"It's Over" - Biggest 'Russiagate' Cheerleaders Start Covering Their Tracks

Authored by Daniel Lazare via ConsortiumNews.com,
As months turn into nearly two years and no solid evidence emerges to nail Russia for nabbing Election 2016, some big Russiagate cheerleaders are starting to cover their tracks.
The best evidence that Russia-gate is sinking beneath the waves is the way those pushing the pseudo-scandal are now busily covering their tracks.
The Guardian complains that “as the inquiry has expanded and dominated the news agenda over the last year, the real issues of people’s lives are in danger of being drowned out by obsessive cable television coverage of the Russia investigation” – as if The Guardian’s own coverage hasn’t been every bit as obsessive as anything CNN has come up with.
The Washington Post, second to none when it comes to painting Putin as a real-life Lord Voldemort, now says that Special counsel Robert Mueller “faces a particular challenge maintaining the confidence of the citizenry” as his investigation enters its second year – although it’s sticking to its guns that the problem is not the inquiry itself, but “the regular attacks he faces from President Trump, who has decried the probe as a ‘witch hunt.’”
And then there’s The New York Times, which this week devoted a 3,600-word front-page article to explain why the FBI had no choice but to launch an investigation into Trump’s alleged Russian links and how, if anything, the inquiry wasn’t aggressive enough. As the article puts it, “Interviews with a dozen current and former government officials and a review of documents show that the FBI was even more circumspect in that case than has been previously known.”
It’s Nobody’s Fault
The result is a late-breaking media chorus to the effect that it’s not the fault of the FBI that the investigation has dragged on with so little to show for it; it’s not the fault of Mueller either, and, most of all, it’s not the fault of the corporate press, even though it’s done little over the last two years than scream about Russia. It’s not anyone’s fault, evidently, but simply how the system works.
This is nonsense, and the gaping holes in the Times article show why.
The piece, written by Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman, and Nicholas Fandos and entitled “Code Name Crossfire Hurricane: The Secret Origins of the Trump Investigation,” is pretty much like everything else the Times has written on the subject, i.e. biased, misleading, and incomplete. Its main argument is that the FBI had no option but to step in because four Trump campaign aides had “obvious or suspected Russian ties.”
Flynn: With Stein at ‘The Dinner’
‘At Putin’s Arm’
One was Michael Flynn, who would briefly serve as Donald Trump’s national security adviser and who, according to the Times, “was paid $45,000 by the Russian government’s media arm for a 2015 speech and dined at the arm of the Russian president, Vladimir V. Putin.”
Another was Paul Manafort, who briefly served as Trump’s campaign chairman and was a source of concern because he had “lobbied for pro-Russia interests in Ukraine and worked with an associate who has been identified as having connections to Russian intelligence.”
A third was Carter Page, a Trump foreign-policy adviser who “was well known to the FBI” because “[h]e had previously been recruited by Russian spies and was suspected of meeting one in Moscow during the campaign.”
The fourth was George Papadopoulos, a “young and inexperienced campaign aide whose wine-fueled conversation with the Australian ambassador set off the investigation. Before hacked Democratic emails appeared online, he had seemed to know that Russia had political dirt on Mrs. Clinton.”
Seems incriminating, eh? But in each case the connection was more tenuous than the Times lets on. Flynn, for example, didn’t dine “at the arm of the Russian president” at a now-famous December 2015 Moscow banquet honoring the Russian media outlet RT. He was merely at a table at which Putin happened to sit down for “maybe five minutes, maybe twenty, tops,” according to Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein who was just a few chairs away. No words were exchanged, Stein says, and “[n]obody introduced anybody to anybody. There was no translator. The Russians spoke Russian. The four people who spoke English spoke English.”
The Manafort associate with the supposed Russian intelligence links turns out to be a Russian-Ukrainian translator named Konstantin Kilimnik who studied English at a Soviet military school and who vehemently denies any such connection. It seems that the Ukrainian authorities did investigate the allegations at one point but declined to press charges. So the connection is unproven.
