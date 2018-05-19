Krugman Cries Treason After Stefan Halper Outed As FBI Infiltrator, There's Just One Problem...

Friday's outing of longtime CIA and MI6 asset Stefan Halper as an FBI asset sent to infiltrate the Trump campaign has social media abuzz today. Reactions have ranged from celebration to outrage, with little inbetween.
To recap, after two weeks of hunting for a "mole" in the Trump campaign, the New York Times and Washington Post both printed incredibly detailed descriptions of Halper - withholding all but his name, solidly corroborating a March report by the Daily Caller's Chuck Ross about Halper's meetings with the Trump aides. Neither publication give Ross credit, of course.
Somehow several anti-Trump intellectuals got their wires crossed, conflating President Trump and Senate Intel Committee Chair Devin Nunes' calls for transparency by the DOJ, with the actual media outlets that exposed Halper.
Senior Brookings Institute fellow, and James Comey's close friend, Benjamin Wittes is beside himself - angrily tweeting: "I have a whole lot to say about how the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and the President of the United States teamed up to out an intelligence source...," adding in a subsequent tweet "But I am too angry to write right now—and Twitter is probably not the right forum. So I’ll leave it at this for now: Important people defiled their oaths of office for these stories to appear."
I have a whole lot to say about how the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and the President of the United States teamed up to out an intelligence source who aided our country in a properly predicated counterintelligence investigation against a hostile foreign power.— Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) May 19, 2018
To which Paul Krugman replied: "We've basically crossed the line into treason now -- and a whole party is acquiescing"
We've basically crossed the line into treason now -- and a whole party is acquiescing https://t.co/zZdhidfFR3— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) May 19, 2018
Maybe Paul... there is just one problem:
Krugman says it's treason to out Halper -- but the NYT and WaPo outed him based on DoJ leaks... https://t.co/2B6QJIJmeH— Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) May 19, 2018
Others have noted that Halper, a longtime asset of MI6 and US Intelligence - is a rabid Trump hater who openly supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 US election.
"I believe [Hillary] Clinton would be best for US-UK relations and for relations with the European Union," Clinton is well-known, deeply experienced and predictable. US-UK relations will remain steady regardless of the winner although Clinton will be less disruptive over time," Halper, who served as deputy assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs and senior adviser to the Department of Defense and the Department of Justice, said.
Listen to Stefan Halper describe how much he hates Trump in this 2017 interview https://t.co/jzF4wxJVFM— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 19, 2018
I see none of these people thought to ask anyone about “Stefan Halper” before meeting with him— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 19, 2018
Yet others noted that the FBI's Russia "investigation" into Trump didn't seem to extend to Hillary Clinton. We would remind readers that her campaign chair, John Podesta, sat on the board of Massachusetts energy company Joule Unlimited, along with senior Russian official Anatoly Chubais and Russian oligarch Ruben Vardanyan – who was appointed by Vladimir Putin to the Russian economic council.
Two months after Podesta joined the board, Joule managed to raise $35 million from Putin’s Kremlin-backed investment fund Rusnano. Not only did John Podesta fail to properly disclose this relationship before joining the Clinton Campaign, he transferred 75,000 shares of Joule to his daughter through a shell company using her address.
We're sure the FBI was all over that...
Weird how they didn’t “protect” Hillary. https://t.co/uyIcFXXEZm— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 19, 2018
FBI opened a CI investigation in the absence of any (a) incriminating evidence, or (b) evidence implicating the Trump camp in Russian espionage. The FBI collaborated w/ CIA to probe an American political camp using foreign-intel surveillance & informants. Bigger than Watergate...— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) May 19, 2018
Stefan Halper, the spy placed into the Trump campaign to entrap and smear was also an MI-6 asset.— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 19, 2018
Questions for @Comey:
What’s his relationship with Christopher Steele?
Was he paid by Fusion GPS?
Was he paid by FBI part and parcel to the deal they cut with Steele?
The media accuses Nunes of wanting to get an informant killed. Then the media continually leaks details about said informant. Pick a side guys! https://t.co/PG5NCS9neP— Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) May 19, 2018
Even Midtown Manhattan bars were abuzz with people shaking their heads over the FBI's double-standards and ham-handed investigation.
Last night all the guys at my regular bar in Midtown—not by any means a lunch-bucket institution, if you will—were saying the FBI thing has gone too far and enough with elite institutions trying to undo the result of a democratic election.— Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) May 19, 2018
This is in Midtown Manhattan[!!!].
THE FAT SPY:— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) May 19, 2018
Starring Stefan Halper
an ObamaGate production. pic.twitter.com/ZPHn8V6Q8D
Comments
#FatSpyGate
In about a months time the deeper truths of this will start to emerge - still way too early for comment, but looks promising....
In reply to #FatSpyGate by DbePrepared
Slow walk it all the way to the Leftist’s casket
In reply to In about a months time the… by No1uNo
It's going to spike in October for sure.....
In reply to Slow walk it all the way to… by IridiumRebel
if that bastard wins we'll all hang from nooses.
In reply to It's going to spike in… by No1uNo
These slow leaks are conditioning people to expect such behavior with little complaint and resistance, mostly just food for drama chat. But it is beyond illegal, beyond any constitutional idea, beyond justice,, beyond trust and unfortunately beyond any hope of it changing for the better. We focus on wealth, not health.
In reply to Krugman: "It's treason! … by ParkAveFlasher
"Halper contacted Papadopoulos on September 2, 2016 according to The Caller - flying him out to London to work on a policy paper on energy issues in Turkey, Cyprus and Israel - for which he was ultimately paid $3,000."
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-19/fbi-spy-op-exposed-trump-camp…
It would be interesting to find out through bank transaction records who reimbursed Halper for the $3,000 he paid Papadopoulos for this policy paper, which was clearly a ruse by Halper in an attempt to make Papadopoulos comfortable with him.
https://www.polis.cam.ac.uk/Staff_and_Students/professor-stefan-halper
In reply to These slow leaks are… by two hoots
-Since there was no "criminal" Russia Gate proof,
the Dem's & Deep State moved to an "illegal" counter intelligence investigation against Trump.
-Bringing down Trump at any cost, fuck the constitution or laws, is ok in your books.
-The louder the Left shrieks, the guiltier they are.
In reply to "Halper contacted… by AlaricBalth
Finally this shitshow is over
In reply to Since there was no "criminal… by y3maxx
The only Treason/Sedition is being done by Krugman's Allies - The Deep State DOJ/FBI.
In reply to Finally this shitshow is… by max2205
In reply to Since there was no "criminal… by y3maxx
Paul Krugman:
Up: Destroyer of the middle class. Giant piece of worthless shit.
Down: Distinguished Nobel Laureate Doctor of Economics.
In reply to Since there was no "criminal… by y3maxx
Krugman: "We've basically crossed the line into treason now -- and a whole party is acquiescing"
Correct. And that would be the Democratic Party.
In reply to Krugman: "It's treason! … by ParkAveFlasher
I look for it to break wide open in late August to early September and crest in mid October in time for the mid terms. Can you say sayonara to the "blue wave"?
In reply to It's going to spike in… by No1uNo
So now that's 3 plants, including Manafort and Carter Page.
In reply to #FatSpyGate by DbePrepared
