In Stunning Rebuke, UN Votes To Investigate Israel For Gaza Mass Shootings

The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) just issued a stunning rebuke to Israel, voting through a resolution calling on the council to "urgently dispatch an independent, international commission of inquiry... to investigate all alleged violations and abuses... in the context of the military assaults on large scale civilian protests that began on 30 March 2018," while the UN human rights chief slammed Israel's "wholly disproportionate response."
The UN's top human rights body passed the resolution with 29 votes in favor, two opposed and 14 abstentions.
The two HRC members in opposition were the United States and Australia (the UK abstained), with Israel condemning the vote, which was proposed by a group of countries including Pakistan. Both the US and Israel criticized the resolution's language for failing to mention Hamas — the militant group ruling over Gaza — which Israel blames for the scores of civilians killed during the 'Great March of Return' protests.
Image via Business Recorder
On Monday 60 Palestinians were gunned down by Israeli live fire as protesters approached the border fence area. The following day U.N. leadership issued a scathing critique of Israel's actions, with the U.N.'s human rights commissioner identifying women, children, journalists, first responders and bystanders as among the dead. "We condemn the appalling, deadly violence in Gaza yesterday," said Rupert Colville, spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Though the U.N. commissioner acknowledged the Palestinians' attempt to break down and damage the fence that separates Gaza and Israel, he added that this did "not amount to a threat to life or serious injury and are not sufficient grounds for the use of live ammunition."
And a day before Friday's HRC resolution vote Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman urged Israel to withdraw its membership in the United Nations Human Rights Council altogether, arguing that "Israel is under a double attack," and further that, "A terror attack from Gaza and an attack of hypocrisy headed by the United Nations Human Rights Council."
By a strong majority vote of 29-2, #UNHRC votes to create #COI into #Gaza bloodshed. US & Australia, oppose, #EU divided. Shame on those who spoke of the need for an investigation ... but then failed to support it. pic.twitter.com/rVCqocLay3— John Fisher (@JohnFisher_hrw) May 18, 2018
Throughout the mass Palestinian protest along the Gaza-Israel border, which began on March 30th, Israel has maintained its stance that Hamas is purposefully provoking the shootings, even to the point of sending children and disabled to the fence near Israeli security positions, and hiding firearms among the crowd. However, the U.N. and a number of nations that have condemned the killings — some like South Africa even recalling their ambassador — aren't buying this as a valid explanation for the appalling death toll.
But both the Israel and the United States appear to be shrugging off the stinging rebuke — a formal resolution calling for Israel's investigation which is somewhat rare for the council — and both countries have repeatedly accused the 47-member council of anti-Israel bias. Israeli ambassador Aviva Raz Schechter was quick to question the legitimacy of the body, calling the newly passed human rights inquiry "politically motivated and [it] won't improve the situation on the ground by even one iota."
The Israeli ambassador further said blamed falls exclusively on Hamas' shoulders: "The loss of life could have been avoided had Hamas refrained from sending terrorists to attack Israel under the cover of the riots, while exploiting its own civilian population as human shields," she said, and added further, "It is Israel, certainly not Hamas, which makes a real effort to minimize casualties among Palestinian civilians." Schechter concluded, "It is regrettable that so many member states allow themselves to be misled by the false narrative of so-called peaceful protests."
In addition to the 60 killed on Monday, Gaza's Ministry of Health stated that 1,703 Palestinians were wounded by live fire during Monday's events, which occurred the same day as the opening ceremony for the new US embassy in Jerusalem was underway, and which corresponded further with both Israel's 'Jerusalem Day' festivities, and the eve of Palestinian 'Nakba' day.
Prior to this week's events, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that by the end of April over 40 Palestinians had been killed and 5,511 were wounded after the first full month's protest.
Despite global outrage and demands for justice, the U.N. inquiry will be slow going and is unlikely to satisfy any party to the conflict. What the resolution describes as an "independent, international commission of inquiry" mandated by the council will not produce its final report to be placed before the Human Rights Council until next March — nearly a full year away.
Comments
You don't find what you ain't looking for.
Close Israel down and end the Fed. Praise Jesus.
In reply to You don't find what you ain… by shizzledizzle
Most of the dead were Hamas.
I hate Jews and Isreal, but this is a ridiculous thing to tag them for.
