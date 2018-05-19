Extremely Rare Bottles Of Whiskey Fetch Over $2 Million At Auction

Just six months after a Leonardo painting sold for $450 million, smashing all auction records, this week the world's record excess liquidity once again underwent a "non-sterilized intervention", when two bottles of whiskey sold for a mindboggling $2.11 million at a Hong Kong Bonhams auction on Friday, smashing the record for the most expensive bottles ever sold, according to the South China Morning Post.
After a rare 60-year-old Macallan whiskey named after British pop artist Peter Blake went for $1.01 million (HK$7.96 million) from a bidder over the phone, a second bottle from the same vintage named after Italian artist Valerio Adami sold for $1.1 million (HK$8.64 million) to a bidder in the room. Only twelve of each Macallan were ever made.
The label for one of the bottles was designed by Blake, who is popularly known for co-creating the cover art for the album Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band by The Beatles. -scmp
Both were distilled in 1926 and matured in a sherry hogshead cask until they were bottled in 1986.
They were expected to fetch between $450,000 and $575,000. The previous record at auction for a bottle of whiskey was set in 2014, when a six-liter Macallan went for $624,000.
“These bottles are some of the oldest whiskies produced by Macallan in the 20th century,” said Daniel Lam On-tai, head of fine wine and whisky for Bonhams in Hong Kong. "They were not meant for sale. They were given to very important clients of Macallan."
The bottles were presented in specially designed cabinets made out of brass and glass, according to Lam.
Other highlights from the auction include the oldest Karuizawa whiskey known in existence at 52-years-old, setting a new record for a single bottle of Japanese whiskey at $312,000. It was one of 41 bottles produced in its batch, and was estimated to fetch between $190,000 and $230,000.
All 645 items in the auction fetched a total of $5.9 million, or as the Fed would call it, an "non-sterilized intervention" in liquidity conditions.
Comments
Yep. The Fed has created some really rich folks.
John Barleycorn must die https://vimeo.com/267090920
In reply to Yep. The Fed has created… by Stuck on Zero
Great SHTF ability is the power to moonshine
In reply to John Barleycorn must die… by bamawatson
they look like fakes. 1926 bottles with barcodes??? WTF
In reply to Great SHTF ability is the… by IridiumRebel
I could get just as drunk with a bottle of Mad Dog for a hell of a lot less.
In reply to they look like fakes. 1926… by Ahmeexnal
Didn't the story say bottled in '86? Anyway, I got 1.75 L of Stoli today for $20. I think that's a waaaay better deal.
In reply to I could get just as drunk… by Manthong
i have a 120 year old bottle of canadian club sealed is it worth anything?
In reply to Didn't the story say bottled… by secretargentman
That's better than a 120 year old Canadian clubbed seal. :)
In reply to i have a 120 year old bottle… by Four chan
They hide the buyers because it is so heinous how rich they have become under Globalism.
On the opposite end of the spectrum I always find Hennessy bottles in front of my shop.
Who drinks Hennessy out of a bottle on the street?
Blacks used to order Hennessy and coke at the casino I worked at a for the free drink.
The bartender just poured brandy, said nothing...lol
I met a guy who grows his own tobacco costs him $5 per carton.
No additives, adds honey, molasses, old bourbon best cig I ever had and rolls with filters.
He said if you smoke a green leaf it can be lethal overdose of nicotine.
He is bringing me starters and I am going to do the same. Never met anyone doing this before.
In reply to That's better than a 120… by secretargentman
FYI, I pissed in both bottles!
In reply to They hide the buyers because… by Chris2
China's CB created twice as many millionaires as the Fed.
In reply to FYI, I pissed in both… by HisNameIsRP
Try a Bolivar Belicoso Fino from a little island south of Miami. Nicotine poisoning at it's finest.
In reply to They hide the buyers because… by Chris2
The fake whisky market has become huge. Much easier to create a fake 50-80 year old bottle of whisky than a Rembrandt.
In reply to they look like fakes. 1926… by Ahmeexnal
Fake wine is everywhere on the Auction sites. The funny thing is it's a Kabuki theater, oooohhh look at me I drink the most expensive poison, it's so smooth. Read the review sites, how many of them ever do it blind? Not any professional reviewers as that would be the end of their career quite quickly. Truth is they can't really tell the difference (see Judgment of Paris).
I'm going with the money laundering angle.
In reply to The fake whisky market has… by PhilofOz
Interesting labels, though.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to The fake whisky market has… by PhilofOz
Both were distilled in 1926 and matured in a sherry hogshead cask until they were bottled in 1986. The whiskey is 60 years old but the bottles are considerably younger.
In reply to they look like fakes. 1926… by Ahmeexnal
Dude.....distilled in 1926....stored in sherry casks for 60 years....bottled in 1986.....read the story before commenting
In reply to they look like fakes. 1926… by Ahmeexnal
Money laundering until proven otherwise
In reply to Dude.....distilled in 1929… by F22
those labels dont look right
In reply to they look like fakes. 1926… by Ahmeexnal
we have a distillary reopened in 2006 that was closed during prohibition. they just released there first batch of bourbon . 15 of the first 200 barrels. snaged two botlles from #14. putting that back.
