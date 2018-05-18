Economist Trolls School By Getting Them To Investigate If Clubs With "Girl" Violate Title IX

Authored by Tim Pearce via The Daily Caller,
The University of Michigan (UM) is reviewing 11 school programs for potential Title IX violations resulting from favoring one gender over the other.
American Enterprise Institute (AEI) scholar Mark Perry drew the university’s attention to the programs, pointing out each could be in violation of federal law, as well as the Michigan State Constitution and UM’s Nondiscrimination Policy.
Campus clubs such as the “Girls in Engineering, Math and Sciences Camp,” “Girls in Science and Engineering Camp” and “Girls Code Camp” favor the female gender over all others, Perry pointed out in an email to Pamela Heatlie, UM associate vice-provost for Academic and Faculty Affairs and senior director for Institutional Equity and Title IX coordinator.
Women graduating from high school and entering college are generally of higher academic standing than men when it comes to STEM fields and classes, according to The College Board’s 2016 data.
Therefore, if any gender should be given preferential treatment, it should be men, Perry posits.
Perry was “inspired” by the national club formerly known as the Boy Scouts for becoming “gender inclusionary” and changing its name to Scouts BSA to reflect its progressive step forward, he noted in an AEI blog post.
“If, like the Boy Scouts, UM is really committed to offering programs that are truly welcoming to students of all genders after ending its previous gender apartheid practices, then perhaps those programs would respectfully consider name changes that would communicate publicly our institution’s commitment to full gender equity, fairness and justice,” Perry wrote to Heatlie.
“I am doubtful that most boys will ever really feel welcome in a program that was historically girls-only and exists today with a name that reflects that history of gender apartheid and gender discrimination against them,” Perry noted.
UM spends more than $11 million annually on the salaries and benefits of employees hired to ensure campus diversity, equity and inclusion.
As one commenter on Perry's site rightly points out (and critical to what Perry is actually highlighting): "It’s OK to discriminate as long as you do it to the approved group(s)."
What comes around goes around. I hope ZH continues to report on this story. I would love to see how the SJW's change their unconscious exclusionary behavior to match their ideological narratives...
They should also look into diversity on the football team. It is certainly not representative of the student body. For example, there are few, if any, Asians on the team, while African-Americans appear to be vastly over-represented. There are also no women on the team. If they are opposed to integration on the field, they could at least follow the separate, but equal doctrine. However, they don't even have a separate football team for women. Something doesn't add up.
So 11mil diveded by enrollment of 44k = $250 a year times 4 = $1000 extra in tuition. And that's not counting other useless crap they waste money on,sick joke.
$11M per annum for inclusion at this one school.
And people wonder why tuition is so high and graduates are dumber than a box of rocks.