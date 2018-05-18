Jim Kunstler Laments America's "Mushrooming Matrix Of Scandals"

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
When historians of the future finish their meal of rat à la moutarde at the campfire, and pass around the battered plastic jug of wild raisin wine, they will kick back and hear the griot sing of John Brennan, the fabled chief of an ancient order called the CIA, and how he started the monkey business aimed at bringing down the wicked Golden Golem of Greatness, chief of chiefs in the land once known as America.
Alas, the hero’s journey of Brennan, ends in a jail cell at the storied Allenwood Federal Penitentiary, where he slowly pined away between games of ping-pong and knock-hockey, dreaming of a cable network retirement package that never was...
One gets the feeling more and more that Mr. Brennan is at the center of this ever-mushrooming matrix of scandals around the 2016 election.
“Bigger Than Watergate?” the headline in today’s New York Times asks? The mendacity of this once-proud newspaper is really something to behold. Take the following paragraph, for instance:
“Depending on what is eventually proven, the core scandal could rival Watergate, in which a “third-rate burglary” of Democratic National Committee headquarters ultimately revealed a wide-ranging campaign of political sabotage and spying to influence the 1972 presidential election and undercut perceived rivals. In the current case, a hostile foreign power sought to sway the 2016 election and there is evidence that at least some people in Mr. Trump’s circle were willing to collaborate with it to do so.”
You have to really wonder how the Times editors overlooked the other relevant details in the current case pertaining to goings-on initiated by Mr. Brennan and involving obviously criminal misbehavior among the US Intelligence services, and especially the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in their effort to un-do the election that put the Trump creature in the White House instead of the enchantress known as Hillary. I did like the trope “a hostile foreign power.” Apparently they were too embarrassed to just say “Russia,” since by now it has become the most threadbare hobgoblin in all of US political history.
Rumors are flying that the long-awaited (so long it is nearly forgotten) Department of Justice Inspector General’s report contains a rather severe interpretation of what actually has been going on for the last couple of years in this farrago of charge and countercharge that the legacy news media has been doing its best to garble and deflect — namely, that the highest officers of the government conspired to tamper with the 2016 election.
The latest twist is news — actually reported by the Times Thursday — that the FBI placed a “mole” inside the Trump campaign. If the mole discovered anything, then it is the only morsel of information that hasn’t been leaked in two years, which leads the casual observer to infer that the mole found really nothing.
On the other hand, a great deal is already known about the misdeeds surrounding Hillary and her supporters, including Mr. Obama and his inner circle, and some of those incriminating particulars have been officially certified — for example, the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on recommendations of the Agency’s own ethics committee, with overtones of criminal culpability. There is also little ambiguity left about the origin of the infamous Steele Dossier. It’s an established fact that it was bought-and-paid-for by the Democratic National Committee, which is to say the Hillary campaign, and that many of the dramatis personae involved lied about it under oath.
Many other suspicious loose ends remain to be tied. Those not driven insane by Trumpophobia are probably unsatisfied with the story of what Attorney General Loretta Lynch was doing, exactly, with former President Bill Clinton during that Phoenix airport tête-à-tête a few days before FBI Director Jim Comey exonerated Mr. Clinton’s wife in the email server “matter.”
One can see where this tangled tale is tending: to the sacred chamber known as the grand jury. Probably several grand juries. That will lead to years of entertaining courtroom antics at the same time that the USA’s financial condition fatefully unravels. That event might finally produce the effect that all the exertions of the so-called Deep State have failed to achieve so far: the discrediting of Donald Trump. Alas, the literal discrediting of the USA and its hallowed institutions — including the US dollar — may be a much more momentous thing than the fall of Trump.
Personally, I won’t be completely satisfied until the editors of The New York Times have to answer to charges of sedition in a court of law.
Give the NYTimes a break. They are all heavily medicated and weeping today.
". . . unsatisfied with the story of what Attorney General Loretta Lynch was doing, exactly, with former President Bill Clinton during that Phoenix airport tête-à-tête . . ."
Personally, I won’t be completely satisfied until the editors of The New York Times have to answer to charges of sedition in a court of law.
For once the Kunt and I see eye to eye . . .
I Lament America's "Mushrooming Matrix Of Problems"
that politicians COULD FIX but REFUSE to.
Politicians ARE the problem
Blaming the media and fake news is fun but they have no authority. They hold no office and they've taken no oath.