Page Was No Spy
The same goes for Carter Page, who was not “recruited” by Russian intelligence, but, rather, approached by what he thought were Russian trade representatives at a January 2013 energy symposium in New York. When the FBI informed him five or six months later that it believed the men were intelligence agents, Page appears to have cooperated fully based on a federal indictment filed with the Southern District of New York. Thus, Page was not a spy pace the Times, but a government informant as ex-federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy has pointed out – in other words, a good guy, as the Times would undoubtedly see it, helping the catch a couple of baddies.
Page: No Spy
As for Papadopoulos, who the Times suggests somehow got advance word that WikiLeaks was about to dump a treasure trove of Hillary Clinton emails, the article fails to mention that at the time the conversation with the Australian ambassador took place, the Clinton communications in the news were the 30,000 State Department emails that she had improperly stored on her private computer. These were the emails that “the American people are sick and tired of hearing about,” as Bernie Sanders put it. Instead of spilling the beans about a data breach yet to come, it’s more likely that Papadopoulos was referring to emails that were already in the news – a possibility the Times fails to discuss.
FBI ‘Perplexed’
One could go on. But not only does the Times article get the details wrong, it paints the big picture in misleading tones as well. It says that the FBI was “perplexed” by such Trump antics as calling on Russia to release still more Clinton emails after WikiLeaks went public with its disclosure. The word suggests a disinterested observer who can’t figure out what’s going on. But it ignores how poisonous the atmosphere had become by that point and how everyone’s mind was seemingly made up.
By July 2016, Clinton was striking out at Trump at every opportunity about his Russian ties – not because they were true, but because a candidate who had struggled to come up with a winning slogan had at last come across an issue that seemed to resonate with her fan base. Consequently, an intelligence report that Russia was responsible for hacking the Democratic National Committee “was a godsend,” wrote Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes in Shattered, their best-selling account of the Clinton campaign, because it was “hard evidence upon which Hillary could start to really build the case that Trump was actually in league with Moscow.”
Not only did Clinton believe this, but her followers did as well, as did the corporate media and, evidently, the FBI. This is the takeaway from text messages that FBI counterintelligence chief Peter Strzok exchanged with FBI staff attorney Lisa Page.
Andrew McCarthy, who has done a masterful job of reconstructing the sequence, notes that in late July 2016, Page mentioned an article she had come across on a liberal web site discussing Trump’s alleged Russia ties. Strzok texted back that he’s “partial to any women sending articles about nasty the Russians are.” Page replied that the Russians “are probably the worst. Very little I finding redeeming about this. Even in history. Couple of good writers and artists I guess.” Strzok heartily agreed: “f***ing conniving cheating savages. At statecraft, athletics, you name it. I’m glad I’m on Team USA.”
Strzok: Thought F’ing Russians ‘nasty’
The F’ing Russian ‘Savages’
This is the institutional bias that the Times doesn’t dare mention. An agency whose top officials believe that “f***ing conniving cheating savages” are breaking down the door is one that is fairly guaranteed to construe evidence in the most negative, anti-Russian way possible while ignoring anything to the contrary. So what if Carter Page had cooperated with the FBI? What’s important is that he had had contact with Russian intelligence at all, which was enough to render him suspicious in the bureau’s eyes. Ditto Konstantin Kilimnik. So what if the Ukrainian authorities had declined to press charges? The fact that they had even looked was damning enough.
Clapper: Bogus 'assessment'
The FBI thus made the classic methodological error of allowing its investigation to be contaminated by its preconceived beliefs. Objectivity fell by the wayside. The Times says that Christopher Steele, the ex-MI6 agent whose infamous, DNC and Clinton camp paid-for opposition research dossier turned “golden showers” into a household term, struck the FBI as “highly credible” because he had “helped agents unravel complicated cases” in the past. Perhaps. But the real reason is that he told agents what they wanted to hear, which is that the “Russian regime has been cultivating, supporting and assisting TRUMP for at least 5 years” with the “[a]im, endorsed by PUTIN, … [of] encourage[ing] splits and divisions in [the] western alliance” (which can be construed as a shrewd defensive move against a Western alliance massing troops on Russian borders.)
