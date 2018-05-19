"Gig Economy" Glut: Uber Drivers Make Less Than Minimum Wage

Coined shortly after the great financial crisis of 2007–2009, the so-called “gig economy” or “sharing economy” refers to the increasing list of companies like Airbnb, Doordash, Etsy, Lyft, Postmates, TaskRabbit, and Uber–platforms that hire temporary workers who provide an array of on-demand services: delivery, ridesharing, home rentals, and odd jobs.
The “gig economy” in an accurate representation of the state of the matured market [low producivity]; though the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has had difficulty counting the number of independent contractors and contingent workers, Intuit believes that “gig” workers are about 34 percent of the overall workforce, and could increase to 43 percent in the next few years.
While millions of millennials have embraced the “gig economy,” a new report reveals a shocking reality that the average income of Uber drivers is much lower than minimum wage in many cities across America.
The latest figures come from the Economic Policy Institute, a non-profit think tank based in Washington, D.C that provides research on economic policies. On Tuesday, the think tank published a report claiming Uber driver compensation is around $11.77 per hour after Uber deducts fees and expenses and $10.87 per hour once Social Security/Medicare taxes are deducted. According to the report,” the Uber driver “wage”—comparable to the wages (reported for employees on federal tax Form W-2) earned by regular W-2 employees—averages $9.21 an hour.”
In other words, Uber drivers bring home $9.21 per hour, after Uber deducts commissions/booking fee per trip and state/federal taxes are subtracted. That shifts Uber drivers into the 10th percentile of private-sector wages, indicating drivers make less than what 90 percent of Americans earn per hour.
“The Uber driver W-2 equivalent hourly wage is roughly at the 10th percentile of all wage and salary workers’ wages, meaning Uber drivers earn less than what 90 percent of workers earn. The Uber driver W-2 equivalent hourly wage falls below the mandated minimum wage in the majority of major Uber urban markets (13 of 20 major markets, which include 18 cities, a county, and a state). The Uber driver “no benefits” hourly wage or discretionary compensation—the hourly compensation adjusted for an assumption that Uber drivers pay the extra payroll taxes that the self-employed must pay but do not provide a standard benefits package for themselves—falls below the mandated minimum wage in nine of 20 major markets, including the three largest (Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York).”
Uber drivers make less than minimum wage in several cities, including Seattle, San Francisco, and New York City, as the graph below shows:
“I have long been skeptical that Uber or “gig work” represents the ‘future of work’ ever since it was clearly established that most Uber drivers do not drive as their main source of income, but rather do so to supplement other income sources,” wrote Lawrence Mishel, a labor economist and former EPI president who authored the report.
“It’s more low wage than I thought, to tell you the truth,” Mishel told Quartz. “My sense is that taxi driving used to be an occupation that provided a very modest middle-class income, and that just doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.”
Mishel notes that the role of the “gig economy” is commonly exaggerated, and indicates “there is no basis for saying the gig economy is a major driver of economic trends.”
This could be more bad news for heavily indebted millennials, where structural shifts in the economy are leading to a productivity slowdown due to a reallocation of production to service/ “gig economy” with low productivity growth. That said, with the evidence of what Uber drives make (located above), we can now dismiss the idea that Uber driving in the “gig economy” is a lucrative job.
Millions of millennials situated in the “gig economy,” drowning in debt and wage stagnation are about to discover that the American dream evaporated a long time ago…
Comments
Dumbest thing ever.
One of two things:
"I'm going to get into a complete stranger's car".
"I'm going to let a complete stranger into my car".
And Mom and Dad told us to never hitch a ride, or pick up a hitch-hiker.
we used to boldly drive our own cars. today the smartphone generation relies on this service provided by the lowest to the low. themselves.
Uber should change its name to Unter.
One more time for the terminally stupid:
C-A-P-I-T-A-L-I-S-M
And secondly:
Over supply = Lower prices/wages
Duh.
So guess what?
Don't become an Uber driver. How hard is that?
Uhhhh...and no one saw this one coming.... better off playing the lottery...averaged out over time you can make more than being a duber driver.
i miss hitch-hiking.
(edit) 2 upvotes: ok, for you, my fellow nostalgiacs, i will relate a cute story.
a decade and a half ago, two buddies and i drove our kayaks down from MA to FL, put boats in the water in Key Largo, and paddled six days to Key West (stopping at nearly every bar along the way). fun times. i volunteered to go back and get the car.
i hitched up the highway....a 40-something bearded, smelly, dirty, white male in salt-encrusted old clothes. the trip consisted of about half a dozen legs, being a long trip. each time was the same...somebody would pass me, then suddenly slam on their brakes and pull over. i'd jog up to the car. they'd say something along the lines of "how nostalgic, i haven't picked up a hitch-hiker since the '70s". (i'd always reply something like "nostalgic for me too, i haven't hitched since the '70s".)
