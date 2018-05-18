Calling China A Liar, Kudlow Says Beijing Offered To Reduce Trade Deficit By "At Least $200 Billion"

Trump's top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow (it's still a shock) did not get the memo that Beijing vocally denied last night's "fake news" report that it was ready to slash the US trade deficit with China, and speaking to reporters at the White House, the former CNBC commentator said China offered to reduce its trade surplus with the U.S. by “at least $200 billion” in talks to head off a possible trade war, according to Bloomberg.
As a reminder, this is patently false as China's foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang politely told a news briefing this morning, flatly stating that "this rumor is not true. This I can confirm to you" adding "the question is about some US officials who said China will cut the deficit. As I understand, the relevant consultations are ongoing and they are constructive."
Commentary posted bu Xinhua News Agency and People’s Daily overseas edition was less polite and said that the offer to cut China's trade surplus with the U.S. is "nonexistent" and that reports that China accepted the U.S. demand to narrow the trade gap are “purely a misreading." also known as fake news.
The article said that China will "never negotiate under the conditions set by the U.S." and added that "two sides made progress in areas such as the U.S. allowing more exports of technology products including semiconductors, as well as lifting restrictions on energy exports" but stressed that "China won’t make unilateral concessions."
However, none of these facts bothered Larry, who boldly continued making up stuff: "The number’s a good number,” Kudlow said. "I think just as important, they have to lower their tariff rates, they have to lower their non-tariff barriers. We have to have a verifiable process whereby the technology transfers and the theft of intellectual property stops."
Then, Larry - who may or may not have been under the influence, once again confirmed the trade surplus offer supposedly made by China - which China explicitly denied - but declined to detail it. “They’re showing us some substance, and that’s a sign of respect. It’s a constructive approach."
Actually, they said exactly the opposite, but Larry went on:
“China’s come to trade; they are meeting many of our demands,” he said, continuing this fantastically bizarre nonsense.
The one thing that Larry said that was true, was the following: “There’s no deal yet to be sure - it’s probably going to take awhile. It’s a process. But they’re coming to play", and added hopefully "I believe they want to make a deal."
Instead of grappling with the futile task of who is the bigger source of "fake news", China or the Trump administration, we are more curious how many dry martinis Larry had for lunch.
Comments
You would think it would make sense to STFU until the deal was done....but these guys insist on running their mouth.
America MSM never lies tho !
In reply to You would think it would… by rtalcott
Another of Trump's high class 3-D chess appointees (like Bolton, Pompeo, & Haspel).
What could possibly go wrong?
These people, collectively, make Jeff Sessions, who DOES SQUAT, look like the star of the show.
In reply to Who is this China who lied? by ???ö?
It is clear, we need Jim (Lehmans fine) Cramer as chief trade negotiator and economic czar !
In reply to Another by TheWholeYearInn
Us trade deficit with China is bigger than with every other country in the world combined:
http://thesoundingline.com/us-trade-deficit/
In reply to Another by TheWholeYearInn
"Larry's not with us anymore, he went on, you know?"
In reply to Us trade deficit with China… by Four Star
But the mental slaves will race to claim yet another 14D appointment and strategy by Mr Trump. Lulling them into a false sense of security perhaps. Well they certainly feel superior, so your ruse is working so far.
I simply cannot believe the tribal non-think going on.
In reply to Another by TheWholeYearInn
If China offered it, they wouldn't want it revealed until everything was said and done and they could roll out the whole package to their people with all the propaganda bells and whistles. The leaker should be fired and now Kudlow too.
In reply to You would think it would… by rtalcott
well there's so much drama in the W.D.C., it's kinda bein D. O. N. A. L. D. T.
It's just another episode of The Matrix Show brought to you by N.W.O Incorporated
Expect punts, balks, feints, and walk-backs, on everything. And expect it all to be publicly hung out for display like dirty laundry. As long as secret Q.E. rolls on with the vast majority of sheeple not noticing, it's a win for Trump's (((masters)))
In reply to You would think it would… by rtalcott
we have become a reactionary gvt, w/o an action man. larry was just trying to cover both sides, he's not very good at it.
In reply to You would think it would… by rtalcott
China has America by the balls.
In reply to You would think it would… by rtalcott
How else can they front run the markets unless they run their mouths just after they place their bets?
In reply to You would think it would… by rtalcott
Desperation! They're desperate! China won't let up, they can't! If they do, their rise ends! The USA on the other hand, can't fight back, if they do, the empire ends!
It's a desperado ball, you gotta keep dancing till someone drops out of sheer exhaustion. I'm betting China has practiced hard for marathon dancing. The USA on the other hand, led by a short attention span president, needs instant results. Ain't gonna happen! You gotta dance the dance, the dance of survival, you up to it? Time will tell who's been burning the midnight candle, to dance in the desperado ball...
In reply to You would think it would… by rtalcott
They have to save face.
The 200B is probably true.
Not with Larry as a negotiator. Joe Pesci however would make an excellent trade talks finisher.
In reply to They have to save face. … by JLee2027
If it is 200b in the next 50 years, maybe. If 200b annually, Kudlow needs to check his own mental stability. He probably cannot calculate 1+1=2 any more.
He is just another idiot in a suit. Clown trump has to feel comfortable with his circus friends.
In reply to If it is 200b in the next 50… by ilovetexas
Is the cocaine getting more potent?
