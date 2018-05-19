All Roads Lead To Stagflation - This Is How We Got Here...

Authored by Adem Tumerkan via Palisade Research,
Summary
-
I’ve been very critical of the mainstreams ‘growth story’ they continue to push. There are very troubling cracks widening in the economy they seem to ignore.
-
The last 15 months has seen U.S. GDP rise, but most of this came from increased exports which has benefited from the declining USD.
-
As we learned from the Austrian Economist F.A. Hayek – this is only temporary growth – and the effect of this is rising inflation, which is becoming a problem now.
-
This puts the Fed between a rock and hard place – they either fight inflation by hiking rates (which U.S. economy can’t handle) causing a recession...or they let inflation run higher.
-
Either way, there is a trade off. And the short-term growth has led us down the road of Stagflation.
There’s been a lot of talk lately about the dollar and the United States’ economy.
I don’t think people realize how the latest ‘growth’ the U.S. has had is superficial – all thanks to a weaker dollar.
Most CNBC pundits don’t even mention how the weaker dollar has given the economy a short-term spurt. And the couple that won’t even acknowledge that it’s temporary.
Let me explain...
A country can weaken their currency to make their exports look more attractive abroad.
Look at these three charts
First – and most importantly – the U.S. dollar has been in a steep decline over the last 17 months – regardless of the recent rally.
Why does this matter?
When a country needs to boost economic growth – a key thing they can do is to weaken their currency. This matters because. . .
1. It will give the nation a trade advantage and make their exports look attractive abroad.
2. The weaker currency will make imports more expensive, discouraging domestic consumers from buying foreign goods.
And since the USD has declined, exports have grown considerably. . .
This is what President Trump has wanted – all this talk of trade deals and trade wars with China is his way of increasing U.S. exports. He wants to make sure when foreigners look at the tags on their products it says “made in America”.
Now, as we’ve learned from the over-rated economist – John Maynard Keynes – when you cheapen your currency and boost exports, it will increase your economic output.
Economic growth = GDP (gross domestic product). . .
The formula for GDP is C (consumption) + G (government) + I (investment) + NX (net-exports).
And if you have more net-growth in any of those four, your GDP will be positive.
But notice the last one – that’s the important key here. Boosting exports will therefore grow the GDP.
“In calculating the GDP, imports and exports are balanced with each other, with the net difference either increasing or decreasing GDP. If exports are greater than imports then GDP increases. This is also called a current account surplus…”
As we saw above, U.S. exports have risen sharply since the currency has weakened.
Let’s see how GDP has done since. . .
It’s been choppy – but the trend is upwards. So it looks like the weakening dollar has helped U.S. growth.
But, here’s the problem – you can’t just cheapen your currency to get never-ending growth. There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
Going back to the teachings from the Austrian School – the nearly forgotten economist F.A. Hayek – the weakening dollar is only temporarily helping GDP. And the longer it goes on for, the more prices will rise throughout the entire economy, negatively affecting it.
This means that the export growth the U.S. has had – which translates into GDP – isn’t sustainable. And as inflation starts trickling into the economy (because all prices don’t rise at the same pace) – the whole will be negatively affected.
Putting this into context – in 2017 roughly 70% of U.S. GDP comes from consumption whereas -4% came from net-exports (this means we imported more than we exported by 4%).
As I wrote at the beginning – the weaker currency dissuades imports and promotes exports – thus increasing net-exports. But with 70% of the U.S. growth driven by consumption, the ongoing inflation will eventually damage the economy.
Not to mention the Fed has tied themselves to the ‘2% inflation’target. So the market will expect them to start aggressively hiking rates once inflation hits 2% – which will most likely send the economy into a recession.
I’ve been writing a lot lately about the economy being much weakerthen the mainstream likes to admit. . .
From subprime auto loan delinquencies soaring, to declining foreign demand of U.S. debt. . .
That’s why I believe the U.S. can’t sustain higher rates. The economy is still very fragile and heading towards an ugly period – known as stagflation.
This is when the economy has constantly increasing inflation and low growth – teetering in and out of recessions. The last time we saw stagflation was during the 1970’s which was known as the ‘lost decade’.
The only way the U.S. was able to escape without imploding was thanks to Henry Kissinger setting up the ‘petro-dollar’ with the Saudis’. And Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker hiking rates all the way up to about 20%.
Imagine today if interest on the record amount of government, auto, college, mortgage, and credit card debt all shot up to 15-20%. . .
