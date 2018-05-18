Ranking The Cities With The Most Passionate Live Music Fans

For many music fans across the country, there’s nothing quite like seeing live music: an exhilarating experience of listening, dancing, and joyfully connecting with an artist and fellow concertgoers. Some people more than others, though, seem to have a nearly insatiable appetite for concerts.
That raises the question: which cities in America have the most passionate fans of live music?
One way to answer that question is to look at the cities where people are interested in purchasing a concert ticket when an artist they like is coming to town. We decided to analyze data from Priceonomics customer SeatGeek, the live events ticketing platform, to see where people in America are tracking the most live music artists based on a “tracks per user” metric.
On SeatGeek, users can track any musical artist, team, or event to be notified of ticket availability. So, according to this data set, where are people following live music the most passionately? And where do the biggest fans of various music genres such as Country, Rap, and Electronic reside?
We found that the city with the most passionate live music fans is Oklahoma City, followed by Salt Lake City and Denver. Knoxville, TN has the most country music fans, while Miami is home to the biggest rap fans. And Tulsa, a city of just 400,000 people, has the most passionate pop music fans in the country.
For this analysis, we looked at anonymized SeatGeek data up to March 2018 to see which live music artists and genres people are tracking. The study includes data from the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S., and for music genre data, we looked at the 100 most popular artists on SeatGeek.
So, which metro area has the most passionate users when it comes to “tracking” live music events? The following chart shows the cities where SeatGeek users track the most live concert events.
Data source: SeatGeek
The metropolitan area with the most passionate live music fan base is Oklahoma City, where the typical user tracks almost 21 different artists to see when they are coming to town. And fortunately for the city that has the the most dedicated live music fans in America, OKC just welcomed a new 4,000 seat theater that attracts major artists to the city.
Salt Lake City and Denver round out the top three, with major metros like San Francisco, Boston, Washington DC, and Atlanta making the top 20.
Oklahoma City might have the most die-hard fans of live music overall, but slicing the numbers by country, electronic, pop, rock, and rap music tells a different story.
First up: which metro areas have the biggest appetite for country music?
Data source: SeatGeek
Knoxville has the highest percentage of country music fans in the United States, even beating out Nashville (which came in a very respectable third). On the other end of the spectrum, Miami, Los Angeles and New York were the cities that had the fewest people that tracked country music. Someone in Knoxville is more than four times as likely as someone in Miami to be a fan of country music.
Next, let’s look at a completely different genre, electronic music. The below chart shows the cities where people are the most and least passionate about this type of music based on their tracks:
Data source: SeatGeek
This list is nearly the opposite of where people like country music!
New York, Miami and San Francisco have the most people tracking electronic music in the country. Someone in Louisville, however, is only half as likely to follow electronic music as someone in New York City. Louisville, Memphis and Knoxville are the places that like electronic music the least.
A lot of people across the country like pop music, as the word is short for “popular” after all. But in which cities do people favor pop music over other genres?
Data source: SeatGeek
Tulsa is the metro in the United States with the most users who follow pop music stars to see when they’ll be coming to town. On the other hand, Atlanta, GA has the fewest users tracking the live music schedules of pop stars. That said, Atlanta still has a lot of people that like pop music -- those fans just have other interests as well.
A very similar picture emerges for cities that are interested in Rock music. In every city, a pretty high percentage of people track Rock concerts:
Data source: SeatGeek
Salt Lake City has the highest percentage of rock music fans in the country, followed by Denver and Seattle. Atlanta, New Orleans and Greensboro are one third less likely to follow rock concerts on SeatGeek.
Finally, we turn our attention to rap music. Of the top 100 most followed artists on SeatGeek, 44% of them are rap artists (Drake being the most popular, followed by Eminem). The chart below shows the cities where people track rap artists at the highest and lowest rates:
Data source: SeatGeek
Miami, Los Angeles, and Atlanta are the metropolitan areas that have the most rap fans. On the other hand, the cities that favored country and pop music like Tulsa, St. Louis and Knoxville have the fewest people tracking rap artists.
Now it is official: Oklahoma City has the fans with the biggest appetite for live music of any city in the country. Fans in Knoxville like country music at the highest rates, while people in Miami tend to enjoy electronic music. Everyone across the country likes pop, rock, and rap, but fans in Tulsa, Salt Lake City, and Miami do so at the highest rates respectively.
* * *
Comments
The best live music I have heard was when the Seattle Symphony performed Gustav Holst, and the Planets, at Benaroya Hall.
It was amazing to hear Mars performed live. Nothing like those massive drums. The sound went right through you. Incredible. Absolutely incredible to hear performed by a full symphony! The acoustics at Benaroya Hall were excellent.
Sure, go ahead, shoot me down in flames...lol.
Plus one ;-)
In reply to The best live music I have… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Been performing for two decades. Started in Kc. Great fans there. NYC sucks. Same with LA. List is pretty spot on. Cincinnati sucks. Left there for Columbia SC. I’m performing 25 times in 4 months. It’s a great scene.
Cherish live music. Good live music. Performance is awesome and we need all of you to place youtube down and support.
