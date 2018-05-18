US Scrapped B-52 Military Drill With South Korea After Kim Jong Un Complained

Earlier this week we reported that in response to North Korea's decision to suspend talks with the South and threatening to cancel the historic June 12 summit between Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump, the US was considering withholding its B-52 bombers from joint exercises with South Korea taking place this week. The move, if confirmed, would demonstrate a rare capitulation by a president who has traditionally relished browbeating his opponents with his leverage from a position of force.
This morning, it was indeed confirmed that the North Korean leader had managed to outbluff his adversaries when the WSJ reported that a training exercise involving U.S. B-52 bombers and South Korean planes was scrapped earlier this week when as we reported, "the South Korean government expressed concerns that it could generate tensions before the summit meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un."
The move follows repeated assertions by the Trump administration that it is keeping up a campaign of maximum economic and military pressure until North Korea gives up its nuclear-weapons programs and that the U.S. has not changed the scope of its exercises.
It is worth noting, however, it wasn't Trump that "folded" in this case, but rather his South Korean colleague:
But the South Koreans asked not to participate in what was intended to be a three-nation air drill involving the U.S., South Korea and Japan, the U.S. officials said. The U.S., which has sought to maintain political solidarity with Seoul during a turbulent period of diplomacy with North Korea, has not commented publicly on the South Korean decision.
“The B-52s are currently executing their continuous bomber presence mission in the theater, which sometimes includes joint or allied interactions,” said an official at the U.S. Pacific Command, without providing further details.
North Korea has sent mixed messages on joint U.S. and South Korean training. After a meeting between Kim and Moon earlier this year, South Korean officials told the Trump administration that the North Korean leader understood the need for joint U.S. and South Korean exercises. But in recent days North Korea "complained emphatically" that major military exercises like Max Thunder have gone ahead, and on Thursday, Ri Son Gwon, a senior North Korean official, threatened to shelve inter-Korean talks because of the exercise.
Meanwhile, reflecting the recent changes in the regional balance of power, South Korea’s government has been of two minds about the deployment of U.S. bombers and submarines near the Korean Peninsula.
After North Korea conducted a series of missile and nuclear tests last year, South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo said at a Pentagon press conference in October that he and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had agreed that U.S. “strategic assets” should be deployed on a rotating basis to South Korea.
But as South Korean President Moon Jae-in has tried to improve ties with North Korea, his government has been concerned about the timing of such deployments.
Mr. Moon’s administration also has been concerned about the visibility of annual U.S.-South Korea military exercises, and has played down arms purchases from the U.S. Earlier this year, it requested that the U.S. delay this year’s joint spring exercises, known as Foal Eagle and Key Resolve, until after the Winter Olympics. The U.S. agreed to the request, but the exercises went ahead later.
The initial plan for the three-nation air drill was for two U.S. B-52s to fly from Guam and participate in training with the Japanese and South Korean air forces, the U.S. officials said. Because of lingering tensions between Japan and South Korea, the U.S. bombers were to train separately with each nation’s air force before returning to base. The main purpose this time, however, was training, including enabling the South Korean Air Force to practice intercepting bombers. To avoid a diplomatic provocation with a summit coming up, the B-52s were to have made “minimal entry” into South Korean airspace, U.S. officials said. The training mission was dubbed Blue Lightning.
But the South Korean government was concerned about upsetting the atmosphere for the summit and told the U.S. it did not want to participate in the exercise with the bombers, the officials said. After Mr. Song met earlier this week with Gen. Vincent Brooks, the U.S. commander in Korea, the B-52 training mission was adjusted to avoid South Korean airspace and to involve only the Japanese, these officials said.
Neither the South Korean Defense Ministry nor the Pentagon have commented on Seoul’s decision to drop out of the training mission with the B-52s, which was supposed to take place at the same time as a separate air exercise in South Korea, dubbed Max Thunder.
A very reasonable response to a very reasonable request. Nice, very public win for Kim.
Donald knows that if he can get a peace deal on the Korea peninsula it will be an absolute Double Play....and this will rein in the mid terms. He is not going to allow this to be screwed up. Good job Donald. Keep it up.