It's up to the reds in congress. Get it done or get lost.
It took 40 years for Rome to disintegrate. It will take longer for the U.S. But its off to a great start.
Knuester hates that bitch Hillary....he may be a Republican yet
Blaming the media and fake news is fun but they have no authority.
I would tend to disagree that the MSM have no authority. There are millions of "true believers" out there that don't believe something unless they read it in a rag like the Times so printing something that is patently false to influence the public on an issue should be a major crime. Sedition works as good as anything I can think of . . .
War of the Giants: New York Times vs The Wall Street Journal
+10 for griot. And perfectly used at that.
Keep the hits coming. I am entertained.
At least "they" are supplying entertainment on the way to the shitpile
I'm still trying to figure out how Hillary won the popular vote with all that Russian meddling and collusion.
Let's be thankful for the electoral system which was instituted by the smaller, less populous states into the constitution so they didn't get steamrollered. Part of the explanation is vote tampering by the Hildabeast, but also because the vast majority of people in NY and CA are insane snowflakes.
I've been thinking that simple reporting on common newly released knowns is of little value. Some estimation or speculation on the possible direction and unknowns after statement of Captian Obvious revelations is of higher value. Even it isn't right it gets people thinking in the right directions. It gets people thinking at all.
If you think about it, otherwise we are hearing a tiny portion of what is now known to have happened some time ago. You get way behind. The morsels always paint a bigger picture, even if it isn't perfectly clear. Tylers will take a stab at possible directions things are heading in, or what crumbs put together look like at least.
I am glad to know what the facts of the day are but nobody can afford to wait 20 years to report on the big picture of what is happening now. That has gone on way too long. Only state the tiny amount of known facts? Yeah, fuck that. If they could only get so lucky to have that continue.
There is nothing wrong with speculation. It is productive. That's probably why they don't like it and why it's rare. People also have to take a risk in being wrong to do it.
It's always entertaining when an entire country goes insane. The rich always lose their minds, so do entire rich countries.
As I read down the paragraph from the NYT in the article up above I thought, WOW! They’re really going to admit it! They’re going to FINALLY acknowledge this is a HUGE scandal. They must have actually decided to be part of this historic event by reporting on it. THEN it went on to talk about the Russia Narrative AGAIN? Are they seroious? After everything that’s happened? After all their convincing and ranting has never worked, they actually believe we’re going to buy off on their story and NOT the Wall Street Journal’s? They actually STILL believe Americans only get their news from the MSM!?!
AMAZING!
I refused to buy the NY Times since 1961. "All the lies our stooges will believe."
Historians of the future will be busy serving whoever pays them.
That's why I don't care much about what historians have to say. Nature doesn't care much about what historians have to say either, and that is why before the Great Flood famous people are just called people of renown.
I think a skilled, objective historian is worth their weight in gold----and, yes, the truth is knowable.
Those were the Nephilim, and they weren't exactly "people."
McCabe MUST be singing his heart out. Comey betrayed him and his only way out is to spill the beans.
As Kunstler points out, if they ever actually do go to prison, it will be Club Fed. They will probably be allowed to bring a maid and butler.
Trumpelstiltskin has 'all the ammo' he needs to take these MoFo's down. Will he? I doubt it!
Well, if he doesn’t then all questions as to whether he’s for the people or for using the people will be answered. We’ll have our answer and have an excellent indication on what it’s going to take to get this country back on track. If you know what I mean.
Well my friend if you have it in you to give the order to fire 100+ cruise missiles into a Sovereign country, you'd think you'd have the gumption to put traitors behind bars. Think what Putin would be doing in Trump's suit!
Everything about America is for Show and i believe, jailing these treasonous parasites would send panic waves through the financial markets, the last thing Trump would want.
"I did like the trope 'a hostile foreign power.' Apparently they were too embarrassed to just say 'Russia,' since by now it has become the most threadbare hobgoblin in all of US political history."
Nope. It's because they were referring to the UK.
Hillary was right...if Trump gets elected, we'll all hang.
From Trump's victory we were expecting he'd sit down with Vlad and find a way forward. If the US invested in this Multi-Trillion Silk Road Project, rather than training & arming (& feeding Al Nusra ) SCUM, who by the way are being evicted presently in Syria, then we could possibly get back to some normality (who's she? ). Spending 18 months fighting (or pretending to fight ) cockroaches in the M-E or at Home is KABUKI.