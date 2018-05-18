Clapper Says "Good Thing" FBI Was Spying On Trump Campaign

Following the president's tweet Thursday morning:

Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.” Andrew McCarthy says, “There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018

The Daily Caller's Julia Nista pointed out the hypocrisy of former Director of Intelligence James Clapper, who said Thursday night on CNN that it was “a good thing” there was an FBI informant spying on the Trump campaign.

Clapper admitted the FBI “may have had someone who was talking to them in the campaign,” referring to President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

He tried to explain away the possibility of an FBI informant spying on the campaign as the bureau was trying to find out “what the Russians were doing to try to substantiate themselves in the campaign or influence or leverage it.”

Obama’s Director of National Intelligence then went on to say,

“So, if there was someone that was observing that sort of thing, that’s a good thing.”

Nista then tweeted a quick summary of the sheer farce...

A) Clapper, Brennan, Rogers testify before Senate

B) Clapper: "it's possible" FBI was spying on Trump campaign

C) Clapper says this informant was "a good thing"



How can you be a former member of the intel community and claim spying on a presidential campaign is a 'good thing'? — Julia Nista (@julia_nista) May 18, 2018

Clapper then concluded, that he believes:

“it’s hugely dangerous if someone like that is exposed because the danger to that person” and the potential “reluctance of others to be informants for the FBI” could possibly devastate the FBI.

In other words - don't try to find out who the spy was because it's just too dangerous to national security!!

We leave it to Fox's Sara Carter to summarize...