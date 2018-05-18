Brennan "Needs Very Good Lawyer" Says DiGenova; "He's Going To Be In Front Of A Grand Jury Shortly"

Veteran D.C. attorney Joe diGenova - who President Trump initially wanted to hire to represent him in the Mueller probe, only to have to step aside due to conflicts - sat down on Fox News on Thursday where he put a bow on what many believe was a high-stakes gamble by various members within the Obama Intelligence Community (IC) and others to infiltrate the Trump campaign and frame Donald Trump with Russiagate.

Key among the participants in this alleged plot is former CIA director John Brennan, whose involvement is thought to have dovetailed with the FBI's recently disclosed "operation Crossfire Hurricane" - the code name given to the agency's earliest counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign. The FBI says the operation was launched following a drunken conversation between a Clinton-linked Australian ambassador and a low-level Trump associate, George Papadopoulos, who may have been set up from the start after being fed information by a professor named Joseph Mifsud, who is currently missing.

It’s becoming more and more clear John Brennan ran a Russian false flag operation against the Trump campaign, using elements associated with the DOJ, the DNC, and MI6 — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 16, 2018

When Carlson asked diGenova for an update on recent developments, the former federal prosecutor (and special counsel to boot) said:

We know that Hillary Clinton was illegally exonerated

We know that there was a substantial effort to frame the current President of the United States with crimes by infiltrating his campaign and then his administration with spies that the FBI had set upon them

We have learned that the crimes were committed by the FBI, senior members of the Department of Justice, John Brennan , Mr. Clapper, Mr. Comey, and others associated with the Democratic party

Donald Trump and his associates committed no crimes

When asked to explain the mechanics of the setup, diGenova tells Carlson that the FBI "purposely sent people into the Trump campaign to plant false information, then forced that information to be forwarded back to CIA and then funneled to the FBI, to be used as false information in FISA applications ."

"Everybody involved in that process who knowingly participated committed a crime," diGenova added. The lawyer then offered Brennan some legal advice:

Tucker: So why aren't they being held to account? diGenova: As of today, I understand that a referral for criminal prosecution has been made by Mr. Horowitz to Mr. Huber, who is investigating the FISA leaks, the unmasking, the leaks of the unmasking and everything we described tonight. Criminal referrals have already been made, and I suggest that Mr. Brennan - who loves to make comments about the process, get himself a good lawyer. Not a good writer. Tucker: Wait, John Brennan the NBC news paid consultant? diGenova: Yes, NBC News' consultant, the former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, the most partisan hack leader of the CIA in history, needs a very very good lawyer. Tucker: Criminal lawyer? diGenova: Yes, criminal lawyer - oh yes, he doesn't need a slip-and-fall lawyer, although he's going to slip and fall. He's going to be in front of a grand jury shortly. Tucker: That's news. diGenova: Yes, and that's good news.

Brennan, along with Strzok and former Secretary of State John Kerry were recently accused of setting "Russian espionage traps for minor players in the Trump campaign," according to journalist Paul Sperry.

DEVELOPING: A major new front is opening in the political espionage scandal. In summer 2016, Brennan with his FBI liaison Strzok, along with help from Kerry @ State, were trying to set Russian espionage traps for minor players in the Trump campaign through cultivated intel assets — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 11, 2018

Brennan also appears to have perjured himself during Congressional testimony about the Steele Dossier - and is being investigated by House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Devin Nunes. As Paul Sperry wrote in February:

In his May 2017 testimony before the intelligence panel, Brennan emphatically denied the dossier factored into the intelligence community’s publicly released conclusion last year that Russia meddled in the 2016 election “to help Trump’s chances of victory.” Brennan also swore that he did not know who commissioned the anti-Trump research document (excerpt here), even though senior national security and counterintelligence officials at the Justice Department and FBI knew the previous year that the dossier was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign. -RealClear Investigations

Except, Brennan was feeding President Obama unverified dossier information according to Sperry - directly contradicting his testimony, while former NSA Director Michael Rogers told Congressional investigators that the dossier was in fact part of the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) in the Russia investigation.