What else would one expect of people as “nasty” as these? In fact, the Steele dossier should have caused alarm bells to go off. How could Putin have possibly known five years before that Trump would be a viable presidential candidate? Why would high-level Kremlin officials share inside information with an ex-intelligence official thousands of miles away? Why would the dossier declare on one page that the Kremlin has offered Trump “various lucrative real estate development business deals” but then say on another that Trump’s efforts to drum up business had gone nowhere and that he therefore “had had to settle for the use of extensive sexual services there from local prostitutes rather than business success”? Given that the dossier was little more than “oppo research” commissioned and funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign, why was it worthy of consideration at all?
The Rush to Believe
But all such questions disappeared amid the general rush to believe. The Times is right that the FBI slow-walked the investigation until Election Day. This is because agents assumed that Trump would lose and that therefore there was no need to rush. But when he didn’t, the mood turned to one of panic and fury.
Without offering a shred of evidence, the FBI, CIA, NSA, and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper issued a formal assessment on Jan. 6, 2017, that “Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election … [in order] to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency.” The “assessment” contains this disclaimer: “
The New Yorker reports that an ex-aide to John McCain hoped to persuade the senator to use the Steele dossier to force Trump to resign even before taking office. (The ex-aide denies that this was the case.)
When FBI Director James Comey personally confronted Trump with news of the dossier two weeks prior to inauguration, the Times says he “feared making this conversation a ‘J. Edgar Hoover-type situation,’ with the FBI presenting embarrassing information “to lord over a president-elect.”
But that is precisely what happened. When someone – most likely CIA Director John Brennan, now a commentator with NBC News – leaked word of the meeting and Buzzfeed published the dossier four days later, the corporate media went wild. Trump was gravely wounded, while Adam Schiff, Democratic point man on the House Intelligence Committee, would subsequently trumpet the Steele dossier as the unvarnished truth. According to the Times account, Trump was unpersuaded by Comey’s assurances that he was there to help. “Hours earlier,” the paper says, “…he debuted what would quickly become a favorite phrase: ‘This is a political witch hunt.’”
The Times clearly regards the idea as preposterous on its face. But while Trump is wrong about many things, on this one subject he happens to be right. The press, the intelligence community, and the Democrats have all gone off the deep end in search of a Russia connection that doesn’t exist. They misled their readers, they made fools of themselves, and they committed a crime against journalism. And now they’re trying to dodge the blame.
Comments
Please stop calling it Russiagate, it was treason, a deliberate and organised attempt to overthrow President Elect Trump.
Throw Brennan into the Hawaii Lava
In reply to Please stop calling it… by Easyp
That would be an environmental issue.
In reply to Throw Brennan into the… by dark pools of soros
"I believe they bugged Trump Tower"
And with those words, spoken a year ago, Trump started to turn the tide on this coup attempt. You could almost hear them all collectively shit their pants as the media went into overdrive to mock, deride and ridicule that statement. You could almost FEEL how close to home Trump hit in saying that. Did they stop, back off and cover their tracks? Nope. Kept on pressing the failing offensive. Now the boomerang has traced it's arc and is headed back the other way.
Lesson to be learned: If you're gonna plot to kill the king, you damned well better kill the king. They messed with the wrong bull. Now they get the horns.
In reply to That would be an… by Hal n back
Here’s the problem:
There are tens of millions of brain washed sheeple (Blue Brains) who actually believe the MSM regardless of the facts. Examples: Here, on ZH, we have those numb skulls Krugman and Kunstler, the self declared life long democrats who cannot come to grips with the fact that the democrat party of John Kennedy is long gone and exists only in their imaginations. They would gladly embrace Hitlary if she decided to run for president again completely ignoring the facts about her criminality.
It will take 40 years for the Blue Brains to die off. In the mean time, we are at their mercy.
In reply to "I believe they bugged Trump… by NoDebt
Well of course, the midterm elections are almost here.
The jews and and their White-hating minions are banking that this whole thing was a hiccup and DNC control is soon thanks to demographics and Trump fatigue.
