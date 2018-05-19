Did Putin Just Ask For Iran's Exit From Syria In Meeting With Assad?

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad paid an unannounced visit to Vladimir Putin on Thursday evening at the Russian president's summer home in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi where the two leaders discussed the process for winding down the war in Syria, and notably the reduction of foreign troop presence in the country.
This marks the third such known meeting inside Russia between Assad and President Putin since 2015, and the first since two major instances of external airstrikes on the Syrian government dramatically escalated the prospect for broader war. The first was the April 13th US-led coalition attack involving over one hundred missiles on sites in and around Damascus; and the second was the May 10 Israeli attack on dozens of targets inside Syria in what was the biggest military escalation between the two countries in decades.
No doubt the two leaders, both long branded international pariahs by the West, had a lot to discuss after the uptick of external military action in Syria, but likely looming larger was the Iran and Israel question, and Israel's continued threats of attack should its "Iranian red line" go unenforced.
Recall that a mere week ago Netanyahu concluded a 10-hour visit with Putin in Moscow just as Israeli jets were in the air beginning strikes against Syrian bases said to house Iranian troops.
And crucially, Syria's state-run SANA has confirmed that Putin told Assad during the meeting that "foreign armed forces" would leave Syria.
The official readout of the meeting quotes President Putin as saying, “We affirm that with the achievement of the big victories and the remarkable successes by the Syrian Arab army in the fight against terrorism and with the activation of the political process, it is necessary for all foreign forces to withdraw from the Syrian Arab Republic territories.”
This is a reference to the still ongoing but thorny Astana, Kazakhstan centered talks involving Russia, Turkey, and Iran which has been by and large rejected by the vast majority of anti-Assad fighters, especially due to Iran's contentious role as a main guarantor of the deal.
For this reason most media outlets commenting on Putin's reference to "foreign forces" interpret this as a jab at key Syrian ally Iran; however, a number of Middle East based journalists and analysts point to US occupying forces in Syria's northeast, as well as Turkey's military and armed proxy groups in the formerly Syrian Kurdish Afrin canton near Aleppo, and the tens of thousands for foreign jihadists that continue to fight in Syria — many of them state sponsored by Saudi Arabia and other external actors.
The Washington Post and CNN, for example, focused on Iran and Hezbollah as key foreign forces that have "helped to prop up the embattled President [Assad]." The Post's Liz Sly said, "In the context of current debates for a [political] settlement, that's code for Iran. No indication whether Assad agreed."
Putin to Assad in Sochi tonight: "Foreign armed forces will be withdrawn from the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic." In the context of current debates for a settlement, that's code for Iran. No indication whether Assad agreed. The Kremlin readout: https://t.co/7n0lhQkYJV— Liz Sly (@LizSly) May 17, 2018
However former Sunday Times journalist Hala Jaber countered that Putin did not refer to Iran or other Syrian allied forces: "Iran‘s presence is not viewed in the same league as that of the U.S. and as such is not negotiable nor will be used by Syria as an exchange commodity... U.S. presence is viewed as totally illegal...[there's] no comparison" she wrote.
Notably, Assad's statement while meeting with Putin named “illegal foreign forces” compared with Putin's mention of "foreign forces." Jaber further argued that "the reference by both Putin and Assad relates to both Turkish and U.S. forces and not Iran, which has a defense agreement with Syria... its current presence is not part of any such deals to be made."
Incorrect.. the reference by both Putin & Assad, relates to both Turkish & U.S forces and not Iran, which has a defence agreement with Syria.. it’s current presence is not part of any such deals to be made.— Hala Jaber (@HalaJaber) May 18, 2018
As we noted in the aftermath of Israel's latest massive attack on multiple locations inside Syria, Russia has appeared content to stay on the sidelines while Syria and Israel lobbed missiles at each other; however, Russia is carefully balancing its interests in Syria, eager to avoid an uncontrolled escalation leading to a direct great power confrontation.
