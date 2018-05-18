Chinese Firm's Assets Frozen By France Over Alleged Links To Syria's Chemical Weapons

Despite the fact that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has yet to produce its fact-finding report into last month's alleged chemical attack in Douma, France has implicated and moved on a Chinese firm said to be connected with Syria's chemical weapon's program.
France has frozen the assets of multiple international and Middle East companies, including a China based trading company over links to the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Centre (SSRC) - also widely known by its French initials CERS - which is the Syrian government's chief defense technology and missile research arm widely blamed for producing Syria's chemical weapons.
The South China Morning Post reports via the AFP:
The businesses include Sigmatec and the Al Mahrous Group, both based in Damascus; Technolab in Lebanon; and a trading company in Guangzhou in China, according to a list published in the government’s official gazette.
Two Syrian nationals will also face asset freezes, as well as a person born in Lebanon in 1977 whose nationality was not given.
The asset freezes were signed by French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire.
French finance minister Le Maire and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in public statements linked the businesses to CERS, which they alleged is "the main Syrian laboratory in charge of developing and producing unconventional chemical weapons and ballistic launchers.”
Last month's US-led airstrikes on Damascus primarily targeted sites connected with CERS such as the Barzeh research center, which was destroyed by well over a dozen tomahawk missile strikes; however, the OPCW during prior routine inspections connected with the late 2013 US-Russia brokered deal to decommission Syria's sarin stockpiles reported that it found "no evidence" of chemical weapons at the site.
Over the past years of war in Syria, France has consistently accused President Bashar al-Assad of both using chemical weapons on civilians and misleading weapons inspectors as to the current status of his program, in spite of both former Secretary of State John Kerry and OPCW inspectors declaring the 2013-2014 decommissioning process a monumental success. France was part of the US-led coalition that launched a massive missile attack against Damascus and other locations in Syria on April 13.
John Kerry in May of 2014 to CNN: "We got all of the chemical weapons out."
In April 2017 France produced an intelligence paper which attempted to cast doubt over Syria's US-Russian sponsored decommissioning of its chemical program: "France assesses that major doubts remain as to the accuracy, exhaustiveness and sincerity of the decommissioning of Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal,” the paper stated.
Concerning the latest asset freeze targeting Chinese and other international companies with links to the Damascus based Syrian research center, the French ministers' joint statement identified a total of nine companies implicated, according to Reuters: “Three people and nine companies have been targeted for their role in the research and/or acquisition of materials for the development of chemicals and ballistic weapons for this country,” the statement said.
The punitive measures come just as some 30 countries are set to meet in Paris on Friday to discuss erecting international mechanisms aimed at identifying and punishing countries involved in the development and use of internationally banned chemical weapons.
Last January France announced that it sanctioned 25 individuals and companies over suspected links to Syria's program, which also included Chinese citizens. China has been long positioned itself as the chief international investor in post-war Syria, with Defense One news reporting that "Over the past year, Chinese-Syrian negotiations over trade and investment expanded from early diplomatic exchanges to commitments of nearly $2 billion in reconstruction contracts. China has become Syria’s largest trade partner, snapping up 80 percent of its exports."
As China eyes rebuilding Syria in close economic partnership with Damascus, its companies will likely increasingly be targeted by the West, itself hopeful of sweeping up the economic spoils of a post-Assad Syria.
Comments
What BULLSHIT.
The chemical weapons come from ISRAHELL AND THE UK....
Oh, now Macaroni becomes interesting.
In reply to What BULLSHIT. The chemical… by CatInTheHat
Fucking bullshit. You can't make this shit up. The french fry pres. will be consumed alive and being set up as a patsy
Fuck the money changers.
In reply to Oh, now Macaroni becomes… by Arnold
Western countries are shooting themselves in the foot over Israhell,
wherefrom originates all Terrorism.
In reply to Fucking bullshit. You can't… by Truther
So the Frogs are doing the bidding of the scorpion on their back?
That'll end well.
Why not sanction Soros and the other discreet funders of the proxy army in Syria?
Clownshow. If the French didn't stink so bad, nobody would notice them.
At least the US deserves the reputation as the Great Satan.
The new French Navy has glass bottomed boats...................
pods
In reply to Western countries are… by revolla
Lil Manny Macron the frog aka cracked Jupiter jumps...way out of his league. Next watch the slimy toad shaft the Iran deal and yelp viciously from behind his Orange Utang master.
tRump, just another casino whore on the Rothschild dime.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ
In reply to What BULLSHIT. The chemical… by CatInTheHat
Wasn't John Mcstain brokering weapons deals for "rebels" in Syria? Are his assets frozen yet?
Probate court is a bitch.
Oh, he's not dead yet?
In reply to Wasn't John Mcstain… by LawsofPhysics
its also the biggest scam in the known universe.
In reply to Probate court is a bitch. Oh… by Arnold
do tribe members fight over finances or simply walk away?
In reply to Wasn't John Mcstain… by LawsofPhysics
Nope, but his ass is about to.
In reply to Wasn't John Mcstain… by LawsofPhysics
Nope, but his ass is about to.
In reply to Wasn't John Mcstain… by LawsofPhysics
Title should read:
Too bad America could not sanction itself for having sold chemical and biological weapons to Saddam et al. in the heydays...
---
It's okay not to be a Jew.
Here comes the blowback for the Chinese taking over the lucrative oil contracts in Iran after Trump pulled out of the deal which kicked out Total of France out of its contract.
isn't that cute? france is taking on china. lol. the zionazis have officially lost their minds.
They are readying their worst insults to yet be hurled.
