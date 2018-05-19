Over 80% Of 2017 IPOs Had 'Negative' Earnings - Most Since Dot-Com Peak

2017 was a banner year for many things - record low volatility, record high complacency, and record amounts of money printed by the world's biggest central banks, among many others.
All of which heralded the belief in the super-human, 'can-do-no-wrong' venture capitalist... and of course the 'exit' cash-out moment.
108 operating companies went public in the U.S. in 2017 with the average first day return a healthy 15.0% - well above the average 12.9% bump seen since the start of the 21st century.
But of most note in years to come, we suspect, is the fact that over 80% of IPOs in 2017 had negative earnings... the most since the peak of the dot-com bubble in 1999/2000...
Source: Jay Ritter, University of Florida
Put a slightly different way, 2017 was the biggest "money for nothing" year since Pets.com... consider that the next time you're told to buy the dip. Remember the only reason "the water is warm" is because it has been 'chummed' by the the last greater fool ready for the professional sharks to hand their 'risk' to...
Comments
I once missed out on an IPO because I didn't get around to signing up in time. I did really mean to invest, I just forgot. Vonage. :-) Hurray for procrastination!
That comment just made me laugh my ass off. However at the time it did seem like a possible cool service.
In reply to I once missed out on an IPO… by secretargentman
Oh, that's a blockchain boner that loses its lift.
In reply to I once missed out on an IPO… by secretargentman
Block chain boner reminds me of a Capt. Beefheart song...Bat Chain Puller.
Puller. Puller.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkzC8RYT1vY
edit:
Green inflated trees
Balloon up into marshmallow soot
That walks away in faulty circles
Caught in grey blisters
With twinkling lights and green sashes
Drawn by rubber dolphins with gold yawning mouths
That blister and break in agony
In zones of rust
They gild gold sawdust into dust
Bat chain puller
Puller puller
In reply to Oh, that's a blockchain… by Nuclear Winter
I guess this means a rally (humor but probably so =) The flight from bonds is getting closer.
I missed the Venezuela ICO!
.....Oops das not no IPO....Socialism! Stupid youngsters.
What we need is more natural disaster news, for variety. Like stories about the island of Hawaii splitting in two and creating a massive tsunami bound for Japan.
The tsunami will in all truth hit California.
The Japan tsunami has already hit. It's just a slow roll. A death knell of sorts.
In reply to What we need is more natural… by junction
US Consumer Debt Levels Downplay Monthly Burdens on Consumers – Here is Why
Distant cousins. There's a limited supply. They're down to the dozens...and this is why.
Big Eyed Beans from Venus.
In reply to US Consumer Debt Levels… by davatankool
Got to love Instacart, HelloFresh and Blue Apron and especially all those $60,000 pick ups. Think we have stretched the limits of credibility. At least we have not started Laddering into a home purchase like London. This is where you buy a portion of the home hoping you can buy all of it over time.