Though a number of Western analysts have interpreted Russia's relative silence on the latest Israeli strikes (as well as apparent U-turn on prior indications that it would supply Syria with with S-300 missiles) as signs of a weakening Moscow-Damascus alliance, it is more likely that Russia is pleased with Syria's current air defense systems, and sees the battlefield as increasingly stabilizing in spite of limited Israeli incursions, hence Putin's desire of “stepping up the political process” as he confirmed Thursday.
As we reported, Syria's current missile defense seems to have performed well. SANA indicated that the army’s air defenses had “shot down dozens of Israeli missiles, preventing most of them from reaching their targets,” however, some of the rockets managed to hit radars and an ammunition depot. But beyond this, the multiple videos purporting to show direct intercepts by Syrian defenses make for a convincing case that Syria still possesses robust deterrent capabilities.
Yet in typical fashion the mainstream media can only interpret all recent events as signs of Syrian-Russian weakness and increased internal tensions. Time will tell.
another master stroke
And take your Hezbollah with you.
In reply to another master stroke by WolfgangCire
Without Hezbollah Assad would have been long gone, Putin or not, They fucked the CIAISIS Klan.
In reply to And take your Hezbollah with… by Arnold
Out here on the left coast, what Vlad is doing, is called "Putin on the Ritz".
In reply to Without Hezbollah Assad… by Truther
By "foreign forces" Putin meant the US and Israhell's terrorists.
It's Satanyahoo's army of media and US Government manipulators spinning his statement.
Israhell is preparing another round of satanic bombing (aka genocide) of Syria, so they got their liars out in force.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to Out here on the left coast,… by Mr. Universe
Well, Well, Well. After all, Prostitutin and our Orange Orangunat are serving under the same Zionist masters: Netanyahu and the Rothchild Banking Mafia Clan.
In reply to By "foreign forces" Putin… by revolla
Let Russia play world police in that neck of the woods. Good luck Israel, we have other crusades to fight closer to home.
In reply to Well, Well, Well. After all,… by caconhma
That would actually lead to peace. Getting Iran away from Israel would stop the majority of the BS. This won't be understood by most on this site.
Master stroke by Assad & Putin!!!
In reply to Let Russia play world police… by King of Ruperts Land
Iran is doing nothing wrong. It is like you asking for a friend a little help fending off your home from intruders. Fuck if this pisses off Israel. Putin is starting to do too much concessions to the West and appear as a weak leader in the international stage.
In reply to That would actually lead to… by MozartIII
A stable buffer state would fit right in place there.
What was Obama thinking?
In reply to Without Hezbollah Assad… by Truther
The problem with civil wars is when 3rd parties get involved.
This would have never even happened if it weren't for Obama/Hillary/Anderson Coopers color revolution started way back in Egypt.
Anderson Cooper will be dragged through Times Square behind a pickup with a gun rack once this reaches its final conclusion.
In reply to A stable buffer state would… by Arnold
Obama was thinking pro-Muslim anti-Semitic thoughts, as usual.
In reply to A stable buffer state would… by Arnold
Hizballah's influence will wane and weaken. We will ensure it.
In reply to Without Hezbollah Assad… by Truther
All those "pundits" predicting a full scale war in Iran, Syria, Koreas ...
No credibility left.
Not gonna happen, the Family PLAN is the Reset :)
Good Luck,
Putrid
In reply to And take your Hezbollah with… by Arnold
Hezbo the only military force that makes the israhell thugs bite the dust.
In reply to And take your Hezbollah with… by Arnold
Putin is master chess player. He is exposing the west by doing this to get their true intentions.
He already had BB check mated.
In reply to another master stroke by WolfgangCire
Exposing the West does nothing. If the US wants war they will just run false flags and get the MSM to hype it up and there will be war.
What is more likely is Putin and Trump made a deal. Putin does not back Iran so they face Trump alone in replacing JCPOA and Trump leaves Syria alone so Putin and Assad can clean up the mess we made.
Bibi was just a supporting actor this time around and likely Trump's proxy meeting with Putin since Trump is not allowed to "collude" with Russians.
