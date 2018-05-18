Chinese Firm's Assets Frozen By France Over Alleged Links To Syria's Chemical Weapons

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 08:59

Despite the fact that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has yet to produce its fact-finding report into last month's alleged chemical attack in Douma, France has implicated and moved on a Chinese firm said to be connected with Syria's chemical weapon's program.

France has frozen the assets of multiple international and Middle East companies, including a China based trading company over links to the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Centre (SSRC) - also widely known by its French initials CERS - which is the Syrian government's chief defense technology and missile research arm widely blamed for producing Syria's chemical weapons. 

Chinese and Syrian businessmen shake hands behind their national flags during a meeting in Beijing, on May 8, 2017. Image via Reuters.

The South China Morning Post reports via the AFP:

The businesses include Sigmatec and the Al Mahrous Group, both based in Damascus; Technolab in Lebanon; and a trading company in Guangzhou in China, according to a list published in the government’s official gazette.

Two Syrian nationals will also face asset freezes, as well as a person born in Lebanon in 1977 whose nationality was not given.

The asset freezes were signed by French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire.

French finance minister Le Maire and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in public statements linked the businesses to CERS, which they alleged is "the main Syrian laboratory in charge of developing and producing unconventional chemical weapons and ballistic launchers.” 

Last month's US-led airstrikes on Damascus primarily targeted sites connected with CERS such as the Barzeh research center, which was destroyed by well over a dozen tomahawk missile strikes; however, the OPCW during prior routine inspections connected with the late 2013 US-Russia brokered deal to decommission Syria's sarin stockpiles reported that it found "no evidence" of chemical weapons at the site

Over the past years of war in Syria, France has consistently accused President Bashar al-Assad of both using chemical weapons on civilians and misleading weapons inspectors as to the current status of his program, in spite of both former Secretary of State John Kerry and OPCW inspectors declaring the 2013-2014 decommissioning process a monumental success. France was part of the US-led coalition that launched a massive missile attack against Damascus and other locations in Syria on April 13. 

John Kerry in May of 2014 to CNN: "We got all of the chemical weapons out." 

In April 2017 France produced an intelligence paper which attempted to cast doubt over Syria's US-Russian sponsored decommissioning of its chemical program: "France assesses that major doubts remain as to the accuracy, exhaustiveness and sincerity of the decommissioning of Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal,” the paper stated.

Concerning the latest asset freeze targeting Chinese and other international companies with links to the Damascus based Syrian research center, the French ministers' joint statement identified a total of nine companies implicated, according to Reuters: “Three people and nine companies have been targeted for their role in the research and/or acquisition of materials for the development of chemicals and ballistic weapons for this country,” the statement said.

The punitive measures come just as some 30 countries are set to meet in Paris on Friday to discuss erecting international mechanisms aimed at identifying and punishing countries involved in the development and use of internationally banned chemical weapons. 

Last January France announced that it sanctioned 25 individuals and companies over suspected links to Syria's program, which also included Chinese citizens. China has been long positioned itself as the chief international investor in post-war Syria, with Defense One news reporting that "Over the past year, Chinese-Syrian negotiations over trade and investment expanded from early diplomatic exchanges to commitments of nearly $2 billion in reconstruction contracts. China has become Syria’s largest trade partner, snapping up 80 percent of its exports."

As China eyes rebuilding Syria in close economic partnership with Damascus, its companies will likely increasingly be targeted by the West, itself hopeful of sweeping up the economic spoils of a post-Assad Syria.

Tags
Politics
War Conflict

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
pods revolla Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:44 Permalink

So the Frogs are doing the bidding of the scorpion on their back?  
That'll end well.

Why not sanction Soros and the other discreet funders of the proxy army in Syria?

Clownshow.  If the French didn't stink so bad, nobody would notice them.

At least the US deserves the reputation as the Great Satan.  

The new French Navy has glass bottomed boats...................

pods

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 2
chiburashka Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:03 Permalink

Title should read:

Chinese assets frozen by American Jewry using France as an excuse. 

Too bad America could not sanction itself for having sold chemical and biological weapons to Saddam et al. in the heydays...

---

It's okay not to be a Jew.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
gespiri Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:04 Permalink

Here comes the blowback for the Chinese taking over the lucrative oil contracts in Iran after Trump pulled out of the deal which kicked out Total of France out of its contract.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 10
BritBob Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:07 Permalink

Can Xi be trusted?

In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands."  (Telam 17 May 2017).

How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.

Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
silverer BritBob Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

Well Bob, we sure know the Brits can't be trusted, having attacked dozens of countries and pilfered their resources thoughout history. The British leaders lie, cheat, and steal. And it's in everybody's face now. No point in trying to put up a defense of morality and ethics or who's right or wrong on behalf of the British (former) Empire.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
Brazen Heist Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:10 Permalink

Spare us the self righteousness......coming from a class of imperialists that have no qualms in supporting head choppers and staging false flag attacks, this is really funny.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
Calculus99 Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:12 Permalink

The more they freeze and try to lock people/corps out of the global finance system the more people will turn to Bitcoin (and perhaps a few of the others like Monero and Decred). 

Same with the war on cash. So the more they ignite their troops and try to demonize cash (terrorists/mob/pedos use it) the more people will take note and start moving to Bitcoin (Monero + Decred).

Folks, the internet revolution is helping people to get EDUCATED and when they do, many of the smart ones will be looking for some sort of out. Bitcoin offers that out. And if you haven't realised that yet, you will...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Calculus99 Winston Churchill Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:23 Permalink

What, turn it off forever? 

What a dope. 

And where will it be turned off forever? The whole planet? 

Who will order it to be turned off? The US? Fine, but what will all the other countries do, follow their lead or respect the rights of their people?

My advice is to start to get EDUCATED in the future because THE FUTURE IS DIGITAL hence there's NO way we're not also going to have a DIGITAL CASH... 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
africoman To Hell In A H… Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

The Douma Assad Regime Chemical weapon used evidence came from French intel to the already outraged UK they took it as it's classified, and banked, aka go plunder Syria with 101 missiles or I forgot.

OPCW call their bluff.

 

On another twist and turn news

Turkey vows to bring Israel to ICC over Gaza carnage, Tel Aviv says Ankara will be there first

https://www.rt.com/news/427106-turkey-israel-palestine-lawsuit/?utm_sou…

Godspeed Turkey?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
silverer Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:18 Permalink

"Over Alleged Links To Syria's Chemical Weapons"

All you have to do to start a nuclear war is "allege" something. People should be scared by this irresponsible behavior by their governments. If it continues, it's going to get everyone killed.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
silverer Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

Bottom line: get out of the US dollar. Everything denominated in dollars. Anything that has to do with dollars. Anything sold in dollars. Anything paid in dollars. Do that, and you get out from under whimsical tyranny.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
The Ram Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:30 Permalink

I think the 'intelligent' of the world know that these articles are all propaganda.  The US/Israel complex has been desperate to create a shooting war in Syria and Iran for years now, and has not been able to pull it off.  Notice that the US and Israel have not directly attacked Russian bases or infrastructure throughout the world.  Ditto for China.  Actually, the US/Israel complex has few cards to play without the risk of major destruction.  So, the complex has the same tired narrative of 'chemical weapons' and WMD.  The narrative has lost its effect and now we just see a babbling press that everyone is turning-off.  Game over guys.  The world is moving on without America and its little brother.   