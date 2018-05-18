Two Buses Collide At Lincoln Tunnel Entrance, 34 Injured

Two buses collided at the Manhattan-side entrance of the center tube of the Lincoln Tunnel, FDNY officials say. At least 34 people reported injured, according to NBC.

The Port Authority confirmed that one NJ Transit bus rear-ended another in the center tube Friday morning, which resulted in minor injuries.

The buses crashed at about 10 a.m. near the center tube of the tunnel in midtown, an FDNY spokesman said.

According to NJ Transit both buses originated out of New Jersey — one out of Wayne, the other out of Oradell. One of the buses had 25 passengers on board, while there were 37 on board the other. The conditions of the 34 people injured was not immediately clear according to amny.com

The buses are currently out of the tunnel and on the New York side, NJ Transit says.

Port Authority Police Department is investigating the incident.

While there does not appear to be any foul play involved at first glance, traffic going into and out of Manhattan will likely be snarled for hours as a result.