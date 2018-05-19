More Anti-Crypto-Idiocracy: Conflating The Extreme As The Norm

People hate change. They also allow themselves to be swayed by the first or second thing they hear about something new that confirms their bias for or against it. Once that happens, they simply run with that as a justification for why they don’t like something and never move off that position.
In libertarian circles, private roads is the wedge issue to keep people statists. Fear over who will maintain the roads is a classic rhetorical technique used by statists to prove libertarianism is stupid.
The other is the environment. Again, because they have such a low level of trust in humanity they only see the downside of human ingenuity not the upside.
So, in Ancapistan, the mythical land where anarcho-capitalism reigns supreme, the roads would be impassible and the environment a toxic wasteland.
And gods forbid that their first experience with a libertarian was with someone ill-equipped to allay those fears and present good, communitarian arguments as to why those fears are unfounded.
Muh Bitcoin
Which brings me to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. This morning Martin Armstrong is embarrassing himself once again about the future for cryptocurrencies.
His entire blog post is a morass of poor argumentation which I could go into point by point but seriously why? Anyone who has spent as much time analyzing markets and governments as Martin should know that today’s governmental power rests on a functional internet and electrical grid.
95% of all dollars are digital. So, shut off the power grid and you shut down the dollar. In fact crypto peer-to-peer networking would start back up quicker than any government banking system because of the lack of single-points of failure. But, I digress.
This is the paragraph that reveals Armstrong’s irrationality and institutional bias.
I have been skeptical about the claims that cryptocurrencies will replace all money and central banks and end banking creating money out of thin air. That would be recreating the Dark Age. For that to take place there can be no lending.
Nonsense. What would take place is a radical deflation of assets artificially inflated in price by the profligate issuance of currency. Currencies created by the central banks having zero skin in the game. And therefore have zero real assets at risk. Because the central banks are there to bail them out and socialize the costs of their mistakes through the issuance of….?
More currency.
Cryptocurrencies can create just as much or as little financial gearing or leverage as the holders of them want to create. A project like SALT is a 100% reserve lending model. You borrow against the value of your crypto-assets in dollars and pay them back either through asset appreciation versus those dollars or by deploying them in the real world generating a positive rate of return.
Hmmm… sounds like banking and lending. So, this isn’t what Armstrong is worried about. No, what he fears is the destruction of run-away leveraged lending. And having listened to a few of the most ignorant crypto-apostles, he is now thoroughly biased against it.
He refuses to even admit that there are plenty in the crypto-community wanting to create their version of J.P. Morgan. Or that if there isn’t enough Bitcoins to liquefy the monetary system, someone will simply fork the blockchain, lower the difficulty for mining to attract miners and increase capacity of the entire cryptocurrency market per KWhr expended.
Welcome to Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Zcash, Monero, DASH, Komodo, etc.
Inflation? Deflation? I’m the Guy with the Gun
Honestly, for a man forecasting the coming destruction of the current monetary order because of insane politicians, he can’t see the benefit of removing from them the power to set the value of and control of the currency?
Does he not realize that extreme deflation and hyperinflation are two sides of the same dissolving coin?
When the nominal value of assets reaches its zenith versus the perceived value of those assets one of two things must happen. Either those assets fall in price of the current dominant currency, in this case the U.S. dollar or all other non-fnancial assets, those without counter-party risk like gold, commodities and cryptocurrencies, rise dramatically in price.
Martin regularly tells the gold bugs they were wrong about the depression. It was a deflationary period and gold languished. I disagree. Gold, in 1934, was instantly re-valued upward by FDR from $20 to $35 per ounce. That was a 75% inflation that took place in a day. Annualized that’s an inflation rate of over 27,000%
But, no one talks about this event in these terms. Because everyone needed dollars.
Armstrong is arguing in favor of the very kind of lending that gives the governments and banks an incentive to destroy value and steal from the people while having zero real risk of failure.
The mortgage market would collapse and the value of the property would fall to less than 10% of its worth becomes the maximum someone has cash as was the case during the Great Depression. This hatred of central banks is stupid. The money they create is less than 10% of the money supply. The bulk is created through lending and fractional banking.
Thank you for making Murray Rothbard’s argument for 100% reserve banking. Fractional reserve banking, while expedient is also fraudulent, no matter how the currency was created — through mining or via the issuance of debt.
Why? Because it necessarily entails creating multiple claims against the same asset, be it a dollar or a Bitcoin. And when all ‘rights holders’ of that asset decide they want it at the same time, the system collapses.