In reply to . by macholatte
Not if this shit really hits the fan a month before the mid-term elections. If that happens, the donkeys will be down and out for a very long time.
In reply to Well of course, the midterm… by Gaius Frakkin'…
No Justice is going to come until Trump cleans house at our corrupt and out of control DOJ; starting with Sessions and Rosenstein.
Those two will cover up this whole thing if not removed.
In reply to Not if this shit really hits… by business as stusual
Trump’s policies don’t scare the corporate left, which is the right wing of the Democratic Party. They are not going to overthrow Trump. The goal is to demoralize and impoverish Trump later on.
Which scares the corporate left is that Trump will shift the nation too far to the left with the undecided voters, and the democrats won’t be able to hold the center. It’s already happening on local elections.
Anyway, here’s an example of the damage that Trump does to the corporate left:
Bill Gates made some eyebrow-raising claims about President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying he doesn't know the difference between two sexually transmitted diseases and that it was "scary" how much Trump knew about Gates' daughter's appearance. When I first talked to him, it was actually kind of scary how much he knew about my daughter's appearance. Melinda (Gates' wife) didn't like that too well."
Taking audience questions about his interactions with Trump at a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation meeting, the former Microsoft honcho said he first met Trump in December 2016. He told the audience that Trump had previously come across his daughter, Jennifer, at a horse show in Florida.
"And then about 20 minutes later he flew in on a helicopter to the same place," Gates said, according to video of the event broadcast by MSNBC late Thursday. "So clearly he had been driven away but he wanted to make a grand entrance in a helicopter.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/18/politics/bill-gates-donald-trump-intl/index.html
In reply to No Justice is going to come… by The First Rule
There isn't 40 years left in the republic.
In reply to . by macholatte
An indictment and arrest of a treasonous deep state actor, followed by a Presidential press conference, would even capture the blue brains’ attention. Anything less is a disservice to patriots.
In reply to . by macholatte
I notice "pizzagate" didn't last nearly as long...
In reply to "I believe they bugged Trump… by NoDebt
The "Fat Lady" has not sung that song just yet.
In reply to I notice "pizzagate" didn't… by One of these i…
There will be no peace until heads are on spikes.
It's the only way to teach these people.
In reply to "I believe they bugged Trump… by NoDebt
If NONE of these people see prison cells during Trump's Presidency, he'll be the worst failure of all time.
If he PARDONS any of them ~ Katy bar the door
Trump has SQUAT to hang his hat on thus far:
- Repeal Obamacare is a bust
- Illegals are jumping the fence in California and laughing at us after telegraphing the entire migration (which took over a month)
- Trump is signing 1.2T Omnibus bills (which you'll have to pay)
- Missiles are being lobbed into Syria on false flags
- The Iran nuclear deal is bust now (and Europe is falling over themselves to align back with Russia so their energy needs are met)
- Chinese are laughing at us over impotency of 'art of the deal' tariffs
- Norks are playing Trump like a violin to buy some time for themselves (and probably aligning with the Chinese as they do)
- Trump is basically in Bibi's jock for whatever Israel wants to do
JAIL TIME for these people, or #FAIL
In reply to There will be no peace until… by No1uNo
When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. There is no middle ground.
Cersei Lannister
In reply to "I believe they bugged Trump… by NoDebt
Thank God Comey finally shut the fuck up.
In reply to That would be an… by Hal n back
Lava-boarding? With an asbestos board?
In reply to Throw Brennan into the… by dark pools of soros
X = 'I hate Trump'
The FBI investigation was proper because X
Trump is a liar because X
Trump is unfit because X
Trump is a foreign agent because X
. . . and so on. Insanity. Complete and total surrender to the id.
What lies just below the surface is that, while these people do indeed hate Trump, hatred itself is not the primary motivation.
>Trump is a lethal threat to the political class.
He has found a way to begin to mobilize the common people against their oppressors and the political class including GOP donors know that.
They are literally fighting for their existence and imposing insanity as a frame of reference on everything is the weapon.
