security Advisor to the President, and the Deputy National Security advisor, and John Brennan.
While discussing Brennan's pithy tweet in response to McCabe's firing, Kallstrom dropped a bombshell: that Brennan had projected extreme animosity towards Trump, and was directly involved in leaks to the press.
Kallstrom: My sources tell me that he was leaking almost weekly and daily. He was taking that bunch of phony crap supposedly from Russia, and peddling that through the Congress, all his buddies in the media, he was one of the active people. I've known him a long time.
Bartiromo: You think he's involved?
Kallstrom: Oh I think he's involved, absolutely. And I think it goes right to the top Maria.
Considering the direction things seem to be going for John Brennan and his role in what may be the largest scandal in US history, diGenova's advice to get a "very very good lawyer" seems sound. Meanwhile, as Congressional investigators and the DOJ's Inspector General wrap up their investigations of what happened, we wonder how much deeper the rabbit hole goes. Maybe even undersea?
Remember these:— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 18, 2018
John Brennan
Upstream collection
Undersea cables
Comments
I seem to recall telling everyone here that Federal investigations take a LOT of time--up to three years. But when they finally file charges on you, they will have a case so solid that you don't even need a lawyer.
The Deep State is fucked.
Brennan that arrogant, smug ass.
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/381737-brennan-rips-tr…
...and this https://www.mediaite.com/online/ex-cia-director-brennan-rips-trump-over…
The only question left is who will roll over on hillary/obama first at this point.
Someone posted earlier that they will start digging into the wiener's laptop soon....good times.
In reply to I seem to recall telling… by tmosley
I swear, Ev-er-y day is just like Christmas morning lately. It's really a great time to be alive.
Say, whatever happened to Bes and that stupid moose? ;-)
In reply to Brennan that arrogant, smug… by Theta_Burn
More like whatever happened to Steele?
In reply to I swear, Ev-er-y day is just… by nmewn
So many Crooks, so little time
In reply to More like whatever happened… by GreatUncle
If anyone is wondering how this is being played (by the other side) going forward, the NYT manifesto hides the Obama DoJ appointees and points the finger at Brennan and the FBI, so there you have the script for the necessary fall guys, and will see the entire MSM (sans Fox) reinforce this misdirection. The problem the dumb cunts have in trying to paint an an entire narrative from scratch to protect themselves and others after their Russia collusion turned to shit, is Michael Horowitz.
Now that all the bad actors (named in the IG report) have about 3 weeks grace before they...err...fall from grace, watch who breaks cover first.
In reply to So many Crooks, so little… by IntercoursetheEU
Funny, I always associated the "Deep State" with a cabal of scheming Blofelds (sinister laugh and white Persian optional).
And what does it turn out we have?
A cabal of politicized incompetent hubristic fuckwits like Comey and Brennan. We truly are living in an idiocracy when the aforementioned deluded cunts are pulling the strings.
Disappointed isn't the word.
After many Robert Ludlum novels I expected so much more.
These vermin aren't worth pouring gas over, lighting, and then pissing on.
In reply to If anyone is wondering how… by CuttingEdge
There will be no major trial. It will be like the way Iran-Contra resolved, where, IIRC, the former head of the CIA died on an operating table, a couple lesser figures had unfortunate accidents, and one not-so-small player had a "botched" suicide attempt. In the end, a few Royal-row pieces will be sacrificed, but the King & Queen as well as the game itself will be protected.
In reply to Funny, I always associated… by CuttingEdge
Its hilarious for the mass of Hedgers here to get continually PUNKED by these leaks from a non-existant OIG report.... on a Non-existant OIG investigation. Do any of you realize Jeff, I need to bust a Pot Dealer Sessions is our AG?
People believe in a Q-Anon, I guess those are the same people that believe in Santa.
Do you Think for ONE MOMENT if Q were real, that he would not have been found and identified by now? There is no way to post anonymously to a Website without it being tracked. Ultimately in the 5-7 year future there will be an article posted somewhere that it turns out that the "Q thing" was a deepstate scam.
There will be NO report let alone any fallout.... Come on guys dont know know bad acting when you see it?
In reply to There will be no major trial… by The Alarmist
Brennan, then both Clintons, then Obama.
Then, whoever ordered the murder of Scalia, if not one of the above.
In reply to Its hilarious for the mass… by gatorengineer
Picture this in a few months..
hillary with her 48" diameter legs, next to hubby bill, having finally been ratted on/indicted, showing up in wheelchairs, attached to oxygen tanks, with 3 doctors each attending, in a court room setting, like the movie Casino.. ..pleading for mercy, due to health reasons.
In reply to So many Crooks, so little… by IntercoursetheEU
With flies buzzing the 'cavern'...