Performed in:
KC
STL
Denver
Cincy
Indy
Louisville
NYC
Newark
Stamford
Bridgeport
Hartford
Wilmington
Canton
Cleveland
Columbus
Columbia
Savannah
Nashville
Numerous other smaller cities.
SUPPORT LIVE MUSIC.
In reply to Sure, go ahead, shoot me… by nmewn
So happy to hear you have been at it for 2 decades. Keep it going.
Just saw Myles Kennedy performing solo in Asbury Park last night. Small venue...great show.
My son was with me...an aspiring 19 year old musician. Been taking him to live shows of all kinds since the age of 12. We saw Alice In Chains at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC last week. Trying to get in as much live music as I can before these 57 year old ears fail me. The 70's were very good to me in terms of witnessing live bands.
At this point I want him to pursue his passion, even though it's a long shot.
In reply to Been performing for two… by IridiumRebel
Live music? That's where you pay $200 to sit 3000 feet from the performers, get your ears blasted out, asphyxiated by pot smoke, pay $25 to park, pay $30 for a beer and hotdog, and you wait in traffic for hours to exit.
In reply to So happy to hear you have… by therover
Stop it, have some fun.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWPntKAWvHs
In reply to Live music? That's where… by Stuck on Zero
I'd support live music if there was actually live music to support. Most of today's aural "creations" are dissonant repetitive noise to me - sorely lacking in substance. Of course, I am an ardent fan of the ultimate Master... and believe me, once you've tasted the filet mignon, the gristley ground chuck just isn't palatable.
In reply to Stop it, have some fun… by chunga
Mostly, not all of it though. This band is really good imo. Musicians actually playing instruments and singing. (Tedeschi/Trucks)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwgEELSShrU
In reply to I'd support live music if it… by J S Bach
the least like rap list is curious
some on the list are full of aspiring rapperz
In reply to Mostly, not all of it though… by chunga
On April 4 got to see Zappa Plays Zappa in KC,Mo.
Great show.
In reply to Mostly, not all of it though… by chunga
When I was a youth I saw Frank as many times as I could. One time we hung out behind the Ocean State Theater and I was holding the wall up right next to the back door. There were a lot of people there waiting, and the door flew open and the big bald bodyguard guy who was always in front of the stage (in a karate suit with a lit cigarette behind his ear) pushed everybody out of the way so they could get on the bus. Except me, he didn't see me. I got a high five from FZ.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qi37ziNab_g
In reply to On April 4 got to see Zappa… by WhyDoesItHurtW…
Not a Throbbing Gristle fan, I take it.
Dissonant, repetitive noise ... that was the knock on Beethoven, and then Wagner, and then Stravinsky, and then Bird, and Miles, and the Beatles, Hendrix, Zep, the Pistols, ...
Dissonant, repetitive noise is where it's at.
I've been making dissonant, repetitive noise since 1980 and performing it live for decades. My work has become more dissonant, repetitive and noisy with each passing year.
Love Bach, though. ;)
In reply to I'd support live music if it… by J S Bach
If your view of "live music" is limited to seeing "super stars" then yes. If you knew where to find real musicians then you might actually have a different attitude.
In reply to Live music? That's where… by Stuck on Zero
Your choice: one ticket to watch the Fleetwood Mac arena extravaganza from the nosebleed seats, or a year of free-to-$5 gallery and house shows where you get to watch the performers from mere feet away, and talk and drink with them afterwards.
The problem with the methodology used in this article is that it identifies those who pick the former option as "lovers of live music," while entirely ignoring those who pick the latter.
In reply to Yeah if your view of "live… by factorypreset
No...that is just how the Strip is....and why I hate going out anywhere these days....
...me old and cranky?...yes...
In reply to Live music? That's where… by Stuck on Zero
Most live music is not in giant arenas.
In reply to Live music? That's where… by Stuck on Zero
Ian Anderson (jethro tull) with Lucia Micarelli on violin...doing Kashmir by zeppelin....doesnt get any better..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHsxmjpkeFI
In reply to So happy to hear you have… by therover
Using the data from an agency that tracks paid seats at venues is not completely accurate... What about the music scenes in clubs where tickets are not required? Nashville, New Orleans, Austin all come to mind...
In reply to Been performing for two… by IridiumRebel
To make it fair Austin must have been excluded?
In reply to Using the data from an… by Keyser
Savannah? Really? SCAD? maybe
In reply to Been performing for two… by IridiumRebel
What kind of music ... band name(s)? Always looking for new stuff to listen to ...
I do a volunteer DJ thing these days ... eclectic but local (to Texas) mostly ... old 50s stuff to new releases ... but always great ... easy show to do because Texans love live music and folks can make a living there and do it full time so the product is better - a subject I cover in interviews on my show all the time.
I just follow Texas radio stations for new material and I probably play 60 to 70 percent new stuff every week.
http://redstuartak.blogspot.com/
Taking off the evening to hang out with the wifey - my memorial day special is next Friday for anyone interested.
