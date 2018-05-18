Hawaii National Guard Whistleblowers Warn Friends, Family Of Imminent Power-Plant Explosion, Tsunami

Authored by Shepard Ambellas via Intellihub.com,

"A friend that works with our Civil Defense shared to just be prepared [be]cause the data is going OFF THEIR CHARTS, setting off all kind [of] bells at work."

The highly-controversial Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) geothermal power plant has become a major issue of concern among U.S. government insiders who fear an imminent explosion of the plant may cause a massive tsunami and wreak havoc in the region due to the recent uptick in volcanic activity on Mount Kilauea.

2 days ago, lava was close...

What officials aren’t telling you is that PGV contains tens of thousands of gallons of highly flammable solvents which it uses to power its turbines. If earthquakes, eruptions, or fire cause this solvent to ignite it would trigger a massive explosion which National Guard/Civil Defense whistle-blowers fear will cause a massive tidal wave which would in turn threaten the Hawaiian Islands and the lives of people in the region.

A friend who received the alert from two different whistle-blowers immediately notified family members via a text message telling them to “be prepared.”

“Just got this from a friend,” the message read. “Hey loves, please notify friend and family [the] power plant [on] Hilo may explode within 48 hours which may cause earthquakes and tsunamis.”

The text message went on to read:

[It] would be a good idea to get prepared. Brock’s mom, her friend, is in the National Guard [and] is getting called in now to prepare in case this happens. They did not notify the public yet. FYI: Might have a tsunami warning withing 24 hours PLEASE make sure you make a meeting place or a number to call for your ohana. Oahu people will probably 20 minute[s] to go high up somewhere […] so please share this inside info to everyone. A friend that works with our Civil Defense shared to just be prepared [be]cause the data is going OFF THEIR CHARTS, setting off all kind [of] bells at work.

Keep in mind, if this happens, all of the Hawaiian Islands may be affected.

H/T: @Tabertronic on Twitter