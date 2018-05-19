Putin: Skripals Would Not Have Survived 'Military Grade' Nerve Agent

Authored by Frank Sellers via The Duran,
Upon learning of Sergei Skripal’s discharge from the hospital, Putin was happy to hear of his recovery. Although, he reiterated that he was doubtful that their malady was caused by poisoning of a military grade nerve agent.
About a month ago, Yulia Skripal had recovered and was released from hospital care, meaning that both of the victims are presently doing well.
RT reports:
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he was happy to hear that former double agent Sergei Skripal had been discharged from hospital, stressing that if a weapons-grade poison had been used, Skripal would have died on the spot.
Speaking at a joint press conference with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin said he had heard Skripal had been released from hospital.
“God give him health, we are very happy,” the Russian president said. He added, however, that he doubts a weapons-grade toxin was used to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, UK, in early March.
“I think that if, as our British colleagues claim, a weapons-grade poison had been used, that person would be dead on the spot. Combat chemicals are so strong that the person either dies immediately or within seconds, maybe minutes,” Putin said.
He also reiterated Russia’s willingness to help the investigation. “We have offered our British partners all the necessary help numerous times, and asked for access to the investigation. There has been no answer so far. Our offer remains on the table,” the Russian leader concluded.
Sergei Skripal, a former Russian-UK double agent who had served a prison term for treason in Russia before moving to the UK, was poisoned in Salisbury on March 4, together with his daughter Yulia. In the immediate aftermath, British Prime Minister Theresa May claimed Russia was “highly likely” responsible because of the alleged origins of the nerve agent supposedly used in the poisoning. The case escalated into a diplomatic scandal, with the UK and its allies expelling dozens of Russian diplomats, and Moscow sending home a similar number in a mirror response.
The British NHS announced on Friday that Sergei Skripal had been discharged from hospital. No details of his condition or location have been revealed. Weeks earlier, Skripal’s daughter Yulia was released in similar secrecy. Neither has been seen since, and their only communication with the outside world has been a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, supposedly on Yulia’s behalf, which among other things refused the help which had been offered by the Russian embassy in London.
The Skripals are free to turn down the embassy’s aid, but they should do so in person, Russian Ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko told a press conference on Friday.
“For today, nobody saw their pictures, nobody heard their voice, nobody saw whether they’re alive or not… we should be sure that the person is alive, he is alright or she is alright, and [if they] say, for example, ‘I don’t need your services,’ it’s fine with us,” he said.
Asked by a reporter, Yakovenko said Russia does not consider Skripal a traitor as his sentence had been served.
“He was sentenced, he spent six years in prison, he is cleared, he was freed and he decided to go to Britain. He is a free man, he is a Russian citizen as well as a British citizen, and he can do whatever he wishes. I think he settled his problems with the Russian state.”
The ambassador himself only heard of Skripal after the Salisbury incident, he told another reporter.
“I had never heard of him and we never met him – no relations, no nothing. So when it happened in Salisbury, we started to read about who the person is, what he did in Russia, what he did here... basically, for us he was a new person, and now we know almost everything from the British press, except the evidence,” Yakovenko said.
Sergei Skripal and his daughter are recovering and “improving rapidly” after their exposure to the deadly chemical nerve agent Novichok, in what appears to be “a miracle”.
The statement that the UK police released about the poisoning alleges that the nerve agent was applied to the front door of Sergei Skripal’s front door, which is supposedly how the Skripals were poisoned. From their home, the Skripals drove their car down to the Sainsbury car park, from where they walked to grab a few pints at The Mill Pub just before they went for a bite at Zizzi’s restaurant, before walking to the park bench where they were found unresponsive, and where emergency services were called to. According to the time frame that is provided, this entire train of events went down over a course of roughly three hours.
Essentially, this military grade nerve agent, which is ten times stronger than VX, took an exceptionally long time to do its work, if this story is legitimate, as a very small amount of the toxic substance, even a 1mm drop is lethal.
Now, both the Skripals and the sergeant, Nick Bailey, have been treated and are improving quite well, apparently with no irreparable damage, after being poisoned with something that there is “no cure” for. Additionally, the Skripals were properly diagnosed with exactly what was making them ill by regular medical professionals who have now treated this condition with such skill that their patients are going to be just fine.
This sample of the “military grade” chemical weapon taken from the scene was tested by experts at Porton Down, who identified the substance as Novichok, but apparently couldn’t tell where it was from, after British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson testified that the scientists were “absolutely categorical” that it came from the Russians.
Jocko Willink would survive that girley nerve agent.
Good.
