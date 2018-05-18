WSJ Asks "Was Trump's Campaign 'Set Up'?"

The Wall Street Journal continues to counter the liberal mainstream media's anti-Trump-ness with Kimberly Strassel leading the charge, dropping uncomfortable truth-bombs in a forum that is hard for the establishment to shrug off as 'Alt-Right' or 'Nazi' or be 'punished' by search- and social-media-giants.
Earlier in the week, with Trump now calling out the debacle as "possible bigger than Watergate," Strassel tweet-stormed some key points that everyone - leftist and right - should consider... (that's wishful thinking)...
1. So a few important points on that new NYT "Hurricane Crossfire" piece. A story that, BTW, all of us following this knew had to be coming. This is DOJ/FBI leakers' attempt to get in front of the facts Nunes is forcing out, to make it not sound so bad. Don't buy it. It's bad.
2. Biggest takeaway: Govt "sources" admit that, indeed, the Obama DOJ and FBI spied on the Trump campaign. Spied. (Tho NYT kindly calls spy an "informant.") NYT slips in confirmation far down in story, and makes it out like it isn't a big deal. It is a very big deal.
3. In self-serving desire to get a sympathetic story about its actions, DOJ/FBI leakers are willing to provide yet more details about that "top secret" source (namely, that spying was aimed at Page/Papadopoulos)--making all more likely/certain source will be outed. That's on them
4. DOJ/FBI (and its leakers) have shredded what little credibility they have in claiming they cannot comply with subpoena. They are willing to provide details to friendly media, but not Congress? Willing to risk very source they claim to need to protect?
5. Back in Dec., NYT assured us it was the Papadopoulos-Downer convo that inspired FBI to launch official counterintelligence operation on July 31, 2016. Which was convenient, since it diminished the role of the dossier. However . . .
6. Now NYT tells us FBI didn't debrief downer until August 2nd. And Nunes says no "official intelligence" from allies was delivered to FBI about that convo prior to July 31. So how did FBI get Downer details? (Political actors?) And what really did inspire the CI investigation?
7. As for whether to believe line that FBI operated soberly/carefully/judiciously in 2016, a main source for this judgment is, um . . .uh . . . Sally Yates. Who was in middle of it all. A bit like asking Putin to reassure that Russia didn't meddle in our election.
8. On that, if u r wondering who narrated this story, note paragraphs that assure everybody that hardly anybody in DOJ knew about probe. Oh, and Comey also was given few details. Nobody knew nothin'! (Cuz when u require whole story saying u behaved, it means u know you didn't.)
And now Strassel is asking "Was Trump's Campaign 'Set Up'?"
At some point, the Russia investigation became political. How early was it?
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appeared on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday, where he provided a potentially explosive hint at what’s driving his demand to see documents related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Trump-Russia probe. “If the campaign was somehow set up,” he told the hosts, “I think that would be a problem.”
Or an understatement. Mr. Nunes is still getting stiff-armed by the Justice Department over his subpoena, but this week his efforts did force the stunning admission that the FBI had indeed spied on the Trump campaign. This came in the form of a Thursday New York Times apologia in which government “officials” acknowledged that the bureau had used “at least one” human “informant” to spy on both Carter Page and George Papadopoulos. The Times slipped this mind-bending fact into the middle of an otherwise glowing profile of the noble bureau—and dismissed it as no big deal.
But there’s more to be revealed here, and Mr. Nunes’s “set up” comment points in a certain direction. Getting to the conclusion requires thinking more broadly about events beyond the FBI’s actions.
Think of the 2016 Trump-Russia narrative as two parallel strands—one politics, one law enforcement. The political side involves the actions of Fusion GPS, the Hillary Clinton campaign and Obama officials—all of whom were focused on destroying Donald Trump. The law-enforcement strand involves the FBI—and what methods and evidence it used in its Trump investigation. At some point these strands intersected—and one crucial question is how early that happened.
What may well have kicked off both, however, is a key if overlooked moment detailed in the House Intelligence Committee’s recent Russia report.
