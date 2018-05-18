Windbag Jean-Claude Juncker's Pathetic Bluff Regarding Iran Sanctions

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
EC president Jean-Claude Juncker says the EU will activate a 'blocking statute' to avoid Iran sanctions.
Five hours ago Reuters reported the EU Will Start Iran Sanctions Blocking Law Process on Friday.
"As the European Commission we have the duty to protect European companies. We now need to act and this is why we are launching the process of to activate the 'blocking statute' from 1996. We will do that tomorrow morning at 1030," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.
"We also decided to allow the European Investment Bank to facilitate European companies' investment in Iran. The Commission itself will maintain its cooperation will Iran," Juncker told a news conference after a meeting of EU leaders.
Solidarity Busted Already
Two hours ago the Nasdaq reported Macron Rules Out Trade War Over Iran Deal as Firms Head for Exit.
French President Emmanuel Macron ruled out on Thursday any trade war with the United States over its withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal as a wave of European companies quit business with Tehran, fearing the global reach of U.S. sanctions.
Macron acknowledged the predicament of firms wanting to trade with Iran or invest there, especially multinationals with close business ties to the United States. But he made clear bigger matters were at stake.
"We won't start a strategic trade war against the U.S. about Iran," he said on arriving for a second day of a European Union summit in Bulgaria. "We're not going to take counter-sanctions against U.S. companies, it wouldn't make sense."
"All European Union member states are still backing this agreement, despite the fact the United States has decided not to, and we will continue talks with the United States," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters at the EU summit.
Actions Speak Louder Than Bluffs
The EU can claim it is still honoring the deal, but ultimately the decision is up to corporate CEOs. And we have seen the response.
-
Soren Skou, chief executive of Danish-based A.P. Moller-Maersk, made this statement: "With the sanctions the Americans are to impose, you can't do business in Iran if you also have business in the U.S., and we have that on a large scale. I don't know the exact timing details, but I am certain that we're also going to shut down."
-
Italian steel manufacturer Danieli announced it has halted work on finding financial coverage for orders it won in Iran worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion). "With the withdrawal of the U.S. from the treaty the banks are no longer ready to fund Iranian projects for fear of secondary sanctions," Danieli CEO Alessandro Trivillin said.
EU's Pathetically Weak Response to Donald Trump
Eurointelligence mocked the Juncker's response last night, even before Juncker made it.
It is really quite sad to see the lack of gumption by EU leaders when confronted with Donald Trump's threats.
The fundamental tenet of German policy will be to protect the interests of industry in general, and of the car industry specifically. That clearly sets limits to the EU's ability to stand up to Donald Trump, and risks a major trade conflict.
Yesterday's EU summit in Sofia agreed a broad strategy of the neither-here-nor-there kind to deal with Trump. The leaders managed to agree that they will not enter into a trade talks if the US applies tariffs to steel and aluminium from June 1, when the current and final exemption expires.
The leaders also agreed the implausible strategy to prepare protection for European companies against secondary US sanctions to be slapped on EU companies dealing with Iran. But they gave no details on how this can be done. As FAZ recently pointed out, the only companies willing and able to resist US pressure will be European importers of Persian carpets.
Jean-Claude Juncker even mentioned the possibility of invoking the blocking statute. This is the ultimate bluff. The statute would allow the EU to impose sanctions on European companies that comply with US sanctions. In other words, it would give EU companies a choice between pest and cholera. Needless to say, this has not been agreed. Nor will it be. It is a sign of the helplessness and panic of EU leaders that they even talk about it.
Windbags Juncker, Merkel, Macron
Merkel's role in Europe is now essentially the same as Juncker's. Both are nothing but pathetic windbags with dwindling power.
Macron wants to be the European savior but he is just another windbag who bows down to Trump internationally while accomplishing nothing domestically.
Nonetheless, this story is not over yet. The EU will at some point be forced to respond and the results won't be pretty.
Comments
Europe continues to make itself irrelevant. Rinse, repeat....
how much did this full blown alcoholic crook pocket as kickback from the iranian muslim scumbags? all of them need to be taken down!