The Government could never allow that to happen.
This is a dangerous place to be in for the Fed – they’re stuck between a rock and a hard place. . .
Either they decide to fight inflation and raise rates faster – which will send the economy spiraling into a debt-ridden collapse. Or they decide to ditch their inflation target and let prices rise – in attempt to get more economic growth.
It seems like this outcome was inevitable and all Fed Chairmen do is play hot-potato with each other. Hoping they can keep things going until they don’t have a choice but to do something drastic.
As we learned from F.A. Hayek and the Austrian – who correctly predicted the 1970’s stagflation which the mainstream said would never happen – eventually inflation will get noticed and creditors will start raising interest rates on their own.
If the dollar keeps rising – which I don’t believe it will or can – U.S. exports will fall and imports will rise, negatively affecting GDP and the trade deficit.
Things are going to get choppy...
Comments
Been sayin this since 2008!...
I think $21 trillion missing (https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…) in only one U.S. Federal Government Agency's budget since 1997 with better then $6.5 trillion spent in 2015 alone (same Agency by the way) is cause for some genuine concern in the Department of "Choppy"!...
Whip Stagflation Now!
Whip it GOOD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gcvhmT0-ls
use your freedom of choice! [spuds]!
In reply to Been sayin this since 2008!… by Son of Captain Nemo
stag·fla·tion
ECONOMICS
We don't have stagflation. We have inflation. We don't have high unemployment except for those who cannot or will not work. The economy is doing fine, just too many illegals sucking on the social system thus causing gov printing to support the social programs. Along with an aging population.
In reply to Whip Stagflation Now! by TheWholeYearInn
How does your brain work?
The reason that the economy hasn’t collapse is because of US government.
How do you think that we’re getting over 4 million barrels of shale? Private sector ingenuity?
Try this: Financial engineering ‘leverage’ because shale can’t pay for itself. If left to the private sector we wouldn’t have shale, because it’s not profitable.
All Roads Lead To Stagflation - This Is How We Got Here...
Stagflation we had in the 70’s. We have a much bigger problem coming. And Trump will make these problems worse with trade wars and his art of bankruptcy deals to America.
In reply to stag·fla·tion ECONOMICS … by Quantify
It's really the reverse of that. The wealth transfer scheme that is our economy shoots out cash like exhaust that has to go somewhere. The more they print, the more interest the banksters make.
The reason people are not incentivized to work is that wage inflation has not kept up with the rest of the economy. This means the economy is not doing fine. As interest rates rise, which it will, it will be more burdensome to service the interest on credit. This will be followed by more QE and bailouts and hyper inflation. The ponzi scheme will not last more than a few more decades. I think it's more like years.
In reply to stag·fla·tion ECONOMICS … by Quantify
People never thought this ponzi would last this long.
But it has.
Zero accountability and a very corrupt (complicit) group of politicians are large parts of the problem.
In reply to just too many illegals… by DingleBarryObummer
The government/media/banker complex has been able to conjure the Keynesian animal spirits necessary to keep it going.
I give them credit. That's some serious conjuring skills.
That being said... tick tock....
In reply to People never thought this… by Handful of Dust
“Let me explain...
A country can weaken their currency to make their exports look more attractive abroad.”
No. let me explain. A weakened currency has no effect on the attractiveness of a nation’s exports. A weakened currency is simply the result of the printing machine, that is, the higher prices are a tax on those who use the currency, paid to those who created the new money. In short it is nothing more than a wealth transfer. Just ask Venezuela. Their exports have done nothing but deteriorate because the inflation tax got so great it destroyed production.
In reply to The government/media/banker… by DingleBarryObummer
“As we saw above, U.S. exports have risen sharply since the currency has weakened.”
Exports also have increased as the days get longer in the northern hemisphere. Correlation does not mean causation.
In reply to “Let me explain... A country… by BigCumulusClouds
Ever notice how anyone commenting on the economy has on their 20/20 rear view mirrors firmly locked in? In this day and age, no one really knows what will happen because we haven't been here before with these particular circumstances. My thought: All these would-be economists are a dime a dozen and then we're overpaying.
Ever notice that the charts are never for the same period? They pick and choose the timeframes to suit which scenario they are projecting. These guys should work at the Fed.
In reply to Whip Stagflation Now! by TheWholeYearInn
The great thing about being an armchair economist is that no matter what, I can't be more wrong than Krugman.