In reply to Picture this in a few months… by Theta_Burn
People are giving HRC way too much credit in this scheme.
The old cunt hasn't gone the brain cells these days to put one foot in front of another walking down stairs, for fuck's sake. And hasn't had for a decade. She's just a pathetic old scrote consumed by greed, always looking for a money angle in every endeavor - which is why she wasn't jumping up and down in her efforts to be President. No easy profit angle under public scrutiny. At least, not the bucks she was farming at the Foundation.
If there was one person in the Clinton sphere who was a major player co-ordinating with Brennan and Clapper, it's the kiddie-fiddler who makes your skin crawl.
John Podesta.
In reply to With flies buzzing the … by Bank_sters
Hope and pray.
In reply to Picture this in a few months… by Theta_Burn
His pension-provider, MIWhatever, probably realized that this little Hillary-appeasing escapade just cost England more than any brexit.
In reply to More like whatever happened… by GreatUncle
Hang that traitor by his feet and slowly lower that Muslim puke head first into a vat of pigs blood!
In reply to I swear, Ev-er-y day is just… by nmewn
when we think of CIA, in recent years, you think of Victoria Nuland and &^$^ Germany.
Is anyone surprised when the CIA thinks they are smarter than the rest of us?
In reply to Brennan that arrogant, smug… by Theta_Burn
When are they going after the Capo Clintons instead of just their lackeys?
In reply to when we think of CIA, in… by Hal n back
Brennan better make sure he's not missing his daily prayers to Allah. Five times a day, John--you're gonna need all the help you can get from your bloodthirsty moon god.
In reply to When are they going after… by Whoa Dammit
No way that POS is Muslim its all a fucking act. Did everyone forget this is the CIA? People will believe anything the government douche bags feed them, the gullibility just never stops....
In reply to Brennan better make sure he… by Buckaroo Banzai
Probably all at the same time.
Feds are easily capable of arresting hundreds at once.
In reply to When are they going after… by Whoa Dammit
In reply to when we think of CIA, in… by Hal n back
It's a beautiful orchestra starting to come together.....
Obama- too stupid to understand how bad this would get for him, too corrupt to say no- he was the perfect tool for Deep State.
In reply to Brennan that arrogant, smug… by Theta_Burn
Number 1 thing to remember is that they never thought HRC would lose. They didn't put any safeguards in against their plot being discovered because they thought HRC, who was in on the plot, would be the next President & their deceptions & evil could procede without interruption or discovery. Their hubris & arrogance is what will ultimately bring them down.
In reply to It's a beautiful orchestra… by jcaz
Obama is getting a lot of push back on his choice of site for his monument in Chicago. Perhaps he could renovate the old Joliet Correctional Center as his new Presidential Library complete with cells for all the criminals working with him.
In reply to It's a beautiful orchestra… by jcaz
OK,,,,Who gets shot first? Until then, same as it ever was.......
The never ending story of criminals in Washington.
In reply to Brennan that arrogant, smug… by Theta_Burn
Once the handcuffs go on these fuckers and the noose begins to tighten, criminals like McCabe and Comey will be crying like little girls asking for a deal in order to testify against Obama and other criminal co-conspirators.
In reply to Brennan that arrogant, smug… by Theta_Burn
Whoever rules over will probably commit suicide.
In reply to Brennan that arrogant, smug… by Theta_Burn
Does Brennan look like the kind of bloke you would like to beat with a stick ?
Up-vote this post to send that fuck a message !
In reply to Brennan that arrogant, smug… by Theta_Burn
Are you saying I need to buy popcorn and enjoy the show?
In reply to I seem to recall telling… by tmosley
Go all in long popcorn futures. 2 week expiration.
In reply to Are you saying i need to buy… by RabbitOne
Do you really think they are going to indict a former President?
In reply to I seem to recall telling… by tmosley
Nope, but exposing him as the lying, corrupt POS that he is will be a hoot at parties..
In reply to Do you really think they are… by Hefalonicle
It seems that he has committed high crimes as he was DIRECTLY involved with the Trump campaign spying.
If he is, there will be no pardon. Trump ALWAYS gets revenge. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=074HtXwDhso
In reply to Do you really think they are… by Hefalonicle
The part of me that hates Obama to my core & wants to see the f*cker hang sure wishes he would be indicted.....but there's an analytical part of me that knows that this country would come UNGLUED if the Lefty's Magic Negro was ever brought up on charges and, therefore, thinks it will never happen.
Sure hoping my analytical side is full of bullsh*t.
In reply to Do you really think they are… by Hefalonicle
Nope, they have worn themselves out. No energy left. Once the evidence is made public, any furor they do manage will die down.
