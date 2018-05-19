"May The Better Liar Win" - How Democracy Ended

Authored by Eric Zuesse via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
What killed democracy was constant lying to the public, by politicians whose only way to win national public office is to represent the interests of the super-rich at the same time as the given politician publicly promises to represent the interests of the public — “and may the better liar win!” — it’s a lying-contest.
When democracy degenerates into that, it becomes dictatorship by the richest, the people who can fund the most lying. Such a government is an aristocracy, no democracy at all, because the aristocracy rule, the public don’t. It’s the type of government that the French Revolution was against and overthrew; and it’s the type of government that the American Revolution was against and overthrew; but it has been restored in both countries.
First here will be discussed France:
On 7 May 2017, Emmanuel Macron was elected President of France with 66.1% of the vote, compared to Marine Le Pen's 33.9%. That was the second round of voting; the first round had been: Macron 24.0%, Le Pen 21.3% Fillon 20.0%, Melenchon 19.6%, and others 15%; so, the only clear dominator in that 11-candidate contest was Macron, who, in the second round, turned out to have been the second choice of most of the voters for the other candidates. Thus, whereas Le Pen rose from 21.3% to 33.9% in the second round (a 59% increase in her percentage of the vote), Macron rose from 24.0% to 66.1% in the second round (a 275% increase in his percentage of the vote). In other words: Macron didn’t just barely win the Presidency, but he clearly dominated both rounds; it was never at all close.
But once in office he very quickly disappointed the French public:
On 11 August 2017, Le Figaro bannered (as autotranslated by Google Chrome) "A hundred days later, Macron confronted with the skepticism of the French”, and reported that 36% were “satisfied” and 64% were “dissatisfied” with the new President.
On 23 March 2018, Politico bannered "Macron’s approval ratings hit record low: poll” and reported that, "Only 40 percent of the French population said they have a favorable opinion of Macron, a drop of 3 percentage points from last month and 12 percentage points from December, while 57 percent said they hold a negative opinion of the president.”
On 22 April 2018, Europe 1 reported that 44% were “satisfied” with Macron, and 55% were “dissatisfied” with him; and that — even worse — while 23% were “very dissatisfied” with him, only 5% were “very satisfied” with him.
So, clearly — and this had happened very quickly — the French public didn’t think that they were getting policies that Macron had promised to them during his campaign. He was very different from what they had expected — even though he had won the Presidency in a landslide and clearly dominated both rounds. That plunge in support after being elected President required a lot of deceit during his campaign.
Second, is US:
The situation in the US was very different in its means, but similar in its outcome: it was a close election between two candidates, each of whom had far more of the electorate despising him or her than admiring him or her. Neither of the two candidates in the second round was viewed net-favorably by the public.
The key round of elimination of the more-attractive candidates, was in the primaries; and, after that, it became merely a choice between uglies in the general election. Any decent (or even nearly decent) person had already been eliminated, by that time. Consequently, the ultimate winner never had the high net-favorable rating from the US public, that Macron did from the French public.
America’s system of ‘democracy’ is very different than France’s:
Throughout the primaries-season — America’s first round — the most-preferred of all candidates in the race was Bernie Sanders, who, in the numerous one-on-one polled hypothetical choices versus any of the opposite Party’s contending candidates, crushed each one of them except John Kasich, who, throughout the primaries, was the second-most preferred of all of the candidates (and who performed far better than did Trump did in the hypothetical match-ups against Clinton). In the hypothetical match-ups, Sanders beat Kasich by 3.3%, whereas Kasich beat Clinton by 7.4% — that spread between +3.3% and -7.4% is 10.8%, and gives a pretty reliable indication of what the Democratic National Committee threw away when rigging the primaries and vote-counts for Hillary Clinton to win the Party’s nomination. Sanders beat Trump by 10.4%, whereas Clinton beat Trump by 3.2%. That spread was only 7.2% in favor of Sanders over Clinton; but, in any case, the DNC cared lots more about satisfying its mega-donors than about winning, when they picked Clinton to be the Party’s nominee.
(Ms. Clinton’s actual victory over Mr. Trump in the final election between those two nominees turned out to be by only 2.1% — close enough a spread so as to enable Trump to win in the Electoral College (which is all that counts), which counts not individual voters but a formula that represents both the states and the voters. Sanders would have beaten Trump in a landslide — far too big a margin for the Electoral College to have been able to go the opposite way, such as did happen with Clinton. This fact was also shown here and here. That’s what the DNC threw away.)
