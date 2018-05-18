Clapper Says "Good Thing" FBI Was Spying On Trump Campaign

Following the president's tweet Thursday morning:
Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.” Andrew McCarthy says, “There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018
The Daily Caller's Julia Nista pointed out the hypocrisy of former Director of Intelligence James Clapper, who said Thursday night on CNN that it was “a good thing” there was an FBI informant spying on the Trump campaign.
Clapper admitted the FBI “may have had someone who was talking to them in the campaign,” referring to President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
He tried to explain away the possibility of an FBI informant spying on the campaign as the bureau was trying to find out “what the Russians were doing to try to substantiate themselves in the campaign or influence or leverage it.”
Obama’s Director of National Intelligence then went on to say,
“So, if there was someone that was observing that sort of thing, that’s a good thing.”
Nista then tweeted a quick summary of the sheer farce...
A) Clapper, Brennan, Rogers testify before Senate— Julia Nista (@julia_nista) May 18, 2018
B) Clapper: "it's possible" FBI was spying on Trump campaign
C) Clapper says this informant was "a good thing"
How can you be a former member of the intel community and claim spying on a presidential campaign is a 'good thing'?
Clapper then concluded, that he believes:
“it’s hugely dangerous if someone like that is exposed because the danger to that person” and the potential “reluctance of others to be informants for the FBI” could possibly devastate the FBI.
In other words - don't try to find out who the spy was because it's just too dangerous to national security!!
We leave it to Fox's Sara Carter to summarize...
Wait... Clapper the leaker who denied the IC was being used to spy on the Trump campaign, now says it was a good thing they did.. unfettered power https://t.co/9qUhXEXV3P— Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) May 18, 2018
The douchbag is strong in this one.
Saving the Republic from pigs like him.....
.....now THAT'S a good thing.
In reply to qeafaew by DownWithYogaPants
Amusing you think it still can be saved.
Clapper isn't so confidant and foolish without good reason.
In reply to Saving the Republic from… by Jim in MN
If he wanted to catch somebody colluding with the Russians he should have put that spy in the Hillary campaign.
In reply to Amusing you think it still… by Winston Churchill
Playing the old "if you're not doing anything wrong" card - basically he just channeled cankles "SO WHAT!"
They have to get this out there so the sound byte will become the meme before the unraveling of the timeline shows they conspired to entrap.
In reply to If he wanted to catch… by NoDebt
So if it's "a good thing," then how many informants did the FBI have in the Clinton campaign in order to 'prevent the Russians from manipulating the election?'
In reply to Playing the old "if you're… by Joe Davola
Yes mister Clapper, you feel the rope getting tight around your neck don't you. It was a good thing you broke the law to do this for the protection of the people, might as well say it was a matter of National Security since that reason is so abused these days...
In reply to SO by Klassenfeind
Why on earth is Clapper not in jail already?
edit: (Rhetorical question, as everyone on here knows why. But the fact that this guy is still walking around free just shows how deeply fucked the system is)
In reply to Yes mister Clapper, you feel… by JimmyJones
Swamp is thick, Sessions Sleeps.
In reply to Why on earth is Clapper… by Thought Processor
"Put defendants Clapper and Brennan in custody," ordered the Judge.
In reply to Swamp is thick, Sessions… by JimmyJones
It's a good thing you're going to jail.
In reply to This breathless lunkhead can… by ???ö?
Kinda like ABSCAM, who went to jail in that case? Wonder what the undercover sting guidelines are now and whether they were rewritten by Holder/Lynch? I'd venture they were, if nothing more than to cover their backsides after Fast and Furious.
In reply to It's a good thing you're… by Gadfly
"The FBI gains a lot of valuable intelligence from informants"
You mean they create a lot of mayhem with agents provacateur, and get a lot of civilians murdered with their embedded paid informants. Zhers can list the examples.
Die in prison you son of a bitch.
In reply to This breathless lunkhead can… by ???ö?
Yes.
Clapper really is one of the slimiest SOB's there is. And he's competing with Brennan for the title so that's really saying something!...lol.
