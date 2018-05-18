Hawaii National Guard Whistleblowers Warn Friends, Family Of Imminent Power-Plant Explosion, Tsunami

Authored by Shepard Ambellas via Intellihub.com,
The highly-controversial Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) geothermal power plant has become a major issue of concern among U.S. government insiders who fear an imminent explosion of the plant may cause a massive tsunami and wreak havoc in the region due to the recent uptick in volcanic activity on Mount Kilauea.
2 days ago, lava was close...
What officials aren’t telling you is that PGV contains tens of thousands of gallons of highly flammable solvents which it uses to power its turbines. If earthquakes, eruptions, or fire cause this solvent to ignite it would trigger a massive explosion which National Guard/Civil Defense whistle-blowers fear will cause a massive tidal wave which would in turn threaten the Hawaiian Islands and the lives of people in the region.
A friend who received the alert from two different whistle-blowers immediately notified family members via a text message telling them to “be prepared.”
“Just got this from a friend,” the message read. “Hey loves, please notify friend and family [the] power plant [on] Hilo may explode within 48 hours which may cause earthquakes and tsunamis.”
The text message went on to read:
[It] would be a good idea to get prepared. Brock’s mom, her friend, is in the National Guard [and] is getting called in now to prepare in case this happens. They did not notify the public yet. FYI: Might have a tsunami warning withing 24 hours PLEASE make sure you make a meeting place or a number to call for your ohana. Oahu people will probably 20 minute[s] to go high up somewhere […] so please share this inside info to everyone.
A friend that works with our Civil Defense shared to just be prepared [be]cause the data is going OFF THEIR CHARTS, setting off all kind [of] bells at work.
Keep in mind, if this happens, all of the Hawaiian Islands may be affected.
Yikes! I had a line on a couple acres with a shack on it just northwest of the current fissure eruptions for 20k just a few months ago... I figured it was too good to be true.... now I'm thinking I was right!
This premise is total BS. The plant is seven miles from the ocean. I drove by it twice daily for years.
Total BS
In reply to Yikes ! by toady
Reads like BullShit
Smells like BullShit
Sure glad I didn’t step in it.
In reply to BS. It’s seven miles from… by Anarchyteez
I sold my improved acres nearby in Paradise Park and Orchid Land a few years ago, bought into partnership in our own ISLAND in Fiji.
Not because of the volcano threat, but because of the drugs and welfare trash infesting Hilo and neighborhoods. Hawaii is turning into one big los Angeles ghetto.
In reply to Yikes ! by toady
Those fissures may not stop until they reach the sea and split off part of the island. Hawaii One and new island Hawaii Two.
In reply to Yikes ! by toady
tsunamis and earthquakes?!!?!
I call BULLSHIT
Double BULLSHIT !
Do these people work for the government?
All is lost.
In reply to tsunamis and earthquakes?!!?… by ParkAveFlasher
How about a nice Hawaiian Punch?
Is that like a donkey punch but use a coconut instead of your fist?
In reply to Hawaii Punch by Slippery Slope
Reads like urban legend, though.
and poof, it's gone
Surf's up
A power plant exploding causing earthquakes and tsunamis? Get real
My thoughts....
In reply to A power plant exploding… by Kurpak
So the solvents in this plant are going to explode on the surface and cause part of the island to slide into the sea and form a tsunami? Eh, no.
I thought they moved all the pentane. That would have to be a monstrous explosion to cause a tsunami.
A tidal wave from an explosion of chemicals? Get real. This is bogus.
Getting worried about ZH. Publishing this kind of National Enquirer kind of trash is a new low.
ZH peaked around 2012, the long slide into the abyss continues
In reply to A tidal wave from an… by RedBaron616
So how exactly does an inland explosion cause a tidal wave??
Yeah, the size of the explosion would have to be almost nuclear in proportion. We're talking millions of tons of solvents. I can't even fathom how enough oxygen even would be available to cause such a massive single explosion of any stockpile of solvents in tanks or barrels. I've seen propane and fireworks factories go up, and it's always a series of smaller explosions, due to the need to breach each individual container, and provide oxygen to the flammable material, which is pretty scare in the heart of an inferno. If this place goes up, what we're looking at is a pretty impressive initial mushroom cloud that won't do much more than break windows for a few miles, followed by several days of smaller secondary explosions, and intense fires.
In reply to So how exactly does an… by Michigander
My friend just told me that this is all bullshit.
A power plant explosion can cause a tsunami? Total horseshit. A volcano explosion can, not a power plant. Who's running the show over there, Homer Simpson?
There are not enough gallons of "Highly Flammable Solvents" to do anything to anybody who isn't nearby. You would need a nuke to "cause" a tsunami to occur, and it would have to be detonated at the proper location. Which isn't in the middle of an island.
Doom porn. I'm calling BS. No way an explosion from a power plant causes a tsunami. Tyler is so gullible.
Geothermal power completely safe. Just like nuclear power and cigarettes.
I never heard of Iceland having any problem with theirs, but they probably use water instead of pentane.
In reply to Geothermal power completely… by Negative Interest
Geothermal plant designer: Should we boil water with heat from the volcano to run the turbines, or should we use gasoline?
Bogus warning. Power plant explosion cannot cause either earthquakes or tsunamis. If you want to think otherwise go right ahead but the universe doesn't care what you think.
Already cause earthquakes. Sounds like fracking https://www.google.com/search?q=what+happens+in+a+geothermal+plant+melt…
Fracking near a volcano
Nice bullshit story. Of course what else would you expect from Intelhubadubdub though?
Yeah - this smells like bull shit.
i don’t care how much solvents, chemicals, whatever are stored at the power plant - ain’t enough to cause a big enough explosion for a tsunami.
Never trust a text message or email that starts off with FWD: just got this from someone who go this from someone..