"You empty headed animal food trough wiper."
Shit, even those lines were penned by Brits.
Maybe they are going to fetchez la vache?
pods
In reply to isn't that cute? france is… by besnook
Can Xi be trusted?
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
Nutjob from Pirate Rock is back with his obsession.
Viva Las Malvinas, territorio de la Republica de Argentina, ahora y para siempre. A la chingada con pendejos y putos piratas!
In reply to Can Xi be trusted? In tune… by BritBob
Well Bob, we sure know the Brits can't be trusted, having attacked dozens of countries and pilfered their resources thoughout history. The British leaders lie, cheat, and steal. And it's in everybody's face now. No point in trying to put up a defense of morality and ethics or who's right or wrong on behalf of the British (former) Empire.
In reply to Can Xi be trusted? In tune… by BritBob
Spare us the self righteousness......coming from a class of imperialists that have no qualms in supporting head choppers and staging false flag attacks, this is really funny.
The more they freeze and try to lock people/corps out of the global finance system the more people will turn to Bitcoin (and perhaps a few of the others like Monero and Decred).
Same with the war on cash. So the more they ignite their troops and try to demonize cash (terrorists/mob/pedos use it) the more people will take note and start moving to Bitcoin (Monero + Decred).
Folks, the internet revolution is helping people to get EDUCATED and when they do, many of the smart ones will be looking for some sort of out. Bitcoin offers that out. And if you haven't realised that yet, you will...
So when the psychopaths turn off the internet what then ?
You think a couple of hundred million in collateral damage would stop them ?
Dumb and fat is no way to go thru' life son.
In reply to The more they freeze and try… by Calculus99
So when the psychopaths turn off the internet what then ?
You think a couple of hundred million in collateral damage would stop them ?
Dumb and fat is no way to go thru' life son.
In reply to The more they freeze and try… by Calculus99
What, turn it off forever?
What a dope.
And where will it be turned off forever? The whole planet?
Who will order it to be turned off? The US? Fine, but what will all the other countries do, follow their lead or respect the rights of their people?
My advice is to start to get EDUCATED in the future because THE FUTURE IS DIGITAL hence there's NO way we're not also going to have a DIGITAL CASH...
In reply to So when the psychopaths turn… by Winston Churchill
You obviously need some digital brains.
In reply to What, turn it off forever? … by Calculus99
At this point...
Are we even surprised (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=ltP2t9nq9fI)????... "WHY NOT"?!!!
P.S.
Maybe that PHYZ Au ain't heading East after all?... Price is now below "$1,290"... If propaganda central keeps broadcasting the bad news that the Russians and Chinese "DID IT"... I bet that paper contract dumpin will be ending here shortly!
Chinese firm supply Assad with chemical weapons? I can't keep up with the twist and turn of events. lol
The Douma Assad Regime Chemical weapon used evidence came from French intel to the already outraged UK they took it as it's classified, and banked, aka go plunder Syria with 101 missiles or I forgot.
OPCW call their bluff.
On another twist and turn news
Turkey vows to bring Israel to ICC over Gaza carnage, Tel Aviv says Ankara will be there first
https://www.rt.com/news/427106-turkey-israel-palestine-lawsuit/?utm_sou…
Godspeed Turkey?
In reply to Chinese firm supply Assad… by To Hell In A H…
"Over Alleged Links To Syria's Chemical Weapons"
All you have to do to start a nuclear war is "allege" something. People should be scared by this irresponsible behavior by their governments. If it continues, it's going to get everyone killed.
i think everyone already got killed, just the consequences left now.
In reply to "Over Alleged Links To Syria… by silverer
So we are just going to pretend like the bags of chemical agents with "Made in Saudi Arabia" plastered in Arabic and English, never happened?
Universal Exports.
(Bond, James Bond)
In reply to So we are just going to… by Jack's Raging …
China should crush Little Macaroni and his imaginary empire.
Bottom line: get out of the US dollar. Everything denominated in dollars. Anything that has to do with dollars. Anything sold in dollars. Anything paid in dollars. Do that, and you get out from under whimsical tyranny.
Syrian chemical weapon attack last month was a false flag event!
Doctors in Syria's Douma refute reports of patients suffering from chemical poisoning
http://tass.com/world/998554
No attack, no victims, no chem weapons: Douma witnesses speak at OPCW briefing at The Hague (VIDEO)
https://www.rt.com/news/425240-opcw-russia-syria-douma-witnesses/
Hahaha ... first they prod the bear, now they prod the dragon.
At what point to they prod both at the same time?
I think the 'intelligent' of the world know that these articles are all propaganda. The US/Israel complex has been desperate to create a shooting war in Syria and Iran for years now, and has not been able to pull it off. Notice that the US and Israel have not directly attacked Russian bases or infrastructure throughout the world. Ditto for China. Actually, the US/Israel complex has few cards to play without the risk of major destruction. So, the complex has the same tired narrative of 'chemical weapons' and WMD. The narrative has lost its effect and now we just see a babbling press that everyone is turning-off. Game over guys. The world is moving on without America and its little brother.
I wonder what Député Le Pen has to say about all this.
The typical defense is to accuse others of your crimes.
Why is all this FAKE news resulting in real evil actions?
Here's how PR alias Propaganda worx
http://www.strike-the-root.com/propaganda-101-introduction-and-case-stu…
"The punitive measures come just as some 30 countries are set to meet in Paris on Friday to discuss erecting international mechanisms aimed at identifying and punishing countries involved in the development and use of internationally banned chemical weapons." 30 countries = USA + VASSALs