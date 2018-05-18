Oil Market Flashes Warning - Prompt Brent Flips Into Contango

For the first time since September, the front-month Brent futures curve has flipped into contango suggesting notable physical supply being added (driving the front-month below the curve) - a sure sign of an oversupplied market.
Despite oil’s surge to near $80 a barrel, some corners of the market that reflect the trading of actual barrels are weakening fast.
That’s in part because for the coming months cheaper U.S. crude is set to flood across the Atlantic, while demand for Brent grades from traditional buyers in Asia has been muted, according to Citigroup Inc. analyst Chris Main.
Oil refiners have plenty of crude at hand right now, with unsold cargoes in north-west Europe, the Mediterranean, China, and West Africa, according to physical traders who asked not to be named discussing market movements.
As Bloomberg reports, for weeks, physical oil traders wondered whether the weakness in the physical oil market could bring down the paper -- or derivatives -- market. Add seasonal refinery maintenance and the combination has "barrels without a home, creating a prompt overhang," said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd. in London.
As Barclays analyst Michael Cohen wrote in a report this week:
“Barring further disruptions our balances suggest a steady correction from these highs over this year and next."
“Some indicators are already not so positive. Brent time-spreads and CFDs have moved sharply lower. ICE gasoil time-spreads have also been trending lower”
And that is what is happening.
Comments
Time for more propaganda about all that demand out there.
Stagflation looks to be the game for the foreseeable future. Prices will have to go up to meet cash requirements to make higher debt payments. That will only stifle demand and push "growth" prospects further out.
Not just talking about oil here.
yea, I'm not seeing it. I'm seeing the same cars at the same pumps now paying more for no valid reason.
In reply to Time for more propaganda… by bshirley1968
Just broke the critical $3/gal here. Gimme that warning. I need it to survive.
$6.78 Can$ per gallon here yesterday for premium gas
In reply to Just broke the critical $3… by Thrash
You hosers should build some refineries and get high on your own supply.
In reply to $6.78 Can$ per gallon here… by DuckDog
Your gas tax is going towards a lot of things it shouldn't be going for. At least we still have a little common sense in the US.
In reply to $6.78 Can$ per gallon here… by DuckDog
We are gonna make 4 dollar gas great again.
In reply to Just broke the critical $3… by Thrash
Lol. Shows you how good we are at what we do.
In reply to We are gonna make 4 dollar… by FreeShitter
"What, me worry?" - Alfred E. Trump
In reply to We are gonna make 4 dollar… by FreeShitter
Where is here?
In reply to Just broke the critical $3… by Thrash
Time to invest in the South Atlantic?
Rockhopper Exploration ready to rock and roll in the Falklands US$400mln funding talks near completion
Finally, the company and its partner Premier Oil appears to be gaining some traction for the Sea Lion field, host to an estimated 517mln barrels of oil
Rockhopper Exploration PLC (LON:RKH) said it is close to kicking off the first phase of development of the Sea Lion Field in the northern waters of the Falkland Islands.
At the company's annual meeting later investors will hear that it and partner Premier Oil PLC(LON:PMO), which holds 60% of the offshore acreage, it is close to selecting a main contractor to carry out the work.
Needed first is US$400mln of vendor funding with negotiations on this key part of the process "near completion".(Proactive Investors UK May 18 2018)
What about the Argentinians and ownership of natural resources?
Falklands – Territorial Waters: https://www.academia.edu/10574593/Falklands_Islands_Territorial_Waters
Let's contango baby.
You can print all the Paper oil you want, but the real stuff has to be Stored Somewhere..