In “late spring” of 2016, then-FBI Director James Comey briefed White House “National Security Council Principals” that the FBI had counterintelligence concerns about the Trump campaign. Carter Page was announced as a campaign adviser on March 21, and Paul Manafort joined the campaign March 29. The briefing likely referenced both men, since both had previously been on the radar of law enforcement. But here’s what matters: With this briefing, Mr. Comey officially notified senior political operators on Team Obama that the bureau had eyes on Donald Trump and Russia. Imagine what might be done in these partisan times with such explosive information.
And what do you know? Sometime in April, the law firm Perkins Coie (on behalf the Clinton campaign) hired Fusion GPS, and Fusion turned its attention to Trump-Russia connections. The job of any good swamp operator is to gin up a fatal October surprise for the opposition candidate. And what could be more devastating than to paint a picture of Trump-Russia collusion that would provoke a full-fledged FBI investigation?
We already know of at least one way Fusion went about that project, with wild success. It hired former British spy Christopher Steele to compile that infamous dossier. In July, Mr. Steele wrote a memo that leveled spectacular conspiracy theories against two particular Trump campaign members—Messrs. Manafort and Page. For an FBI that already had suspicions about the duo, those allegations might prove huge—right? That is, if the FBI were to ever see them. Though, lucky for Mrs. Clinton, July is when the Fusion team decided it was a matter of urgent national security for Mr. Steele to play off his credentials and to take this political opposition research to the FBI.
The question Mr. Nunes’s committee seems to be investigating is what other moments—if any—were engineered in the spring, summer or fall of 2016 to cast suspicion on Team Trump. The conservative press has produced some intriguing stories about a handful of odd invitations and meetings that were arranged for Messrs. Page and Papadopoulos starting in the spring—all emanating from the United Kingdom. On one hand, that country is home to the well-connected Mr. Steele, which could mean the political actors with whom he was working were involved. On the other hand, the Justice Department has admitted it was spying on both men, which could mean government was involved. Or maybe . . . both.
Which brings us to timing. It’s long been known that Mr. Steele went to the FBI in early July to talk about the dossier, and that’s the first known intersection of the strands. But given the oddity and timing of those U.K. interactions concerning Messrs. Page and Papadopoulos, and given the history of some of the people involved in arranging them, some wonder if the two strands were converging earlier than anyone has admitted. The Intelligence Committee subpoena is designed to sort all this out: Who was pulling the strings, and what was the goal? Information? Or entrapment?
Whatever the answer—whether it is straightforward, or whether it involves political chicanery—Congress and the public have a right to know. And a Justice Department willing to leak details of its “top secret” source to friendly media can have no excuse for not sharing with the duly elected members of Congress.
Does a rat like cheese? They never thought she would lose.
Trust the plan. https://qanon.pub/?
Trump should agree to meet with Mueller and run it something like this:
Thanks for stopping by, Bob. Before you ask me your questions I need you to answer a few of mine:
You have had a full year to investigate the allegations that my campaign colluded with the Russian government to meddle in our election. Has anyone obstructed you from doing this job to the best of your ability? If so, who have you notified of this and what corrective action have you taken or requested be taken?
Have you found any evidence that I personally committed any crime involving collusion with the Russians to interfere with the election?
Have you found any evidence that any member of my campaign committed any crime involving collusion with the Russians to interfere with the election?
Assuming the answers to all 3 are “No” (which they likely are or such evidence would have already leaked to CNN via Clapper) or if he refuses to answer, inform Muller the meeting and his investigation are over. He is will be escorted to his office to turn over all records gathered in the investigation to the appropriate DOJ officials, debrief them on his findings and then is fired and all security clearances revoked.
Let the MSM and Dems bitch and cry all they want. You had a year to find evidence for your phony allegations with your top investigator on the job, access to millions of documents and millions of taxpayer dollars. You failed because there was no crime committed. Time to move on.
