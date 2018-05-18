Feds Allow Florida Officials To Battle Mosquitoes With Advanced Drones

The controlled airspace above Southwest Florida might become more congested now that the Trump administration has cleared the way for Lee County Mosquito District (LCMD) as one of ten state, local, and tribal governments as participants in the new Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Integration Pilot Program.
On Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao named Lee County and nine others among 149 applicants for the UAS Integration Pilot Program that “will help tackle the most significant challenges to integrating drones into the national airspace,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) press release.
“Data gathered from these pilot projects will form the basis of a new regulatory framework to safely integrate drones into our national airspace,” said Secretary Chao.
Here is the full list of the ten selectees:
-
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Durant, OK
-
City of San Diego, CA
-
Virginia Tech – Center for Innovative Technology, Herndon, VA
-
Kansas Department of Transportation, Topeka, KS
-
Lee County Mosquito Control District, Ft. Myers, FL
-
Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority, Memphis, TN
-
North Carolina Department of Transportation, Raleigh, NC
-
North Dakota Department of Transportation, Bismarck, ND
-
City of Reno, NV
-
University of Alaska-Fairbanks, Fairbanks, AK
“The enthusiastic response to our request for applications demonstrated the many innovative technological and operational solutions already on the horizon,” Secretary Chao added.
The Trump administration is expecting to stimulate economic development through the deployment of drones in agriculture, energy, public safety, media, infrastructure, and construction. Secretary Chao also plans to test detection and tracking of the drones and traffic-management systems in each of the ten selected regions.
“Our nation will move faster, fly higher and soar proudly toward the next great chapter of American aviation,” said President Donald Trump, who approved the program late last year.
According to CNBC, the pilot program allows Lee County to incorporate drones into their fleet of aircraft used to control Florida’s ubiquitous mosquito population. The pilot program could provide mosquito control drone operators with more relaxed federal regulations, such as enabling flights above the maximum allowable altitude of 400 feet.
“The pilot program could allow not only expanded use for observation and spraying but also potentially at higher altitudes or in more remote areas where visual contact might no longer be a requirement,” said Eric Jackson, a public information officer at the Lee County Mosquito Control District in southwestern Florida.
“We’ve been doing this for 60 years with aircraft dealing with mosquito issues, so I’m thinking that might have played a part (in our selection),” Jackson told CNBC, describing the region’s mosquito populations as a public health risk.”Our district relies heavily on aerial operations.”
Jackson said his department used drones for about a year to “take images of aquatic bodies to see where there’s a lot of vegetation.”
“Because where you have vegetation crowding out water, sometimes mosquitoes can grow in those,” he added.
Jackson told CNBC that the department hopes to acquire an advanced 1,500 lbs. drone in its surveillance and pest treatment operations fleet. The pilot program would relax current federal drone laws, allowing the mosquito control drone operator to fly above 400 feet, at night, and beyond the line of sight.
“We potentially could be using it more for surveillance and in more isolated areas for treatment missions,” Jackson said. “We’re trying to be as innovative as we can and as efficient as we can. And if this can be used safely, we’re open to anything.”
“Really, the whole point of this program is to be able to expand beyond the current regulations to see how this can be used,” he said.
“We have pilots in the air, and as the airspace becomes more crowded and people start flying above 400 feet and out of line of sight, [we asked ourselves] how can we make sure we have a seat at the table to where we can help draft these regulations to keep our pilots safe.”
While Lee County is simply one of the ten selectees for the drone pilot program, we are curious to see what the other nine municipalities will do with their new drones. So far, Jackson is hellbent in replacing his fleet of expensive aircraft and human pilots with inexpensive 1,500 lbs. drones.
Comments
Guess who is going to be next in the drone sights
Correct: 2-legged insects
juice?
In reply to Guess who is going to be… by cossack55
Mosquitos that bite humans should be eradicated. They should have been eradicated 50 years ago, but muh sweet baby bald eagles are worth much more than a human life for some reason.
The people who banned DDT have a lot of blood on their hands.
In reply to juice? by Number 9
Eradicate mosquitoes that bite humans? How else would the government vector their pestilence?
