By Popular Demand: Royal Wedding Special Infographic

The big day is finally here...
For many, this is all you need to know...
Bitcoin vs Royal Wedding pic.twitter.com/ZcujJ1ADL1— zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 18, 2018
But, due to popular demand, we offer this special infographic, created by Statista's Content & Information Design team to mark the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Scroll down for a visual journey through some interesting facts and figures about the ceremony and comparisons to those that came before it.
You will find more infographics at Statista
Comments
PRINCE HARRY & QUEEN ELIZABETH II GET LAST LAUGH in Invictus Games Rivalry with Obama's - YouTube
::Boom::
sorry OT but this was on the same channel as link above, and I'm surprised I never seen it.
BUSH SLIPS UP - Bush Admits Explosives Used at World Trade Center 9/11 (Long Version) - YouTube
That had to be intentional... he was reading a script...
In reply to PRINCE HARRY & QUEEN… by DingleBarryObummer
Prince Ginger and Meghan “Milli Vanilli’ Markle will be known as the Douche and Douchess of Sussex. ;-)
Looney
In reply to sorry OT but this was on the… by DingleBarryObummer
The remaining member of Milli Vanilli should have been the new CIA director, he's already experienced in psy-ops!
In reply to Prince Ginger and Meghan … by Looney
Yes bow in awe of the Royal overlords
In reply to The remaining member of… by DingleBarryObummer
POTUS should grow a beard. It would make him look distinguished.
In reply to Yes bow in awe of the Royal… by JimmyJones
Poor dude is marrying this girl / stripper who is just short of a whore.
Noticed somewhere she refuses to promise "to serve". Feminism is cancer.
In reply to What are the odds of Harry… by DingleBarryObummer
Like Grandpa used to say, "There's a n'gger in the [Windsor] wood pile somewhere!"
In reply to The remaining member of… by DingleBarryObummer
"Due to popular demand..."
Man Tyler, I just gotta say, it's pretty early on the east coast for that heavy a dose of sarc ;-)
fuck you parasites, fuck your demented lives, fuck your offspring, fuck your cuckold country, and fuck britbob
Wikileaks coverage of the royals...
https://mobile.twitter.com/wikileaks?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
In reply to fuck you parasites, fuck… by cookies anyone
There will be a subtle nod to Princess Di, when the royal couple will leave in a white Fiat Panda to start their Honeymoon. ( The Mercedes Di died in hit a white Fiat panda as it entered the tunnel in Paris).
Two billion people will tune in to cheer on the greatest arms-dealing, drug-running, human-trafficking, and mass-murdering family of all time.
Royal Babylon - the criminal record of the British monarchy (1:11:53)
Must watch!
@Tyler
Just who with any sense gives a Rat's ass about this shit?
Losers, shut ins, people who read People, my mother in law, British subjects that like to kiss Royal ass and retards in general.
In reply to @Tyler Just who with any… by David2923
The Clooney's and Beckham's have just arrived!
Can it get any better than this!!!!
Honey, grab me a beer would yah?
i wonder if harry is going to wear one of michael jackson's old uniforms?
its just a PR event to promote the monarchy.
Silly sods should of got married in Vegas.
distractions 4 the debt slaves