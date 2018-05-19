Texas High School Shooter Spared Students He Liked, To "Tell His Story"

A day after the deadliest high school shooting since the Valentine's Day massacre at Parkland High School, details about shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis are starting to trickle out.
And in one of the most shocking revelations, the Wall Street Journal reports that Pagourtzis spared students that he liked so they could "tell his story."
According to a search of his computer, diaries and cellphone, police revealed that Pagourtzis, a former high school football player, had initially planned to commit suicide after Friday's shooting - but he instead surrendered to police.
Pagourtzis intended to kill certain students that he didn't like, but he wanted others to survive, according to the WSJ.
The probable cause document, which was released by the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, provides a comprehensive accounting of the response from multiple federal and local law enforcement agencies.
The report contained several grisly details. For example, at 7:32 am Friday morning, one officer described discovering two dead victims in a classroom while clearing the school. Another told of seeing several students suffering from gunshot wounds.
The report also provided a comprehensive accounting of Pagourtzis' movements during the assault.
At 8:02 am, roughly 30 minutes after the reports of the shooting started, Pagourtzis exited "Art Lab 2 classroom of the Santa Fe High School and surrendered."
Pagourtzis, in custody on capital murder charges, had no criminal record and hadn’t previously displayed signs of instability, but authorities found journals on his computer and cellphone saying he wanted to carry out the shooting and commit suicide afterward, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.
As we pointed out yesterday, those killed were mostly students, and the wounded included a police officer. He was in critical condition after major blood loss from a gunshot wound in his elbow, according to a doctor at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
The shooting has inspired Texas Governor Greg Abbott to soften his view on background checks and other measures to keep guns out of the hands of students. He said he would convene discussions with lawmakers, educators, students, parents and Second Amendment advocates, starting next week, to take action to prevent such attacks in the future.
"We need to do more than just pray for the victims and the families," the Republican governor said.
His response Friday was a marked shift from the killing of 26 people at a Baptist church in Texas in November, when he proclaimed a day of prayer.
Police said they searched two residences linked to the suspect: They also found explosive devices at a home and in a vehicle. They're currently interviewing two other people of interest.
The shooting, which took place two weeks before the end of the school year, left students rattled.
John Robinson, 16, a sophomore at the school, said six friends were in the classroom where the shooting took place, and he felt “shook” while he awaited information about their condition.
"Why my town? Small-town Santa Fe. Not a lot happens here," he said.
Hannah Hershey, an eighth-grader at Santa Fe Junior High, spent much of Friday praying for two friends she heard had been shot.
"It’s hard to know something like that could happen so close by," Ms. Hershey said, adding she had seen her friends Thursday at pole-vaulting practice. "It’s so weird seeing them one minute and then hearing they’ve been shot and they’re at the hospital now."
[...]
Rome Shubert walked into art class Friday morning at 7:03 a.m., as he usually does, to finish a project before school started.
A star pitcher on the baseball team who had thrown 11 strikeouts in the team’s playoff game the night before, Mr. Shubert said he heard a loud pop from the hallway but thought nothing of it at first.
[...]
Mr. Shubert said he saw the shooter’s legs, covered by a trench coat, as he walked past him and fired at the ground near him. At first he thought the shots may have been blanks to scare the students, but realized the rounds were live when he saw a bloodied student behind him.
Acting on pure adrenaline, he said, he sprinted to a rear exit in the room and bounded over a 7-foot wall. That’s when Mr. Shubert realized he was covered in blood and he had been shot. “I’m just glad I’m alive,” he said.
Meanwhile, villagers in the Greek town where his father grew up expressed shock at Pagourtzis's actions, according Reuters.
"We’re lost for words. We did not expect this," said Costas Spanos, president of the Magoulitsa community, a tiny village in central Greece with just over 500 residents where his father, Antonios Pagourtzis, was born.
"We’re in shock. We’re a small community and this makes us look very bad," he told Reuters over the telephone.
Pagourtzis rarely visited the village. Locals say they saw him recently, but couldn't remember if it was last summer or the summer before.
He is currently being held on capital murder charges.
Comments
Guns are made to kill. What else would you expect from a country that has a totally unsane relationship with guns?
Gotta close the gun show loophole! Moar background checks! That woulda stopped him.
In reply to Weapons are made to kill. by balz
As a product of the US public school system, let me tell you, these schools are functionally prisons, and are little better than as holocaust education camps.
