Hacker Slips Gay Porn Into Livestream Of Congressional Debate

California voters watching an online forum between state Congressional candidates were stunned when the streaming feed was interrupted by hardcore gay porn.

The organization Independent Like the North State presented the forum, which was open to the seven candidates vying for incumbent Doug LaMalfa's seat. Only two candidates, Lewis Elbinger, Green Party candidate from Mount Shasta, and David Peterson, Democrat from Grass Valley, were present. Online viewers and listeners on radio station KFOI 90.9 FM had just heard opening statements from the two candidates when a video feed, clearly showing sexual acts between two men, filled the screen for several seconds shortly after 8:00 p.m. Thursday night. -KRCTV

In response to the interruption, moderator Chris Verrill could be heard exclaiming "Looks like we got hacked again, we'll try to fix this," before the feed was shut down.

Verrill told KRCR that it was a "disappointing turn of events."

"We had a community forum, and while it's disappointing people did not respect us, or the candidates, or more importantly the democratic process, or the community, that's part of the way democracy works," Verrill said.

Verrill said that they are hoping to reschedule the debate in the future, and work on resolving some security issues. He noted that having an online forum is an important tool in the Northstate which is so large and candidates hail from all over. The two candidates on the forum Thursday were in Mount Shasta and Grass Valley.

"Our mission is to bring republicans and democrats together with civility, trust and openness," said Verrill.

The group is hoping to reschedule the debate for sometime down the road, hopefully sans gay porn.

We'll just see about that...