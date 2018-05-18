Calling China A Liar, Kudlow Says Beijing Offered To Reduce Trade Deficit By "At Least $200 Billion"

Trump's top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow (it's still a shock) did not get the memo that Beijing vocally denied last night's "fake news" report that it was ready to slash the US trade deficit with China, and speaking to reporters at the White House, the former CNBC commentator said China offered to reduce its trade surplus with the U.S. by “at least $200 billion” in talks to head off a possible trade war, according to Bloomberg.

As a reminder, this is patently false as China's foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang politely told a news briefing this morning, flatly stating that "this rumor is not true. This I can confirm to you" adding "the question is about some US officials who said China will cut the deficit. As I understand, the relevant consultations are ongoing and they are constructive."

Larry drunj?

Commentary posted bu Xinhua News Agency and People’s Daily overseas edition was less polite and said that the offer to cut China's trade surplus with the U.S. is "nonexistent" and that reports that China accepted the U.S. demand to narrow the trade gap are “purely a misreading." also known as fake news.

The article said that China will "never negotiate under the conditions set by the U.S." and added that "two sides made progress in areas such as the U.S. allowing more exports of technology products including semiconductors, as well as lifting restrictions on energy exports" but stressed that "China won’t make unilateral concessions."

However, none of these facts bothered Larry, who boldly continued making up stuff: "The number’s a good number,” Kudlow said. "I think just as important, they have to lower their tariff rates, they have to lower their non-tariff barriers. We have to have a verifiable process whereby the technology transfers and the theft of intellectual property stops."

Then, Larry - who may or may not have been under the influence, once again confirmed the trade surplus offer supposedly made by China - which China explicitly denied - but declined to detail it. “They’re showing us some substance, and that’s a sign of respect. It’s a constructive approach."

Actually, they said exactly the opposite, but Larry went on:

“China’s come to trade; they are meeting many of our demands,” he said, continuing this fantastically bizarre nonsense.

The one thing that Larry said that was true, was the following: “There’s no deal yet to be sure - it’s probably going to take awhile. It’s a process. But they’re coming to play", and added hopefully "I believe they want to make a deal."

Instead of grappling with the futile task of who is the bigger source of "fake news", China or the Trump administration, we are more curious how many dry martinis Larry had for lunch.

DingleBarryObummer rtalcott Fri, 05/18/2018 - 16:31 Permalink

well there's so much drama in the W.D.C., it's kinda bein D. O. N. A. L. D. T.

It's just another episode of The Matrix Show brought to you by N.W.O Incorporated

Expect punts, balks, feints, and walk-backs, on everything.  And expect it all to be publicly hung out for display like dirty laundry.  As long as secret Q.E. rolls on with the vast majority of sheeple not noticing, it's a win for Trump's (((masters)))

Scipio Africanuz rtalcott Fri, 05/18/2018 - 17:20 Permalink

Desperation! They're desperate! China won't let up, they can't! If they do, their rise ends! The USA on the other hand, can't fight back, if they do, the empire ends!

It's a desperado ball, you gotta keep dancing till someone drops out of sheer exhaustion. I'm betting China has practiced hard for marathon dancing. The USA on the other hand, led by a short attention span president, needs instant results. Ain't gonna happen! You gotta dance the dance, the dance of survival, you up to it? Time will tell who's been burning the midnight candle, to dance in the desperado ball...

ilovetexas Fri, 05/18/2018 - 16:25 Permalink

If it is 200b in the next 50 years, maybe. If 200b annually, Kudlow needs to check his own mental stability. He probably cannot calculate 1+1=2 any more.

Wild Bill Steamcock rtalcott Fri, 05/18/2018 - 16:28 Permalink

“We had two bags of grass, seventy-five pellets of mescaline, five sheets of high powered blotter acid, a salt shaker half full of cocaine, and a whole galaxy of multi-colored uppers, downers, screamers, laughers... and also a quart of tequila, a quart of rum, a case of Budweiser, a pint of raw ether and two dozen amyls.

Not that we needed all that for the trip, but once you get locked into a serious drug collection, the tendency is to push it as far as you can.”

Dr. Bonzo Wild Bill Steamcock Fri, 05/18/2018 - 17:21 Permalink

... the tendency is to push it as far as you can...

You can easily tell which way this crowd leans. I can quote HST all day and get nothing but blank stares. For days. Weeks. And here in just one thread you can have twelve guys effortlessly jump in and start quoting their favorite lines from Fear and Loathing without even blinking.

Strange, strange little world.

resistedliving rtalcott Fri, 05/18/2018 - 16:58 Permalink

low blows.  get off his case.  what Kudlow is saying and trying to do is

correct, fair and long overdue.  we are out of our depth in so many areas, ie mid-east,

euroland, China but hard to argue w/ lower unemployment, NK, trade generally, lower taxes,

catching and tossing foreign gangsters.

support him to be better than slandering the guy

buzzsaw99 Fri, 05/18/2018 - 16:32 Permalink

of course they lie.  they lie about the $200B, then agree to it, then don't do it anyway.  you can't trust those fuckers.  total boycott now.

Vilfredo Pareto Fri, 05/18/2018 - 16:51 Permalink

I have never seen such dumbshits at the bargaining table.  Leak an idea that was floated, then argue (over whether it was floated or not) with the other negotiating team?   Jeebus.

 

Trump is acting like an imbecile with north Korea too.    Kim is not going to let trump walk all over him, make threats,  then gloat later about how Kim gave in.   

 

I keep being amazed at how far the orange moron can push the envelope.  I can only conclude that the moronosphere, unlike the universe, must be infinite.  

ElTerco Fri, 05/18/2018 - 17:11 Permalink

Kudlow -- that explains it. I was wondering where such a ridiculous statement could have originated. I was thinking Trump, but this makes sense, too.

silverer Fri, 05/18/2018 - 17:22 Permalink

"Calling China A Liar, Kudlow..."

How to win friends and influence people. The best one could do would be to state "There was a misunderstanding". US spokespersons are rank amateurs compared to China.

Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 05/18/2018 - 17:23 Permalink

Looks like Jew-Americaner "DELUXE" didn't get the aid package he was looking for?!!!...

Looks like more of everything in the empty threats department for the U.S.A.

But after this announcement (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-18/stunning-rebuke-un-votes-inve…)?!!!... looks like tectonic shifts are "A COMIN"!!!...

P.S.

Larry.  Piece of advice for you as you look like shit with this latest announcement and very... very... old.  Might I suggest you count your losses.  "Lick your wounds" with all the money you've purloined over the years through your gimmickry  and "LIES"... And move on to the garden or your well deserved "great reward"....