In reply to Please stop calling it… by Easyp
My President is Legendary ^^
(If you are an American he is your President too, get it?)
May the good Lord keep him and his safe :)
In reply to X = 'I hate Trump' The FBI… by MuffDiver69
It was a typical CIA color revolution coup. If the readers might recall, shortly after the loss, the Hildabeast and Buba would show up at events with purple attire. This was to be the color, but it just never gained traction. The pink pussy hats were also an attempt to get a color going. Made a hit with the soy boyz. Brennan was almost certainly in charge of its over all direction as he had so much experience with MENA and Ukraine. I guess the USA was not Exceptionalstan as they didn't make an exception in trying to overthrow a regime just because it was the home base country.
In reply to Please stop calling it… by Easyp
The public trust in the media will never return. Nor will the FBIs, soiled forever over politics. And its far from over.
In reply to Please stop calling it… by Easyp
Perhaps Trump can now show himself to be the man we "believed" him to be. He'll have no excuse to hide behind anymore. The hyperpower delusion should be thrown in the garbage, and a pragmatic, and realistic foreign, and domestic policy adopted.
The USA is a great power, one amongst many, and there's no shame in that. The hyperpower delusion, is the hallucination of the demented! There'll NEVER be a unipower in this world, it's contrary to human nature.
Reduce the "security" budget to a realistic level, and invest in PRODUCTION of stuff people desire, and the economy will recover, provided this investment is matched by a retrenchment of foreign, and domestic hegemony.
Good luck, God speed, and happy recovery! Give up the debilitating drug known as imperium, and recover your soul. It's about time!...
In reply to Please stop calling it… by Easyp
I really want to see Clapper locked in Leavenworth.
In reply to Please stop calling it… by Easyp
" They " can't have us Deplorables believing there is any Hope unless it wears tons of face filler, lip stick'em up, and war paint.
I read Meuller has wasted over $100 million in taxpayer monies, most of which went to his fees and his Clinton lawyers he hired.
Reading not req'd.
We know the stolen " legal fees " of any amount are the iceberg's tip.
The whole mess has been nothing but misdirection / deflection to cover the thefts of trillions.
Undoubtedly, escalating the grifting into trillions laid the foundation used to justify U.S. workers being taxed to death, and beyond.
The pogrom concocted from the very top cascades down and picks the pockets of every citizen. In such matters all Americans are guilty and will never be proven innocent because we owe a perpetuating debt to a criminal cabal posing as " our " government. The sad facts being tolerated proves our enslavement.
In reply to I read Meuller has wasted… by 847328_3527
Wasn't the 9/11 investigation was limited to $10 million?
Shows the priority of government. Go cheap to cover their ass but spend the big bucks hoping for a coup.
IMHO: Time for the Million patriot march on DC with loaded AR's.
In reply to I read Meuller has wasted… by 847328_3527
"Time for the Million patriot march on DC with loaded AR's."
Thank You! I have been saying this for years. And not stopping there, then we send our Special Forces across the globe to return our gold and wealth stolen by the Federal Reserve and their (by law) "secret shareholders."
In reply to Wasn't the 9/11… by Beowulf55
I hate RussiaGate - and all the other Gates. And seriously though, I've been waiting for this day.... The day that some article would appear which exposes the CNN/WaPo/NBC/ABC/PBS/BBC/Guardian/People Magazine (just kidding)..... Pro Wrestling equivalency -- of taking this Mueller probe way way way too seriously....- and abdicating their responsibility to go out and cover some real news... These media outlets must have virtually no budgets capable of supporting actual investigative journalism anymore.... Sad for all the young folks who are majoring in this field, isn't it.
I think they are trying to cop an unofficial nolo contendere resolution - they will drop the bullshit in return for no higher level indictments or further loss of face. Trump, assuming that he is not just a kabuki Zionist player, would be crazy to accept this.
