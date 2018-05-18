Hungarian Prime Minister Accuses George Soros Of Spreading Anti-Semitism Across Europe

Sat, 05/19/2018 - 08:45

Just days after the George Soros-funded Open Society Foundation announced that it had withdrawn from Hungary and relocated to Berlin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused Soros of fomenting anti-Semitism by aiding immigrants seeking safe harbor in Europe.

Orban's response was prompted by Lauder's apparent defense of Soros.

In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Lauder expressed concern about the Berlin move saying while he did not agree “with everything that US billionaire George Soros says or does,” but he considered the treatment of a man “who has done so much” in central European countries to spread democracy after the fall of communism to be unworthy.

In a written response to Ronald Lauder, the president of the World Jewish Congress, Orban said of Soros, who is Jewish, that:

“I would respectfully call your attention... to the fact that the Foundation and its founder bear personal responsibility for the growth of anti-Semitism in Europe.

They have brought people to Europe - among migrants - whose political and religious views have dramatically increased the vulnerability of our Jewish communities.

In contrast, Hungary and its government protects European Jewish communities when it prevents the uncontrolled entry of migrants into the European Union.

...

Our policy has moral and theoretical reasons, and also serves the idea of Jewish-Christian coexistence, in which we continue to believe with conviction. For this we do not expect any recognition, or gratitude from the World Jewish Congress, of course."

Full letter here:

Orban won a fourth term as prime minister earlier this year and has become a figurehead of the anti-establishment, anti-immigrant political movement sweeping across much of Europe. Meanwhile, Soros has accused Orban - who once regarded the billionaire as a mentor - of using World War II-era tactics like billboards with anti-semitic images to ratchet up pressure on Soros' organizations.

Soros

But it looks like Soros has bigger problems, for now at least:

CoCo

 

Buckaroo Banzai JimmyJones Sat, 05/19/2018 - 09:17 Permalink

Soros is a jew who made his billions by doing sneaky jewish swindling tricks in the currency markets, and has used those ill-gotten gains to promote a jewish agenda for the jewish power elite and their shabbos goys.

Accusing him of "anti-semitism" is a hilarious troll by the Hungarians.

Maghreb Chris2 Sat, 05/19/2018 - 09:50 Permalink

Read somewhere Orban was actually funded by Soros for his graduate education in Pembroke College Oxford. Soros previously working for Rothschild Freres in New York. He made his own money when David Cameron and Norman Lamonte tried to game the old European Exchange Mechanism which neither of them would have had the balls to do without the U.K Rothschild family signing off on.

Personally I think its just ZOG theater to stress the goyim out. Soros didn't cause the migrant crisis it was the Israeli's instigating chaos in the Middle East. 

They just shipped migrants to better divide and rule. Yinon plan for Europe. Orban himself is in bed with Netenyahu. Those fucking shills at Breitbart all hail Orban as some savior forgetting he is from the belly of the beast. Zionists on the right and Zionists on the left and Europe crumbles.

Only way to turn it around is to just get rid of all of them but thats not going to happen while people are fighting over Nazi's and Rapefugees forgetting Euroclear and the City of London can bankrupt most the continent.

I could be wrong but we are looking at a situation where most of Europe is either gone or replaced with the current birth rates. Its not my business but I think the low birth rates are result of economic and social changes brought about by the Open Socitey Foundation and other Cultural marxists.

Europeans should be looking an anti-semitism as survival mechanism not an act of rebellion.

Ms No Maghreb Sat, 05/19/2018 - 09:58 Permalink

It could get much worse than that.  Europe is at high risk of getting slaughtered in global conflict, again.

Soros and Barabara Specter admitted they were behind evacuating ISIS into Europe, in their program they call "multiculturalism". 

They admit they are behind it and everybody wants to shield them and say it isn't so.  

GreatCaesar'sGhost JimmyJones Sat, 05/19/2018 - 10:08 Permalink

You're right, of course, but it is odd that in the US, a country where Jews make up less than 2% of the population, so many prominent members of this ethnicity are caught up in scandal. Schneiderman, Spitzer, Silver, Franken, Weinstein, Bek, Handler, Dreyfus, Levine, Singer, Klein, Kozinski, Rubin, etc. etc.. I don't get it. A tiny percentage of the counbry, and yet the largest ethnicity tied to scandal. Something's not right.

44magnum Sat, 05/19/2018 - 08:52 Permalink

They thieve on anti-parasitism, they derive much benefit when they get to accuse the goy of hating them. In Israelis case for the past 70 years it lets them get away with murder and the world watches.

Ms No Oldguy05 Sat, 05/19/2018 - 09:30 Permalink

Maybe its an important part of the whole global warming globalist infrastructure farce?  Maybe it has more to do with trying to keep the market afloat for now?  There is an angle and it seems pretty important.  Maybe Soros is just shoring up his image with the moron liberal flock using Rothschilds printed money.  No skin off their back.

 

BangDingOw Ms No Sat, 05/19/2018 - 10:04 Permalink

I have been thinking about this for awhile, and I came to two conclusions. 1. Since most space missions can now be proven frauds with the help of internet information, they need a replacement should the fraud ever become widespread knowledge. 2. Driverless cars is on their agenda, and I think they want control. Not only will they have financial control , but those cars will be loaded with voice technology etc. 

Felix da Kat Sat, 05/19/2018 - 09:19 Permalink

Soros is a communist. His goal is to de-stabilize then destroy the west through implementation of the tenets of cultural Marxism. Soros is also an atheist for whom there is no "karmic consequence" for any act whether it is good or evil. And so he rationalizes away the tremendous negative consequences of evil that have occurred as a result of his organization's efforts particularly that of open immigration and promotion of wholesale degeneracy wherever possible. Soros is a cancer upon humanity. Right-minded people must figure out a way to counter and destroy the efforts of he and his various organizations. The very survival of the traditional American-way-of-life is under mortal threat from worldwide operatives such as Soros. Obama was/is his student. So is Hillary and many, many others who want to sow discord and fundamentally change the underlying structure of the world which will have enormous evil consequences. This conflict of good vs. evil will not end anytime soon. And right now, the good, is on the losing side.

Khan Bodin Sat, 05/19/2018 - 09:40 Permalink

Gyorgy Schwartz. A true Nazi who is celebrated far and wide across degenerate western lands, some even call him a "philanthropist" who cares so much for "well-being" of "humanity" that, as a true and successful capitalist, he's in a business of milking, parasitizing and exploiting humans all around the world, causing misery and destruction. But he's a renowned man in the filthy west where exploiters and parasites are considered as "demi-gods." I think westerlings should follow their demi-god oligarchs into extinction, right where they belong, don't you?