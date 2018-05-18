Boeing 737 Carrying 107 Crashes Near Havana Shortly After Take Off

Update: according to state media, there are only 3 survivors in today's tragic plane crash.
3 survivors in #Cuba crash of 737 on domestic route, according to state media https://t.co/0qSIJt1E0g— Marc Burleigh (@marcburleigh) May 18, 2018
A Boeing 737 plane carrying 107 passengers and crew en route to the Eastern city of Holguin, crashed moments after takeoff from José Martí de La Habana airport in Havana, Cuba according to local reports. It is unknown if there are any survivors, however the plane appears to be at least partially intact from a photo taken at the scene. Firefighters are working to control the blaze.
Plane crash in Cuba, American flight crashed shortly after take off 😟 #cuba #planecrash pic.twitter.com/W4IuiIaF1K— Matt Blakeley (@blakeley1990) May 18, 2018
The plane, operated by Cubana de Aviacon "fell" shortly after taking off, crashing near a high school in the Boyeros neighborhood next to the airport.
Video emerges appearing to show smoke rising from plane crash site, near José Martí International Airport in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/jGxRRrtzD7— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) May 18, 2018
#BREAKING #Cuba TV transmits first video images of #Havana #plane crash site ... 104 on board heading to #Holguin @Telemundo51 pic.twitter.com/wHfEbgDMch— JRodriguez (@JRodzMIA) May 18, 2018
Cubana de Aviacon has been forced to ground some of its aging fleet over safety issues. On Thursday it was reported that the airline received an order from the Cuban National Aviation Authority to ground its AN-158 fleet over recurring technical issues that could impact flight safety.
The airline operates up to six of the Ukranian aircraft, but the repetition of maintenance issues and unavailability of spare parts forced Cubana to ground most of its fleet months ago. Just one An-158 was still operating as of April 2018.
The official reason cited in the resolution issued by the authority states “multiple and repeating failures have been found in complex systems, built by mechanical, hydraulic and electrical components, as well as computer performance algorithms,” as well as “evidence of design and manufacturing flaws, serious issues in flight control system, cracks in the structure and engine temperature increase above normal parameters.”-airlinegeeks
Will Cuba purchase Russian or American planes to renew its fleet now?
Chinese.
In reply to Bing by chiburashka
pilots either forgot to lower the flaps in the before-takeoff checklist, or they lost their engine(s) on takeoff.
In reply to Chinese. by Bunga Bunga
Trudeau.
In reply to pilots either forgot to… by infotechsailor
WHO was on that place? Another banking executive that needed to be silenced or some kind of intelligence asset?
In reply to Trudeau. by gigadeath
Actually Brazillian Embraer or Canadian Bombardier would be good choices.
In reply to Bing by chiburashka
Talk about smoking a Cuban...
I think that's " talk about rolling a Cuban"
In reply to Talk about smoking a Cuban... by Emptykoolaidcup
southwest hasn't been having much luck with 737s recently either. you'd think something like this would have at least SOME impact on boeing stock... NOPE, NONE. what the fuck do you think we have an actual market?
Boeing makes no money selling passenger aircraft, they make money selling drones to kill civilians in foreign countries. And business these days is fucking awesome!
In reply to southwest hasn't been having… by ted41776
Always suspicious of plane crashes and school shootings !!
In reply to Boeing makes no money… by oddjob
All good humor but there could be 107 people dead............so a little sympathy for the dead and families may be in order.
You must be new.
In reply to All good humor but there… by Terminaldude
The CIA must of knocked off some important Iranians visiting Cuba.
Would help to have a METAR/TAF report for takeoff time...
Airport elevation, RWY in use, weight and balance data, and logbook entry dates for maintenance & PIC time in type.
1 runway 06/24 13,000' long ,210' ASL
High overcast and light winds, so it seems it must of been mechanical
In reply to Would help to have a METAR… by Pritchards Ghost
assuming they exist and this isn't a kick the tires and light the fires operation
In reply to Would help to have a METAR… by Pritchards Ghost
Guess we'll get the flight manifest sooner then we would if it happened in Miami only because it happened in Cuba!...
I can't believe there hasn't been a "false flag" claim yet blaming the Jews for mind-controlling Cuban pilots. Surely this can all be detected remotely using a mere laptop.
ISIS claims responsibility in 3...2..1.
In reply to I can't believe there hasn't… by WebPundit
"I can't believe there hasn't been a "false flag" claim yet blaming the Jews for mind-controlling Cuban pilots. Surely this can all be detected remotely using a mere laptop."
And why would we need to do that, when we have the most economically bankrupted Country thanks to it's own military (https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…) that threatens everyone else that doesn't give U.S. what it wants... and to it's "dual citizen" people(s) of Eastern European descent you are referring to located just 90 miles off it's coast that have imposed brutal sanctions on it for more than 55 years that DID THIS to it's "own" (https://www.wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it) that "feed it"?...
In reply to I can't believe there hasn't… by WebPundit
The pilots were obviously Jewbans.
In reply to I can't believe there hasn't… by WebPundit
how do Cubans even afford plane tickets on $27 USD a month?
or all these would-be fliers dead spies?
Also, that stock photo image is incorrect, 737 has two engines, not four.
Yes, good catch. Not a 737
In reply to how do Cubans even afford… by peippe
Looks like a 737 body with 4 engines- you know those Cubans can get crafty with their spare plane and auto parts
In reply to Yes, good catch. Not a 737 by Terminaldude
That's an Il-96-300 alright.
In reply to how do Cubans even afford… by peippe
that doesn't look like the plume from the Shanksville crash - surpised to hear majority of plane still above ground. thot wings, tail section, engines and luggage usually got sucked under...hmmm - must be building planes better now
Anyone interesting on board?