In reply to Putin is master chess player… by Truther
Iran will not re-negotiate. Syria and Iran have a security pact signed. If Trump goes after Iran, he will be at Russia's door steps and that is something Putin will not allow. He knows not to trust the west anymore after so many false flags and lies. If Iran leaves Syria, the pipeline will proceed to counter Russia's role in Europe and Damascus will be in ruins.
In reply to Exposing the West does… by bowie28
Not sure what you mean by "goes after" but Trump has no intention of invading Iran.
He wants the JCPOA gone and a new nuke deal negotiated and Iran WILL agree to that. It's just a matter of time. Trump has made it clear that he will use the full economic power of the US to make sure no one prevents that from happening (not EU, not China,not Russia, no one). Iran will soon realize no one is in their corner and they have no choice but to play ball with Trump.
There will not be any major war in Iran or Syria. Trump and Putin are working together. They will each negotiate in their own national interest regarding pipelines and oil/gas deals but they are not going to decide it militarily.
In reply to Iran will not re-negotiate… by Truther
Putin need not involve Russian forces directly in supporting Iran against attack. There is no way the Empire can win a ground invasion in Iran. Dover AFB could not logistically handle the number of body bags coming back the first month. Iran 2018 is not Iraq 2003. All Putin need do is supply Iran with a number of S-300's, preferably S-400's, but much more importantly a yuuge number of Pantsirs, and give the Iranians top notch training in their use, and then he could sit back and eat popcorn while the Empire batters itself to pieces.
In reply to Iran will not re-negotiate… by Truther
That is about as straight forward as it gets. We'll see - Trump can make whatever deal he wants - unless he goes in and whoops the deep state in their dojo - none of what Trump says means much.
In reply to Exposing the West does… by bowie28
"unless he goes in and whoops the deep state in their dojo"
Hopefully that part is coming soon. With the IG report released and the wheels coming off the Mueller investigation it seems like we're at a turning point. Should be an interesting summer.
In reply to That is about as straight… by bigkahuna
For that to be a fair deal it would have to be made very explicit that Israel is most definitely considered a "foreigner" and can't shoot things into Syria or Iran whenever it wants.
In reply to Exposing the West does… by bowie28
You would think so. But you also need to keep in mind there are lots of forces in that area that are not who they say they are, maybe mercs funded by rogue intel agencies of the West, etc.
So when you see Israel or the US hitting targets in Syria with missiles, and Assad and Putin don't seem too upset about it you have to wonder who is really being targeted.
Remember when Obama was Pres and we were supposedly in Syria "fighting ISIS"? We all knew that was not the real reason. So what if we're being told now that Israel and Trump are attacking Syria and something else is happening?
In reply to For that to be a fair deal… by chunga
They'd have to be considered foreigners too I guess. I don't know I try to read about it but a lot of, or most, shit these days is false. Some of the things we're hearing don't make any sense, like causing explosions in chemical weapon hideouts for example.
In reply to You would think so. But you… by bowie28
So what if we're being told now that Israel and Trump are attacking Syria and something else is happening?
What if bears stop shitting in the woods?
In reply to You would think so. But you… by bowie28
Yeah, those mushroom clouds over Hama were all those shot-down Israeli missiles.
Oh, the Iranian ammo dump went up because Bashar's cat turned on the stove.
Vlad and Bashar. What a pair. Those photos make me physically ill. Assad is one of the world's most despicable humans. Even Vlad is a good ol boy next to that piece of shit.
Trump may one up him when he shakes Kim's hand, but at least it's in pursuit of peace.
In reply to another master stroke by WolfgangCire
Take your kikophony to Haaretz.
In reply to Yeah, those mushroom clouds… by LaugherNYC
Suck my giant Murican pipe, racist loser in your mamma's basement.
What happened? Did a handsome Hebrew steal your woman?
In reply to Take your kikophony to… by Leakanthrophy
Why not? They steal everything else.
In reply to Suck my giant Murican pipe,… by LaugherNYC
does that include Israel and Golan?