Here's a good idea ~ Let's start WW3 over weaponized pepper spray!
It took the Brits a while to come up with a whopper idea like that since the first draft of the Balfour Agreement...
In reply to Jocko Willink would survive… by InjectTheVenom
Maybe it was the oysters.
In reply to Weaponized pepper spray by TheWholeYearInn
This is what happens when you outsource chemical weapons manufacturing to Syrian rebels.
In reply to Maybe it was the oysters. by johngaltfla
In Apartheid Israhell, the ZIONISTS have a different way of killing those they don't want around.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to This is what happens when… by eforce
Just one of dozens of false flag events by the UK to draw war between Europe and Russia.
In reply to Maybe it was the oysters. by johngaltfla
Putin trolls almost as well as Trump does.
In reply to Jocko Willink would survive… by InjectTheVenom
Trump Says Russia Likely to Blame for Poisoning Ex-Spy in U.K.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-03-13/trump-says-russia-li…
In reply to Putin trolls almost as well… by css1971
As it turned out, Trump is an idiot...
In reply to Trump Says Russia Likely to… by DingleBarryObummer
No fucking shit?! Really?!
Germany received the novochik formula in the 1990s, so for sure it was revealed to its "big brothers".
https://global.handelsblatt.com/politics/novichok-formula-russian-poiso…
The chemical weapons inspectors left Syria two weeks ago. What's up with them?
Dilly Dilly!
Israel killed 50-60 people the other day. What does Putin say about that?
Dilly Dilly!
In reply to The chemical weapons… by chunga
The swamp is global.
In reply to Israel killed 50-60 people… by bruno_the
It's a big club and you ain't in it
In reply to The swamp is global. by DingleBarryObummer
The swamp is global.
In reply to Israel killed 50-60 people… by bruno_the
He said he didn't like it.
In reply to Israel killed 50-60 people… by bruno_the
Is the Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media & Entertainment Oligopoly blaming that on Russia, too? Are the Russians responsible for everything?
In reply to Israel killed 50-60 people… by bruno_the
No.
The Russian media is blaming solely US.
Talking about the Zionist media :)
Even the "independent" Russian media is avoiding this issue.
In reply to Israel killed 50-60 people… by gregga777
The DeepState is dying. Everything is coming back at them at once, not a False Flag big enough to stop what is happening. Wipe them out, cleanse the gene pool of their dna.
WHAT A SHIT SHOW.
I DONT WANT TO HEAR ABOUT IT. I WANT TO SEE PEOPLE IN JAIL.
Yulia and Sergei Skripal are most likely dead, murdered by the British. They are loose ends that the British Intellectual(s) Yet Idiot(s) cannot afford to leave alive as they can provide details that markedly conflict with the British false flag operation that supposedly poisoned them with a military-grade nerve agent.
Russian diplomats have not been allowed to visit them. Their relations in Russia have been denied British visas to allow them to visit.
Have the Skripals allegedly been seen by anyone but Poodle Minister Treasonous Mayfly's lackeys? Have they been widely seen in any kind of public forum? Just about everyone on ZH knows that there are software programs that can produce nearly flawless video images of the dead speaking in their own voices. Why not the same with the Skripals. Not that they've even been seen on camera since their alleged poisoning.
Yeah, it was the JOOS who poisoned Skirpal!!!
The JOOS The JOOS The JOOS!!!
Russia botches most everything else, so why not this? It would take an IDIOT out to SEND A MESSAGE to use nerve agent to try to kill someone. The shit is impossibe to handle and control. If you leave it on a surface so that the Vic will come into contact with it, with the exception if VX, which is a relatively stable compound in liquid form, it’s gonna degrade. I’s likely to degrade in transit as well.
It’s likely the agent was left for Skirpal, he and his daughter came into passing contact with it after it had been exposed to air and light, Skirpal himself likely got some on his clothes, which then contaminated his daughter. If it didnt touch open skin, and was not heated to a vapor, it’s entirely possible to have a non-lethal encounter with a less-than-military-grade derivative of VX/ Nov.
So, let’s cut the shit. Vlad tried to off him, blew it and now is blowing smoke, as usual.
STRONGMAN, take credit. Vow to do it right Next time. Look, the FBI can’t even find ONE Niklas Cruz with a week’s head start. So your guys screwed up the taint. Next time, call 1-800-MOSSAD1. THEY won’t fuck it up.
3 likelys and and entirely possible.
No it fucking isn't, not just because you say so.
In reply to Yeah, it was the JOOS who… by LaugherNYC
Do your research, buttmunch.
