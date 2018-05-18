Police Shoot Man "Ranting About The President" Firing Shots At Trump Golf Resort

An anti-Trump man who was "ranting about the president" and actively firing gunshots at the Trump National Doral golf and spa resort in northwest Miami-Dade last night was shot multiple times by police, according to the Orlando Sun Sentinel.
The shooting at the resort, located off the Palmetto Expressway at Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue, occurred at around 1:30 am, according to Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez, who delivered an update on the situation at a pre-dawn news conference outside the resort.
#UPDATE: #MDPD and @DoralPolice responded to a shooting where a subject opened fire in the lobby of the @TrumpDoral. Officers exchanged gun fire, striking the subject. Thankfully, there were no shooting victims. An officer suffered a broken wrist. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/u00I2Ju60R— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 18, 2018
The man who was shot, had reportedly been "yelling and spewing some information about President Trump", was seen sitting up in his gurney as rescue workers took him to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The man's identity was not revealed. The incident is not currently being considered an act of terrorism. In addition to local police, the FBI and other federal agencies are at the scene.
Police in Florida captured a gunman who opened fire at the Trump National Doral golf club near Miami. The suspect was arrested overnight after exchanging fire with officers. Police say he was ranting about the president. @BojorquezCBS reports: https://t.co/b0rNDJf0mV pic.twitter.com/qOewjj5NnX— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018
During the incident, which unfolded very quickly, an officer from the Doral Police Department was hurt, but not from gunfire. He was taken to a hospital, possibly with a broken wrist.
"These officers did not hesitate for one second to engage this individual who was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel," Perez said.
Trump’s son, Eric Trump, tweeted his thanks to the Doral and Miami-Dade police departments after news of the shooting broke.
A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD. Every day they keep our community safe. We are very grateful to you! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 18, 2018
No more spewing on about Drumpf!
Comey found out what the IG report said and wanted to go out as a hero...
In reply to No more spewing on about… by LordWillingly
MUST. FALSE. FLAG. IG. REPORT. LOOKS. BAD.
In reply to Comey found out what the IG… by Killtruck
Proof that liberalism really is a mental disorder.
In reply to MUST. FALSE. FLAG. IG… by IridiumRebel
Where (what part of the body) was this man shot "several times" if he's sitting up on the gurney?
And why would they let anyone (particularly someone who was shouting and shooting in a lobby) sit up on the gurney who has just been shot?
And how did the police officer break his wrist? Diving for cover?
Too many questions for a Friday morning.
In reply to Proof that liberalism really… by NoDebt
"If liberals want to keep their mental disease, they can keep their mental disease..."
So what part of California is this nut from?
In reply to Where was this man shot … by Cognitive Dissonance
TDS is fatal if not treated.
Here is how you can treat it: https://www.pscp.tv/ScottAdamsSays/1kvJpWAYzlgGE
In reply to "If liberals want to keep… by Never One Roach
Trump Defragment Syndrome.
Half the country has been clinically mad since the election......THEY NEVER THOUGHT SHE WOULD LOSE!!!!
In reply to TDS is fatal if not treated… by tmosley
Blue Monster
In reply to Where was this man shot … by Cognitive Dissonance
Keep hearing about that blue wave......not seeing it!
In reply to Blue Monster by TheWholeYearInn
CD- Well, he's either batshit crazy, hopped up on drugs or both. Handgun round usually have little immediate effect on people like that unless you put one right through their heart or brain. Mostly they just keep going until they bleed out, which can take time.
There should be a caption contest for that picture of him on the gurney. Something like "Wait! I'm not done! I haven't even gotten to the most important part yet!"
In reply to Where was this man shot … by Cognitive Dissonance
He probably just watched CNN and thinks trump thinks he and his family are animals, and that Trump "deserves" to die. CNN has been dropping assassination dog whistles of late...
In reply to Well, he's either batshit… by NoDebt
Your right about this being a piss poor report. No facts or info that a first year journalism student would have answers too.
Isn't there any journalist left in this country or are they just all propo students.
In reply to Where was this man shot … by Cognitive Dissonance
That is true, but so is Zionism.
In reply to Proof that liberalism really… by NoDebt
Hopefully just the beginning
In reply to Proof that liberalism really… by DingleBarryObummer
Another snowflake suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.
We need to find a cure. Quick someone call Bob Geldof maybe he can organize a benefit concert!
In reply to Proof that liberalism really… by NoDebt
“Plugs” Shumer at it again???
In reply to No more spewing on about… by LordWillingly
They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren't like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.
In reply to No more spewing on about… by LordWillingly
Like some communists.
In reply to They get bitter, they cling… by itstippy
I`ve got a democrat that you commie loving P.O.S can worship......
