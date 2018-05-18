Is Russia About To Abandon The OPEC Deal?

Authored by Irina Slav via OilPrice.com,
OPEC and Russia are meeting in a little more than a month to discuss the progress of their oil production deal and what’s next. On the face of things, there will be no surprises: every country taking part in the deal is still committed to the cuts until the end of the year.
But Russia pumped more than its quota in both March and April. But Energy Minister Alexander Novak hinted that Russia might like to see a gradual easing of the cuts following the June meeting. But Iran sanctions will remove a certain amount of Iranian crude from international markets, making space for more from other producers, and Russia may just surprise its partners in the deal.
Citigroup commodity analysts this week estimated that Russia has 408,000 bpd in idled capacity, which constitutes 4 percent of its total, which stands at 11.3 million bpd. That’s a lot less than Saudi Arabia’s idle capacity, which stands at 2.12 million bpd, but is apparently still a significant enough portion of the total.
Some of Russia’s biggest oil players made it clear long ago that they have ambitious production plans for the future, which the production cuts are restraining. Even with this restraint, however, some are actually expanding production, including Gazprom Neft, which last year produced 4.1 percent more oil than in 2016 despite the cuts. The increase came on the back of new fields in the Arctic and the company’s Iraqi ventures.
Rosneft pumped 7.6 percent more oil last year despite the cuts. For the first quarter of this year it reported a 1.2-percent decline in production because of the cuts, but it has also said that it could return to pre-cut production levels within two months. An advisor to the company’s president told Russian media this week the cuts were implemented with a view to a quick return to production when cutting was no longer necessary, so Rosneft had taken care to ensure the return to pre-cut levels is indeed quick.
Now, this might just be a general statement, or it could suggest that both Rosneft and Gazprom Neft—along with the other companies taking part in the cuts—are chomping at the bit, eager to expand into new fields.
Gazprom Neft, for example, had a very ambitious production plan for the period until 2020, aiming to hit annual production of 100 million tons of crude by 2020. Because of the cuts, the company will now move this target rate by one or two years, it said today.
Rosneft, meanwhile, is drilling new wells in Vietnam and western Siberia. Lukoil is expanding in the Gulf of Mexico and Iraq. Gazprom Neft is boosting production at its three Arctic fields, among others. Russia’s Big Oil is expanding, letting natural depletion take care of some of the production cuts. But they have made it clear that they would rather not curb existing production or stall new projects for much longer.
“The agreement lasts until the end of the year. In June, we can discuss, among other issues, a question about reduction of some quotas during this time, if it is expedient from the market’s point of view,” Alexander Novak said in April.
Now, with Brent close to US$80 and pretty likely to actually hit this price in the coming days, it may have become expedient to discuss some quota reductions. After all, why let Saudi Arabia be the only one to take advantage of the fall in Iranian crude supply after sanctions kick in?
https://www.ibj.com/articles/68831-wind-energy-developer-dismisses-auditor-after-being-informed-of-accounting-weaknesses
In reply to So anyways, Klinton paid… by nmewn
Russian oil is the Catholic crude. It's better for your soul ;-)
Russia unlike some Players like to respect Agreements.
irina, you always try to guess when it involves Putin and you are always wrong. don't you get tired of being wrong all the time and stop this nasty habit?
what do you know about oil other than the PJUR bottle ????
oil war with the sauds as a mideast bargaining chip? putin displays his superior strategy again.
Oil at 70 means they will.go all.out pumping. Why wouldn't they? If they hold back American frackers will take market share.
Is there any evidence at all that Russia will be abandoning the deal? No thought not.
So lets see Russia exports about 11.1% of total world production
Even last year with poor oil price that amounted to $93.93billion dollars.
So the agreement that means very little cut in production for Russia, has now pushed their income so much that they recorded trade surpluses
Now the above £93.93 billion dollars is down 27% since 2010, because of the drop in the price of oil, so what benefit is there to Russia in not keeping to a deal that puts their nett income UP, for producing LESS oil.
So, the 'paper oil' industry/banks have about a month to pump up the hype and suck everybody in to axe them on the anouncement. Cool
Meanwhile... floating nuclear powerplants from Russia conquering the artic:
http://www.digitaljournal.com/news/world/world-s-first-floating-nuclear…
you may also note that russia is expected to run a budget surplus this year. (i've heard the surplus is being invested in physical gold.)
higher oil has something to do with that, as does lowering the defense budget.
that's right, evil vlad is the malignant dictator of a country with a defense budget 1/10th the size of that of the mighty usa (ignoring the measly crumbs added by the rest of nato), a budget you might notice is smaller than just the increase in the us defense budget.
you may note how that teeny tiny defense budget has not hindered them in their efforts in crimea, syria, has georgia, nor has it affected the competitiveness of their military technology.
i think in trumpspeak it's called "winning."
Oops, somebody talking sense about the oil price:
http://timesofoman.com/article/134637/Business/Energy/BP-chief-executiv…
“I give you the guarantee to protect the Winter Olympics next year. Chechen groups, which threaten the security of the games, are controlled by us, and they do nothing without consulting us.” PB
Mr. Putin replies, "Look me in the eye MBS"
Nothing hurts Russia more than high crude prices... lol
The US isn't part of OPEC so we can produce all we want. And with the price of oil rising, it makes it worth our while to produce more. So let OPEC continue with their production restraints. We benefit.
And what some people don't realize is that Iraq is a potential oil gold mine. They still have a lot of oil in the ground that wasn't even proven yet. And it is very inexpensive to get it out of the ground. If all of their reserves were proven, they probably have more oil than anyone in the middle east, or in the world for that matter. But with the world going more and more to alternative energy sources, all that wealth will pass them by.
Less is more or something like more is less or....