I see you just got a down vote...McCain must be here ....his last few war mongering down votes.
In reply to A very reasonable response… by tmosley
Wow… US actually collaborating with the world rather than bombing them into freedom/inflating their currency into prosperity?
In reply to Donald knows that if he can… by takeaction
Mr. Mustachio hasn't gone on Faux News and given his 2* cents yet.
In reply to Wow… US actually… by The Juggernaut
More proof Kim was the real winner in this "chess" match.
And they won't be giving up their nukes and missiles. That is just the propaganda mill telling the sheeple Big Brother is always right.
In reply to Neither the South Korean… by DingleBarryObummer
All Hail Big Brother! <takes another swig of victory gin>
In reply to More proof Kim was the real… by bshirley1968
OK, It Replaced by Army Drone Swarm Hellfire Missile/Photon Torpedo exercise...
In reply to All Hail Big Brother! <takes… by DingleBarryObummer
This is a calculated move courtesy moustache man that costed nothing and officially gives America credibility to then request North Korea to hand over its nukes as a reciprocal gesture of goodwill.
Except that the risk is not the same...
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to r by BaBaBouy
"The Art of the Deal" written by Kim Jong Un.
Foreword by Xi Jinping.
In reply to B by chiburashka
But when the Arabs COMPLAIN Trump doesn't withdraw the bombers, he sends them out to bomb Syria and soon Iran.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to "The Art of the Deal"… by Klassenfeind
This is clearly South Korea's level-headed initiative/request. If Trump had his way, he would double the military exercise. Let's just hope tension will ease for the two Korea's.
In reply to r by BaBaBouy
B52's are obsolete pieces of junk anyway, next time plan some B1's or B2's.
In reply to More proof Kim was the real… by bshirley1968
if I was bolton i would resign ... that's it.
In reply to "The Art of the Deal"… by Klassenfeind
I'm afraid Bolton is just getting warmed up. "Heeeeeeeeere's Johnny!!!"
In reply to if I was bolton i would… by Pandelis
>And they won't be giving up their nukes and missiles.
What will you do for us when they do give up their nukes?
It needs to be something EXTREMELY embarrassing.
In reply to More proof Kim was the real… by bshirley1968
First of all, I would have to have absolute proof that he even has nuke capability and the means to deliver it. All of that "evidence" has been pure hearsay.
1. If they "give them up", then they never had them in the first place. Why the hell would they?
2. If they really do have them, they will never give the up. Why the hell would they?
And I would NEVER wager anything of value on the actions of any government entity today.
What would you offer to do if they don't?
In reply to >And they won't be giving up… by tmosley
>I don't even think they have nukes
Spoken like a true clown. You contort yourself into ANY new narrative once your old one is no longer viable, so long as you can maintain your core value of "Trump BAAAAADDD!"
How fucking ridiculous you are.
In reply to First of all, I would have… by bshirley1968
Feeling each other out.
Does Kim have a copy of The Art of the Deal?
In reply to More proof Kim was the real… by bshirley1968
Exactly....very well put.
In reply to Wow… US actually… by The Juggernaut
Seriously? Chubby Cheeks is getting played by Trump. Trump has him in a little box and Chubby Cheeks knows it. If the best Chubby Cheeks can do is postpone a military drill then .....
In reply to A very reasonable response… by tmosley
Don't be ridiculous. Peace is in everyone's best interests here. Don't fuck it up by propagating the ridiculous old BDSM paradigm of foreign relations.
In reply to Seriously? Chubby Cheeks is… by Ghost of PartysOver
Trump is a bitch when he does what what Lil' Kim tells him to do.
In reply to Don't be ridiculous. Peace… by tmosley
How is peace in Lockheed Martin's and Raytheon's best interest??
In reply to Trump is a bitch if he does… by Juggernaut x2
I said stop with the BDSM shit.
In reply to Trump is a bitch if he does… by Juggernaut x2
Peace? Is that what they are calling Western totalitarianism these days?
In reply to I said stop with the BDSM… by tmosley
"Don't be ridiculous. Peace is in everyone's best interests here. Don't fuck it up by propagating the ridiculous old BDSM paradigm of foreign relations."