In reply to Ever notice how anyone… by RedBaron616
Stagflation, sure but I dont think for the reasons the author describes. The falling dollar has not helped GDP all that much, and the fed is raising rates fairly consistently which pushes the dollar value UP. There are at least several more rate hikes to go so the upward trend is in motion and will not reverse anytime soon. Whether or not rates rise fast enough to forestall inflation remains to be seen. Seem to me like we will see the bubble get popped at some point.
In reply to Whip Stagflation Now! by TheWholeYearInn
The very worst of ALL Flations.
Get to work Janet Powell.
Impeach Nixon......oh it's to late!
WE need to cure the addiction to growth. Growth cannot be sustained.
The debt expansion growth model is how the banksters collude for their wealth transfer scheme. The central bankers give practically zero interest loans to their buddies at the Investment banks.
GDP has probably gone down the last 10 years, the only thing growing is the debt. Until there is a return to interest free issuance of a currency backed by Gold and silver, there will the cycle of Q.E. bailout -> pretending to tighten just to create a little chaos -> and then rinse repeat.
It's a diabolical scheme that a batman villain would think up. We need to educate as many people we can about it. That's the only way it will change. Ignorance is the global banker oligarch's greatest tool.
In reply to WE need to cure the… by haruspicio
You have to have lived through the early 80's in order to have a grasp on how serious stagflation really is. If we are headed that direction for the long haul (and we are), you'd better have a plan B.
I did OK, but at that time I was young and had no frame of reference. I was just happy to be out on my own and rid of my parents. Freedom...it was wonderful.
In reply to You have to have lived… by Donnie Duvanie
Being the reserve currency has it's privelege. Hey boy, howdy, how many dollars do you need ?
Trump is moving the US to inflation. Rest of the world will have to go through creative destruction.
The 2008 bailouts went to the banks and into the pockets of the 1% and especially the 0.1%. In the mean time main street America has had much of their perceived wealth taken from them in foreclosure or debt spending. Trickle down has hardly worked as so few manufacturing jobs are left.
With zero hours contracts and part time jobs, people are getting poorer, while the dollar is being devalued.
Stagflation is inevitable as there are fewer people able to afford anything other than the necessities. The world has an over-production problem, and too few paying customers (other than for super yachts, private jets, sprawling mansions and supercars.) These things do not keep Joe Average in work for long.
Revolution will soon be in the air.
Im so sick of the doom articles.....
Come on guys, it's been like this for a year now. Write something positive for once...
I don't think things will get any better before they get worse. Americans need to take a semester at the school of hard knocks. Otherwise they won't learn.
In reply to Im so sick of the doom… by Labworks
Sadly, many have had a semester there in 2008... Their memories are just short. As for the rest, can't help feeling bad for them because they have been conditioned that markets only go up and don't have any frame of reference. Like my grandfather said after taking my allowance in cribbage "Learning costs ya"
In reply to I don't think things will… by DingleBarryObummer
When you turn the whole world into a debt addict how can you be positive?
Every person with a common sense knows what it will lead to.
You can also choose to ignore these articles but that won't change the reality.
Ignorance is bliss but knowledge is power.
In reply to Im so sick of the doom… by Labworks
I thought I read the other day the dollar was strengthening and that was worrysome too.
This all ends in huge stagflation, the kind of stagflation that destroys societies and worlds. But hey, at least billionaires got their piece of the pie, well, until the wheels fall off the global system, and the world weeps.
Decrease the government so the country doesn't need to run such massive deficits
How do we decrease government in a society that only follows the law because of government? Yeah you would like government to decrease so you can break the law and not get labelled a criminal.
In reply to Decrease the government so… by Sudden Debt
It may be time to dust off the term "the new normal" a reference created after the 2008 financial crisis to describe an economy mired in slow growth. The term has not been used much lately but has become the reality we face. Something that should make people concerned is that grinding stagflation is on the horizon.
A strong case can be made that the economy is about to stall under strong headwinds as the burden of past debts and future promises made to those retiring and unable to find good jobs begins to weigh heavily upon society. The article below delves into the idea of slow growth coupled with stagflation.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2017/04/expect-slow-growth-coupled-with.html
Going forward the interest rates should be about +0.25% and the value of the USD must fall until the trade accounts oscillate above and below balance as a default position. The USD level should reflect the state of the trading accounts as enormous deficits indicate a lack of productivity and total output.