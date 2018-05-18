By Popular Demand: Royal Wedding Special Infographic

The big day is finally here...

For many, this is all you need to know...

Bitcoin vs Royal Wedding pic.twitter.com/ZcujJ1ADL1 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 18, 2018

But, due to popular demand, we offer this special infographic, created by Statista's Content & Information Design team to mark the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Scroll down for a visual journey through some interesting facts and figures about the ceremony and comparisons to those that came before it.

