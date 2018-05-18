Boeing 737 Carrying 107 Crashes Near Havana Shortly After Take Off

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 13:56

Update: according to state media, there are only 3 survivors in today's tragic plane crash.

* * *

A Boeing 737 plane carrying 107 passengers and crew en route to the Eastern city of Holguin, crashed moments after takeoff from José Martí de La Habana airport in Havana, Cuba according to local reports. It is unknown if there are any survivors, however the plane appears to be at least partially intact from a photo taken at the scene. Firefighters are working to control the blaze.

The plane, operated by Cubana de Aviacon "fell" shortly after taking off, crashing near a high school in the Boyeros neighborhood next to the airport.

Cubana de Aviacon has been forced to ground some of its aging fleet over safety issues. On Thursday it was reported that the airline received an order from the Cuban National Aviation Authority to ground its AN-158 fleet over recurring technical issues that could impact flight safety. 

The airline operates up to six of the Ukranian aircraft, but the repetition of maintenance issues and unavailability of spare parts forced Cubana to ground most of its fleet months ago. Just one An-158 was still operating as of April 2018.

The official reason cited in the resolution issued by the authority states “multiple and repeating failures have been found in complex systems, built by mechanical, hydraulic and electrical components, as well as computer performance algorithms,” as well as “evidence of design and manufacturing flaws, serious issues in flight control system, cracks in the structure and engine temperature increase above normal parameters.”-airlinegeeks

Developing...

Disaster Accident

ted41776 Fri, 05/18/2018 - 14:05

southwest hasn't been having much luck with 737s recently either. you'd think something like this would have at least SOME impact on boeing stock... NOPE, NONE. what the fuck do you think we have an actual market?

Pritchards Ghost Fri, 05/18/2018 - 14:15

Would help to have a METAR/TAF report for takeoff time...

Airport elevation, RWY in use, weight and balance data, and logbook entry dates for maintenance & PIC time in type.

WebPundit Fri, 05/18/2018 - 14:18

I can't believe there hasn't been a "false flag" claim yet blaming the Jews for mind-controlling Cuban pilots. Surely this can all be detected remotely using a mere laptop.

Son of Captain Nemo WebPundit Fri, 05/18/2018 - 14:25

"I can't believe there hasn't been a "false flag" claim yet blaming the Jews for mind-controlling Cuban pilots. Surely this can all be detected remotely using a mere laptop."

And why would we need to do that, when we have the most economically bankrupted Country thanks to it's own military (https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…) that threatens everyone else that doesn't give U.S. what it wants... and to it's "dual citizen" people(s) of Eastern European descent you are referring to located just 90 miles off it's coast that have imposed brutal sanctions on it for more than 55 years that DID THIS to it's "own" (https://www.wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it) that "feed it"?...

peippe Fri, 05/18/2018 - 14:21

how do Cubans even afford plane tickets on $27 USD a month?

or all these would-be fliers dead spies?

Also, that stock photo image is incorrect, 737 has two engines, not four.

Govvy10 Fri, 05/18/2018 - 14:28

that doesn't look like the plume from the Shanksville crash - surpised to hear majority of plane still above ground. thot wings, tail section, engines and luggage usually got sucked under...hmmm - must be building planes better now