Hillary Clinton received by far the biggest support from billionaires, of all of the candidates; Sanders received by far the least; and this is why the Democratic Party, which Clinton and Barack Obama (two thoroughly billionaire-controlled politicians) effectively controlled, handed its nomination to Clinton. On 7 June 2016, the great investigative journalist Greg Palast headlined and documented "How California is being stolen from Sanders right now”, and four days later a retired statistician’s review of other statisticians’ statistical analysis of data from all of the primaries and caucuses, reaffirmed their findings, that the Democratic nomination had been stolen by the Democratic National Committee, and he concluded that “the whole process has been rigged against Bernie at every level and that is devastating even though I don't agree [politically] with him.” A more detailed study was published on 1 August 2016, titled "Democracy Lost: A Report on the Fatally Flawed 2016 Democratic Primaries”.
Basically, what had happened is that the most-preferred of all the candidates got deep-sixed by Democratic Party billionaires, who ultimately control the DNC, just as Republican billionaires control the RNC. The US Government is squabbles between billionaires, and that’s all. That’s what’s left of American ‘democracy’, now.
On 12 August 2016, Julian Assange noted: "MSNBC on its most influential morning program, Morning Joe, was defending Bernie Sanders. Then Debbie Wasserman Schultz [head of the DNC] called up the president of MSNBC. Amazingly, this is not reported in the US media. It is reported in the US media that they called up Chuck Todd who’s the host of Meet The Press. Something much more serious is not reported — that Debbie Wasserman Schultz herself personally called up the president of MSNBC to apply pressure in relation to positive coverage about Bernie Sanders on Morning Joe.” That was typical of what went on.
Hillary Clinton’s favorable rating, by Election Day, was 40.3%, her unfavorable was 55.3%. Donald Trump’s favorable was 39.8%, unfavorable was 53.4%. Bernie Sanders, as of the end of the primaries on 29 June 2016, was 50.8% favorable, 39.6% unfavorable, and it has been getting steadily better afterward. But the suckered Democratic Party voters (the ones who were counted, at any rate) voted slightly more for Hillary than for Bernie. Even despite Sanders’s having had support from few if any billionaires, he almost won the Democratic nomination, and that’s remarkable. He might actually have received more votes during the primaries than Hillary did, but we’ll never know.
So: America is a dictatorship by the billionaires. And this means that it operates by fooling the public. France is similar, though it achieves this via a different way. And, in both countries, deceit is essential, in order to achieve its dictatorship. Fooling the public is now what it’s all about, in either case. Democracy can never be won by fooling the public; because fooling the public means removing the public’s ability to control the government. So, calling such a nation a ‘democracy’, is, itself, deceiving the public — it’s part of the dictatorship, or else support of the dictatorship.
In former times, this system was rationalized as ‘the divine right of kings’. Now it’s rationalized as ‘the divine right of capital’. But it’s also become covered-over by yet another lie: ‘democracy’. This is a ‘democratic’ aristocracy; it is an ‘equal opportunity’ aristocracy. In it, each citizen has ‘equal rights’ as every other citizen, no matter how wealthy. It’s just a castle of lies. And its doors are actually open only to the few richest-and-well-connected.
Here, a former CIA official tries to describe how the American dictatorship works - the enforcement-part of the system, and he does (even if only by implication) also touch upon the financial sources of it.
He discusses his personal case: why he could no longer tolerate working for the CIA. But his description of how he, as an Agency official, saw the system to function, starts at 3:45 in the video. Key passages start at 12:45, and at 20:15.
Maybe any American who would email this article to friends who don’t understand how the system functions, will come under increased US surveillance, but that CIA official’s career and family were destroyed by what the system did to him, which was lots worse than just surveillance.
Remarkably, he nonetheless had the courage to persist (and thus did that video). However, when one sees how politically partisan (and so obtuse) the viewer-comments to that video are, one might be even more depressed than by the account this former CIA official presents. But, even if the situation is hopeless, everyone should at least have the opportunity to understand it. Because, if the aristocracy are the only people who understand it, there can’t be any hope for democracy, at all.
Comments
"America is a dictatorship by the billionaires."
Especially the FAKE Hebrew billionaires who love FAKE Biblical Israel above America. They're know as the Dual Citizens, the Neocons, the Zionists, and the former Bolsheviks.
They LIE about their true identity, and likewise negatively influence every US politician. That's how they managed to bog down the US in the Middle East. Through ENDLESS LIES.
Theirs is a spirit of deception and destruction. A cancer that has metastasized and needs to be extricated.
Same sort of ZioCon / ZioLibs that were the Bolsheviks are now in our government. The country better wake up soon and root them out. I know a older gal who lived the entire 1950s in a gulag in a fucking hole. I asked her what sort of structure she lived in. Her answer was literally "a hole in the ground". Imagine a Russian winter in a hole in the ground.
Don't get me wrong my Jewish friends who are not in the financial / lawyering / government trades are real symphonies of human beings. Rod Rosenstein and Jamie Demon do not fit that description. Not by any stretch. I don't know how they live with themselves. They must the most one dimensional personalities ever on the planet. Bloody malignant bea counters.
