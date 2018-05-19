Pakistan And America Are In The Throes Of A Serious Diplomatic Crisis

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Oriental Review,
The steady deterioration of relations between these two erstwhile long-time allies is continuing with the latest political crisis between them that was sparked by the US’ decision to limit the distance that Pakistani diplomats in DC could travel outside the city.
Islamabad imposed reciprocal measures against American diplomats located anywhere in the country, and the situation has since remained frozen, but is nowhere near resolved.
While American-Pakistani relations have been worsening for the past couple of years now and especially since Trump’s aggressive New Year’s tweet against the country, they hit a low point when an American military attaché who had hit and killed a motorcyclist was originally forbidden from leaving the country aboard a US military plane that had come to retrieve him last week. A Pakistani court had ruled that he didn’t have full diplomatic immunity but he nevertheless left the country on Monday under unclear circumstances.
It was presumably the legal actions initially pursued against this diplomat that infuriated the US to the point of wanting to humiliate all Pakistani diplomats in the American capital through the imposition of new travel restrictions, but Islamabad had a good reason for broadening its own reciprocal decree to include all American diplomats anywhere in the country.
It was reported at the end of last month that the CIA failed in its secret plan to stage a jailbreak to free its local agent who was accused of cooperating with American intelligence in its quest to kill Bin Laden, and it’s well-known that US diplomats sometimes clandestinely go beyond their official duties in running spies inside their host nation. That’s probably what the Pakistanis are worried about after the news broke that the CIA was trying to organize a jailbreak, one which probably would have been violent and likely resulted in the deaths of some prison guards.
All states have the sovereign right to implement what they claim to be national security requirements, whether they really are like in the Pakistani case or are just unbelievably said to be like in the American one, but the reason why this political crisis in particular is so sensitive is because it involves the privilege of diplomatic immunity as established by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as well as the respect given to other countries’ diplomats more broadly. In this instance, Pakistan was right to press for the American diplomat to be brought to justice for brazenly running a red light and killing a young man, even though he was eventually allowed to leave the country, while the US is exploiting its now-irrelevant response in order to humiliate all Pakistani diplomats in the American capital. Given the national security danger that American diplomats pose after the CIA’s failed jailbreak plans, there’s a legitimate reason why Pakistan’s reciprocal response extends to all US diplomats in the country.
Nevertheless, it can be expected that the US and its global Mainstream Media partners will reframe everything in the reverse by making the world think that the Pakistani victims are really the aggressors and that the Americans are completely innocent of any wrongdoing. This high-level intensification of the Hybrid War on Pakistan is intended to damage its target’s international reputation, but might counterproductively raise its soft power profile among its newfound multipolar partners such as Russia by proving the sincerity of the game-changing Eurasian geopolitical pivot that it’s recently commenced and which provoked the US’ rage to begin with.
Comments
Nuke em
Can't keep licking their dicks and putting up with their shit forever you America HATERS.....
... send Nimrata Randhawa (Punjabi Nukie) to negotiate ...
In reply to Nuke em by Stan522
There really isn't one nation with whom the US is excellent diplomatic relationship, except Israhell and Saudi Arabia - three violent, pro-war nations... I guess birds of the same feather do really flock together.
In reply to ... send Nimrata Randhawa … by PrayingMantis
Came here to say exactly this lol
We are constantly shitting on other nations, allies or not.
And now with Trump, we have a president who will outright shit on nations personally on Twitter.
It is excitingly zesty, with a tangy barbecue sauce and a tall refreshing medium-sized soft drink for just $3.99.
In reply to There really isn't one… by beemasters
"Pakistan was right..." have they ever been right??
In reply to ... send Nimrata Randhawa … by PrayingMantis
Even if they were........ fuck them.
In reply to "Pakistan was right..." … by Puerto Banus NA
Hard to tell if this was authored by Russia or China.
In reply to Nuke em by Stan522
Obama's muslim brotherhood.
In reply to Hard to tell if this was… by The_Juggernaut
Not Russia. They know they don’t need to bold print the same agitprop twice in the same article unless it’s going on huffpost.
In reply to Hard to tell if this was… by The_Juggernaut
"Nuke em"
Which city, moron: Washington or NYC - I'd go for both.
In reply to Nuke em by Stan522
What about the re-emergence of the Crusades does the West not understand?
Sure, most people "just want to get along", however, some do not.
In reply to Nuke em by Stan522
Shit hole.
WTF is this, the third grade?
Yes!
In reply to WTF is this, the third grade? by hongdo
Fuck the paki. I mean, they've been sucking Taliban cock for so long they're starting to enjoy it.