And speaking of the communist Brennan, how long before news breaks that he was collecting intel on US citizens as primary targets, which is another felony?
Now they're just racking up bonus years ;-)
In reply to "The FBI gains a lot of… by SWRichmond
If I clap two times, will he shut the fuck up??
In reply to Swamp is thick, Sessions… by JimmyJones
If his head is between your hands when you clap, and you have sharpened screwdrivers in each hand...
Then yes, that should do it.
In reply to If I clap two times, will he… by Triggernometry
Swamp or no swamp, all of the soap-opera, dead-horse-flogging stuff over an election in 2016 just shows what a farce the entire US political system has become. The nation appears to feed on its own fragmentation, with so many pundits, politicians, and elites manufacturing and fighting irrelevant allegations. Then there are the nation's leaders compelled to stir up strife everywhere they go in the world in the world in order to maintain the relevance of the MIC with $850 billion a year in military spending, and counting. The only explanation is that everyone connected with government has to show how important they and their interests are, despite any real merits, so they can continue sucking on the government teat.
If Trump was genuine and free of his Zio shekles and shackles, he would have pulled right out of Syria and patched up relations with Russia to forge an effective economic alliance with that nation, instead of forcing it more and more into the growing Chinese orb. But he is not either genuine or free, and he clearly is not true to his own nation, but only to his Zionist masters.
Any nation of people who desire to control their own national destinies and wish to have sovereignty over their constitutions, borders and resources, first has to take control of their own currency systems and finances, and kick out the privately-controlled central banks sucking their nation dry.
In reply to Swamp is thick, Sessions… by JimmyJones
Because the Gestapo (Geheime Staatspolizei) don't go to prison. They are the ones that put The People into prison.
In reply to Why on earth is Clapper… by Thought Processor
Is anything surprising anymore?
About the only solace I can take is that I am way younger than these fucks and will get to see their dead corpses before I pass.
Speaking of that, how's Johnny Jihad doing? Has anyone set up a GoFundMe page for his tumor?
pods
In reply to Why on earth is Clapper not… by gregga777
Release the tax returns!
In reply to Is anything surprising… by pods
so...an admission of embedding informants into a citizens presidential campaign in order to plant information and direct a covert entrapment for an 'insurance policy'?
sure...sounds like a 'liberal' tactic...
we're gonna need more popcorn...AND rope!
zerogenous_zone
In reply to SO by Klassenfeind
So the lying, treasonous pieces-of-shit have been forced to admit their crimes. "It's a good thing" that "it's a good thing" doesn't constitute a legal defense.
In reply to SO by Klassenfeind
Delusional fukery with a government clearance.
In reply to So the lying, treasonous… by Kayman
Like many criminals in federal prison, this guy committed a federal conspiracy. Too bad his favorite candidate lost the election and now there is hell to pay. Let's have his trial in Idaho, not Virginia.
In reply to So the lying, treasonous… by Kayman
I look forward to seeing him in leg irons.
In reply to If he wanted to catch… by NoDebt
I think Trump is a puppet of Netanyahu and the fact he’s digging in in Syria while regurgitating AIPAC bullshit on Iran’s non-existent nukes should alarm even you mouth-breathing Breitbart readin’ Trumpbots.
However, being a fair guy and a law and order guy I think this fellow Clapper should be indicted, tried, and executed by firing squad for treason and sedition.
Or unfortunate accident at home with a nailgun?
... just as good.
In reply to If he wanted to catch… by NoDebt
Execution by firing squad is for men of honor. Clapper, Brennan and Comey need to be hanged.
In reply to I think Trump is a puppet of… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Meathooks and piano wire is traditional.
In reply to Execution by firing squad is… by Kayman
Wood chipper and compost the results. Might as well get some use out of him.
In reply to Meathooks and piano wire is… by Winston Churchill
Point taken. Completely right.
In reply to Execution by firing squad is… by Kayman
You forgot McCabe.
In reply to Execution by firing squad is… by Kayman
Lol non-existent nukes. That's a good one. I have one word for you. Ukraine.
I am not saying they have built nukes. I am saying they have nukes though.
In reply to I think Trump is a puppet of… by I Am Jack's Ma…
I could give you the name of the general of the USSR's rocket forces who sold them to Iran if you want.
Much like the detailed reports of UBL death in 2001,the internet has been purged of most references.
Back then I didn't take screenshots and Minitru has been busy.
In reply to Lol non-existent nukes. That… by photonsoflight
I think I remember one of the reports said the FBI was meeting with a Russian oligarch to try to get him to implicate Trump? So the Obama FBI was actually colluding with Russians in order to "investigate" (frame) Trump for colluding with Russians.
Every time you think their hypocrisy has reached the limit of absurdity, they find a way to prove you wrong. They get away with it because of the MSM Fake News.
Need to figure out how to cut off the CIA funding of MSM and also make it illegal for big pharma to advertise directly to the public (as it is in everywhere else and used to be here). MSM would whither and die within weeks if just those two things were done and we would all be better off.
In reply to If he wanted to catch… by NoDebt
Good, I know the Dimms will greatly appreciate Trump inserting secret operatives into the DNC next cycle.
In reply to If he wanted to catch… by NoDebt
The point here is that Clapper thinks its a good thing to have a sitting pres beholden to the FBI, for security reasons....even if the reason that president got into hock to the FBI was a set-up. That is the definition of whats wrong with the Deep State--- Ii hope Clapper goes to jail.
In reply to If he wanted to catch… by NoDebt
The Harpy was "confidant and foolish" at one time as well. LOL.
In reply to Amusing you think it still… by Winston Churchill
Now I know what Hubris means. What a dick.
In reply to Amusing you think it still… by Winston Churchill
He's trying to paint himself and his buddies as patriots.
In reply to Saving the Republic from… by Jim in MN
Agreed. Wrapping himself in the flag, acting the hero. I hope they martyr him.
In reply to He's trying to paint himself… by chunga
Huge test for congress. Sorry to boil things down to teams but that's the way it is.
If the reds don't fight hard and get this done it's my opinion we need to go in another direction. I do a lot of anonymous bitching on the internet but fwiw, I've also called the turds in my state and let them know in no uncertain terms I will work against them if they fail this time.
We're running out of time.
In reply to Agreed. Wrapping himself in… by NoDebt
When it comes to snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, the GOP is King.
They will fold again, is my bet. In the interest of "Bipartisanship" and "For the good of the Country"
Pussies.
In reply to Huge test for congress… by chunga
I would urge everyone who feels the same way to pick up the phone and make some calls. That is the only thing we can do.
To those who have gone more galty, out of debt, and preppery than we have I just tip my hat.
In reply to When it comes to snatching… by E.F. Mutton
Making calls is akin to asking cancer not to kill its host.
In reply to I would urge everyone who… by chunga
I'm open to suggestions as to how we regain control.
What we're doing now has a track record of not working.
In reply to Making calls is akin to… by photonsoflight
unless BOTH team fail, no REAL change occurs...
we all need to join the Fundamental Understanding of Constitutional Knowledge for both Dems and Repubs...or the acronym...
F.U.C.K both Dems and Repubs!!
zerogenous_zone
In reply to Huge test for congress… by chunga
The Libertarian party is the next largest. That is an option.
In reply to unless BOTH team fail, no… by Zerogenous_Zone
No party is best.
In reply to The Libertarian party is the… by chunga
If by option you mean a spoiler and stalking horse generator, than yes.
The Libertarian Party will be a factor if and only if you can get them to agree on what it even fucking means to be one.
Master hair splitting motherfuckers. Tedious.
Then there’s old Ron. Mr. Dynamic. High energy pipsqeak.
In reply to The Libertarian party is the… by chunga
both teams DID fail....the entrenched GOP hates Trump as much as the Dems do.
In reply to unless BOTH team fail, no… by Zerogenous_Zone