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/congress-to-consider-recognition-of-israeli-sovereignty-over-golan-heights/
Don't get your hopes up. Fucking outlaw empire
In reply to does that include Israel and… by DEMIZEN
You mean Dick Cheney and Jacob Rothschild would have to pull out of their genie.
In reply to does that include Israel and… by DEMIZEN
Good question, DEMIZEN! Interesting that the article doesn't mention Israel's long occupation of Golan. I very much doubt whether the Russian government has forgotten about it. In fact, it's quite probably first on the list of foreign troops they'd like to see leave.
In reply to does that include Israel and… by DEMIZEN
Drinking... and its not a cool aid
I like Syrian subs. Sandwiches, not naval. Let's all just pack it up and go home. We should pay for oil, not try to control or steal it.
I like olive oil on my Syrian subs. I'm tired of my choices being limited by governments.
I'm all for that - EVERYONE (yes that includes U.S.) OUT NOW!!!!!
this is not the first time putin has said this. nothing new here.
Along with Saudi Arabia calling out the Palestinians ,Trump stating we are leaving Syria and also questioning if Netanyahu actually wanted peace a few weeks ago, I have been expecting this. The NeoCons,Liberal Interventionists and the MSM has been divided and isolated enough to begin this process.
Vlad's traders are trying to unload as much production forward as they can at these levels....backwardation, bitchez. It can be because of too little oil now, or too much later.
Hit da bid. Where's Trafigura when ya need em???
IDK who this guy is but he just wrote a real nasty retort to the Saker about Russia.
https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/05/the-saker-isnt-just-wrong-hes-irrelev…
This Russell Bentley ( a Putin lickspittle) is a huge fan of Kurginyan -- one of the most degenerate revisionists in Russian politics, an extreme nationalist. Listening to this cynical inhuman call Gorbachev "the most ominous man in the history of Russia" is actually somewhere between horrifying and terrifying (watch the video on the link. That man would literally send millions to the meat grinder without flinching.) To hear these racist, xenophobic, murderous goons talk, you'd think Gorbachev inherited some ultra-modern colossus, with plenty for all, a burgeoning economy on its way to global domination. That it was the exact opposite - a disintegrating, degenerate shitpile collapsing inward on itself they would like to ignore. Gorbachev's legacy was spoiled only by the rise of the kleptocrats, and now their bonny boys Medvedev and Putin. Vlad campaigns against the oligarchs, but what he means is any oligarchs who aren't HIS oligarchs.
In reply to IDK who this guy is but he… by Ms No
I can't argue with most of that, and The Saker seems to be losing it lately.
The real concern is that there needs to be a succession plan for when Putin is done in 6 years. Many think that Medvedev would be a bigger disaster for Russia than Gorbachev & Yeltsin combined.
In reply to IDK who this guy is but he… by Ms No
Who invited all these foreign countries into Syria to begin with?????
Did they have WMD and were imminent threat? O yeah it was the ISIS boogeyman this time.
Putin is running the show in the Middle East. Is it so hard to
imagine that Assad and Erdogan are following Putin's plan and
feigning antipathy towards each other?
And when Putin said all foreign nations out of Syria, he meant
America First? Iran follows Turkey as Russia's strongest
allies in the ME, and will have no problem exiting Syria if and when
Trump pulls the US out. Imagine, if you can, how Netanyahu will
feel after the Iranian fighters return home? And Bibi sees that all
of his enemies listen to Putin?
The peace plan in the ME doesn't have much to do with Trump.
Except for his order to remove the US troops in Syria
which will allow for the Syrians and Russians to clean ISIS
out of Syria and send the Iranians back home. And removing
one of the thorns out of Israel's paw.
But if Trump has an idea for dealing with the problem of Gaza,
(and doesn't act the clown in Singapore) the dream of a
Nobel Peace Prize may excite him again when Melania falls asleep.
If all that happens, Trump WINS.
Isis gone. Iran out of Syria.
Yuhave it backwards, bub.
In reply to Putin is running the show in… by francis scott …
Poor vlad still thinks he can negotiate with jews
Pass the popcorn please. WWIII draws nearer.