Of course this is assuming the Mueller investigation is actually what it is purported to be which I have serious doubts about. I think it’s more likely Mueller cut an immunity deal for himself when he met with Trump the day before being appointed as SC and this whole thing was nothing but a charade to keep Trump’s enemies believing Mueller is their guy. This way they put all their attention and energy into this investigation only to have it blow up in their faces just before the midterms when Trump is fully vindicated by the guy all his enemies said was above reproach. If that happens watch how fast they all turn on Mueller and every MSM outlet starts running hit pieces on him the next morning.
In reply to Does a rat like cheese? by One of We
Of course it was setup. Rod Rosenstein & Co. have been in on this from the beginning.
And no real justice is going to come until Trump cleans house at our corrupt and out of control DOJ; starting with Sessions and Rosenstein.
In reply to Trump should agree to meet… by bowie28
Most likely when deranged, neurotic cunt clinton realized she'd lost.
In reply to Of course it was setup. Rod… by The First Rule
Absolutely! The Deep State always set up their two candidates and campaigns for the people to choose by whom they prefer to be fucked.
In reply to Most likely when deranged,… by Richard Chesler
DOJ Frets About Source Outing While Deliberately Outing Source
Mollie Hemingway's piece on a similar vein in The Federalist.
Cunts leak like a sieve to their collusional media scum, but woe-betied Congress getting access.
Fuckers should be hanging from lamposts.
In reply to Most likely when deranged,… by Richard Chesler
" Of course it was setup. Rod Rosenstein & Co. have been in on this from the beginning. "
Rosenstein was appointed by Trump.
If he is involved in a setup it's more likely it is a setup organized by Trump.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rod_Rosenstein
President Donald Trump nominated Rosenstein to serve as Deputy Attorney General for the United States Department of Justice on February 1, 2017.[25][26] He was one of the 46 United States Attorneys ordered on March 10, 2017, to resign by Attorney General Jeff Sessions; Trump declined his resignation.[27] Rosenstein was confirmed by the Senate on April 25, 2017, by a vote of 94–6
In May 2017, he authored a memo which President Trump said was the basis of his decision to dismiss FBI Director James Comey.[5] Later that month, Rosenstein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election and related matters.
Ask yourself why Sessions ordered Rosenstein to resign and Trump declined his resignation? Likely because Sessions was recused from Russia investigation and could not be told Rosenstein was working for Trump from day 1.
(Mueller also met with Trump the day before Rosenstein appointed him SC.)
Also relevant, in 2007/8 Rosenstein was blocked from getting a seat on appeals court by Dems.
In 2007, President George W. Bush nominated Rosenstein to a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Rosenstein was a Maryland resident at the time. Barbara Mikulski and new Democratic Maryland senator, Ben Cardin, blocked Rosenstein's confirmation, stating that he did not have strong enough Maryland legal ties,[24] and due to this Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Patrick Leahy did not schedule a hearing on Rosenstein during the 110th Congress and the nomination lapsed. Later, Andre M. Davis was renominated to the same seat by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate in 2009.
In reply to Of course it was setup. Rod… by The First Rule
Very early. The Bush Family had Pussygate recording in Trump's control file for years.
In reply to Trump should agree to meet… by bowie28
So when are we going to start calling this by the name it deserves?
#Obamagate
Because, let's face it, this was at the direction of Barry Soetoro.
In reply to Very early by IntercoursetheEU
You guys see everything through Trump colored glasses. Trump is dirty and just because the evidence hasn't been shown to you doesn't mean it isn't there. Mueller has the dirt on Trump. It will show. Does everyone here forget that Watergate took 2 1/2 years to play out?
In reply to Trump should agree to meet… by bowie28
Put Pruitt in charge of DOJ.
Name a second special prosecutor.
Otherwise Sessions and Rosenstein are just going to cover for the Deep State at every turn.
In reply to Does a rat like cheese? by One of We
Time to dismantle the deep state and their mainstream media whores!!
Go Trump! 😎👍🇺🇸
In reply to Does a rat like cheese? by One of We
To answer the two primary questions in order: 'Yes' and 'From the beginning'.
The question I've got for the red team is: why is Nunes out there by himself?
What the hell are the rest of them doing?
In reply to To answer the two primary… by NoDebt
looking for nail gun defense
In reply to The question I've got for… by chunga
In the same way Hillary was set up. Trump is just crooked get over it you ignorant fucking retards.
