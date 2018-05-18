White House Refuses To Apologize For Staffer's McCain Comment, Hunting For "Traitor" Leakers Instead

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 18:20

The White House is pushing back against calls to fire communications staffer Kelly Sadler after insensitive comments about John McCain promptly leaked to the press.

After the cancer-stricken Arizona Senator urged the Senate to reject Gina Haspel's nomination for CIA director, calling her refusal to acknowledge torture's immorality "disqualifying," Sadler reportedly said "[i]t doesn't matter, he's dying anyway."

Instead of firing Sadler, the White House went on the offensive - as several senior officials, including chief of staff John Kelly and Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway have held closed-door meetings to lay down the law to junior staffers whose jobs are all at risk. 

On Monday, President Trump came out with a serious warning for White House leakers, tweeting "leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are!"

"It's an honor and a privilege to work for the president and to be part of his administration. And anybody who betrays that I think is a total and complete coward and they should be fired," said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders earlier in the week. "We've fired people over leaking before."

Rumors have been circulating over who is responsible for the leak, and chatter about aides looking for the exits has picked up, though previous declarations of crackdowns did not yield shake-ups or end the leaks.

...

National Security Adviser John Bolton said that some leakers were "national security risks" and said Kelly was organizing an effort to cut them down. -Business Insider

"The president has to have advisers around him who can have open candid discussions and then not read about him the next day in the newspapers or watch them on television," Bolton said in an appearance on Fox News Radio.

Meanwhile, the White House communications team has canceled its daily staff meeting following the leak. Instead, a smaller group of staffers met on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday instead of the 30 participants usually in attendance. 

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the leaks were coming from "a couple of bad actors," and that they will fire anyone who continues to leak to the press. 

"I think it is disgusting and some of the most shameful behavior that you could ever engage in," Sanders told "Fox and Friends." "It's an honor and a privilege to work for the president and to be part of his administration. And anybody who betrays that I think is a total and complete coward and they should be fired."

Kellyanne Conway said in a Monday appearance on Fox News that there may be a staff shakeup at the White House, so watch out leakers...

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 38
Vote down!
 1
vato poco Fri, 05/18/2018 - 18:22 Permalink

excellent. Trump, alone among republicans, understands that the statist/lefty scum will use any apology as a confession, and the basis for ramping up their demands. 

Trump, alone among republicans, has the balls to tell them to fuck off. 

they really hate that

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 4
NidStyles bamawatson Fri, 05/18/2018 - 18:39 Permalink

I am serious my friend, if you’re that upset, I will take her from you. No reason to get all upset over it.

 

I am not upset about it, I understand you are. I didn’t know beforehand. Had I, I would have had more discretion.

Pretty sure there’s no doubt about my sexuality anymore. In a few days everyone will be aware because someone else told me that it was her. 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 8
DingleBarryObummer Fri, 05/18/2018 - 18:23 Permalink

If you are looking for a traitor, how about Trump's cabinet?  You have Israeli Duel citizen John Bolton, who lied us into the Iraq War.

I mean, talk about gaslighting.  The emperor has no clothes, and no testicles. 

Edit: And he's an admitted draft-dodger yet simultaneous war-hawk, so you can also check "coward" off your list as well.

We've reached peak "gaslighting."

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
THORAX Fri, 05/18/2018 - 18:26 Permalink

Why does the D.C. establishment so viciously attack anyone who questions the integrity of this evil lying pos? I await with joy his impending descent into hell! 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
OCnStiggs Fri, 05/18/2018 - 18:40 Permalink

If McStain dies before June 1, there will be a special election for his seat. If he can remain on life support past June 1, he can name his successor. Rumor is, its Cindy McStain, his wife.

If she gets the nod, we'll never get rid of the McStain name on our ballots...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
VideoEng_NC Fri, 05/18/2018 - 19:03 Permalink

Cracks me up the people who can't step back to see that McCain has sowed some serious ill will among the Trump team & it should come as no surprise that there might be "just a few" that aren't really sympathetic to his cause, regardless the situation.  All McCain did, at best, was to go against Trump every step of the way...at worst, part of the attempted coup to get him ousted as president elect.  Something I'd say?...hopefully not.  Surprised it was said?...am surprised it wasn't worse.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
my new username Fri, 05/18/2018 - 19:16 Permalink

The place is bugged, the phones are tapped, emails are monitored. The FBI, CIA and NSA are treating the WH as the opposition.
Is there an honest American in the 4m "intel community"?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
stefan-coast Fri, 05/18/2018 - 19:19 Permalink

This was awhile back, so no links, but I remember veterans who knew mccain who made videos and they were put on youtube...damn mccain was a total piece of shit according to them...these were captured veterans, with no reasons to lie. In fact, I am going to youtube right now and search "veterans of vietnam war speak about john mccain"...then I will send all the links when mccain finally goes to hell.