In reply to Great SHTF ability is the… by IridiumRebel
Sober 12 years. I have a fully stocked bar with McCallan, Knob and more.....
Liquor has value
In reply to Yep. The Fed has created… by Stuck on Zero
Worth every penny. Hell, worth more than a Bitcoin.
In reply to Sober 12 years. I have a… by IridiumRebel
same here, fave is woodford. kinda pissed me off when they started sponsoring kentucky derby, they're going to ruin it like JD did with the old #7. should enhance value of the real stuff, tho
In reply to Sober 12 years. I have a… by IridiumRebel
“Liquor has value”
This doesn’t sound right. Does liquor desire?
Humans value things and things are valuable but things don’t have value.
Humans desire things and things are desirable but things don’t have desire.
Intrinsic value is an example of the turning of names to hide the contradiction in terms.
In reply to Sober 12 years. I have a… by IridiumRebel
Here’s to hoping they run out of the cheap stuff in the midst of a bender.
In reply to Yep. The Fed has created… by Stuck on Zero
The inflation river even makes it to the whiskey drinkers. Now that’s a good a sign of a bubble as is strippers owning multiple properties.
In reply to Yep. The Fed has created… by Stuck on Zero
Yeah, but what's the point? I have collected stuff - Japanese blades, oriental rugs, whisky - and as my knowledge and taste improves, I rapidly exceed my means and quit. The point you might say is that the ultra-rich can keep going and getting better and better even to the best that exists in the world. But in my experience the first acquisitions provide the most enjoyment. The latter even though superior, do not provide the same enjoyment. To this day the most fun car I ever owned was my first which was a wreak that I rebuilt.
Humans are AC coupled. You get a kick for a while but then that becomes the new normal and you need a bigger kick. Rich idiots keep trying the same kick at higher intensity, the smart people move to a new game. Achieving a difficult task, learning a new skill, or creating a fine object are the most rewarding games.
Remember Rosebud
In reply to Yep. The Fed has created… by Stuck on Zero
try running marathons. it WILL kick your arse. but is so so rewarding. its the most miserable and most happy you will ever be, all in the same day. nothing like it.
In reply to Yeah, but what's the point? … by hongdo
Yeah, drink up boys ..
Heh! And I thought 12 dollars for a glass of wine was a lot. Just sayin...
It is. For a while anyway.
In reply to Heh! And I thought 12… by radicalink
Shoot, there's moonshiners in the back woods of North Carolina and Mississippi who make better tasting liquor than any of this fancy stuff. When you've had a taste of true, well-made moonshine by one of the old pros, nothing else compares.
In reply to Heh! And I thought 12… by radicalink
More money than brains
I suppose you could get better than Stormy with alcohol like this.
In reply to More money than brains by CarthaginemDel…
Hey look, the pigs are walking on two legs!
And I thought 12 dollars for a bottle of wine was too much.
Yeah, but for $2 Million I could drink MD 20-20 to infinity and beyond.
They have literally run out of things to buy.
Not a bad problem to have, I guess.
Fucking parasites step over the homeless family in front of the auction house to buy million dollar bottles of whiskey.
while the rich get richer and the middle class supports a bloated government and the poor. The next Civil War is not far off. Same as it ever was.
In reply to They have literally run out… by divingengineer
Maybe, but just think of the social damage that could be done with that $1M by rich leftists. Better the elite by $1M booze.
In reply to They have literally run out… by divingengineer
Thanks, cheered me up.
In reply to Maybe, but just think of the… by warsev
Had to upvote this... not like a rich leftist is going to randomly pay off a few mortgages... paying off a politician otoh, well, can I get odds in Vegas on that?
In reply to Maybe, but just think of the… by warsev
Is it the buyers responsibility to feed the homeless family?..."are there no workhouses?" When society encourages the nonproductive to proliferate it is inevitable that we will face this age old issue of morality and economics. I have no answer but I see the question coming up again.
In Idiocracy it was the responsible rich who did the 'right' thing and held off on procreating. The irresponsible poor bred like bunnies until ...With no feedback mechanism to tell part of the population to slow down reproduction (ie welfare etc) they will keep doing it....and one sounds like a Nazi for even considering the issue.
In reply to They have literally run out… by divingengineer
Whiskey is Irish. Macallan is Scotch whisky. FFS.
Damn. I was thinking bourbon. Scotch whiskey sucks compared to the stuff made in Kentucky and Tennessee.
In reply to Whiskey is Irish. Macallan… by The Noblest Prospect
No such thing as Scotch whiskey. It's whisky. Pay attention at the back.
In reply to Damn. I was thinking bourbon… by BigCumulusClouds
OK then what are the Chinks doing with it?
In reply to No such thing as Scotch… by Pendolino
all bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon.
agree with cumulus, don't get it. scotch just sucks compared to some good bourbon. its funny how we like what we like . . .
In reply to Damn. I was thinking bourbon… by BigCumulusClouds
Capitalism makes a few folks extremely rich.....that's the reality. And it seems all the wrong people too. That's because its crony capitalism.
When people are so filthy rich that a handful of cliques own more wealth than the bottom 80%, ethical questions arise.
How much can I get for half full bottle of Old Grand Dad?