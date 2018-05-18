Santa Fe, Texas High School On Lockdown Following Reports Of Active Shooter

A Santa Fe, Texas High School is on lockdown after an active shooter has been reported on campus. One student told local media that she saw a gunman shoot a female student, but that has so far been unconfirmed.

Santa Fe Police, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are responding to the scene.

Sophomore Leila Butler told ABC13 that at about 7:45 am fire alarms went off and students left their classrooms. Some students believe they've heard shots fired. She is currently sheltering with other students and teachers near campus.

Police were called to the school on 16000 Highway 6. Students were seen being lined up outside.

Santa Fe is a small city just south of Houston.