In a March 5, 2018, letter to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, Adm. Rogers informed the committee that a two-page summary of the dossier — described as “the Christopher Steele information” — was “added” as an “appendix to the ICA draft,” and that consideration of that appendix was “part of the overall ICA review/approval process.” ... “Brennan put some of the dossier material into the PDB [presidential daily briefing] for Obama and described it as coming from a ‘credible source,’ which is how they viewed Steele,” said the source familiar with the House investigation. "But they never corroborated his sources.” -RCI

So, if Sperry's tweet is correct, Brennan, the Obama State department, the CIA and the FBI conspired to set "Russian espionage traps" for minor players in the Trump campaign, planted a mole (or several) within the Trump campaign, and then used a phony Clinton-funded dossier created by a former British spy to bolster their flimsy claims as part of the ICA.

Indeed, it appears the whole house of cards is about to collapse.

Brennan keeps flying off the handle...

As various aspects of the alleged plot have unraveled, Brennan - who insisted on being sworn in under Obama on an original draft of the constitution (without the Bill of Rights and all those inconvenient amendments), spied on members of Congress, endorsed torture, and ran Obama's covert drone war. has become progressively unhinged.

When former Deputy FBI Director Andy McCabe was fired in March for lying under oath about leaks to the media, Brennan fired off an angry screed over Twitter in response to a celebratory tweet by President Trump, writing "When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you."

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

McCabe was fired after the DOJ's Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, found that he lied four times about authorizing a self-serving leak to the New York Times claiming that the FBI had not put the brakes on the Clinton Foundation investigation, during a period in which he was coming under fire over a $467,500 campaign donation his wife Jill took from Clinton pal Terry McAuliffe.

Brennan lost it again in April after President Trump called James Comey a "proven LEAKER & LIAR," who "leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted," firing back once again to let Trump know that his "kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey."

Your kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey. As the greatest Nation history has known, we have the opportunity to emerge from this nightmare stronger & more committed to ensuring a better life for all Americans, including those you have so tragically deceived. https://t.co/eC6LATH2Gd — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 13, 2018

Several weeks later after Trump tweeted "Clapper lied about (fraudulent) Dossier leaks to CNN ... He is a lying machine who now works for Fake News CNN," Brennan - who now works for MSNBC, fired back "Mr. Trump: Your hypocrisy knows no bounds. Jim Clapper is a man of integrity, honesty, ethics, & morality . You are not."

Mr. Trump: Your hypocrisy knows no bounds. Jim Clapper is a man of integrity, honesty, ethics, & morality. You are not. Jim Clapper served his country for over a half century, including in Vietnam. You did not. By your words & behavior, you diminish the Office of the Presidency. https://t.co/bYlmZInDoM — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 28, 2018

Clapper notably leaked information about the Steele Dossier to CNN's Jake Tapper and appears to have lied to Congress about it under oath.

The revelation that Clapper was responsible for leaking details of both the dossier and briefings to two presidents on the matter is significant, because former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey wrote in one of four memos that he leaked that the briefing of Trump on salacious and unverified allegations from the dossier was necessary because “CNN had them and were looking for a news hook.” -The Federalist

Integrity, Honesty, Ethics, Morality & Leaking like a sieve

Speaking of leaks, Former Assistant FBI Director James Kallstrom told Fox's Maria Bartiromo in March that there was a plot among "high-ranking" people throughout government - "not just the FBI," who coordinated in a scheme to help Hillary Clinton avoid indictment.

Kallstrom rattled off a list of involved parties - ending with Brennan...

Kallstrom: There's no question that he and McCabe and others in the FBI and the Justice Department, and, we're gonna find out the State Department and the National Security Advisor to the President, and the Deputy National Security advisor, and John Brennan.

While discussing Brennan's pithy tweet in response to McCabe's firing, Kallstrom dropped a bombshell: that Brennan had projected extreme animosity towards Trump, and was directly involved in leaks to the press.

Kallstrom: My sources tell me that he was leaking almost weekly and daily. He was taking that bunch of phony crap supposedly from Russia, and peddling that through the Congress , all his buddies in the media, he was one of the active people . I've known him a long time. Bartiromo: You think he's involved? Kallstrom: Oh I think he's involved, absolutely. And I think it goes right to the top Maria.

Considering the direction things seem to be going for John Brennan and his role in what may be the largest scandal in US history, diGenova's advice to get a "very very good lawyer" seems sound. Meanwhile, as Congressional investigators and the DOJ's Inspector General wrap up their investigations of what happened, we wonder how much deeper the rabbit hole goes. Maybe even undersea?