This Is A Really Strange Development

Authored by Jeffrey Snider via Alhambra Investment Partners,
Observing the eurodollar system as I’ve done for so many years, you have to be prepared for curve balls thrown at you. Just when you think you’ve got it clocked (sometimes literally), something changes and it all gets tossed out the window.
About a month ago, the Federal Reserve reported a sharp drop of UST’s in custody on behalf of foreign agents. I noted then, and remain convinced now, that was something like a collateral call. It happened the week of April 18.
Not surprisingly, the same data shows over subsequent weeks the amount of UST’s in custody continued to decline sharply. The four-week total (through the week of May 9, the latest available) is about -$66 billion. That’s an enormous drop, a level in the same class as other episodes where global liquidity problems were obvious.
Not only that, gold prices have been exhibiting the same repo-related tendency (crashes) dating back to that same week. Yesterday, gold fell below $1,300 for the first time since the last trading day of last year. It’s the same anti-reflation/collateral deflation pattern we’ve become accustomed to.
As if we needed more evidence, this latest currency crisis (and it is now a crisis) spreading across the world traces its origins to the same week. The Argentine peso, for one, had been merely falling prior. Since the week of April 18, it has crashed. The same goes for others like the rupiah and real.
It’s also the week when EUR turned and HKD exhibited the heaviest HKMA interventions.
We know without a doubt that something turned really bad the week of April 18, but what was it?
With the euro now trading under 1.18, I figured it was a safe bet that we’d later find out during this period since mid-April there would have been another spike in repo fails. Fails aren’t necessarily a coincident indication. At several times in past eurodollar events, they have led, at others lagged. Given the surge in indicated dealer hoarding in the week prior, the week of April 11, a jump in fails at some point seemed almost guaranteed to go along with this increasing “dollar” mess.
Quite the contrary.
FRBNY reports today that there were practically no repo fails last week. The total combined (“to receive” plus “to deliver”) was $22.9 billion; not $229 billion, as had become almost the baseline, but a level so low we’ve not seen it in the fails data for seven years going back to just before the outbreak of the 2011 crisis.
This is some pretty weird stuff. Perhaps it was a misprint or typo in the FRBNY data. While that’s not impossible, it would have had to been applied to both sides (“to receive” as well as “to deliver”) making it less likely. But the New York branch also reported a serious collateral de-hoarding coincident to what I’m going to call the week of no fails.
The pattern itself is not unprecedented. In 2008 as well as 2011, when some of the truly worst stuff was going on repo fails were not a pressing issue. They had in both cases preceded all that, and indicated systemic problems that were likely breaking out in that way. Again, as a coincident indication they weren’t always there.
What’s unique, obviously, is the scale of the decline this time around, particularly in how it is such a clear change from what’s been standard operative conditions – as well as the specific period in which this has happened. The week of May 9 saw some of the biggest currency declines since the last “rising dollar” and they hit practically everyone (including to limited extent CNY).
Is this overseas capacity being asked to contribute collateral strictly to domestic participants? A one-way collateral call that offshore can’t meet? It might explain the different direction reported for overseas collateral stock from what the limited view domestically (and repo fails only apply to what repo market transactions are reported by primary dealers operating in US capacities) is suggesting. There aren’t a lot of answers here.
Another possibility is intervention. But who? Certainly not the Fed and not likely any of the ECB, SNB, or equivalent (BoJ and BoE would be the two most likely candidates, especially the former given TIC data). To whom? Through what channels?
As if we needed any more to investigate, it has gotten real interesting yet again.
Comments
Yeah, but, Stormy Daniels, and, Russia.
All a distraction from the real pain coming fast.
In reply to Yeah, but, Stormy Daniels by ParkAveFlasher
aka, rehypothecation of collateral, bitchez !
In reply to All a distraction from the… by Truther
Does this mean that holders of bond debt as collateral are realizing that it's really totally worthless?
So they're exchanging it for dollars, another form of worthless debt collateral.
In reply to aka, rehypothecation of… by Rainman
No worries, it will all be margin-al.
In reply to D by Pearson365
adsf
In reply to No worries, it will all be… by Countrybunkererd
And MS-13 animals and the royal wedding. And Lebron.
In reply to Yeah, but, Stormy Daniels by ParkAveFlasher
Coordinated, as in setup?
Now is the time to have liquidities and be debt free, as fire sales may not be long to start...
---
It's okay not to be a Jew.
Who wants to be a kike anyway.
In reply to Coordinated, as in setup? -… by chiburashka
Bloody Gina can get to the bottom of this. I hear she can *always* get the answers you want
Waterboard the FED? I hope so.
In reply to Bloody Gina can get to the… by dirty fingernails
Yeah, screw the audit, just go straight to the waterboard, and maybe the bamboo shoots....
And bring Alan, Ben, and Janet back from their private bunkers. I'd bet they know where the bodies (and money) are buried!
In reply to Waterboard the FED? I hope… by Truther
Jeffrey is one my favourite hedge fund managers as he knows his shit about boring world of funding & eurodollars. That's the reason I visit ZH everyday not the (more apparent) russian propaganda bollocks /endofrant
They will manipulate Bitcoin down next.
Paper dollars, digital dollars, digital currencies, paper gold, bonds, stocks all imitation wealth can be manipulated and will be.
In reply to They will manipulate Bitcoin… by lester1
It's ALL going to burn down!! Yum! love that ZH Cherry Kool-Aid ! I enjoy a sip daily, then get the antidote someplace else Lol.
what a load of rambling. sounds like listening to a woman in charge of a liquidity desk or CNBC.
pity this finds space here.
People were shorting the dollar in the past, now they are covering. That's all. Which then causes a currency situation where they have to buy more dollars, etc, etc.
What the hell is a UST? If you are going to write an entire article about how important they are you might want to give a clue as to the topic of your article to the less enlightened.
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/repurchaseagreement.asp
In reply to What the hell is a UST? If… by MountainMan108
UST = United States Treasury.
And thanks for asking; it shows you read the article and tried to grasp its content. Too many on here just skip the boring financial stuff and mindlessly post some irrelevant crap about Joos, False Flags, Libtards, Millenial Snowflakes, Neegroes, Fatties, Homosexuals, etc. etc. Zerohedge has turned into a quagmire of loudmouths who haven't a clue about economics and couldn't care less. They're here to bloviate about politics and social outrage, and are attracted by Tyler's open attitude about filthy language.
In reply to What the hell is a UST? If… by MountainMan108
With $1.86 trillion in new US bonds coming out over the next year this is going to get a lot worse. Capital is now flowing from the emerging markets to the developed economies. The currencies of the emerging markets are getting hammered in the process. They are paying for the $1.7 trillion per year in over priced oil. The Saudis and their favorite TBTF banks are sucking the emerging markets dry. Venezuela was just the first casualty because of their innate internal corruption; but they won't be the last.
How do foreign assets from US corporations (aka Apple) "come back" to the US? April 18 was the day after tax day.