Exactly. At some point you have to proceed in good faith. "Trust, but verify..."
In reply to Don't be ridiculous. Peace… by tmosley
Must be why Congress is trying to legislate no troop withdrawals from S.Korea.
There are so many factions fighting here it looks like a bar fight.
In reply to Don't be ridiculous. Peace… by tmosley
Agreed. No harm, no foul.
In reply to A very reasonable response… by tmosley
"Max Thunder" sounds like a cheesy Hollywood movie.
It's the title of episode #322 of The Matrix Show
In reply to "Max Thunder" sounds like a… by Brazen Heist
Now it will be renamed to Max Folder.
In reply to "Max Thunder" sounds like a… by Brazen Heist
As long as it results in pulling out US troops and THAAD from the Korean peninsula....but I'm sceptical. Peace is unprofitable for the MIC, they will resist.
In reply to Now it will be renamed to… by The central planners
Uhh, YEAH! We keep talking about peace on the peninsula yet conduct war games on their frontier. One would have to be insane not to call that hypocrisy. Yet every time the US and South Korea holds war games and North Korea rattles its sabres because of it, we complain that North Korea is being aggressive. If the US wants permanent peace, it ought to shelve war games until further notice.
A rare moment of clarity from Trump...BRAVO
You mean an obvious move by Kim that gave Trump the choice of losing his knight or his bishop, and Trump correctly sacrificed his bishop.
My 12 yr old could make that call.
In reply to A rare moment of clarity … by supersajin
That was no bluff.
Playing stupid games with a nuke power(Norks) was the bluff.
Kim has the power position and he knows it.He's is in the drivers seat,Trump is in the caboose.
Go to 'pore and get the best face saving deal you can Donald.
China and Russia will denuke the Norks when the time is right.
The Koreans are like neutered dogs. They can't tell the US to suspend training in their own fucking country. The best they can do is opt out. Fucking sad, sad, sad, sad.
It's become plain as fucking day the impediment to peace on the Korean peninsula has become the US.
What disgrace to the legacy of the tens of thousands of Americans who bled on that soil in order to make something of the place.
Honor their legacy and withdraw troops and let the Koreans sort out their own shit.
Sweet mercy. YOU SAID "drain the swamp" Donald. Then DRAIN THE GODDAMNED THING ALREADY. Ya loudmouth sadfuck.
Donald Trump: Conjurer of Animal Spirits – Dingle's Dungeon
In reply to The Koreans are like… by Dr. Bonzo
Waiting to see the MSM spin on this.
But just yesterday at the White House briefing Sarah, while answering a question about Trump folding and withdrawing the B-52's, told the distinguished assembly of America's greatest journalists that the B-52's were never a part of the exercise to begin with.
What gives?
Trump needs to ban the fucking press from the White House, and the grounds. Only let one reporter each day in to get the press briefing.
Rotate the media.....fuckem.
In reply to But just yesterday at the… by RubberJohnny
Its a wonder South Korea didn't tell the U.S. up front, to get the hell out of their country. South Korea has done most of the leg work, up to this point, to get North Korea to the negotiating table, only for the U.S. to act like a stupid bully, by having these military exercises to intimidate North Korea. Someone needs to kick Trump in the ass. I am sure South Korea is fuming over this, although they, like the Japanese, stay polite and keep quiet.
Cult of Trump desperately needs a "win" for optics, even if it's phony temporary one.
Winning is becoming a habit, Dingleberry. Time for you to rethink.
PS at a penny a post, I don't know why you keep at this.
In reply to Cult of Trump desperately… by DingleBarryObummer
Sounds cool - Rocket boy has stopped setting off bombs and wants to talk peace so quid pro quo.
You may redeem yourself here.
In reply to Sounds cool - Rocket boy has… by BritBob
Good stuff, whether or not the B52's were in the plan.
More Kabuki theatre?
So you want to guy to give up his nukes, it would be easier to convince him if you didn't fly your nuke bombers around his borders. Common sense...for a change.
When he complained they should have announced that we would add B-1's and B-2's as well if he is not serious about peace.