In reply to Europe continues to make… by MozartIII
Today, Merkel is supposed to meet with Putin in Sochi, Russia. I hope she brings a lot of popcorn for Vlad. ;-)
Looney
In reply to alcoholic by Linus2011
his big dogs are the only ones that will sit close to our ugly fat hag merkel
In reply to Today, Merkel is supposed… by Looney
Vlad should stop being a gentleman and… kick Merkel in the nuts. ;-)
Looney
In reply to his big dogs are the only… by Linus2011
I really hope the Iranians publish that list of bribe-takers. There's something I would actually praise them over. They'd be doing the whole world a big favor.
In reply to Today, Merkel is supposed… by Looney
Junker is one of Satan's ("club" of elites) top tools.
Hopefully he hangs soon
In reply to I really hope the Iranians… by NoDebt
Time to take sides, and the EU has chosen poorly.
You are with us, or you are against us......
In reply to Junker is one of Satan's (… by JRobby
No surprise here. EU, China, Russia will all go along with Trump on sanctions. Iran will be all alone and agree to a new deal to replace JCPOA. Then all the threats of regime change and trade wars will be forgotten. Bad news for all the swamp creatures that took bribes since they will be exposed.
The US has always had the ability to negotiate from a position of strength. The problem was our negotiators were selling us out to line their own pockets. Good investment for other countries - $10M bribe to a few corrupt politicians gets a deal that produces $Billions in trade surplus, subsidized by the US worker and taxpayer. No brainer for China, EU, etc.
Our trading partners are now facing a new reality and will need some time to adjust.
This also explains why Trump would bring the likes of Mnuchin into his admin. He's an amoral predator but if you incentivize him to protect the interests of the US instead of fleecing us he can be quite useful.
In reply to alcoholic by Linus2011
I'm sure Mike Shedlock over at MishTalk talk doesn't have an ideological bone in the Iran sanctions ?
In reply to Europe continues to make… by MozartIII
Shedlock has not set aside Obama's balls yet.
In reply to I'm sure Mike Shedlock over… by curbjob
The US has Europe over an economic barrel. They can't do anything the US doesn't allow them to do - unless they are willing to lose BIG money - and that just ain't gonna happen with internationals who would gladly sell your grandmother as sex slave to an Arab if they could make a profit.
So don't even think that the EU will actually do anything but support the US.
In reply to Europe continues to make… by MozartIII
Oh!....one more thing - get ready for war.
In reply to The US has Europe over an… by Victor999
They already sold grandma to the Arabs to be a slave. What else?
In reply to The US has Europe over an… by Victor999
Who needs nuclear weapons when you can just talk yourself to death?
Fuck this Immigrant loving whore...Let him sleep on the streets of Paris lets see how long he lasts.
The EU should ABSOLUTELY not use dollars to settle their petro bills with Iran. I'm sure that decision is going to work out swimmingly, just like all the other "ivory tower" decisions made by the Euro Zone. LOL.
Iran doesn't accept USDs so what is your point ?
In reply to The EU should ABSOLUTELY not… by 2ndamendment
as i see it, this whole story is a load more unknown unknowns for investors.
and unknown unknowns tend to lead to unpredictable outcomes.
two thumbs up, i like it.
These hands never worked one day in his life.
This is perfectly fitting for an unelected, untalented, incompetent as well as possibly corrupted and corrupting valet pretending to be a leader.
---
It's okay not to be a Jew.
I am shocked, shocked I tell you that no one is paying attention to the Eurotrash leaders. The sooner the EU is dismantled the better.
Sanctions don't work in a globalist world that has zero growth.
Kind of pointless the trade moves in other ways like China.
What this is about is the EU is asserting its perceived sovereign authority.
To run with the US sanctions you really need a vote in the european parliament and accept the majority decision.
Not some jumped up commission laying down the rules.
Just a pity the european parliament is only a fake!
Expected nothing more from the absolutely gutless EU.
Shit head, stupid article; what the US doesn't sell or buy from Iran, China will. It is just another State Dept propaganda piece.