In reply to I hate RussiaGate - and all… by tunetopper
I hope all the Rino s suck it and burn
In reply to I think they are trying to… by el buitre
The presstitute scumbags in the Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media & Entertainment Oligopoly and the criminals in the DoJ (US Department of Corruption, Injustice & Persecution) and the 17 three-letter Gestapo (Geheime Staatspolizei) agencies had best start worrying about keeping their heads attached to their necks.
Say, is it better for the guillotine blades to be dull or sharp? Which produces the most pain?
Jewish controlled Viacom (VIA/A) and CBS (Sumner / Sheryl Redstone) actually try to do some decent investigative work. But way way too much of it is Jew-Centric stories. CBS Sunday Morning being the worst by far.
The Les Moonves attempted coupe has been a hilarious side-show of late. That guy has brass balls I really must say. I hope he gets canned and their network collapses- just because it'd be fun to watch.
In reply to The presstitute scumbags in… by gregga777
We you go to bed at night smile, in the comfort that a cold chill begins to run up their spine. None of them of any intelligence can escape the notice of their tenuous situation.
In reply to Jewish controlled Viacom … by tunetopper
(((Adam Schiff))). The same marxist Jews f---ing over America for the past 100+ years.
It really took a personality like President Trump combined with alternative internet news to drive the final nail. Those of us who have frequented websites like this,authors and such for decades have been well aware of what’s been going on and have avoided the trap of partisan politics...Even many on the left are embarrassed by these recent NYT and WaPo stories that are dictated by the Deep State cabal and are ludicrous on their face.....
Using NYT logic the Watergate break-in was just to ensure that a Democrat office was all neat and tidy.
Sometimes you have to step back and wonder at the media.
In other countries, journalists are forced to lie for a criminal government.
>In America, journalists choose to, and that makes them far more contemptible than the worst lackey at Pravda.
They are laying an obvious trail to Stefan Halper to protect another source.
Anyone who has studied the history of espionage is familiar with the tradecraft of "burning" one source of intelligence in order to divert attention from a more important source who is (at that time) still undiscovered.
It makes the most sense when you look at it from the point of view of "cui bono."
>The leaker to NYT/WaPo is trying to accomplish something.
He's not doing it as a favor for NYT/WaPo.
When it's contrary to the story being spun in resistance to the subpoena from the House Intelligence Committee, there has to be something important going on.
Great comment!!! I'm no Trump apologist - but the irony of a guy like Trump to expose these frauds is killing me with humor.
In reply to It really took a personality… by MuffDiver69
Nailed it.
In reply to It really took a personality… by MuffDiver69
cc: Erik Prince
The President's private security force should be turned loose with rechargeable nail guns manufactured by Musk, Inc.
Guaranteed to start a fire-storm!
What are you, 12 years old
Jesus I hate mouthbreathers
In reply to The President's private… by Aliens-R-Us
The thing was bunk from the start -- just people unhappy with the result of an election. America has real problems that need attention. Build an opposition around ideas that address these problems. But no! Endless conspiracy and finger pointing.
Soros aND HIS STODGES.
Actually, the crimes committed by some "players" may prove substantive and prosecutable.
One can reasonably wish they will all "hang by nooses".
The left has tried everything possible, both legal and illegal, to disrupt the nascent American-Russian alliance. An alliance that if successfully aligned, would rise-up to become the greatest hegemony since Alexander conquered the known world. Leftists simply hate conservatism and its power to direct the world toward traditionalism (Faith, Family, Self-reliance). The left will never say it, but they want world-wide communism with select elites at the helm. That is their arch-objective. And for that, they must be eliminated. Perhaps the collapse of their Russia-gate hoax will be a good first step in exposing and ultimately defeating their perverted Marxist philosophy once and for all.
Is anyone out there really at all interested in US politics or even watches cable tv?
Hence the problems that have ensued. People are too busy following sports teams and celebrities to give a shit about their rights being stamped on or removed completely..
In reply to Is anyone out there really… by Kreditanstalt
Where are those Krassenstein filthy Jews shitting all over Trump's twitter about Russia and Mueller...hopefully they've hanged themselves!! Faggots!!
I am sure CONgress makes sure this never happens again.... Bwaaaaaaaa!