Pakistan And America Are In The Throes Of A Serious Diplomatic Crisis

The steady deterioration of relations between these two erstwhile long-time allies is continuing with the latest political crisis between them that was sparked by the US’ decision to limit the distance that Pakistani diplomats in DC could travel outside the city.

Islamabad imposed reciprocal measures against American diplomats located anywhere in the country, and the situation has since remained frozen, but is nowhere near resolved.

While American-Pakistani relations have been worsening for the past couple of years now and especially since Trump’s aggressive New Year’s tweet against the country, they hit a low point when an American military attaché who had hit and killed a motorcyclist was originally forbidden from leaving the country aboard a US military plane that had come to retrieve him last week. A Pakistani court had ruled that he didn’t have full diplomatic immunity but he nevertheless left the country on Monday under unclear circumstances.

It was presumably the legal actions initially pursued against this diplomat that infuriated the US to the point of wanting to humiliate all Pakistani diplomats in the American capital through the imposition of new travel restrictions, but Islamabad had a good reason for broadening its own reciprocal decree to include all American diplomats anywhere in the country.

It was reported at the end of last month that the CIA failed in its secret plan to stage a jailbreak to free its local agent who was accused of cooperating with American intelligence in its quest to kill Bin Laden, and it’s well-known that US diplomats sometimes clandestinely go beyond their official duties in running spies inside their host nation. That’s probably what the Pakistanis are worried about after the news broke that the CIA was trying to organize a jailbreak, one which probably would have been violent and likely resulted in the deaths of some prison guards.

All states have the sovereign right to implement what they claim to be national security requirements, whether they really are like in the Pakistani case or are just unbelievably said to be like in the American one, but the reason why this political crisis in particular is so sensitive is because it involves the privilege of diplomatic immunity as established by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as well as the respect given to other countries’ diplomats more broadly. In this instance, Pakistan was right to press for the American diplomat to be brought to justice for brazenly running a red light and killing a young man, even though he was eventually allowed to leave the country, while the US is exploiting its now-irrelevant response in order to humiliate all Pakistani diplomats in the American capital. Given the national security danger that American diplomats pose after the CIA’s failed jailbreak plans, there’s a legitimate reason why Pakistan’s reciprocal response extends to all US diplomats in the country.

Nevertheless, it can be expected that the US and its global Mainstream Media partners will reframe everything in the reverse by making the world think that the Pakistani victims are really the aggressors and that the Americans are completely innocent of any wrongdoing.  This high-level intensification of the Hybrid War on Pakistan is intended to damage its target’s international reputation, but might counterproductively raise its soft power profile among its newfound multipolar partners such as Russia by proving the sincerity of the game-changing Eurasian geopolitical pivot that it’s recently commenced and which provoked the US’ rage to begin with.

StephenHopkins Sat, 05/19/2018 - 21:15 Permalink

Imran Awan not mentioned? He sent terabytes of Information on American Congress while working for Debbie wasserman Schulz and many other DEMOCRATS. he and his family paid at the highest pay scale for doing it. 

south40_dreams Sat, 05/19/2018 - 21:16 Permalink

Pakistain is an oozing sore on the hemorrhoid on satan's asshole.  No wonder incredible fugly washer woman and her fellow conspirators outsourced all of congress's deepest IT secrets to them

RedBaron616 Sat, 05/19/2018 - 21:18 Permalink

Pakistan with nukes is on a par with North Korea with nukes. Both are totally unpredictable. 

Actually, North Korea is more responsible. Why? Because Pakistan has tactical nukes on the front lines under control of local commanders rather than national control. North Korea isn't that crazy.

Son of Captain Nemo Sat, 05/19/2018 - 21:18 Permalink

Never been a fan of Pakistan especially when they were totally on board and committed with the threats coming from the likes of The "Dick" Armitage when he declared to Musharraf that he would nuke his Country into the "stone age" if they weren't compliant with the participation and invasion of Afghanistan post-9/11!...

But guess what...

That was 16 1/2 years ago... The U.S. has systematically bombed the shit out if it for ANY REASON when they wouldn't house and train the CIA/MI6 ISIS spawn and assist Uncle Shlomo with the logistics to keep them hidden through the "revolving door" of their own country's borders along with it's black sites!... Rinse and Repeat for Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, the Balkans, and the ALL volunteer for $money "handouts" with black sites in Poland, Sweden and Ukraine!

Then came the development of Port of Gwadar that has brought money and commerce into Pakistan from China with U.S. retribution at every turn including acts of terrorism since 2007 to scuttle it at ANY cost...

And last but not least... At the end of the day... IT'S MONEY THAT MATTERS!... America ain't got NONE that is worth anything ANYMORE... While China is the Queen Bee sitting over the biggest "hive"!!!

And like i've always said here on ZH many times before... The only thing that has EVER held America's relationship with allies and adversaries alike has been it's association to $King D's "purchasing power"... ALL IN THE PAST NOW...  Now that it's tapped out after revelations like this one (https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…)... Who can fucking blame the Paki???.... Or for that matter our long term occupied vassal Germany???? (https://southfront.org/u-s-pursue-own-interests-in-attempts-to-nord-str…)

Sniff... Sniff... That Yuan, Rouble and Rial are the "ONLY GAME IN TOWN" NOW!!!

Let it Go Sat, 05/19/2018 - 21:23 Permalink

President Trump's recent action to halt almost all security aid to Pakistan suggests that America is carrying out the hard-line approach that he outlined in August. It is important to remember the reason Pakistan is so important is that both it, and India it's neighbor to the south, possess nuclear weapons and that Pakistan is politically unstable.

A big concern is that Pakistan is moving to form deeper bonds with other countries to lessen American influence in the area. With the One Belt Road Initiative (OBOR) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), it appears those guiding Pakistan forward see strengthening their strategic and economic ties with China will help Pakistan reduce its dependency on the U.S. and its allies in the West. More on this complex situation in the article below.

 http://Pakistan Bestows New Concerns Upon The World.html

WTFUD Sat, 05/19/2018 - 21:30 Permalink

Seems like every other month Vichy DC loses an Ally. Shame, after (investing) $10's of $billions (admittedly in the MIC of the country ) looks like another's jumped ship.

If the Plan was to isolate Russia then it'll go down in the anus/annals of history as one of Deep State's expensive failures.

'Everyone's got a Plan until they get punched in the face' -MT