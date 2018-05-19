Hacker Slips Gay Porn Into Livestream Of Congressional Debate

California voters watching an online forum between state Congressional candidates were stunned when the streaming feed was interrupted by hardcore gay porn.
The organization Independent Like the North State presented the forum, which was open to the seven candidates vying for incumbent Doug LaMalfa's seat. Only two candidates, Lewis Elbinger, Green Party candidate from Mount Shasta, and David Peterson, Democrat from Grass Valley, were present.
Online viewers and listeners on radio station KFOI 90.9 FM had just heard opening statements from the two candidates when a video feed, clearly showing sexual acts between two men, filled the screen for several seconds shortly after 8:00 p.m. Thursday night. -KRCTV
In response to the interruption, moderator Chris Verrill could be heard exclaiming "Looks like we got hacked again, we'll try to fix this," before the feed was shut down.
Verrill told KRCR that it was a "disappointing turn of events."
"We had a community forum, and while it's disappointing people did not respect us, or the candidates, or more importantly the democratic process, or the community, that's part of the way democracy works," Verrill said.
Verrill said that they are hoping to reschedule the debate in the future, and work on resolving some security issues. He noted that having an online forum is an important tool in the Northstate which is so large and candidates hail from all over. The two candidates on the forum Thursday were in Mount Shasta and Grass Valley.
"Our mission is to bring republicans and democrats together with civility, trust and openness," said Verrill.
The group is hoping to reschedule the debate for sometime down the road, hopefully sans gay porn.
We'll just see about that...
Comments
Probably didn't change much... Odds are they thought it was a 'how to' POWERPOINT presentation.
Maybe.
But i think this is hilarious.
In reply to Probably by TheWholeYearInn
OMG!! HAXORZ 4 MUH LULZ!!
In reply to Maybe. But i think this is… by Bigly
Hahahaha! Awesome!
hacking like this is an expression of free speech, and a first amendment right.
so take your "respect for democracy" and shove it, brainwashed moderator.
gay pr0n is at least as valid as what your "candidates" have to say, and probably less harmful.
In reply to O by Bitchface-KILLAH
Hollywood is the Porn Capital of the World ($300 Billion industry I read).
Also their Violent Movies substantially contribute to these mass murders despite all the virtue signally lefties who make millions from blood and violence on the screen.
That's a fact!
In reply to H by stacking12321
..nothing that all those fags haven’t seen before.
In reply to Hollywood is the Porn… by Handful of Dust
California politics is basically gay sex. Same side fucking each other....
In reply to ..nothing that all those… by Manthong
Nice fen shui in the anon graphic…
In reply to California politics is… by IridiumRebel
They sure it wasn't backroom CCTV rolling?
In reply to Nice fen shui in the graphic… by Manthong
I bet most of the type of people watching a debate between a Democrat and a Green would bat an eye, and consider such a video the most normal and natural behavior, just part of the debate.
In reply to They sure it wasn't backroom… by eforce
They are lying. They wanted to watch "The anal boys of tobacco road".
Its what they do. We are talking california green party here.
In reply to I bet few of the type of… by directaction
“California voters watching an online forum between state Congressional candidates...”
I highly doubt anyone watches that shit.
More likely that California gay porn watchers had their online porn interrupted by a forum between state Congressional candidates.
In reply to They are lying. They wanted… by Ms No
it is only obscene if the two men were of opposite political parties.
In reply to “California voters watching… by MANvsMACHINE
"to bring republicans and democrats together"
They're ALREADY together. People see the delusion of a distinction.
It's all a trick!
In reply to it is only obscene if the… by Automatic Choke
The participants looked like robots.
In reply to They sure it wasn't backroom… by eforce
THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE!
In reply to California politics is… by IridiumRebel
So you're name is Gaylord Focker ?!
In reply to California politics is… by IridiumRebel
In order to show solidarity with border jumpers they mixed it up a tad and played "Asshole O Mio" during break, but they got busted so now say they were hacked.
In reply to So you're name is Gaylord… by InjectTheVenom
are they sure it wasn't a cut to the brit wedding revelry?
In reply to In order to show solidarity… by Ms No
They should have put child porn on the screens and a pizza. Then people would realize that this shouldn't have been covered up.
In reply to California politics is… by IridiumRebel
i'm with norm mcdonald on this one - he checked out some gay porn once... decided "it just wasn't any good".
In reply to ..nothing that all those… by Manthong
Hacking like this might be free speech but highly inappropriate and demonstrably non-sequitur. Taking the whole event offline is the tragedy.
In reply to H by stacking12321
who is to say what is inappropriate?
as far as i'm concerned, it's the concept of "democracy" that's inappropriate, as it involves the majority imposing their will on the minority, through force.
unless participation in the system is 100% voluntary, it is the system's existence that is the tragedy, and it should be taken offline.
In reply to Hacking like this might be… by Karl Marxist
Yup, they ought to engage in mass debates more often.
In reply to Maybe. But i think this is… by Bigly
“...a ‘how to’ powerpoint presentation”
of one of the “seven candidates vying for incumbent Doug LaMalfa's seat”?
In reply to Probably by TheWholeYearInn
Nobody noticed... sad
In reply to “...a ‘how to’ powerpoint… by Fahq Yuhaad
Indeed, this is the state that made deliberately giving someone HIV a misdemeanor.
If it's not already a mandatory part of their official proceedings it likely will be soon.
In reply to Probably by TheWholeYearInn
Project Gayhem.
In reply to Probably by TheWholeYearInn
Disgusting! But if it had been 2 women.........:-)
In reply to Probably by TheWholeYearInn
Ratings probably went up
In reply to Probably by TheWholeYearInn
I wonder if they had any scenes with Lindsey Graham in them?
How is your chocolate coin position working out?
In reply to I wonder if he had any… by Yen Cross
Uhh, that's just pure, solid wrongness.
In reply to I wonder if he had any… by Yen Cross
Anderson Pooper was stunned to see himself on TV with Lemon in what some might call, " a compromising position!"
In reply to Uhh, that's just pure, solid… by chunga
You guys are grossing me right out.
In reply to Anderson Pooper was stunned… by Handful of Dust
Viewers didn't notice the difference.
How could they tell they weren't just looking in the mirror?
Many Congressmen are Gay. Lindsey Graham comes to mind...
That Little Man from Cuba. He's Gay... Rubio. That's him...
In reply to Many Congressmen are Gay… by HoserF16
This is disastrous! How will the voters know the difference between the candidate that supports all the good stuff from the candidate that only supports bad stuff?
Who says it was a hack? That was a demonstration of what they do to us all the time.
They played "Harvey Wankenstein fell into the poo poo nest".
In reply to Who says it was a hack? That… by icedoc
It had to be a RepubTARD than hacked it, all the closet gays are Republicans.
the hacker wasn't in the closet
In reply to It had to be a RepubTARD… by kudocast
...and all the Democrat gays never come out until it's safe...
In reply to It had to be a RepubTARD… by kudocast
F**k! Where’s the clip?
Avenatti blocked it in the interests of his clients.
In reply to F**k! Where’s the clip? by Fahq Yuhaad
They thought it was a school board meeting and they were screening the latest grade school curriculum.
In reply to F**k! Where’s the clip? by Fahq Yuhaad
More of this kind of thing needs to happen on a national level
I don't know how to hack into a live stream but if I did, gay porn would not be on the top of my list....