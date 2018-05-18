In Stunning Rebuke, UN Votes To Investigate Israel For Gaza Mass Shootings

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 17:00

The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) just issued a stunning rebuke to Israel, voting through a resolution calling on the council to "urgently dispatch an independent, international commission of inquiry... to investigate all alleged violations and abuses... in the context of the military assaults on large scale civilian protests that began on 30 March 2018," while the UN human rights chief slammed Israel's "wholly disproportionate response."

The UN's top human rights body passed the resolution with 29 votes in favor, two opposed and 14 abstentions. 

The two HRC members in opposition were the United States and Australia (the UK abstained), with Israel condemning the vote, which was proposed by a group of countries including Pakistan. Both the US and Israel criticized the resolution's language for failing to mention Hamas — the militant group ruling over Gaza — which Israel blames for the scores of civilians killed during the 'Great March of Return' protests.

Image via Business Recorder

On Monday 60 Palestinians were gunned down by Israeli live fire as protesters approached the border fence area. The following day U.N. leadership issued a scathing critique of Israel's actions, with the U.N.'s human rights commissioner identifying women, children, journalists, first responders and bystanders as among the dead. "We condemn the appalling, deadly violence in Gaza yesterday," said Rupert Colville, spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Though the U.N. commissioner acknowledged the Palestinians' attempt to break down and damage the fence that separates Gaza and Israel, he added that this did "not amount to a threat to life or serious injury and are not sufficient grounds for the use of live ammunition."

And a day before Friday's HRC resolution vote Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman urged Israel to withdraw its membership in the United Nations Human Rights Council altogetherarguing that "Israel is under a double attack," and further that, "A terror attack from Gaza and an attack of hypocrisy headed by the United Nations Human Rights Council."

Throughout the mass Palestinian protest along the Gaza-Israel border, which began on March 30th, Israel has maintained its stance that Hamas is purposefully provoking the shootings, even to the point of sending children and disabled to the fence near Israeli security positions, and hiding firearms among the crowd. However, the U.N. and a number of nations that have condemned the killings — some like South Africa even recalling their ambassador — aren't buying this as a valid explanation for the appalling death toll.

But both the Israel and the United States appear to be shrugging off the stinging rebuke — a formal resolution calling for Israel's investigation which is somewhat rare for the council   and both countries have repeatedly accused the 47-member council of anti-Israel bias. Israeli ambassador Aviva Raz Schechter was quick to question the legitimacy of the body, calling the newly passed human rights inquiry "politically motivated and [it] won't improve the situation on the ground by even one iota."

The Israeli ambassador further said blamed falls exclusively on Hamas' shoulders: "The loss of life could have been avoided had Hamas refrained from sending terrorists to attack Israel under the cover of the riots, while exploiting its own civilian population as human shields," she said, and added further, "It is Israel, certainly not Hamas, which makes a real effort to minimize casualties among Palestinian civilians." Schechter concluded, "It is regrettable that so many member states allow themselves to be misled by the false narrative of so-called peaceful protests."

In addition to the 60 killed on Monday, Gaza's Ministry of Health stated that 1,703 Palestinians were wounded by live fire during Monday's events, which occurred the same day as the opening ceremony for the new US embassy in Jerusalem was underway, and which corresponded further with both Israel's 'Jerusalem Day' festivities, and the eve of Palestinian 'Nakba' day

Prior to this week's events, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that by the end of April over 40 Palestinians had been killed and 5,511 were wounded after the first full month's protest. 

Despite global outrage and demands for justice, the U.N. inquiry will be slow going and is unlikely to satisfy any party to the conflict. What the resolution describes as an "independent, international commission of inquiry" mandated by the council will not produce its final report to be placed before the Human Rights Council until next March — nearly a full year away. 

Tags
Politics
War Conflict

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Escrava Isaura Stan522 Fri, 05/18/2018 - 17:41 Permalink

Idiot, the world is a complex place. Keep the clichés to yourself.

Anirudh Joshi, When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir? - John Maynard Keynes

If the UN had its own standing army, nuclear weapons and a taxable resource base so as to make it independent, it could very well achieve its goals. But no nation would allow the existence of such a supranational organization since it would be a categorical threat to their sovereignty. It would also freak a lot of people out. People mock the UN for having no power, but I'm sure they'd shit themselves if say a nuclear UN threatened the US for its drone program, China for its human rights abuses and dictators the world over for being assholes.

A powerless UN is easy to mock, but a powerful UN would be terrifyingly effective.

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 3
HRClinton tmosley Fri, 05/18/2018 - 17:25 Permalink

I'm the opposite. I like Jews overall, with some very notable exceptions: can't stand those scumbag Global-Lust Zio Mafia gangsters and their Sayanim. The average Moe Sixpack is fine, just like the average Joe Sixpack.

The avg Moe is doing just as much against the Zios, as is the avg Joe doing against the MIC and DS: bugger all. Too busy living their own life, to piss into the winds of Power.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
PrivetHedge GoingBig Fri, 05/18/2018 - 17:43 Permalink

It doesn't matter if they were all young men in Hamas, Palestine is a country under illegal occupation and entitled to defend itself just as much as the French Resistance defended France against the German invaders.

The fact most were innocent men women and children makes it all the more horrific when the pharisees murdered them in cold blood for the crime of walking around in their own land.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
Labworks Fri, 05/18/2018 - 17:04 Permalink

No, I simply don't fall for this bullcrap........get back to me when people starts getting arrested...until then I'll continue do what I do best...complain and be a sad person

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
litemine Labworks Fri, 05/18/2018 - 17:28 Permalink

The UN gave the land to Israel.....some the Gaza Strip and the West Bank the Palestinian's kept.

However given an inch, and a fail attack more and more land has been stolen. The Palestinian's kept almost in Jail with various human rights trying to take basic necessities into the area . Stopped by Israeli Force.

Israel also will not follow the UN's policy's.....Above the so called Worlds Law.

We shall see how this plays out as the USA is on the Puppet masters strings thinking that such a few control so much America.....News, Banking, Government....

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
swass Fri, 05/18/2018 - 17:14 Permalink

Remove Palestinians and insert Mexicans/Central Americans, and think about it for a moment.  While we would never think about shooting people attempting to hop our fences/walls, there is a really important question that needs to be answered by those that believe in the concept of borders.  At what point is a foreign mob considered an invading force, and what are you to do as the nation being invaded if not defend the border through force?  Not doing so just simple means it will happen again and more often, whereas doing so you are condemned for initiating force on civilians.  Does a nation have the right to defend itself against foreign invasion?

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
hannah Fri, 05/18/2018 - 17:15 Permalink

'gunned down ' ...right there we have the bias of the author....funny how some ZH'ers are critical of israel while wanting the usa to do the same at its border.....