Here's some helpful background on Congresswoman Corrine Brown's involvement with the group One Door For Education:
a. Despite presenting itself as an education non-profit, the group was never a tax-exempt 501(c)3 non-profit
2. One Door raised at least $800,000 from August 2012 to January of this year, court records say
a. Their commitment to scholarships did not match their earnings. Court records say during that same time period that the group only gave out one scholarship for $1,000 to someone who lived in Virginia.
3. The Congresswoman Brown Invitational Golf Tournament cost $250,000 per person
a. It took place July 13, 2013 at TPC Sawgrass
4. Brown is served a federal subpoena at a Jacksonville BBQ restaurant
a. This happened Jan. 4, 2016
5. Carla Wiley, President of One Door for Education, pleaded guilty March 4 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud earlier this year
a. Court records never list Brown by name, but do talk about a public official called ‘Person A’ who – political observers agree – is Brown.
Your Hero...
In reply to No more spewing on about… by LordWillingly
Another pathetic lunatic ginned up by Democrats who don't give a rats ass about him.
It was actually a trumptard upset that Hillary was not in jail yet.
In reply to Another pathetic lunatic… by mpcascio
Love the disclaimer "didn't hesitate for 1 second"...to avoid the Peterson award..
In reply to Another pathetic lunatic… by mpcascio
That gave me my first LOL of the day when I read it. Too funny.
In reply to Love the disclaimer "didn't… by Theta_Burn
Meanwhile, CNN is still talking about Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels. 🤣
Seriously, CNN should be banned from the White House. They arent real news. They are globalist/neoliberal propaganda. Toxic stuff really. High school news papers have more credibility than CNN !!
Globalism is Communism and Georgi Schwartz's Open Society Foundation is the new Communist Internationale.
In reply to CNN is still talking about… by lester1
Why haven't they been?
(hint: must have Hegelian dialectic to distract from the central bank inflationary wealth transfer scheme)
In reply to CNN is still talking about… by lester1
I’m not sure how allahu akbar translates into Trump, whatever.
probably a drunken illegal or at best, a deranged supporter (as almost all are) of hilLIARy Cunton.
This is nothing new. We have soccer moms in range rovers calling other soccer moms in range rovers "nazis" here.
the Left has literally lost their minds. (thanks to this fake "russia collusion" nonsense created to make HRC feel better about doing one campaign stop per day and skipping Wisconsin altogether - despite spending $1,000,000,000.00 on private jets and campaign sycophants)
In reply to probably a drunken illegal… by charlewar
Another day, another unhinged leftist... yawn
What Leftist? I am pretty sure you don't know what one is. You think Hillary is one, maybe if she was she would have been elected.
In reply to Another day, another… by VladLenin
A leftist is one who wanks with their left hand.
A rightist is one who wanks with their right hand.
In both cases they are actually wankers ... and can piss off.
Coming out like you do I guess you are proud of being the left variety.
In reply to What Leftist? I am pretty… by LordWillingly
“Leftist; noun
lacking common sense and a job
ex; “The unbathed disheveled leftist forgot his meds and shot up the school while ranting about lack of sensible gun regulations.
In reply to What Leftist? I am pretty… by LordWillingly
Leftist as you, ignoramus.
In reply to What Leftist? I am pretty… by LordWillingly
Why did they not shoot to kill? Why continue to waste time and tax dollars on these useless fucks?
Shoot to kill......less problems later.
And afterwards check his wallet for cash.
In reply to Why did they not shoot to… by ZENDOG
He was shooting a gun. So they shot him. And nobody sees anything odd about this?
If shooting is wrong, shooting is wrong whoever does it. If shooting isn't wrong no matter who does it, then shooting is wrong only based on who does the shooting. If it's wrong for citizens to do any shooting and it's not wrong for the government to shoot people, then it must be the case that government reserves for itself the right to shoot people. The nature of shooting is unchanged; therefore, the government reserves for itself the right to commit harmful acts.
In my view that's insane.
In reply to Why did they not shoot to… by ZENDOG
congrats on the dumbass comment of the day award.
In reply to He was shooting a gun. So… by rrrr
If you banned guns from liberals then mass shootings would drop to next to nothing
I agree. First question on the old background check should be political affiliation. If democrat is checked, deny the sale.
In reply to If you banned guns from… by Wreckless
Trump Derangement Syndrome on display once again by the rabidly intolerant Liberal Progressive Communist Democrats.
Trumptardism on display again. I don't think those big words you spew mean what you think they mean.
In reply to Trump Derangement Syndrome… by gregga777
Words never mean anything to the left. They are always twisting the meaning for their own benefit. Example, gay use to mean happy.
In reply to Trumptardism on display… by LordWillingly
It's what he would have wanted.
and the broken wrist resulted because of excessive wanking off on scene?
Hole in one.
Well played, sir.
In reply to Hole in one. by grunk
Like an old lawn, sometimes a body needs a good aerating.
fake news. democrats don't own guns