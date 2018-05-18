Massive Explosions, Smoke Plume Over Hama Leads To Confusion, Panic In Syria

Syrians in the central part of the country are on edge after a series of massive explosions rocked a Hama military airport on Friday. Local reports indicate up to seven explosions were heard, after which a mushroom could hung over the edge of Hama city.
"The explosions struck several regime depots of weapons and fuel at Hama military airport," Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the pro-opposition source Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said.
Conflicting accounts quickly emerged as to what caused the blasts, with UK and Abu Dhabi based Sky News Arabia claiming there was an attack on Hama province's Iranian air defenses, though most early reporting only admitted speculation.
The Times of Israel reports concerning early confusion in the media:
The Sky News Arabia outlet reported that the explosions were caused by an attack on an advanced Iranian air defense system.
However, Syrian military sources told the Lebanese el-Nashra TV station that the blasts were caused by an accident at a weapons storage depot.
There were no immediate comments by Syrian officials on who or what was behind the explosions.
After the May 10 Israeli attack on dozens of targets inside Syria in what was the biggest military escalation between the two countries in decades, some premature reports pointed to another possible Israeli strike on the base which some now allege houses Iranian troops and equipment.
Video of aftermath of ammunition storage explosion in #Hama military airport pic.twitter.com/L7HN7ttBoy— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) May 18, 2018
The Times of Israel further indicates that the Arabic language Sky News reporting asserts specifically that "the target of the [Israeli or allied coalition] strike was an Iranian Bavar 373 long-range missile defense system, a state-of-the-art model that was unveiled in 2016 and put into service in March 2017. Iranian officials compare the system to the Russian-made S-300 system, which is considered a powerful air defense platform."
However, little information has yet to be actually confirmed as to the cause, and local reporters say the specific base has never been targeted by Israeli or US strikes, suggesting there is no history of Iranian troop presence in that location.
An early reporting consensus suggests an arms and munitions warehouse may have exploded in an event that's currently receiving a lot of media attention due to the size and stunning nature of the images.
Reports of x7 explosions inside #Assad’s strategically vital #Hama airbase.— Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) May 18, 2018
Initial images from pro-regime sources indicate a very large explosion - likely arms depot.
Cause unknown. pic.twitter.com/hs1GSJxpkY
Judging by the pictures coming out it seems as though ammunition depots in Hama military airbase went off. pic.twitter.com/oZ2JcxY9mk— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) May 18, 2018
As South Front reports, Syrian sources reveal that several ammo depots were part of the airbase and had exploded for unknown reasons, further indicating the possibility that poorly stored ammunition may have ignited as result of a heat wave that’s hitting central Syria.
Other sources claimed that a poorly controlled explosion of dozens of IEDs, captured from militants, led to the explosion of all the ammo depots in the airbase.
If it was such an important base for the "Iranians" then why wasn't it targeted once over the last 4 years when #Israel kept striking? https://t.co/yxhreg2BaF— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) May 18, 2018
Local observers didn’t rule out the possibility of an Israeli airstrike, especially that Israel had targeted similar ammo depots in the eastern Hama countryside on April 29. Another possibility is that Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) or the Free Syrian Army (FSA) targeted Hama airbase with grad rockets, as they do on a regular basis.
Syrian state TV confirmed that several explosions occurred in Hama airbase, however, no further information was provided.
This is a developing story
Syria shall be restored. Let's get the peace going people!
For Israel, a country having air defenses to defend itself from Israeli attacks is intolerable aggression.
In reply to Syria shall be restored. … by Jim in MN
In reply to For Israel, a country having… by I Am Jack's Ma…
In reply to Whatever, some j00-munitions… by WTFRLY
This is a Syrian Air Force airbase. There were some Iranians on the airbase but they apparently moved out at least a month ago. The current view locally is that it was badly stored munitions.
In addition to the weapons it seems there was fuel storage there as well. Also, from older satellite photos (see first link below), there may well have been aircraft parked outside the building that blew up (5x Mig-23 in the photo). The building really doesn't look like you would expect an ammo dump to look like, more like a large maintenance hanger.
This is the building
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdekSSgUwAATAOH.jpg
This is virtually as it ignited, note the profile of the building.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdezlUEU0AAiuJ5.jpg
In reply to That explosion was Trump… by Klassenfeind
In reply to Current view locally is that… by JohninMK
Another wedding party threatening the Israelis.
In reply to Again Tyler with the "regime… by pods
Rami Abdel Rahman, the sole member of the pro-opposition source Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said . . .
Considering this "source" who knows what really happened there . . . if I remember correctly this guy works out of a flat in suburban London somewhere.
In reply to Another wedding party… by bobbbny
In reply to That looks just like Hawaii… by ZENDOG
In reply to Syria shall be restored. … by Jim in MN
It was a viable, productive, and stable nation until the Zio-Anglo axis began in earnest with destabilization operations some 15 years ago.
In reply to "Syria" is merely a state of… by TBT or not TBT
He should launch everything he has at “Israel” and call on everyone else to do the same.
Do the rest of us a favor.
In reply to WOW what an exciting day... by Bill of Rights
In the middle of the day? Isn't that unusual?
Typically these installations are attacked at night.
Secret weapon?
In reply to Kids playing with matches? by Herdee
It wasn't like that a couple few years ago. Ever since Trump started campaigning and drudge starting linking to ZH, there has been an influx.
In reply to lots a ugly ju boys and… by T.N. American …
Very fishy story. First, ammo dumps do not blow up because of ambient heat! You need an external heat/explosive source. Second, did this actually happen? We are at the place in history that news stories are either fake or very unreliable. Unless you have on the ground and direct confirmation from reliable sources, the story is suspicious. I am pretty sure that Iran, Russia, and Syria would not allow large numbers of their soldiers to be killed without retaliation. My best guess is that the US/Israel complex is trying to engineer small false flag attacks to goad the Russians/Iranians/Syrians into attacking Israel. The false flags are designed to leave few if any bodies - civilian or military. After all, there are a few 'white hats' that do not want large body counts, although I must say the 'white hats' in the US Pentagon and MI6 are probably pretty scarce these days. You will know when lots of Russians/Iranians are killed - they will be shooting back!
Indeed, well designed ammo dumps don't blow up but this looks to be improvised storage by an organisation not known for its professionalism.
Also from the photos and social media that it is pretty obvious that this event actually happened a few hours ago.
In reply to Very fishy story. First,… by The Ram
I've heard there are a lot of Arab Muslims in Syria, so with the bell curve that goes with that, yeah. Thats a shit ton of dumb fail ongoing there.
In reply to Indeed, well designed ammo… by JohninMK