This is why we are in a deflationary environment? Because people do not believe in the notional value of the assets backing the loans of the banking system that’s why. So the banks hold excess reserves on the Fed’s balance sheet getting recapitalized now at 1.25% versus 0.25% for the past nine years.
This is why Bitcoin is still holding at prices more than 800% higher than this time last year. And it is also why the banking cartel wants to control its rise in value through futures and options trading. They have an unlimited number of cheap dollars to throw at these markets to suppress their price.
Just like they have with gold and silver for the past thirteen years, since the advent of Gold and Silver ETFs which hold futures contracts (settled in dollars, mind you) as their assets versus physical gold.
Evil is the Mother of Necessity
Again, Martin’s own biases both historical and professional keep him from seeing why Bitcoin exists. He refuses to understand where it came from and why its proponents see it as necessary. To wit:
Video streaming today is because of the online porn industry (I won’t post a picture of that). They needed to sell their product and they invented video streaming under the mother of all evolution – Necessity.
I’m not making the argument here that Bitcoin et.al. are ready to take over the world right now. No. That would be silly. But I am saying that Bitcoin is the catastrophic mutation of money borne out of, yes Martin, necessity to break the monopoly governments have on the issuance of new monetary units.
Previously we have never had the opportunity to remove humans and all of their faults and vices from the ultimate form of thievery, counterfeiting. There’s always been some single-point-of-failure that traced back to a human, with imperfect knowledge and the capacity for corruption, with his finger on the print button.
Cryptocurrencies represent our first experiments in that brave new world. And it saddens me to watch someone so abused by the system as Martin Armstrong publicly out himself as a victim of Stockholm Syndrome, defending the very people who stole years of his life.
* * *
cryptocurrency will help us to fight fiat currency? hell yeah!
thou cast out the devil with the belzebub as we say here!
"I hate..." One out of 4. That ain't bad.
In reply to dvycv by Linus2011
They can't create physical gold and silver out of thin air either but hey let's get as many billions as possible on the crypto bandwagon
In reply to One out of 4. That ain't bad. by HRClinton
When you think about it, "crypto" has been with us for a long time... a system of currency which is totally based on trust... NOT something of actual material rarity, and thus value. The only physical difference between crypto and dollars is the difference between electrons and paper.
In reply to They can't create physical… by topspinslicer
If you want bankers completely controlling your money then by all means support crypto.
In reply to When you think about it, … by J S Bach
This is just the evolution of money in the backdrop of the digital economy and technological advancements. There is an overlap of common interest between the bankers and cyberpunks with cryptocurrencies, but for different reasons. One seeks to avoid bank runs, while the other wants to avoid trusting third parties.
So in a way, its a good compromise. The bankers will want to enforce their own centralized crypto, while the cyberpunks will prefer their own brand of decentralized crypto.
And the average consumer not in either camp wins by getting a choice.
Cash loses, but who really needs to be carrying around large quantities of physical cash anyway? When was the last time you needed to carry around $100K in cash?
In reply to If you want bankers… by Pearson365
Well genius I went through hurricane Irma and afterwards it was cash only. ALL digital retards went hungry.
In reply to This is just the evolution… by Brazen Heist
Well, you might actually need a higher than average stock of cash around. How long did they get the power running back up, a couple of days, weeks? Still doesn't justify having that much cash around, which was my point.
Or like the author says, conflating the extreme with the norm.
In reply to Well genius I went through… by Pearson365
This article repeatedly uses the term 'money'.
Aristotle identified 4 characteristics of money of which intrinsic value was one.
Neither fiat money nor BitCoin are money.
In reply to Well, you might actually… by Brazen Heist
I'm working on power restoration in the virgin islands. 90% of the population was without power for 3 months. Puerto Rico was the same with 122,000 people still out today. They learned the hard way and cash is very popular now in all of the islands
In reply to Well, you might actually… by Brazen Heist
You're right. If you want to destroy the current system, keep using fiat!
In reply to If you want bankers… by Pearson365
Its a confidence game either way.....confidence in centralized power or decentralized power?
The bigger the centralization, the bigger the crimes.
In reply to When you think about it, … by J S Bach
With Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies everyone can see the transactions you have done on the block chain. Why the hell would you accept something so intrusive?.. That's big nanny government type stuff we all hate!
The 96.5% Bitcoin holders can manipulate the system at will
Be advised that there are people bigger than Goldman Sachs ......