Will be playing Mobile Bay by Larry Joe Taylor if you want a teaser for what the show might be like. Can't find the studio cut online, but can preview on iTunes here:
https://itunes.apple.com/ca/album/first-row-third-coast/7195338
Regards,
Cooter
P.S. Thank you if you volunteered. If you got drafted, welcome home.
In reply to Been performing for two… by IridiumRebel
Check out or come to Clarksdale, Mississippi. 7 live music shows tonight alone.
In reply to Been performing for two… by IridiumRebel
No worries! You are cool!
Heck, I got in a comment before the spammers showed up! Amazing!
In reply to Sure, go ahead, shoot me… by nmewn
I'm just going to put a . right here to hold my place, until I can think of what I want to copy & paste!...LMAO!!!
In reply to No worries! by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Macon, Ga
Southbound, baby.
Allmans.
Well I'm Southbound, Lord I'm comin' home to you
Well I'm Southbound, baby, Lord I'm comin' home to you
I got that old lonesome feelin' that's sometimes called the blues
Well I been workin' every night, travelin' every day
Oh, I been workin' every night, traveling every day
Oh you can tell your other man, sweet daddy's on the way
Aww, ya better believe
Well I'm Southbound
Whoa I'm Southbound
Oh you better tell your other man, sweet daddy's on his way
Got your hands full now baby, as soon as I hit that door
You'll have your hands full now woman, just as soon as I hit that door
Well I'm gonna make it on up to you for all the things you should have had before
Lord, I'm Southbound
Oh I'm Southbound, baby
Whoa I'm Southbound, yeah baby
Well I'm gonna make it on up to you for all the things you should have had before
Songwriters: Richard Betts
"Dicky" Betts.........https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI2EIlpblOk
In reply to The best live music I have… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Poor Seattle.
I guess trying to draw a crowd downtown past the vagrants & homeless tenement shelters ain't quite cuttin it.
Who woulda thunk it ;-)
That was more than ten years ago, maybe fifteen. At least I can say I have heard astoundingly beautiful music.
I think my second favorite live music was at a barn for a contra dance. My grandfather played the fiddle. Nothing like sitting on hay bales and dancing with a caller!
In reply to Poor Seattle. I guess trying… by nmewn
Never would guess OK City would rate. Mercy...
This site is shite. Why do I even come here anymore?
I want doom porn not top 10 lists you wanks
The list of top 10 cities for rap is very useful.
These are the cities to avoid. Definitely avoid moving there.
In reply to This site is shite. Why do I… by Kurpak
Respect the intermission!
This is time for you to go get some popcorn and refreshment ..
And if it wouldn't be too much trouble, bring me back some gummy bears and jew jew beans ..
Thanks!
In reply to This site is shite. Why do I… by Kurpak
Use the rap stats to know where not to live.
Rap is not music. It is noise. It is angry and meaningless. I find it shocking that people pay to listen to that trash.
I listen to talk shows on Soundcloud and noticed there were some new artist recommendations. If you think dressing like a slut or acting like a thug is music. I do not.
In reply to Use the rap stats to know… by homiegot
Rap is missing an essential component of music - melody.
Rap is simply a form of expression. A fucking annoying one to my ears and if I was in the twightlight of my life, I would probably shoot every motherfuker driving by while blasting that crap and disturbing my peace.
In reply to Rap is not music. It is… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Talking ('Prose') music isn't even a amerikan black invention. Massive cultural appropriation. It ain't just deys wannin straight white-folk hair.
In reply to Rap misses an essential… by BarkingCat
shit. none of the music i want see is performed here at all. i fantasize about traveling thru europe just see quality american music.
Rap isnt music, raps an IQ disaster. This is music.
https://youtu.be/M4zCOHFrLVY
Fuk that ! !
This is music ! !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQBkV7s0sV0
In reply to Rap isnt music, raps an IQ… by ThrowAwayYourTV
Why does ZH water down its image with this... slowly but surely...
(rhetorical question)
It's on auto pilot now ..
My theory is, the stories via some unknown algo are user activated ..
The Tylers have been assimilated ..
Mostly now we're like skid row bums warming our hands over the fire on cool nights, drinking ripple, and drunk talkin ..
Still beats cable tee vee ..
In reply to Why does ZH water down its… by Cabreado
"Hello Cleveland!"
Modern music is pathetic.
The only surprising factoid chart for me was the deep penetration of the animalistic drek (Rap) into white cities; wiggerland converges with niggaland. Game over
jazz?
i like a lot of different musics
but the moments of improvisational, timbral, genius, are beyond classification
after acclimating to jazz rythms, none of the popular types satisfies
e.g: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScK8T_Ela4I
& john lewis' art tatumesqe piano solo
Damn. Chicago not even on the list. I must have been lucky as a kid growing up in the late 80's -00's living in Chicago. House music underground .. Rosa's for Blues.. Metro for grunge/rock (Smart Bar for pussy).. Green Mill for Jazz.. Blue line for Rap battles.. Lounge Ax.. The Aragon Brawlroom for the 'pit'.. Empty Bottle.. The Double Door for everything.
Julian Jumpin Perez.. they played this shit on the radio without commercials back in the day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Hne9kkQerY
Good times