Why so defensive?
In reply to In the same way Hillary was… by LordWillingly
you're stoned. catch up man.
In reply to In the same way Hillary was… by LordWillingly
We await the evidence of that...for which we have paid millions.
In reply to In the same way Hillary was… by LordWillingly
to think some people believe that Hillary was setup. Now that's a conversation I need to be high for first before I get talking....
In reply to In the same way Hillary was… by LordWillingly
Ah yes, the Hillary set-up. As she sits in prison today. Moron.
In reply to In the same way Hillary was… by LordWillingly
you need to speak up....we cant understand you with Hillary's dick in your mouth
In reply to In the same way Hillary was… by LordWillingly
Wait. The WSJ???
That's rich!
Controlled opposition this time.
In reply to Wait. The WSJ??? That's… by SirBarksAlot
Having to learn how to deal with mobbed-up lawyers and unions in NYC turns out the be pretty damned good preparation to be President Of The United States. I love watching this guy work.
The illegitimate liberal MSM is sucking all the oxygen out of the room for legitimate criticism of Trump. This Russian Collusion stormy daniels stuff is a bunch of bologna, and it's making a smokescreen for Trump to carry out his zio-bankster agenda.
Hegelian dialectic, Divide and conquer, kabuki theater
A real left would be covering this===>
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-15/no-one-watched-trump-pardoned…
As No One Watched, Trump Pardoned 5 Megabanks For Corruption Charges
Buy they won't because there is no left or right. It's one big uniparty club, and they work together to rob us and lie to us.
Picturing The March Of Tyranny | Zero Hedge
amen
In reply to The liberal MSM is sucking… by DingleBarryObummer
In the second half of peter schiff's most recent podcast he goes on a good rant/lecture about this topic.
I know Peter Schiff is a controversial figure, and I don't agree with a lot of what he does or says, but sometimes he nails it.
In reply to amen by brain_glitch
Theoretically as early as June 2015, when Trump announced his bid for the presidency. But in reality, once they realized Trump would win the Republican nomination.
So what.....when does anyone get thrown in jail? Shot? Banished from the U.S. ?
Never......but hey, it makes for daily news to the idiots.
I agree and if justice isn't handed down, there will be a large group who could take justice into their own hands and just start ripping people out of their mansions and executing them on their front lawns like stray dogs. If 1 million of America's 400+ million citizens formed a militia, what would the military or police do about it outside of joining the cause?? They clearly are not going to take orders to fire on citizens or drop bombs on them or drones because if they do that, perhaps another million or more citizens would then get involved and it would be the biggest civil war in history with a quarter of the citizens dead in the streets. Cleaning up the bodies would take a decade....
In reply to So what.....when does anyone… by ZENDOG
Most important and ONLY question on this topic you should be asking yourself as a taxpayer at this point in your arrested "development", before you reach your all expenses paid rendezvous with the "condo" at the FEMA fort nearest you!...
WHERE THE FUCK IS THE $MONEY THAT IS CONTINUING TO PAY FOR THESE HALF HEARTED AND BELOW AN IQ OF 60 "DISTRACTION(S)"... WHILE "ROME" CONTINUES IT'S DESCENT INTO OBLIVION WITH MONEY IT CAN'T FIND (https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…)?.... PAYING FOR LOOTING OPERATIONS (http://www.viral4real.com/us-stole-trillions-of-oil-and-gold-from-iraq/) THAT KEEP FAILING... $COSTING U.S. MOAR... WITH THE PROCEEDS OF "WHICH" GOING?.... WHERE EXACTLY?...
SINCE THIS "DAY" (https://www.ae911truth.org/)!... Or was it this "DAY" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVpSBUgbxBU)?!!!
It is amazing that President Trump is still standing on his feet and still out there swinging. The man is no coward. I'm glad I voted for him, although I am disappointed in some of his failings.
THIS IS A VERY, VERY, YET EXTREMELY
B I G
D E A L .
If there ever, if ever needed to be a million somethings march on Washington DC...
soon shall be that time.