In reply to Gotta close the gun show… by The_Juggernaut
Blame this kid's parents on this one. Had the father properly stored the guns, the kid wouldn't have had access to them! Secondly, his parents should have realized their kid was fucked up mentally and should have provided counseling for his twisted issues!!!
In reply to Weapons are made to kill. by balz
It was his dad's improperly stored guns? Where did you hear that?
In reply to Blame this kid's parents on… by ZazzOne
Is that the FBI's story on this one?
Regarding gun access: I had access my entire childhood to my dad's guns. No shooting of humans ever occurred. Maybe because I was not on psych-meds nor was I approached by the FBI / CIA Deep State truds that set these false flag events up.
.........Just as they are announcing how the Deep State spied on the Trump campaign yet another shooting to clog the news cycle. How convenient.
In reply to It was his dad's improperly… by The_Juggernaut
How many
In reply to Is that the FBI's story on… by DownWithYogaPants
What a superficial and poorly thought comment.
Can't you try to think a bit more critically before posting.
Guns are a tool designed to shoot a projectile. They have no minds, no intentions, no motivations.
The individual person brings those to the tool, whether they take the tool to the range, into combat, to a crime, or whether a free citizenry keeps and bears them to resist the tyranny of the State or an invading force.
Vehicles are designed to move forward at high speed with a considerable payload.
Yet some individuals decide to drive them at high speeds into crowds of people in order to kill them.
In unrelated news, over 400 million legally owned firearms in the US did no harm to anyone yesterday.
In reply to Weapons are made to kill. by balz
Go back to fucking goats you media matters asshole
In reply to Weapons are made to kill. by balz
I've watched the footage of the kid in Sante Fe, Texas that shot up the school. He looks an awful lot like I did, or at least reminds me somehow of myself. Though at 17, I had escaped what they were calling Clear Lake Prison, not too many miles north of Sante Fe. I think mom and dad recognized through their strife that I was not like the other kids. I got out of school and dad helped me to get a job at Lockheed. I could have easily ended up like this kid and I would have had the smarts to blow up the whole damn town, at that time.
What struck me most while reading about the incident, tonight.... It was Holden Caulfield like. He said, now booked and interviewed, "I didn't shoot the kids I liked.. they could tell my story." Bottom line, be nice to people or they will come back and fuck you up. I was actually told that very thing, after high school living in a condo. Partying with one of the popular high school pretty boys.... " you know why nobody fucked with you growing up? We were all afraid you'd find us in a back alley, one day." As he sat in my upstairs bedroom snorting coke on my bed.
I think Salinger had it right, back in the 50s, when he suggested that we as a society have lost our compassion and sense of decency to others. We have replaced it with competition and generations of self serving individuals that adore electronic baby sitters..
Karma. Those kids nice to him didn't get shot. The Grimm Fairy Tales. The Golden Rule.
If you have children, teach them compassion and not to be so focused on themselves. Make them put down the video games and the blood. Make them murder something they love, if you must.
...and now you're helping Lockheed blow up the world. Funny how life works out sometimes.
In reply to I've watched the footage of… by matermaker
nah.... I only did that for a year or two. I run a farm, now. Some muzzies are supposed to come by later and butcher a lamb. It tears me up still to this day to butcher things.
In reply to ...and now you're helping… by The_Juggernaut
The solution is not more gun control, but providing mental health help for fucked up idiots!!!
Society didn't get like this overnight.
Most youngsters and young adults have no American Dream in their future, thus no aspirations unless... Connected to wealth.
Other less endowed cultures have already figured this out, and the USSA has much further to fall.
In reply to The solution is not more gun… by ZazzOne
Wall street does the same thing but its in trades
This shit is so fake if anyone here buys this you are a FOOL. IT. WAS. A. HOAX. like all the rest! DUH!!! just watched video of kid describing how he was shot in the FUCKING HEAD and didn't know it. Oh he's fine by the way, they put a fuckin bandaide on the fake scratch on his head and made sure to leave it BLOODY! LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
IDIOTS
Did the kid that jumped over the seven foot wall get interviewed at the hospital?
I mean if he was shot and covered in blood, it doesn't seem likely that his story was told so quickly.
A cop is in critical condition after being hit in the elbow by a bullet?
Negligent gun storage and a fucked up kid are a recipe for disaster.
His Father would get 5 years in Canada for improper storage of a firearm.