California Officials Are Spying On Their Citizens With Chinese Drones

Residents of Sacramento, California, are furious about a secret government drone spying program they say is surveilling their neighborhood from evening hours through the early morning, Sacramento (CBS13) reported.
The mysterious drone(s) is/are “hovering over residential neighborhoods and looking down on homes” in Sacramento’s upper Land Park neighborhood between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to CBS13.
“It just doesn’t feel good,” said Ben Allen. “It hovers around. You don’t know what they’re looking at and monitoring.”
Neighbors say they have heard the drone(s) buzzing overhead at all hours of the night, and well before sunrise.
“The drone would fly over here, come over my neighbor’s house, fly over our house right here,” resident John Mattox told CBS13. “You come home from work, it would be operating, go to bed it was still operating, and this would repeat day after day.”
Earlier this week, residents discovered the drone is operated by the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA). “It manages two nearby housing communities, Alder Grove and Marina Vista,” said CBS 13. Both complexes have seen a surge in violent crime, including a fatal shooting earlier this year and a triple homicide in 2016.
Sacramento (CBS13): Why is a government drone flying over a Sacramento neighborhood?
“We initiated the drone program in order to enhance the safety and security of our residents,” said LaTanna Jones, the assistant director for the housing agency.
Jones told CBS 13 the five-foot-long drone flies between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and had already caught illegal dumping and trespassing on the properties under management.
“The drones are programmed so that they do not catch any footage until they get to about 200 feet in the air,” Jones said.
While Jones maintains the drone program is entirely legal, some residents have doubts, saying their privacy is being invaded. He told CBS 13 that the drone program is part of a 90-day pilot project that costs taxpayers around $20,000. Some residents have even told other city officials they would like to see the program dismantled.
There is a reason to believe the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency is operating a MATRICE 600PRO drone, manufactured in China by DJI. This is the same drone maker the United States Army has banned for fears that Chinese nationals could access the drone’s data.
In other words, government officials in Sacremento are spying on their citizens with Chinese drones. Do you see a problem with that?
Comments
Spark gap generator
Watch them fall out of the sky.
In reply to Easy to build an anti-drone… by Triggernometry
This is the continuing "unintended" consequence of building low income housing in regular neighborhoods.
You can take laquinsha out of the hood but you take the hood out of laquinsha.
I'm sure there will be further government programs to expand government while doing nothing for the people.
Less government is better government.
Yep....200' is within 00 Buck range if you use 3" shells.
In reply to Shoot them all down. A good… by ZENDOG
Pump pellet rifle.
My friend in Sonoma just had a drone visit his property.
Come on, we've all seen Terminator. Ghillie suit up and take out those bastards.
It'd be like a real live prep for when they carry lethal armaments.
These wouldn’t last 2 minutes in Hoosier airspace.
Might I suggest that up here in the northwest corner of our fair state, the preferred method may be to just shoot it for about 20 minutes until it's in 186 pieces.
In reply to These wouldn’t last 2… by RumpleShitzkin
I live in a mountainous, wilderness area that’s still only an hour + from ‘everything’. It’s timberlands, and national and state forests abut my property. We bought here 2+ yrs ago, and it is an ideally situated place, in regard to privacy and a lack of all notice from the roadway. Even google earth has issues here lol. Anyway.
Every few weeks to months since we arrived and began bringing this hidden gem back to life (it’d sat empty for five years..), we’ve had drones, larger sized and only twice, shortly after we moved in, but then it began; unmarked black military Blackhawk choppers, always at least two at a time, fly in from the NW toward SE low over the land and then just sit and spin over our place. This occurred weekly at first, now every two months or so, sometimes every weekend and other times weeks will go by, and it’s almost always on Sunday late nights. Always after 11pm, sometimes 3am. They’ll sit on us for an interminable moment and then slowwwwly move away.
I mean they’re so low it kicks dust/gravel sometimes. We are doing nothing but living our lives and enjoying our new lifestyle immensely as we work and learn self sufficient living.
Our trees are old growth and towering and mask view from all angles but above, of course. A good 1/2-mile off the road up a winding, steep drive covered by firs and only marked by the everyday, common gate with the Tree Farm signage. Gov signage left from long ago. A trick of the eye on the roadway at this juncture and the banal and expected old gate/signage causes a non-reaction, and yet if you get up the drive you’ll be astounded at what we’ve got up here in our little shangri-la.
We’ve our own shooting range that’s used frequently but then so does everyone else around here. It’s a thing. They don’t have this happening to them.
It’s utterly peaceful up here, right? Freshest tree air and wildlife everywhere but besides their noise it’s quiet. Winds rushing round in the tree crowns, sometimes, and birdsong. Our dogs barks are loud to us now. ...
So when these creeps show up it’s as if the earth is cracking open it is so freaking LOUD. This house is large and was built by its architect owner to last. Sturdy and lodge-like with some FLWright, it’s a testament to extreme care w/no expenses spared building.
Yet it shakes and shudders when these asshats descend.... only ever in the pitch black darkness that you’ll only find in the wilderness, where you can’t see your hand in front of your face at night w/out exterior lighting.
There is no one to call.
“Hello; Army? What’s with the unmarked blacked out UH-60s last night!?” Sure.
In reply to My friend in Sonoma just had… by Badsamm
Those little red lights just scream "Pull" in my mind.
Okay, well in California I guess they could use those big water balloon launchers..............
Not sure why the Chink aspect is being pimped. I'd be pretty pissed if they were made in USA.
With thermo cameras they can tell when you and your wife are having "fun time"...
Only if you are doing it on the fucking lawn.
i have no less than 4 very high end FLIR devices.
Stop watching TV and movies.
In reply to With thermo cameras they can… by Aubiekong
You could fuck in front of a plate glass window and TI only would not pick you up
In reply to Only if you are doing it on… by RumpleShitzkin
I found a DJI Phantom flying over my property in the country. I followed it through the countryside on foot until I found the operator. Then I killed him and ate him.
Tether a common helium balloon to any fixed object on your property with kite string Let the balloon rise to a couple hundred feet. Anti-drone barrage balloon.
