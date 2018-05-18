Two Buses Collide At Lincoln Tunnel Entrance, 34 Injured

Two buses collided at the Manhattan-side entrance of the center tube of the Lincoln Tunnel, FDNY officials say. At least 34 people reported injured, according to NBC.
The Port Authority confirmed that one NJ Transit bus rear-ended another in the center tube Friday morning, which resulted in minor injuries.
The buses crashed at about 10 a.m. near the center tube of the tunnel in midtown, an FDNY spokesman said.
According to NJ Transit both buses originated out of New Jersey — one out of Wayne, the other out of Oradell. One of the buses had 25 passengers on board, while there were 37 on board the other. The conditions of the 34 people injured was not immediately clear according to amny.com
The buses are currently out of the tunnel and on the New York side, NJ Transit says.
Port Authority Police Department is investigating the incident.
While there does not appear to be any foul play involved at first glance, traffic going into and out of Manhattan will likely be snarled for hours as a result.
Comments
Man drops egg- egg breaks!
Is this really a news item for ZH?
If it bleeds it leads.
In reply to Man drops egg- egg breaks! … by Proaurum
I call for a ban of all public transportation. These types of mass casualty events are entirely preventable.
In reply to If it bleeds it leads. by Alsoran
Buses don't kill/injure people, bus drivers kill/injure people.
/humor
In reply to I call for a ban of all… by swass
Had it been Chicago it would be 388 injured
In reply to Buses don't kill/injure… by Cognitive Dissonance
(((388)))
In reply to Had it been Chicago it would… by cossack55
I just saw two dogs fucking. Does this get on Zerohedge too?
In reply to I call for a ban of all… by swass
Hey, lot's of lawsuits for the riders......get the money while you can.
When the collapse comes, the rats in the tunnel will be food.
In reply to Man drops egg- egg breaks! … by Proaurum
If one bus was filled with Jihadhis and the other with dancing Israelis it would be a story........... \S
Ban killer buses NOW! For the Chillen'!
Obviously Hillary's fault...or Obama's...or Biden's...or McCain's. Or it's false news designed to make Trump look bad. Probably a bunch of actors. FAKE Blood! Bad!
Fire Department rolls out 4 million dollars in ladder trucks to a motor vehicle accident, what heroes!
Van Buses
both yellow or negroid drivers, who wants to bet
In reply to Ban Buses by Daves Not Here
Musk is involved somehow.
Both buses were driven by vibrant diversity who had THC in their blood and were texting while driving.