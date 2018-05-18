Police Shoot Man "Ranting About The President" Firing Shots At Trump Golf Resort

An anti-Trump man who was "ranting about the president" and actively firing gunshots at the Trump National Doral golf and spa resort in northwest Miami-Dade last night was shot multiple times by police, according to the Orlando Sun Sentinel.

The shooting at the resort, located off the Palmetto Expressway at Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue, occurred at around 1:30 am, according to Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez, who delivered an update on the situation at a pre-dawn news conference outside the resort.

#UPDATE: #MDPD and @DoralPolice responded to a shooting where a subject opened fire in the lobby of the @TrumpDoral. Officers exchanged gun fire, striking the subject. Thankfully, there were no shooting victims. An officer suffered a broken wrist. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/u00I2Ju60R — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 18, 2018

The man who was shot, had reportedly been "yelling and spewing some information about President Trump", was seen sitting up in his gurney as rescue workers took him to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The man's identity was not revealed. The incident is not currently being considered an act of terrorism. In addition to local police, the FBI and other federal agencies are at the scene.

Police in Florida captured a gunman who opened fire at the Trump National Doral golf club near Miami. The suspect was arrested overnight after exchanging fire with officers. Police say he was ranting about the president. @BojorquezCBS reports: https://t.co/b0rNDJf0mV pic.twitter.com/qOewjj5NnX — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

During the incident, which unfolded very quickly, an officer from the Doral Police Department was hurt, but not from gunfire. He was taken to a hospital, possibly with a broken wrist.

"These officers did not hesitate for one second to engage this individual who was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel," Perez said.

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, tweeted his thanks to the Doral and Miami-Dade police departments after news of the shooting broke.