Stay tuned.
The seditious/treasonous/treacherous kikery is finally coming to light. There will be a lot of Demotard/leftist/(((leftist))) shit-weasels going to prison. And to think that if Hillary had won, none of this would ever have been revealed.
I kinda wish she had won because she would have been assassinated long before now.
In reply to The seditious/treasonous… by Drop-Hammer
Even a brainless twit liberal knows this was/is a set-up.
Of course they do and they feel shame for believing in her and they feel stupid and embarrassed so they double down on the fail to hide it....
In reply to Even a brainless twit… by MARDUKTA
We voted against the powers that be. With Truman, we got a decent man that was manipulated by the Deep State. With Trump, we got a not-so-decent man, but still manipulated by the Deep State. Sigh.
They ran a counterintelligence op the day he started running for president. That is so political and illegal those who did it including the Half-Breed Muslim Nigger need to be tried and executed for treason.
They didn't really think things through when they plotted against Trump and figured Hillary would win and they could sweep this under the rug and then she lost. Funnier is that many expected her to lose as she never won an election in her life despite her being "The Most Qualified" candidate as her parrots in the media lovingly called her. Now Trump and his team will stomp them all into the ground. My guess is that he'll pinch others in her gang who have big egos so that they'll talk and drop a dime which they will. The libtards are turning on themselves in every area now. Look at Hollywood and the sexual harassment cases in the pipeline.
It's just so pleasurable watching your enemy fall on their sword while you sit back and enjoy life and smile....
......and rip them to fucking shreds on sites like this one! God bless freedom of speech!
In reply to They didn't really think… by ioniancat21
...and more disturbingly, the new CIA chief was the London branch chief at the time of the shenanigans
Yep! Deep State still in control.
In reply to ...and more disturbingly,… by trueFacts
Was the Trump campaign "Set-up"? It's just another way the oligarchy is deflecting what the real problem is. Americans are fed up with the political status quo in this country, and wanted a change. Neither political party offers any change for the better. It is also why Bernie Sanders had a huge following, but no one is calling his campaign a "set-up", and he would have been the more likely choice the Russians would have helped. It really doesn't make any sense why the Russians would have selected Trump, but it makes a lot of sense why the oligarchy would want to discredit Trump any means availble to them. And since they have always hated Russia so much, that is the big tip-off of who comes up with these stupid stories about Russians meddling in our elections.
They're just getting around to admitting spying, wonder if they'll ever be able to handle the reality of how much these folks were willing to "gamble" to get rid of PDJT.
Yes, they setup the Trump campaign. Not mentioned in the article, is Mr. Joseph Mifsud, the academic with Russian ties who told Papadopolous that Russians had dirt on Hillary, has gone missing (and who also is accused of inflating salaries for certain professors at universities in Sicily, where he used to work).
Misfud doesn't want to answer questions about why he told this to Papadopolous (likey he was told to do so by Clinton IMHO). But if you think about it, why would the FBI open an investigation into Papadopolous for hearing this? Or even if Papadopolous actually saw some of Clinton's emails? Didn't Hillary tell us her server wasn't hacked? Her erasing her server means she can't prove Russia didn't hack it. Seems like the FBI was more concerned about people learning her server was hacked. How would the FBI even know what Papadopolous was told? It was a setup to get fake info so the government could spy on Trump's campaign.
Trump was set up by Obama, Comey, Obam a's staff, Brennan, Clapper, Kerry, Yates, MaCabe and etc.
Rosenstein????????lots of questions think he is part of the crowd. Trump should fire Rosenstein
They all need to be prosecuted, Orange jump suits, and fines and reimburse all those who had to get lawyers to defend them selves from this witch hunt.
Muller and company all part of this deep state.
I think so
I think Trump was never meant to win, even Trump tried to derail his own Job Application
by saying and doing the most stupidest things, but people still showed up.
But I don't think Hillary ever counting on anyone finding out what goes on in the Jacuzzi.
If it wasn't for Wiki, that witch would be in the House for sure.
Still, every polling booth had more than Red & Blue boxes, but they still picked Red & Blue