You will recall the US created the Taliban (aka Al Quaeda)
https://youtu.be/Tu_9mDusb_c
US has shit on Pakistan over and over.
In reply to Fuck the paki. I mean, they… by TheFederalistPapers
Who isn't the Neocon/Zionist controlled US Gov't in a diplomatic war with?
How far along is your Trannyision?
In reply to Who isn't the Neocon/Zionist… by valerie24
US didn't even have Trannie's until your chosen folks thrust their debauchery on our once proud nation.
But that's what parasites do, come in and eat and strip the host then leave. Been going on for at least a thousand years.
Pox on humanity.
In reply to How far along is your… by falconflight
Your mom
In reply to Who isn't the Neocon/Zionist… by valerie24
Limited travel distance? Pshhh! I do everything virtually.
Awan-related? Hmmmm.....
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
Imran Awan not mentioned? He sent terabytes of Information on American Congress while working for Debbie wasserman Schulz and many other DEMOCRATS. he and his family paid at the highest pay scale for doing it.
Diplomats should at least be tried in courts in their own countries when a criminal offense is committed
Pakistain is an oozing sore on the hemorrhoid on satan's asshole. No wonder incredible fugly washer woman and her fellow conspirators outsourced all of congress's deepest IT secrets to them
Pakistan with nukes is on a par with North Korea with nukes. Both are totally unpredictable.
Actually, North Korea is more responsible. Why? Because Pakistan has tactical nukes on the front lines under control of local commanders rather than national control. North Korea isn't that crazy.
Pakistan has had Nukes for 40 years without using them. It took the USA less than 4 months to drop the bomb after becoming nuclear capable.
In reply to Pakistan with nukes is on a… by RedBaron616
Never been a fan of Pakistan especially when they were totally on board and committed with the threats coming from the likes of The "Dick" Armitage when he declared to Musharraf that he would nuke his Country into the "stone age" if they weren't compliant with the participation and invasion of Afghanistan post-9/11!...
But guess what...
That was 16 1/2 years ago... The U.S. has systematically bombed the shit out if it for ANY REASON when they wouldn't house and train the CIA/MI6 ISIS spawn and assist Uncle Shlomo with the logistics to keep them hidden through the "revolving door" of their own country's borders along with it's black sites!... Rinse and Repeat for Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, the Balkans, and the ALL volunteer for $money "handouts" with black sites in Poland, Sweden and Ukraine!
Then came the development of Port of Gwadar that has brought money and commerce into Pakistan from China with U.S. retribution at every turn including acts of terrorism since 2007 to scuttle it at ANY cost...
And last but not least... At the end of the day... IT'S MONEY THAT MATTERS!... America ain't got NONE that is worth anything ANYMORE... While China is the Queen Bee sitting over the biggest "hive"!!!
And like i've always said here on ZH many times before... The only thing that has EVER held America's relationship with allies and adversaries alike has been it's association to $King D's "purchasing power"... ALL IN THE PAST NOW... Now that it's tapped out after revelations like this one (https://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2017/msu-scholars-find-21-trillion-in-una…)... Who can fucking blame the Paki???.... Or for that matter our long term occupied vassal Germany???? (https://southfront.org/u-s-pursue-own-interests-in-attempts-to-nord-str…)
Sniff... Sniff... That Yuan, Rouble and Rial are the "ONLY GAME IN TOWN" NOW!!!
Armitage? The rat faced fck that 'outed' the non covert CIA officer, uh whore, named Valerie Plame?
Even I know you know ff that they were then and are now on the same side. LMFAO!
In reply to Armitage? The rat faced fck… by falconflight
President Trump's recent action to halt almost all security aid to Pakistan suggests that America is carrying out the hard-line approach that he outlined in August. It is important to remember the reason Pakistan is so important is that both it, and India it's neighbor to the south, possess nuclear weapons and that Pakistan is politically unstable.
A big concern is that Pakistan is moving to form deeper bonds with other countries to lessen American influence in the area. With the One Belt Road Initiative (OBOR) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), it appears those guiding Pakistan forward see strengthening their strategic and economic ties with China will help Pakistan reduce its dependency on the U.S. and its allies in the West. More on this complex situation in the article below.
http://Pakistan Bestows New Concerns Upon The World.html
Seems like every other month Vichy DC loses an Ally. Shame, after (investing) $10's of $billions (admittedly in the MIC of the country ) looks like another's jumped ship.
If the Plan was to isolate Russia then it'll go down in the anus/annals of history as one of Deep State's expensive failures.
'Everyone's got a Plan until they get punched in the face' -MT
They take $5-6 billion per year from us and betray us every chance they get.
Save the money and let them rot in hell.
Maybe the world will get lucky and India will nuke Pakistan down to the bedrock.
xx