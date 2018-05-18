Santa Fe, Texas High School On Lockdown Following Reports Of Active Shooter

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:30

A Santa Fe, Texas High School is on lockdown after an active shooter has been reported on campus. One student told local media that she saw a gunman shoot a female student, but that has so far been unconfirmed.

Santa Fe Police, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are responding to the scene.

SantaFe

Sophomore Leila Butler told ABC13 that at about 7:45 am fire alarms went off and students left their classrooms. Some students believe they've heard shots fired. She is currently sheltering with other students and teachers near campus.

Police were called to the school on 16000 Highway 6. Students were seen being lined up outside.

Santa Fe is a small city just south of Houston.

Map

 

Tags
Education

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
44_shooter revolla Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

"Santa Fe High School is on lockdown after a shooting inside the school. Witnesses say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m."

 

So do you deny that nuts DO shoot people?  That isn't fake news, its not a false flag, nuts do nutty things. 

 

Even in Gun Free Zones...

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
I Am Jack's Ma… GunnerySgtHartman Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:38 Permalink

A Hispanic kid whose face will be whitened a la Zimmerfag?

For fuck’s sake there’s only 1 solution.

Someone being on hand who can and will shoot back.

Leftists just think only govt employees should do it, because their mamas told them they should trust the govt.

 

So much so, even with Literally Hitler in office they want the public disarmed.

 

Sad. 😥

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Ms No Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

Disbanding the CIA would hobble them at might be the first most logical step to make.  It is the international enforcement arm of the banksters.  If they cant kill, intimidate or subvert they are in trouble.  Next the media. They also are the ears of the system.  They know and plan for any risks to globalism.  Probably only once they go down can the rest even be gotten to. 

Edit: When you want to take over an occupied mansion who do you go for first?  The guards and death squads.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Ms No Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:35 Permalink

Pharma drugs are not enough to explain this massive campaign of terror against Americans which clearly aimed to take your last Constitutional right.  These are operations.  The details of how they accomplish this doesn't really matter.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
rejected Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:39 Permalink

We're probably gonna see much more of this since the shooting in Florida got so much traction. For example the nutcases in Tallahassee denying guns to eligible voters between 18 and 21. The fact they can now confiscate for any stupid reason. 

Yes,,, many more are coming our way. 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Ms No Fri, 05/18/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

"One student told local media that she saw a gunman shoot a female student, but that has so far been unconfirmed."

The first people to provide info are always suspect.  That that creepy Hog kid that emaciated himself to look young.  They can actually be young too, or not even be a student., etc.