In reply to America is a dictatorship by… by revolla
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
In reply to zcxv by DownWithYogaPants
“What killed democracy was constant lying to the public, by politicians whose only way to win national public office is to represent the interests of the super-rich”
Put another way…
“What killed democracy was the complete strangling of all opposing points of view to politically correct narratives.”
This is done through bribery, coercion, "fake news" media assaults, and threats against the livelihoods of any who would dare dissent.
Politicians will naturally gravitate toward whomever they deem has the most power, thus ensuring their safety and careers. Sadly, they are mere whores. In this world of today, where morality – once the guiding force behind many a statesman in a bygone era – no longer exists... only self-serving materialism rules. Courage, fortitude, an unyielding adherence to truth, and sheer will are the only recourse against the satanic powers that threaten ultimate doom for mankind.
In reply to ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ by Oldguy05
I'll be Bach.
In reply to “What killed democracy was… by J S Bach
I believe it's called lobby groups. Designed specifically to legally bribe politicians...
In reply to “What killed democracy was… by J S Bach
Simple. No sound money = no freedom.
1913 and the founding of the "FED" (private banking cabal) was the beginning.
Sealed by the 1963 assassination of J.F.K. and the 1972 unhinging from the Gold Standard.
In reply to America is a dictatorship by… by revolla
WH petition to END THE FED:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/petition-president-congress-r…
So let's start the path to get rid of it!
Share and push the link!
In reply to Simple. No sound money = no… by ebworthen
Don't forget about Mr Lincoln. Greenbacks and silver as money pretty much came to an end because of the lead pumped into him. Lincoln's death was just as much a conspiracy as Kennedy's. John Wilkes Booth appears to have pulled the trigger and additionally he managed to get away. The guy who died in that barn was not J.W.B. These B.O.E. minions do not fucking play.
The whole civil war was a plan to divide the USA by England and their vaunted Bankers. When that failed they took out Lincoln to kill the GreenBack.
We badly need to abolish the Federal Reserve and the F.R.Note. We need to institute government issued money in the form of United States Notes. Additionally we need total monetary freedom. That means anything the people want to use as money is totally legal. Precious metals / crypto / you name it. Make it as complicated as possible for the Private Central Bankers to corner any of the markets by diversifying to the maximum.
In reply to Simple. No sound money = no… by ebworthen
When the press was allowed to choose sides and stand - that was the end.
Do tell when was that? It's always been completely owned.
Think about it. Ever know an english major who provided real value? Hint: NO. They're all talk and no logic. Good with words and terrible with ideas.
The press has always been used as a tool to shape public opinion and you think that was ever for the public's own good? I am highly skeptical. No press has ever really existed except possibly in towns so small that there is nothing to be gained from bending opinion.
You can see what happens when the "press" actually thinks itself free.........Think Youtube podcasts. Woot man the boot is coming down hard on that. I really hope the distributed video sites like BitChute thrive.
In reply to When the press was allowed… by bugs_
The check's in the mail.
Democracy (noun): the absurd idea that leechfucks of the state have the right to decide on the future of the state.
Socialism (noun): the realization of the honest man that leechfucks are the state.
Me.
Sorry but that's a mischaracterization. The leeches are used by our Private Central Banking Cartel Lourdes and Masters as a hammer / excuse for taxes. "Do it for the chilrun man!"
Not that they are not leeches. They are. But to assume their vote actually counts is to misconstrue the dynamics of the system.
You can safely assume should our Bankster OverLourdes get enough leverage on us they will definitely start cranking even the leeches standard of living ever downwards. As much disdain as they have for the common middle class you have to infer they have even more for the hammock riders.
In reply to Democracy (noun): the absurd… by Richard Chesler
I always found that women named Lourdes are usually hot.
In reply to Sorry but that's a… by DownWithYogaPants
Trump
Biggest BS artist of 2016
Trump
Accomplishing campaign promises in spite of extraordinary opposition from traitors since 2016.
In reply to Trump Biggest BS artist of… by GotAFriendInBen
No no... This is the best system money can buy...
Funny how the most important offices on the planet are held the least accountable.
Lots of levers. None of them connected to anything. Like the steering wheel in a plastic kiddie car.
In reply to xx by ItsAllBollocks
But the author neglects the fact that a Rule of Law protects the principle-based organization of government, and a critical mass of the People don't care.
Per Design, it was never expected to work without a vigorous protection of the Rule of Law.
And as the People are failing... actually a "democracy" has gained footing...
To wit... how many "GotAFriendInBen"'s (just above) does it actually take to screw everything up, given time?
i suppose it helps to inform people still drinking the koolaid and riding their unicorn that they live in a sophisticated fascist country that is hidden behind the curtains of a republic.
It was called sophistry back in Plato's time. It lead to the fall of Greece as a power in the ancient world.
"Sophistry is reasoning that seems plausible on a superficial level but is actually unsound, or reasoning that is used to deceive."
Demockery seems to fit rather well.