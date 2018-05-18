Meet The 29-Year-Old In Charge Of JPMorgan's Cryptocurrency Strategy

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 14:54

Remember when Jamie Dimon swore that any JPMorgan employee caught trading bitcoin would be "fired for being stupid?" Let's just pretend that never happened.

Two weeks after Goldman revealed it has hired Justin Schmidt, 38, as the bank's new head cryptocurrency trader, JPMorgan - worried it is falling far behind its peers in cryptocurrency market share - recently created and filled the new position of head of "cryptocurrency strategy", asking the London-based Executive Director Oliver Harris, 29, to head the bank's "crypto asset strategy", Financial News first reported.

Oliver Harris

Rather than actively trading cryptocurrencies - positions JPM will also fill shortly - Harris will be identifying and leading new crypto projects for the bank according to CoinTelegraph, and will investigate crypto custody services and how blockchain could work in JPMorgan’s payments business as he notes in his LInkedin profile

The 29-year-old will report to Umar Farooq, the head of blockchain initiatives at the corporate and investment bank. Harris will also lead JPMorgan’s Quorum project, the internal blockchain platform developed by the bank that’s rumored to be preparing for a spinoff.

For the last two years, Harris has been leading JPMorgan’s In Residence program, which identifies and partners with fintech startups that the bank finds promising.

Daniel Pinto, co-president of JPMorgan, has recently taken a positive stance on cryptocurrencies in an interview with CNBC, claiming that the “tokenization” of the financial system is “real”, with “many central banks looking into” it. However, Pinto stressed that crypto adoption is not possible in its “current form”.

JPMorgan - which in February published the first "Bitcoin Bible"- has undergone a dramatic shift in its take on cryptocurrencies. JPMorgan banned its customers from crypto purchases with credit cards back in February, in addition to including cryptocurrencies to the “Risk Factor” section of its 2017 annual report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As noted above, it all started last year, when CEO Jamie Dimon called Bitcoin (BTC) a "fraud" and claimed that he would fire any employee trading BTC on the company's accounts.

Dimon then reversed his position in January, admitting that he regretted his earlier statements and adopting a lukewarm stance toward crypto.

Dimon then said he is, “not interested that much in [crypto] at all.”

It turns out that was a lie as well.

Comments

pods TheWholeYearInn Fri, 05/18/2018 - 16:11

I picked what I mine by what is ASIC resistant, their goals, and what can be exchanged outside the USDT fiasco in the making.

Depending on what the Z9 does, I might be looking to monero next.

I'm 25% to ROI after a couple months. Goal is a year.

Too many tokens about now. Each just piggybacking on ETH.  No thanks.  THOSE are the penny stock cryptos. You can probably make a ton daytrading, but I have too much regular shit to do right now. 

pods

magnetosphere Bitchface-KILLAH Fri, 05/18/2018 - 15:31

omg, you were a legendary hero around these parts. but why are you supporting bch?  obviously btc is focked by its 1 mb block cap, but bch has very serious problems as a minority hashrate coin.  The fast daa gives each miner an incentive to keep his hashpower on bch low, b/c he mines almost the same number of coins anyway, no matter what the total hashrate is. namecoin, peercoin, and dogecoin, among others, have previously shown the weakness of coins that have to share miner hardware with a dominant coin. 

the Dood lester1 Fri, 05/18/2018 - 15:24

The value of a currency is in low volatility, ease of use and stability. Bitcoin is the opposite of all that in so many ways and all the speculators wanna see it shoot the moon.  Sell a bar of gold in dollars that get converted to bitcoin then back to dollars you could get a 15% swing in Bitcoin before you convert. nobody wants that kind of risk in a currency. Hey man, you better have at least 15% margin to break even!

the Dood Fri, 05/18/2018 - 15:17

Lets see, what useful idiot can we hire to create the next security arbitrage fiasco... how about Oliver? Pay him a million a year and tell him he's a genius! World on your shoulders kid!