LOTS of people survive exposure to nerve agents and derivatives of VX, Sarin, all sorts of fun stuff
As I say below, it's entirely possible DEATH wasn't the goal of the attack. Isn't a lifetime of HELL a little sweeter revenge?? Or is your mind too small for that?
In reply to 3 likelys and and entirely… by Pendolino
jesus! you are an asshole so when you think it is antisemitic when people treat you like shit call it antiassholic
In reply to Yeah, it was the JOOS who… by LaugherNYC
No one treats me like shit, except for one deranged nutcase.
Never been subjected to Anti-Semitism more than once by anybody, and not even once since I was 15. It's kind of amazing how Anti Semites only do it when they have massive numbers or can hide behind the internet or have the cops protecting them.
I ain't even genetically Jewish, but it's fun to pretend. I love a good tussle.
In reply to jesus! you are an asshole so… by besnook
Real nerve agent, one drop the size of the head of a pin, will kill in less than a minute without immediately using atropine the moment symptoms appear. Damage irreversable. Research Desert Storm syndrome, you find what the damage is. If Skripal doesn't need diapers it wasn't nerve agent.
Surviving Nov isn't exactly winning the lottery, dude. They're both likely to be seriously ill, massively fucked up people the rest of their days -- ever think KILLING them wasn't the point? How does 20 years of being a drooling, mumbling invalid sound?
Like most of the Russian trolls on ZH spend their lives?
I see.
In reply to Real nerve agent, one drop… by Gobble D. Goop
Another likely ....
In reply to Survivng Nov isn't exactly… by LaugherNYC
Well, I'm not a member of the Skirpal family, so I have no access to them or their condition. Maybe they aren't coming on the Telly because they're beyond fucked up.
I would say the only sure thing is Russian trolls are useless leeches on the ass of humanity.
In reply to Another likely .... by Pendolino
Bad fish and chips, I’m sure.
It was the British cooking*. That says all that needs to be said…
*Heaven is where the police are British, the cooks are French, the
mechanics German, the lovers Italian and it's all organised by the
Swiss. Hell is where the chefs are British, the mechanics French, the
lover's Swiss, the police German and it's all organised by the Italians.
In reply to Bad fish and chips, I’m sure. by SergeA.Storms
BOOOM... the lie is exposed.
now for the next BOOM (never mind the dead pets).
who in their right mind would blow up a suspected chemical weapons plant, in a built up area, where the exploded plant could contaminate hundreds of square miles.
Coalition forces destroying evidence in Iraq. That's who. Desert Storm/Gulf War Syndrome.
In reply to BOOOM... the lie is exposed… by hooligan2009
"contaminate hundreds of square miles"
In the Middle of Syria and Assad's stronghold??
Wait. What was the question again??
In reply to BOOOM... the lie is exposed… by hooligan2009
The only Russian with access to Mr Skirpal was Mr Skirpal himself. He was triggered by the 'Russia Russia Russia' bullshit and poisoned himself and apparently his own daughter to get attention.
Thats what the brits are trying to hide.
Case closed.
If I was Pootin that's what I'd say too.
Trump broke his pick on this one and the faked Syrian chemicals ....twice
but not yet one of the all star scumbags (Comey /Brennan / Clapper)
By the way...
The Skripals' send their best from one of the many "black sites" in the UK you don't know about!... Come on now?!!!...
Gotta protect their investment with all the damage control and fallout to ensure they don't blurt out something obscure that would cause further embarrassment for Theresa and Boris on behalf of the Her Majesty's Government before a future War Crimes Tribunal!!!
But don't worry... Just like the Russian Government who have been asking why the public and press hasn't seen them yet... We're certain when they are "ready to talk"... They will be "ready to talk"!!!
P.S.
Understand that Sergey Lavrov had to skip the G20 on very "short notice"?... Something about the crash of that 737 in Cuba and some unforeseen circumstances regarding ther "new government" that will keep them away!!!
Well... When you have the Tribe looking to blow your new bridge up (https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/ukraine-should-blow-up-putin…) that are like "sleeper cells" in every corner (https://www.rt.com/news/427203-militants-attack-church-chechnya/) when you don't Do As They Say...
BETTER SAFE THEN "SORRY"!!!
May can't even run a credible False Flag Op.
Neither can Trump or Bi Bi going all the way back to this one (https://www.ae911truth.org/)!...
Shit!... The WORST False Flag moment EVER from the UK on behalf of the "Yank" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=ltP2t9nq9fI) TO PROVE YOUR POINT!!...
Been down hill ever since for both "Mutt" and "Jeff"!!!
In reply to May can't even run a… by Reaper
Chuck Norris would have eaten thst poison and shit roses.