In reply to Close Israel down and end… by Fiat Pirate
You hate a jew but you love a zionist..
Punk, come here and I'll smash your face in and paint a picture better than davinci with your blood
and I'll sell it for a dollar, because you ain't worth shit
In reply to Most of the dead were Hamas… by tmosley
Aren't you just the sweetest thing! Real Brownshirt material.
In reply to You hate a jew but you love… by Labworks
I just can't stand this guy. I know his type.
In reply to Aren't you just the sweetest… by HalEPeno
Thank you Labworks. If you could stand me I'd be worried.
Many smoochies!
In reply to I just can't stand this guy… by Labworks
This is why the UN is irrelevant and useless....
Kick them out of the United States and put them in Cuba....
In reply to Thank you Labworks. If you… by HalEPeno
Aw, come on now…
It was just fine and dandy for Nuland and McCain to sic the snipers on protesters (and the L.E) in Maidan.
In reply to This is why the UN is… by Stan522
So ~ Kinda like the 9/11 investigations so they can produce a DEFINITIVE REPORT on their findings, right?
In reply to Aw come on now… It was just… by Manthong
If the government of South Africa condemned it, then maybe we need to reconsider some things
In reply to This is why the UN is… by Stan522
Idiot, the world is a complex place. Keep the clichés to yourself.
Anirudh Joshi, When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir? - John Maynard Keynes
If the UN had its own standing army, nuclear weapons and a taxable resource base so as to make it independent, it could very well achieve its goals. But no nation would allow the existence of such a supranational organization since it would be a categorical threat to their sovereignty. It would also freak a lot of people out. People mock the UN for having no power, but I'm sure they'd shit themselves if say a nuclear UN threatened the US for its drone program, China for its human rights abuses and dictators the world over for being assholes.
A powerless UN is easy to mock, but a powerful UN would be terrifyingly effective.
In reply to This is why the UN is… by Stan522
Some Hedgers are so indoctrinated that they don’t know that Hamas made it clear, explicitly, that it would accept a two-state settlement.
Palestinians are not extremists.
In reply to Thank you Labworks. If you… by HalEPeno
" Da Vinci was known to have kept complicated journals where he wrote upside-down and backwards. "
You are in good company davinci mime!
In reply to You hate a jew but you love… by Labworks
The punishment should be to force them all to rename as "Kowalski", and wear flared corduroy slacks, open shirt with chest wig and medallion, and hipster style brown-tint lens metal framed shades. The girls too.
In reply to Most of the dead were Hamas… by tmosley
I'm the opposite. I like Jews overall, with some very notable exceptions: can't stand those scumbag Global-Lust Zio Mafia gangsters and their Sayanim. The average Moe Sixpack is fine, just like the average Joe Sixpack.
The avg Moe is doing just as much against the Zios, as is the avg Joe doing against the MIC and DS: bugger all. Too busy living their own life, to piss into the winds of Power.
In reply to Most of the dead were Hamas… by tmosley
tmosley, you are honestly one of the most stupid fuckers out there. I guess the kids were all Hamas? And you hate Jews because why? I can understand not liking the state of Israel due to their transgressions.
In reply to Most of the dead were Hamas… by tmosley
It doesn't matter if they were all young men in Hamas, Palestine is a country under illegal occupation and entitled to defend itself just as much as the French Resistance defended France against the German invaders.
The fact most were innocent men women and children makes it all the more horrific when the pharisees murdered them in cold blood for the crime of walking around in their own land.
In reply to tmosley, you are honestly… by GoingBig
You do realize that Yeshua (his name is not Jesus...Jesus is your Mexican gardener), is a Jew who worshipped at the temple and only ministered to two non-Israelites during his Earthly ministry.
Then again maybe you really do mean "praise my Mexican gardener."
In reply to Close Israel down and end… by Fiat Pirate
Jesus was not a Jew. Jesus was a Palestinian.
In reply to You do realize that Yeshua … by HalEPeno
But he was a genuine Semite.
Assuming it's not all Judeo-Roman Pulp Fiction.
In reply to Jesus was not a Jew. Jesus… by JackieG
Oh knows not the UN..
That's changes everything.. s/
Let's call it what it is: The Apartheid of Palestine, based on the (false) notion of Zionist supremacy.
edit: with source information below-
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israel_and_the_apartheid_analogy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palestine:_Peace_Not_Apartheid
Maybe it's about time, as we all admit the obvious.
