By Popular Demand: Royal Wedding Special Infographic

The big day is finally here...

For many, this is all you need to know...

But, due to popular demand, we offer this special infographic, created by Statista's Content & Information Design team to mark the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Scroll down for a visual journey through some interesting facts and figures about the ceremony and comparisons to those that came before it.

DownWithYogaPants DingleBarryObummer Sat, 05/19/2018 - 07:04 Permalink

Poor dude is marrying this girl / stripper who is just short of a whore.

Noticed somewhere she refuses to promise "to serve".   Feminism is cancer.  

  • I had to downvote the video with Barry - good god what a piece doodoo that guy is.  If I never see an image of him again it will be too soon.  Trump's super duper hair comb over is more appealing.
  • Woot! Douch and Douchess! 
nmewn Sat, 05/19/2018 - 06:09 Permalink

"Due to popular demand..."

Man Tyler, I just gotta say, it's pretty early on the east coast for that heavy a dose of sarc ;-)

Obamanism666 Sat, 05/19/2018 - 06:20 Permalink

There will be a subtle nod to Princess Di, when the royal couple will leave in a white Fiat Panda to start their Honeymoon. ( The Mercedes Di died in hit a white Fiat panda as it entered the tunnel in Paris).

. . . _ _ _ . . . Sat, 05/19/2018 - 06:42 Permalink

Two billion people will tune in to cheer on the greatest arms-dealing, drug-running, human-trafficking, and mass-murdering family of all time.

But if you say, you can still pass the violations over, then I ask, Hath your house been burnt? Hath your property been destroyed before your face! Are your wife and children destitute of a bed to lie on, or bread to live on? Have you lost a parent or a child by their hands, and yourself the ruined and wretched survivor! If you have not, then are you not a judge of those who have. But if you have, and still can shake hands with the murderers, then are you unworthy of the name of husband, father, friend, or lover, and whatever may be your rank or title in life, you have the heart of a coward, and the spirit of a sycophant.
-Thomas Paine

Royal Babylon - the criminal record of the British monarchy (1:11:53)
Must watch!