In reply to The part of me that hates… by BigDawgz
Tie the treason charges in with child abuse and no leftist will say a word.
In reply to The part of me that hates… by BigDawgz
IMO every prez after Reagan, except for Trump, should be indicted.
In reply to Do you really think they are… by Hefalonicle
Wake up, sparky.
You dream distraction bubble has burst.
In reply to IMO every prez after Reagan,… by Whoa Dammit
If they put obama's closest aides in prison it will be enough to tarnish whatever reputation he may have had. And it will take him off the public stage for good.
That's how it played out with Nixon, and this matter is exponentially more devious and illegal than Watergate ever was. In this matter you had the entire intel community in concert with the law enforcement agencies conspiring to fix a Presidential election. Nixon's Watergate team hardly got to first base while these bastards almost made an inside the park home run.
This really is despicable and if the people involved do not wind up in a prison cell, then America has no integrity or legality left. This goes to the very heart of the American democracy, that the people shall decide who governs them based on free and fair elections.
Its amazing that even while navigating into these headwinds, Trump still won. I have read some writings and heard some musings from some people who hold religion dear to their hearts, and they think that God wanted Trump to be President to clean up the sewer of American government. I thought they were off the reservation, but when you see what the forces of evil were that aligned to stop Trump from winning, its not hard to think that maybe some force greater than humanity was behind him overcoming the obstacles he faced and winning that election against all odds. It was pointed out to me that in The Bible, God had this way of choosing imperfect people to do His work, and that would be further supportive of His choice of Trump as a messenger.
I don't know about that religious angle as I am not a religious man, but it sure is amazing that Trump won this election with the intel and law enforcement communities trying to derail his candidacy.
Pretty sickening that all this could have happened in America. Even more sickening that the little weasel at the Justice Department still has not either brought charges or appointed a special council to investigate this, yet the Mueller team is still getting paid taxpayer money to investigate a false set of charges.
When will the American wake up and stop the nonsense in Washington ?
In reply to Do you really think they are… by Hefalonicle
Do we dare hope that there may still be some rule of law in America? Dare we hope that there may actually be some justice done and maybe not just a scapegoat get charged but, the whole cabal?
In reply to I seem to recall telling… by tmosley
That hope would be in vain. The Trump supporters here have, once again, conveniently forgotten that Trump brought the likes of Wilbur Ross, Gary Cohn, Steve Mnuchin and John Bolton into his administration.
When Trump shuts down the Federal Reserve I might change my opinion of him.
(I upvoted you, by the way, because I am a fan of hope.)
In reply to Do we dare hope that there… by Brewer55
I sure hope so. Brennan is a disgrace - not sure how he ever became CIA Director - guy is corrupt as hell!
In reply to Do we dare hope that there… by Brewer55
If dicknosely thinks the "Deep State" is fucked you can rest assured they just became further entrenched.
In reply to I seem to recall telling… by tmosley
The deep state is not fucked. It's just factions of the deep state fighting for control of the MIC and the various spook (private and governmental) forces that control what propaganda the MSM is directed to spew, and who will control all the conduits of info. about what we say and do (or what we are not allowed to say and do), and who will benefit from the existential, life ending resource wars. A good metaphor would be found in Mexico and its supposed fight against the drug cartels (with the help of the US DEA/CIA), when in reality, its a fight for the control of the drug trade: who owns it.
In reply to I seem to recall telling… by tmosley
That's right. The various factions of the deep state recognize that this cash cow that was once the greatest country of the modern era is bankrupt and they want to be on top when it crashes. Such an ignoble ending to the experiment for liberty given to us by the Founding Fathers.
In reply to The deep state is not fucked… by silver140
The deep state (Jesuit-run Catholic church, and its infamous bureaucratic arm, the EU) isn't going anywhere. Every so often the corruption spills over and a few small fries on the bottom rungs get thrown to the wolves. Think of it as another version of shaking out weak hands.
People like Comey and Brennan may go down, but this won't lead to an opening of the Hillary investigation or anything really juicy.
In reply to I seem to recall telling… by tmosley
Unfortunately, Brennan and Clapper probably have so much shit on Congressmen, State, NSA and CIA officials, they will escape prosecution. All they have to do is threaten to disclose what they know and a lot of people are going to run to Trump and the DOJ and do whatever they have to do to have charges dropped. The deep state survives on mutually assured destruction.
In reply to I seem to recall telling… by tmosley
And I seem to recall Justice Roberts being compromised and Justice Scalia getting whacked.
I'm not holding my breath on any of this anymore.
In Soviet America, swamp drains you.
In reply to I seem to recall telling… by tmosley
"I was born in a crossfire hurricane...." Brennan is Jumpin' Jack Flash. Who would have guessed?