We live in a capitalist society where you’re only worth what you can earn.
Marx told us how this will end, in socialism.
The only problem is that we know how socialism ends
Wait, you mean some people suck at things? I know a couple people who do just fine with Uber and the Uber thing where they deliver food. They only drive at peak times when the money is good. When the money isn't good, they don't do it. End of story. How tough is that?
... why they don’t have Uber in Peru ... >>> https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=kSIBQ_1526682404 ....
Getting into a complete stranger's car is nothing. Some people send their children to be "educated" (indoctrinated) by a complete stranger.
Marx was a pompous narcissistic date rapist. A great role model for all socialists.
edotabin The only problem is that we know how socialism ends
Fish Gone Bad: Marx was a pompous narcissistic……
For a second there I thought you were talking about Trump.
Anyway, socialism is the next economic system AFTER capitalism where there is no employee/employer relationship. Socialism has NOTHING to do with governments. If we had an economy with 100% worker cooperatives like Mondragon then we would have socialism. Marxism is the study of capitalism. If you don’t know these things then that shows you that the right wing has won against their war on economic education, just like the right had a war on biological Science (evolution) but they lost that war.
The right also consistently wins the war on historical education this is why we do not read People’s History of the United States by Howard Zinn.
US is a State Capitalist country, the government is the employer. Peace. Join the left, stop being a liberal or conservative, capitalism can not be “fixed” nor should it be. Capitalism is inherently an IMMORAL system where people who don’t work live off of the labor of others.
Ed and fish, people to learn from:
Richard Wolff of Economic Update
Glen Ford of The Black Agenda Report
Noam Chomsky
Chris Hedges
You're paid what you are worth.
If you’re going to pick on someone for a spelling mistake at least use proper grammar dumbass.
Marx is a 19th century fat dead white guy. Also the biggest idiot to ever walk the earth.
I hitched all over the US. Spent about six months on the road prior to joining the military in the 1980s.
I actually got 4 out of 5 numbers on Wednesday! Won $100 prize. The wining ticket was $290K with one winner. One number away from $290K! OUCH :(
That seems unfair. You should have gotten more.
I agree! It is a small local lottery and those are the rules. Not a bad return for $1!
Even after paying taxes I could pay off my car and buy a nice Class C or Class B. I want to do what Investature is doing, live in an RV full time and travel around. If I won I wouldn't have to rent out my house. I have found out that downsizing is a lot of work and a pain in the butt.
The lottery is a tax on the stupid.
Whatever. I call it cheap entertainment. There are worse things to do than buy a $1 lotto ticket.
I don't go to the movie theatre every week (easily $20 with ticket, popcorn, and soda for one) or to sports stadiums (parking at the nearest one costs $20 plus a ticket is between $80 to $400 depending on the seat). I don't go to concerts or amusement parks, either.
FFS if I am entertained by a $1 ticket that is my fucking business asshole!
Fuck that guy, I pluck down $2 for a powerball ticket once a week.
If I win you can ALL suck my balls.
Uber/Lyft get about 60 % or more of what drivers make.
For doing nothing at all (no benefits, no holidays, next to no insurance etc) apart from providing that shitty app. They say they charge 25% - but that's before all the expenses like gas, garage, repairs or rental costs.
If you drive every day for 5-9 hours, once you pay all the expenses you will end up with around 600-700 a month of profit. It's worse than slavery, but they trick drivers to think they make more by displaying (as a part of their app) how much drivers earned (and not how much they will get paid after Uber/Lyft take their share).
Plus you pay tax on that miserable 'profit' - it's the biggest scam I have ever seen
Not only that, but these guys aren't bitching about the upside of Uber: cheap rides for the demand side.
That's been fantastic for several of my friends who use Uber daily to get around the LA area. The thousands of dollars they save per year (on car payments, gasoline, car insurance, maintenance, not to mention sitting in traffic) can be spent on other things in the economy.
Butt critical thinking is not the goal here.
Your mom and dad didn't go to Woodstock.
+1000
The Internet is going to Crush many dreams.....retail...crushed...Taxi service crushed....on and on. This is a new landscape...either figure it out or you are DONE. It is so easy to see....at least from my standpoint.