In reply to With Bitcoin and… by lester1
The Federal Reserve or US Treasury could kill Bitcoin tomorrow by just demanding that American banks not accept wire transfers to exchanges like Coinbase or Gemini. They could cite fraud or terrorism as the reason.
Vote me down if I hurt your feelings..
In reply to Gospel according to… by Son of Captain Nemo
The Fed could permanently kill the gold market tomorrow by dumping all their gold.
Lots of people can do lots of things. But they won't. Because most things that people can do are stupid and counterproductive.
In reply to The Federal Reserve could… by lester1
The FED could if they had any gold.
In reply to The Fed could permanently… by tmosley
Exactly. FDR took the gold out of the banking system and dumped most of it in Ft. Knox: a military installation.
Of course, how much is still actually in there is anybody's guess, though that utterly reputable ex-squid banker Mr. Munchkin apparently flew down there so he could assay each and every bar personally. So no worries on that score.
In reply to The FED could if they had… by Pearson365
The Fed and their buddies have done worst. They've sold at least 100X paper claims on gold that doesn't exist. So if the current price reflects dumping of such huge amounts of "paper gold", how will dumping a tiny fraction of this in the form of real gold make a difference?
In reply to The Fed could permanently… by tmosley
Lester, lets not get all emotional.... That wouldn't kill it, it would just make it harder to get but people would still find a way!
In reply to The Federal Reserve could… by lester1
Not if they cant transfer their crypto to USD ! Then they are fucked.
In reply to That wouldn't kill it, it… by Sabibaby
I don't buy gold/silver/bullet/beans or bitcoin to accumulate USD so that doesn't make a difference to me but sure maybe for others.
In reply to Not if they cant transfer… by lester1
It looks pretty similar to global wealth concentration. Almost identical actually.
Where you shout your own level of retardation is that bit about being “allowed” to own some. Fucking things sat at $200 for a couple of years. You could have bought as many as your social security check allowed for.
Free market, just because people are smarter than you doesn’t make it a conspiracy. Just makes you dumb.
In reply to Gospel according to… by Son of Captain Nemo
Exactly - Bitcoin has been around for nearly as long as Zerohedge. I'm curious to know it's first mention on Zerohedge actually, not just in the comments section!
In reply to It looks pretty similar to… by Jballsquared
Thank you for explaining 'Bitcoin For Dummies'. I don't understand it, and wouldn't touch it with a ten foot pole.
In reply to Gospel according to… by Son of Captain Nemo
Can't be worse than the game being run on us by the Central banks
In reply to Gospel according to… by Son of Captain Nemo
Oh FFS, Les! How LONG, before you figure it out that it does not matter until a transaction is uniquely linked to a person (name, etc). Until then, it's just meta-data patterns.
Try to think things through.
In reply to With Bitcoin and… by lester1
Yo Bro. Meta data becomes data and data becomes names and addresses. How do you think the FBI get the names and addresses of child pornographers and kiddie perverts on Tor? No it is not just honey potting. Psst. There is also packet analysis. And a whole bunch of other ways to track anything on the block-chain. The block chain is not nearly as anonymous as Tor. The exchanges are a huge weak spot in the CONFIDENTIALITY and ANONYMITY of crytpos. The feds could ruin p2p torrent files sharing of pirate bay downloads any time they want to. ANYTHING ON THE INTERNET is traceable.
In reply to Oh FFS, Les! How LONG,… by HRClinton
I was going to address your utterance, then I realized the banks got you by the balls. Proof: Your post above.
In reply to Yo Bro. Meta data becomes… by lookslikecraptome
Not an argument
In reply to I was going to address your… by Karl Marxist
Fuck tard. You cannot address cause I am correct. Stupid ass, u assume just cause I no stuff that the banks have me by the balls. I own property, NOT THE BANK, have NO MORTGAGE OR RENT PAYMENTS. I collect rents and have fun cause I am already FREE from the BS that runs ur stupid life. PSST. I hate the fucking banks. SO lets here ur inability to address what I said.
You are an absolute monkey. How do u even come up with the banks own me by a discussion bout ip, honey pots and Tor. If anything that should tell u what I truly am. A fucking anarchist that knows all parts of the system you are pissed off about cause they control you are BULLSHIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!
In reply to I was going to address your… by Karl Marxist
So you own no credit cards huh..
In reply to Yo Bro. Meta data becomes… by lookslikecraptome
NO I DO NOT BELIEVE IN THEM. How bout that asshole. There are other ways to transfer dollars. Get in the digital age home boy. Credit Cards not required. How do u not know that??????????????????
Debt destroys ur soul. I suggest u get out from under ur debt. If you have that ability.