In reply to Oh knows not the UN.. That's… by Bill of Rights
70 years of war. Enough is enough. End this pig experiment.
Someone say pig?
https://youtu.be/BXJsVj3fG4I
In reply to 70 years of war. Enough is… by Fiat Pirate
BOMB the fucking UN into rubble and then bulldoze the remains into Turtle Bay!
What about Israel, GunnyG?
In reply to BOMB the fucking UN into… by GunnyG
Go for it if you want to. As a student of history, every empire, every person, every people who have fucked with the Jews (Greeks, Romans, Brits, French, Syrians, Germans, etc., have gone down swinging and have gotten shit on. Just saying.
In reply to What about Israel, GunnyG? by Labworks
There's a first time for everything, asshole
In reply to Go for it if you want to. As… by GunnyG
Yeah - because telling them to keep off the fence was too obvious.
No, I simply don't fall for this bullcrap........get back to me when people starts getting arrested...until then I'll continue do what I do best...complain and be a sad person
Boot the UN out of the US, stop all payments.
Let them set up shop in Africa....
They don't make obedient little vassals like they used /to/. The nerve.
In reply to Boot the UN out of the US,… by ZENDOG
The boys are headed straight for the bad karma cliff.
Gee, ain’t payback a bitch?
Israel is finished, just a matter of time now, the descent has begun.
Whew lad, ain't you an optimist....yeah...go ahead and convince me.
In reply to Gee, ain’t payback a bitch? … by TradingTroll
there are not enough trolls in Israel to stem the tsunami of revulsion for this genocidal regime.
In reply to Gee, ain’t payback a bitch? … by TradingTroll
The UN investigating Israel, that’s rich. Anyone wanna guess where this goes?
Uhmmm...Nowhere...because UN created Israel in 1948 LOL.....
"Wild guess"
In reply to The UN investigating Israel,… by RDouglas
The UN gave the land to Israel.....some the Gaza Strip and the West Bank the Palestinian's kept.
However given an inch, and a fail attack more and more land has been stolen. The Palestinian's kept almost in Jail with various human rights trying to take basic necessities into the area . Stopped by Israeli Force.
Israel also will not follow the UN's policy's.....Above the so called Worlds Law.
We shall see how this plays out as the USA is on the Puppet masters strings thinking that such a few control so much America.....News, Banking, Government....
In reply to Uhmmm...Nowhere...because UN… by Labworks
Lets go back in history.
Khazaria...
These people aren't god's chosen people, everything is a lie. And I mean EVERYTHING.
In reply to The UN gave the land to… by litemine
Seems like there's a promising redevelopment opportunity for the land parcel where the UN headquarters are currently located.
In reply to The UN investigating Israel,… by RDouglas
Hamas admitted 50 of the 62 dead were its own men
https://www.infowars.com/senior-hamas-official-says-50-of-62-palestinia…
So what's to investigate?
Oh yeah forgot, it's the U.N.
Taking your info from infowars....the biggest ZIO operation on the web..........
In reply to Hamas admitted 50 of the 62… by Martian Moon
Was that young child a member?
Collateral damage..
Kind of like the houses and Olive Trees that now have foundations of Settlers Houses?
In reply to Hamas admitted 50 of the 62… by Martian Moon
Infowars lol
In reply to Hamas admitted 50 of the 62… by Martian Moon
Remove Palestinians and insert Mexicans/Central Americans, and think about it for a moment. While we would never think about shooting people attempting to hop our fences/walls, there is a really important question that needs to be answered by those that believe in the concept of borders. At what point is a foreign mob considered an invading force, and what are you to do as the nation being invaded if not defend the border through force? Not doing so just simple means it will happen again and more often, whereas doing so you are condemned for initiating force on civilians. Does a nation have the right to defend itself against foreign invasion?
'gunned down ' ...right there we have the bias of the author....funny how some ZH'ers are critical of israel while wanting the usa to do the same at its border.....
gaza is a prison. the mexicans are free to travel wherever they like. gazans can't even drink water or turn the lights on.
In reply to 'gunned down ' ...right… by hannah
Nobody said to gun down people on the US southern border. If they did, they should be promptly executed. What forum do you think you're posting on, anyway?
In reply to 'gunned down ' ...right… by hannah