In reply to Mosquitos that bite humans… by tmosley
A few years ago, they quit spraying for mosquitos in my neck of the woods because ONE person complained, and BOOM! I'd walk out into my back yard and there'd be enough mosquitos to airlift an elephant. But you know what happened? My vacant bat house had a shitload of bats in it after a while. Now, when mosquitos hatch, the bats hammer that shit hard and they're gone in a day or two, tops.
In reply to Eradicate mosquitoes that… by runswithscissors
swallows and bats kick the shit out of insects
In reply to A few years ago, they quit… by El Vaquero
Yes, they do. IMO, we should be looking at biological controls for a lot of pests rather than chemical.
In reply to swallows and bats kick the… by Number 9
that would make too much sense.. cant have that in the bizzarro world now can we?
In reply to Yes, they do. IMO, we… by El Vaquero
Maverick this is Iceman. We have mosquitoes coming in at 3:00
You're my WING man
In reply to Mosquitos that bite humans… by tmosley
the mosquito is probably going to be one of the last things left on earth along with cockroaches and ravens.
ticks and other parasitical life forms seem to be very tenacious
In reply to Mosquitos that bite humans… by tmosley
Misinformation about DDT. DDT ceased to be effective against pests in the 1950s. The pests evolved immunity but not birds, bees, or humans. There are plenty of pictures left over from the 60s showing mosquitos swimming in it without effect.
In reply to Mosquitos that bite humans… by tmosley
>DDT ceased to be effective against pests in the 1950s
Wrong.
In reply to Misinformation about DDT. … by Stuck on Zero
tmosely strikes (out) again!
In reply to Misinformation about DDT. … by Stuck on Zero
Because you said so?
In reply to tmosely strikes (out) again! by r0mulus
They need some of that MK Ultra gaseous applications down there.
In reply to Guess who is going to be… by cossack55
Drones that spray toxic chemicals you say? What could possibly go wrong?
There ain't no cracka's down there, he's just fulfilling a campaign promise to me ;-)
In reply to Drones that spray toxic… by r0mulus
genetic engineered scares me worse.
In reply to Drones that spray toxic… by r0mulus
don't worry- aerosolized CRISPR is just around the corner to help you sleep better.
In reply to genetic engineered scares me… by Number 9
500 million max..
remember?
In reply to don't worry- aerasolized… by r0mulus
Oh you mean the Georgia guide-stones/Club of Rome? Nothing to see here!
In reply to 500 million max.. remember? by Number 9
Spraying toxic chemicals from drones?....Ask Israhell.
In reply to Drones that spray toxic… by r0mulus
What a nation of innovators!
Can't do anything but admire that kind of know-how!
In reply to Ask Israhell. by runswithscissors
I sure as hell hope they are not shootin the rat bastards one at a time ..
still old school here.. they blast it out of the back of a Ford F 150..
In reply to I sure as hell hope they are… by Giant Meteor
My friends & I used to ride our bikes right behind those trucks playing in the fog.
I think I've finally found out whats wrong with me ;-)
In reply to still old school here.. they… by Number 9
the wife and my coyote hunting partner have the same problem.. but alas I was raised in the deep back woods b/4 off was invented.. immune to insect bites.. can drink out of mud puddles and never had beaver fever that I know about.
still have most of my teeth, tho they are getting a bit weak after chewing all those hides.
In reply to My friends & I used to ride… by nmewn
Welcome to Florida...the Droneshine State...now go home!
In reply to I sure as hell hope they are… by Giant Meteor
Talk about letting the camel drones' noses under the tent!
Those things look like they'd come down with a light net...or fishing line. Seriously, all those little propellers do not seem like a very tough or durable design.
Or if you were a raptor-person, you could train them to knock the stupid things out of the sky. They might even take to the game, it would be fun for them.
[sorry, obvious rant deleted]
--------------------------------
I thought the post about housing bats to do the same job made sense.
Just great.......50+ years ago I was getting sprayed in Miami by converted WWII bombers. They modified them to spray insecticide to combat the Mediterranean fruit fly. My brother & I would be outside playing and then have to run inside whenever the planes flew overhead. They had big dirigible balloons every few blocks that marked the path to fly. The spray stunk to high heaven. I think it ruined paint jobs on cars if you didn't wash it off. I'll probably develop some weird disease from it, just like Agent Orange.
Those were the days......still remember the 1:00PM air raid sirens being tested each Saturday afternoon. This was about the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis.