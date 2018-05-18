Clapper Says "Good Thing" FBI Was Spying On Trump Campaign

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 13:59

Following the president's tweet Thursday morning:

The Daily Caller's Julia Nista pointed out the hypocrisy of former Director of Intelligence James Clapper, who said Thursday night on CNN that it was “a good thing” there was an FBI informant spying on the Trump campaign.

Clapper admitted the FBI “may have had someone who was talking to them in the campaign,” referring to President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

He tried to explain away the possibility of an FBI informant spying on the campaign as the bureau was trying to find out “what the Russians were doing to try to substantiate themselves in the campaign or influence or leverage it.”

Obama’s Director of National Intelligence then went on to say,

“So, if there was someone that was observing that sort of thing, that’s a good thing.”

Nista then tweeted a quick summary of the sheer farce...

Clapper then concluded, that he believes:

“it’s hugely dangerous if someone like that is exposed because the danger to that person” and the potential “reluctance of others to be informants for the FBI” could possibly devastate the FBI.

In other words - don't try to find out who the spy was because it's just too dangerous to national security!!

We leave it to Fox's Sara Carter to summarize...

Politics

JimmyJones Klassenfeind Fri, 05/18/2018 - 13:51 Permalink

Yes mister Clapper, you feel the rope getting tight around your neck don't you.  It was a good thing you broke the law to do this for the protection of the people, might as well say it was a matter of National Security since that reason is so abused these days...

nmewn SWRichmond Fri, 05/18/2018 - 14:19 Permalink

Yes.

Clapper really is one of the slimiest SOB's there is. And he's competing with Brennan for the title so that's really saying something!...lol.

And speaking of the communist Brennan, how long before news breaks that he was collecting intel on US citizens as primary targets, which is another felony?

Now they're just racking up bonus years ;-)

FBaggins JimmyJones Fri, 05/18/2018 - 14:36 Permalink

Swamp or no swamp, all of the soap-opera, dead-horse-flogging stuff over an election in 2016 just shows what a farce the entire US political system has become. The nation appears to feed on its own fragmentation, with so many pundits,  politicians, and elites manufacturing and fighting irrelevant allegations. Then there are the nation's leaders compelled to stir up strife everywhere they go in the world in the world in order to maintain the relevance of the MIC with  $850 billion a year in military spending, and counting. The only  explanation is that everyone connected with government has to show how important they and their interests are, despite any real merits, so they can continue sucking on the government teat.

If Trump was genuine and free of his Zio shekles and shackles, he would have pulled right out of Syria and patched up relations with Russia to forge an effective economic alliance with that nation, instead of forcing it more and more into the growing Chinese orb.  But he is not either genuine or free, and he clearly is not true to his own nation, but only to his Zionist masters.

Any nation of people who desire to control their own national destinies and wish to have sovereignty over their constitutions, borders and resources, first has to take control of their own currency systems and finances, and kick out the privately-controlled central banks sucking their nation dry. 

Zerogenous_Zone Klassenfeind Fri, 05/18/2018 - 13:52 Permalink

so...an admission of embedding informants into a citizens presidential campaign in order to plant information and direct a covert entrapment for an 'insurance policy'?

 

sure...sounds like a 'liberal' tactic...

 

we're gonna need more popcorn...AND rope!

 

zerogenous_zone

I Am Jack's Ma… NoDebt Fri, 05/18/2018 - 13:48 Permalink

I think Trump is a puppet of Netanyahu and the fact he’s digging in in Syria while regurgitating AIPAC bullshit on Iran’s non-existent nukes should alarm even you mouth-breathing Breitbart readin’ Trumpbots.

However, being a fair guy and a law and order guy I think this fellow Clapper should be indicted, tried, and executed by firing squad for treason and sedition.

 

Or unfortunate accident at home with a nailgun?

 

... just as good.

bowie28 NoDebt Fri, 05/18/2018 - 14:02 Permalink

I think I remember one of the reports said the FBI was meeting with a Russian oligarch to try to get him to implicate Trump?  So the Obama FBI was actually colluding with Russians in order to "investigate" (frame) Trump for colluding with Russians.

Every time you think their hypocrisy has reached the limit of absurdity, they find a way to prove you wrong.  They get away with it because of the MSM Fake News.

Need to figure out how to cut off the CIA funding of MSM and also make it illegal for big pharma to advertise directly to the public (as it is in everywhere else and used to be here).  MSM would whither and die within weeks if just those two things were done and we would all be better off.

 

tunetopper NoDebt Fri, 05/18/2018 - 14:31 Permalink

The point here is that Clapper thinks its a good thing to have a sitting pres beholden to the FBI, for security reasons....even if the reason that president got into hock to the FBI was a set-up. That is the definition of whats wrong with the Deep State--- Ii hope Clapper goes to jail.

chunga NoDebt Fri, 05/18/2018 - 13:47 Permalink

Huge test for congress. Sorry to boil things down to teams but that's the way it is.

If the reds don't fight hard and get this done it's my opinion we need to go in another direction. I do a lot of anonymous bitching on the internet but fwiw, I've also called the turds in my state and let them know in no uncertain terms I will work against them if they fail this time.

We're running out of time.