In my opinion...the best businesses are your "Niche" or "Have a Skill" business....for instance, we have a cupcake shop down the street from us...sells out many days of the week...they kill it. Here in Portland, Oregon, we have "Voodoo Donuts" google it. Line down the street 24 hours a day for $5 novelty donuts. CASH ONLY. They have multiple locations...and just knock it out of the park. A friend of mine in Nashville Tennessee...he makes Metal illuminated signs. He is getting orders from Food Network, Macy's....he can't keep up. His signs are high quality...hand made...and very expensive...but worth every cent. These are a few examples of skills needed to break through...Just my 2 cents.
Who is going to buy $5 donuts when the best way to “kill it” is to sell $5 donuts?
This doesn’t seem like a good long range plan.
"These are a few examples of skills needed to break through...Just my 2 cents."
Nothing wrong with being an old fashioned plumber, electrician, or hvac guy. Tradesmen are going to make a killing over the next couple decades as the old guys phase into retirement and we see the enormous age gap that opened from people not entering into the trades in the 90's through early 2000's open up.
It's going to make business owners who are now in their 30's-50's very, very wealthy and it won't hurt for younger guys to get on board starting now. The marketplace is screaming for people with real job skills, and that demand is not meeting current supply.
First, whoever ass-hole ticked you down, is just that, because what you write is right on the money.
When I'm gone, like all the other pops who know how to, the bell will ring very, very loudly.
With Uber, only Uber makes money.
But hey, the Dopium got Hopium and they are "employed".
Of course, the Egyptian pyramid builders were "employed" also.
It's incomprehensible that Uber loses billions each year when they transfer the burden of insurance and vehicle ownership/maintenance to their serf "employees".
Exactly what I was thinking. Why do people do this? Lots of total creeps out there. I used to be a shuttle driver and that was scary as all hell. Can never forget that guy with the gold tooth creeping on me.
Millions of millennials situated in the “gig economy,” drowning in debt and wage stagnation are about to discover that the American dream evaporated a long time ago…
"The reason it's called the American Dream, is cos you have to be asleep to believe in it"
George Carlin RIP
Hahaha....the absolue CONFUSION running rampant in the demasculated male brain in 2018!
They are cheaper than taxis, how did they imagine they could possibly make more than old school taxi drivers?
Not only cheaper but better. Ever been in an "old school taxi"? They are shit.
so you enjoy taking advantage of stupid people who like to work for nothing? the article didn't mention upkeep on the auto or a capital account to save up for another vehicle after the one you are driving is trashed. the people who drive for uber and lyft are fools and and so are the investors.
The millennials doing it don't know any better and the old timers just do it for something to do and tell people stories about back in the day.
I guess it beats Walmart greeter but you are also junking your car out in the process by doing this.
Have Mom & Dad give you their 2012 Toyota Camry and keep you on their health insurance. Take it to Uncle Tippy for oil changes every 11,000 miles or so, brake jobs when the brakes start shrieking, and tune ups when the Check Engine Light comes on. He's good at that kind of thing and won't take any money for parts or labor. Hit Mrs. Tippy up for new tires when they go bald.
Presto - the debit side of your spreadsheet is just gasoline and car insurance. You're an entrepreneur making money in the "gig economy".
Seems like a lot of effort and expense just so the CEO can degrade people.
He's a nice young man trying to get started in life at age 25. He graduated college two years ago (English Major) and still lives near campus in an appartment building full of students. He can't seem to shake college life and move on. He's not your typical party animal; tonight's Saturday Night so it's "game night" with the gang, playing some fantasy board game about ogres and warlocks and such. They drink a few beers and smoke some weed and try to find magic rings or whatever. It's the highlight of his week. During the week he no longer has classes, so he drives people around campus and the surrounding area wherever they need to go. He's far more thoughtful and low key than his Dad or I were at that age. He knows it's a jungle out there, and he doesn't have the drive we had to join the fray and fight for a share of the coconuts. He's not alone in that.
Crucial supporting data is missing. We are to assume all gig economy people are millenials and it is their full time line of work. The other crucial fact missing is tips and data being reported. How were these facts obtained, how does this reporting bureau know how many hours an uber driver worked? This is fake news. Total crap brainwashing propaganda.
Poor comparison as well. Which minimum wage "jobs" require you to buy a < 10 y.o. car then insure and fuel it?
they have to maintain it, too, if they own it.
Uber alles!!!
Rover.com, the dog sitting app, raised $65 million dollars led by Spark Capital. How can a company that relies on dog sitters possibly be worth $65 million? There is something very shady about these companies. Crazy days are here again.
They do the math: x amount of dogs in network worth $y if sold to the Chinese for stew meat.
I know! Awesome exit strategy right?
