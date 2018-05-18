Police Shoot Man "Ranting About The President" Firing Shots At Trump Golf Resort

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 07:52

An anti-Trump man who was "ranting about the president" and actively firing gunshots at the Trump National Doral golf and spa resort in northwest Miami-Dade last night was shot multiple times by police, according to the Orlando Sun Sentinel.

The shooting at the resort, located off the Palmetto Expressway at Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue, occurred at around 1:30 am, according to Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez, who delivered an update on the situation at a pre-dawn news conference outside the resort.

The man who was shot, had reportedly been "yelling and spewing some information about President Trump", was seen sitting up in his gurney as rescue workers took him to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The man's identity was not revealed. The incident is not currently being considered an act of terrorism. In addition to local police, the FBI and other federal agencies are at the scene.

During the incident, which unfolded very quickly, an officer from the Doral Police Department was hurt, but not from gunfire. He was taken to a hospital, possibly with a broken wrist.

"These officers did not hesitate for one second to engage this individual who was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel," Perez said.

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, tweeted his thanks to the Doral and Miami-Dade police departments after news of the shooting broke.

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Cognitive Dissonance NoDebt Fri, 05/18/2018 - 08:11 Permalink

Where (what part of the body) was this man shot "several times" if he's sitting up on the gurney?

And why would they let anyone (particularly someone who was shouting and shooting in a lobby) sit up on the gurney who has just been shot?

And how did the police officer break his wrist? Diving for cover?

Too many questions for a Friday morning.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
NoDebt Cognitive Dissonance Fri, 05/18/2018 - 08:15 Permalink

CD-  Well, he's either batshit crazy, hopped up on drugs or both.  Handgun round usually have little immediate effect on people like that unless you put one right through their heart or brain.  Mostly they just keep going until they bleed out, which can take time.

There should be a caption contest for that picture of him on the gurney.  Something like "Wait!  I'm not done!  I haven't even gotten to the most important part yet!"

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
surf@jm LordWillingly Fri, 05/18/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

I`ve got a democrat that you commie loving P.O.S can worship......

Here's some helpful background on Congresswoman Corrine Brown's involvement with the group One Door For Education:

  1. One Door For Education was incorporated in Virginia May 3, 2011, federal court records say

a. Despite presenting itself as an education non-profit, the group was never a tax-exempt 501(c)3 non-profit

2. One Door raised at least $800,000 from August 2012 to January of this year, court records say

a. Their commitment to scholarships did not match their earnings. Court records say during that same time period that the group only gave out one scholarship for $1,000 to someone who lived in Virginia.

3. The Congresswoman Brown Invitational Golf Tournament cost $250,000 per person

a. It took place July 13, 2013 at TPC Sawgrass

4. Brown is served a federal subpoena at a Jacksonville BBQ restaurant

a. This happened Jan. 4, 2016

5. Carla Wiley, President of One Door for Education, pleaded guilty March 4 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud earlier this year

a. Court records never list Brown by name, but do talk about a public official called ‘Person A’ who – political observers agree – is Brown.

 

Your Hero...

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
lester1 Fri, 05/18/2018 - 07:55 Permalink

Meanwhile, CNN is still talking about Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels. 🤣

Seriously, CNN should be banned from the White House. They arent real news. They are globalist/neoliberal propaganda. Toxic stuff really. High school news papers have more credibility than CNN !!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
onewayticket2 charlewar Fri, 05/18/2018 - 08:13 Permalink

This is nothing new.  We have soccer moms in range rovers calling other soccer moms in range rovers "nazis" here.

 

the Left has literally lost their minds.   (thanks to this fake "russia collusion" nonsense created to make HRC feel better about doing one campaign stop per day and skipping Wisconsin altogether - despite spending $1,000,000,000.00 on private jets and campaign sycophants)

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
ZENDOG Fri, 05/18/2018 - 07:58 Permalink

Why did they not shoot to kill? Why continue to waste time and tax dollars on these useless fucks?

Shoot to kill......less problems later.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
rrrr ZENDOG Fri, 05/18/2018 - 08:18 Permalink

He was shooting a gun. So they shot him. And nobody sees anything odd about this?

If shooting is wrong, shooting is wrong whoever does it. If shooting isn't wrong no matter who does it, then shooting is wrong only based on who does the shooting. If it's wrong for citizens to do any shooting and it's not wrong for the government to shoot people, then it must be the case that government reserves for itself the right to shoot people. The nature of shooting is unchanged; therefore, the government reserves for itself the right to commit harmful acts.

In my view that's insane.