At this point he is probably doing ether...
In reply to Is the cocaine getting more… by JLarryL
“We had two bags of grass, seventy-five pellets of mescaline, five sheets of high powered blotter acid, a salt shaker half full of cocaine, and a whole galaxy of multi-colored uppers, downers, screamers, laughers... and also a quart of tequila, a quart of rum, a case of Budweiser, a pint of raw ether and two dozen amyls.
Not that we needed all that for the trip, but once you get locked into a serious drug collection, the tendency is to push it as far as you can.”
In reply to At this point he is probably… by rtalcott
That is EXACTLY what I was referring to!
I should read Fear & Loathing again...it might help me understand things.
In reply to “We had two bags of grass,… by Wild Bill Steamcock
This kind of shit is why I turned pro
In reply to That is EXACTLY what I was… by rtalcott
"As soon as I figure out the chemistry in this league, I'll do OK".
In reply to This kind of shit is why I… by baldknobber
There's nothing more depraved than a man in the depths of an ether binge.
P.S - Start off with mastering acid-base extractions, that will get you far enough to pull some good stuff from nature.
In reply to "As soon as I figure out the… by Charles Wilson
Best line was arriving in Las Vegas and walking on the "blood soaked carpets."
In reply to That is EXACTLY what I was… by rtalcott
I didn't know Hunter S Thompson but I know one thing. Larry Kudlow is no Hunter S Thompson.
In reply to “We had two bags of grass,… by Wild Bill Steamcock
Fear and Loathing - The Elevator Scene
This one always makes me laugh
In reply to I didn't know Hunter S… by Quivering Lip
“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”
In reply to “We had two bags of grass,… by Wild Bill Steamcock
... the tendency is to push it as far as you can...
You can easily tell which way this crowd leans. I can quote HST all day and get nothing but blank stares. For days. Weeks. And here in just one thread you can have twelve guys effortlessly jump in and start quoting their favorite lines from Fear and Loathing without even blinking.
Strange, strange little world.
In reply to “We had two bags of grass,… by Wild Bill Steamcock
At this point he is probably doing ether...
This is one big David Lynch movie, isn't it?
In reply to At this point he is probably… by rtalcott
low blows. get off his case. what Kudlow is saying and trying to do is
correct, fair and long overdue. we are out of our depth in so many areas, ie mid-east,
euroland, China but hard to argue w/ lower unemployment, NK, trade generally, lower taxes,
catching and tossing foreign gangsters.
support him to be better than slandering the guy
In reply to At this point he is probably… by rtalcott
sarcasm?
In reply to low blows. get off his case… by resistedliving
Larry beta-signaling with his ever-present pink tie
"They're not pink, they're Salmon! <wipes nose and sniffles>" Larry
In reply to Larry beta-signaling with… by Juggernaut x2
I thought Larry seemed intelligent. I guess social or negotiating IQ is one of his deficits. I should have known. He looks like a nerd.
In reply to Larry beta-signaling with… by Juggernaut x2
of course they lie. they lie about the $200B, then agree to it, then don't do it anyway. you can't trust those fuckers. total boycott now.
yeah ... you can trust chump ... take my word for it .... you trust me right ... lol
In reply to of course they lie. they… by buzzsaw99
trump is just as big an asshole and liar as the chinese. they deserve each other imo. trump, trump, he's our man. if he can't piss you off no-one can! go trump!
In reply to yeah ... you can trust chump… by Pandelis
In the end, he'll be proven right: the deficit nation always wins a trade war. It's just math.
In reply to trump is just as big an… by buzzsaw99
that might be true except the chinese and the usa retailers bought all our politicians so we will never fight back.
In reply to In the end, he'll be proven… by bh2
Oh no. They will lose face. Fuck em.
Tyler you are hilarious
Ain't it a bitch when people go back on their word. Ask Iran what its like.
I have never seen such dumbshits at the bargaining table. Leak an idea that was floated, then argue (over whether it was floated or not) with the other negotiating team? Jeebus.
Trump is acting like an imbecile with north Korea too. Kim is not going to let trump walk all over him, make threats, then gloat later about how Kim gave in.
I keep being amazed at how far the orange moron can push the envelope. I can only conclude that the moronosphere, unlike the universe, must be infinite.
well if they push the narrative hard enough, at some point they can say 'china broke all the deals' and start their shooting war anyway
so will they buy more, or we will buy less?
Kudlow -- that explains it. I was wondering where such a ridiculous statement could have originated. I was thinking Trump, but this makes sense, too.
What? No filthy, dirty, string the economist Jew up by his circumcised unit comments?
"Calling China A Liar, Kudlow..."
How to win friends and influence people. The best one could do would be to state "There was a misunderstanding". US spokespersons are rank amateurs compared to China.
Looks like Jew-Americaner "DELUXE" didn't get the aid package he was looking for?!!!...
Looks like more of everything in the empty threats department for the U.S.A.
But after this announcement (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-18/stunning-rebuke-un-votes-inve…)?!!!... looks like tectonic shifts are "A COMIN"!!!...
P.S.
Larry. Piece of advice for you as you look like shit with this latest announcement and very... very... old. Might I suggest you count your losses. "Lick your wounds" with all the money you've purloined over the years through your gimmickry and "LIES"... And move on to the garden or your well deserved "great reward"....