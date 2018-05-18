Santa Fe, Texas High School On Lockdown Following Reports Of Active Shooter

A Santa Fe, Texas High School is on lockdown after an active shooter has been reported on campus. One student told local media that she saw a gunman shoot a female student, but that has so far been unconfirmed.
Santa Fe Police, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are responding to the scene.
Sophomore Leila Butler told ABC13 that at about 7:45 am fire alarms went off and students left their classrooms. Some students believe they've heard shots fired. She is currently sheltering with other students and teachers near campus.
Police were called to the school on 16000 Highway 6. Students were seen being lined up outside.
Santa Fe is a small city just south of Houston.
Gun-free school zones solve all problems. /s
Or, more of the same False Flags.
Or, more of the same Fake News.
Either way we're getting played.
Did the cops all run away and hide?
false flag!
I think false flags are becoming false flags.
The goal is to confuse and disperse.
"Santa Fe High School is on lockdown after a shooting inside the school. Witnesses say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m."
So do you deny that nuts DO shoot people? That isn't fake news, its not a false flag, nuts do nutty things.
Even in Gun Free Zones...
Single parent families FTW!
A Hispanic kid whose face will be whitened a la Zimmerfag?
For fuck’s sake there’s only 1 solution.
Someone being on hand who can and will shoot back.
Leftists just think only govt employees should do it, because their mamas told them they should trust the govt.
So much so, even with Literally Hitler in office they want the public disarmed.
Sad. 😥
Every time the noose gets close to the deep state cabal a false flag or school shooting seems to take center stage.
Translation: BANNER DAY for the S&P and NYSE!!!
Disband the CIA or die. Giving up your 2A is no solution to their madness.
M N
I think you meant the umbilical $cord that feeds that agency and all the other superfluous "rot" of those alphabet soup of agencies most important among them the one Kissinger called the stupidest animals of all at the DOD?... SINCE 1914!
Focus on the source of the disease and not merely the "symptoms"!
Disbanding the CIA would hobble them at might be the first most logical step to make. It is the international enforcement arm of the banksters. If they cant kill, intimidate or subvert they are in trouble. Next the media. They also are the ears of the system. They know and plan for any risks to globalism. Probably only once they go down can the rest even be gotten to.
Edit: When you want to take over an occupied mansion who do you go for first? The guards and death squads.
"Active Shooter" as opposed to what, a inactive shooter? More stupid media jargon.
Inactive shooter is the active shooter, who run out of ammo.
Thanks for the good chuckle....
Or an active shooter who has been put down.
When they're still alive they're "active". When the cops finally finish their morning donut and saunter over to kill the guy, his status changes to "inactive".
Such terminology allows the media to use other scary expressions, such as "lock down" and "shelter in place".
Anything to keep the masses cowering in fear.
What about that looney that shot up the Trump Golf Resort lobby in Miami last night? Won't hear about that no mo'
Is it another scholar from the Obama promise program, who can commit as many crimes in school as he likes because he`s special?....
Do not worry, it is only FBI drill.
Why not declare Syria and the Gaza bank gun free zones along with London?
Pharma drugs are not enough to explain this massive campaign of terror against Americans which clearly aimed to take your last Constitutional right. These are operations. The details of how they accomplish this doesn't really matter.
Right on schedule to distract the herd. Q was right.
Another Trumptard Shooter? Yup!
Looks Like Lordcuntbag enjoys seeing dead kids. Typical Liberal shit bag he is.
Another stupid comment? Yup!
Hmm, interesting timing...again.
kids need a new hobby-
6 am
School even open
Braindead shooter taking over an empty school
We're probably gonna see much more of this since the shooting in Florida got so much traction. For example the nutcases in Tallahassee denying guns to eligible voters between 18 and 21. The fact they can now confiscate for any stupid reason.
Yes,,, many more are coming our way.
hey Beavis, is that a gun in your pocket or have you been playing pocket pool again,
oh wait, that was Highland High, last week's "active shooter" incident
Who cares?
active shooter V. inactive shooter?
Active Drill, fixed it.
Big pharma rage...again
fire alarms went off V. turn light ON -OFF
right when comey about to get indicted how convenient
Spooks put their patsy out there to try to take attention away from the IG report. Sad!
Where is the Israel faults douchebag fuckface Russian bots post?
"One student told local media that she saw a gunman shoot a female student, but that has so far been unconfirmed."
The first people to provide info are always suspect. That that creepy Hog kid that emaciated himself to look young. They can actually be young too, or not even be a student., etc.