In reply to So you own no credit cards… by Bill of Rights
You got this the wrong way around. Bitcoin does not intrude on your privacy. You intrude on the central bank's privacy. The "central bank" in this case being the blockchain. You can know what it's doing but it can not know who you are or what you are doing.
In reply to With Bitcoin and… by lester1
You are naive. \\
_______________________________________________________________
What we collect
We may collect the following information:
Contact information including email address, skype or google talk username iPhone or mobile device identifier ip address Yubikey or other two factor authentication token
https://bitcoin.stackexchange.com/questions/23250/does-blockchain-info-track-ip-addresses
and____________
Sure!
or google ip address block-chain
If the powers that be want your device mac addresses, not just ur ip address, they can get them, if they want them.
In reply to You got this the wrong way… by toknormal
Not with monero and other privacy coins.
In reply to With Bitcoin and… by lester1
Tom
You're a full of crap troll that rubs elbows with the likes of Max Keiser and gets paid off by Jamie, Lloyd and Jerome!...
Max Keiser read the Satoshi Nakamoto white paper and totally got it. You, to blurt out such idiocy against him? Of course not.
In reply to Tom You're a full of crap… by Son of Captain Nemo
The fact that the Rothschild's Central Banks are so against it, means that I am so for it!!!!!
IDIOT?! THE GOD DAMN BANKS ARE RUNNING IT!
In reply to The fact that the Rothschild… by ZazzOne
False. But go ahead. Name the banks who are you think control Bitcoin and blockchain, both synonymous.
In reply to IDIOT?! THE GOD DAMN BANKS… by Labworks
They're far from against it. They embrace it fully. Hence all the market manipulation of the cryptos to keep prices down and buyers away as they themselves scoop them all up like Jamie Dimon did of BTC after he publicly derided it saying he would fire any employee would buy ANY!
There are coins out there like Dash, Monero and Zcash that are built strictly for privacy. They will succeed because they/we must in our quest to rid mankind of the vermin of the Crown, the Rothschilds and Israel. As of this writing Litecoin is making breakthroughs as a means of exchange, accepted as payment for one of the largest online travel companies in the world. I do know the author of this article knows about the ridiculousness of Martin Armstrong who pretends to know what in Hell he's talking about when it comes to Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies. The article shows he doesn't. Yet there are commenters so programmed against Bitcoin and the like they will rue the day they didn't get in now while it's still affordable.
In reply to The fact that the Rothschild… by ZazzOne
Technology currently suppressed by the deep state that uplifts humanity, when unshackled, particularly in the health realm will unleash a whirlwind of efficiencies in all disciplines. The pharmaceutical industry is by far the most Satanically manipulated. This is where the minds and bodies of humankind can be most easily and effectively marginalized into submission! Ask yourself a simple question, one of several thousand I can pose to you, why do we drink sodium flouride without controls on dossage? What is the real purpose of this substance, is it doing its job right now?
Tom, get lost god damn technocratic SCUM.............
God damn idiots, im getting so fucking pissed off at you god damn sheep menatlity follow the herd dumb motherfuckers.
You motherfuckers listen to me right now
The fuckin BLOCKCHAIN, BITCOIN IS THE FUCKING BEAST SYSTEM. YOU MOTHERFUCKERS STAY OUT OF IT, OR GET CHIPPED AND TRACKED.
MOTHERFUCKERS, LAST TIME IM WARNING YOU. MOTHERFUCKER GO JUMP OFF A CLIFF IF THATS WHAT YOU WANT, I AIN'T STOPPING YOU.
Fucking complete braindead humans....go ahead. I get it, you want to be trendy, you want to be the "next thing". Motherfuckers, you ain't shit. Get down to earth.
Glodbugs getting older, poorer, and noisier.
In reply to God damn idiots, im getting… by Labworks
Im 28 you god damn retard. What the fuck are you talkinga bout!?
In reply to Glodbugs getting older,… by Jballsquared
Im 28 you god damn retard. What the fuck are you talkinga bout!?
In reply to Glodbugs getting older,… by Jballsquared
The louder they yell the closer the break
In reply to Glodbugs getting older,… by Jballsquared
How are they getting poorer? Don't they still own anything they bought? Their holdings, measured in terms of what they bought, remains the same. Same for Bitcoin and dollars. The big issue is whether the value of their holdings - as measured by their ability to convert their holdings into a basket of tangible goods - rises, falls, or remains the same.
In reply to Glodbugs getting older,… by Jballsquared