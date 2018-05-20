5 Factors That Drive Bitcoin's Ups & Downs

Authored by Kayla Matthews via Hackernoon.com,
The price of Bitcoin has been wildly volatile. From November to December 2017, it increased by 223 percent. It fell by 59 percent between January and February 2018, increased by 64 percent from February to March and then dropped again during March by 40 percent.
While this isn’t necessarily a reason to give up on Bitcoin, it does serve as a stark warning to those who plan to invest in it.
[ZH: Even though we note that Bitcoin's daily trading range has collapsed to a more reasonable level recently...]
Why does this digital currency have so many ups and downs? Many of the same factors that influence changes in the value of other items affect the price of Bitcoin. Because it’s so new and different than other currencies though, many of these impacts are exaggerated.
Here are five of the primary factors influencing the price of Bitcoin.
1. Supply and Demand
This one will be obvious to anyone who has taken an introductory economics course. Bitcoin, like other currencies, is subject to the impacts of supply and demand.
The supply of Bitcoin is analogous to that of gold. Just as there is a pre-determined amount of gold in the earth, the Bitcoin protocol has a predetermined number of Bitcoins within it. People need to mine gold to bring it into the marketplace.
Similarly, people must mine Bitcoin by using computing power to solve a complex mathematical equation. When miners successfully solve this puzzle, they earn Bitcoins, which increases their supply.
The demand side of the equation works the same for Bitcoin as it does for gold and other resources. The more people that want Bitcoin, the more the price of a coin increases.
2. The Media and Peers
Research has shown that media coverage is one of the biggest influencers of the price of Bitcoin. The more media coverage it gets, the more people are aware of it and may invest in it. Positive media coverage typically causes price increases, while negative coverage results in drops in prices.
This pattern doesn’t only apply to media. Opinions and behaviors of investors often influence the actions of their peers and, therefore, Bitcoin’s price.
Similarly, when new businesses decide to take cryptocurrencies as payment, awareness, investment and prices tend to spike.
More online and brick-and-mortar stores are starting to accept Bitcoin, causing more people to view it as legitimate. You can now even pay for doctor’s office visits with cryptocurrency in various places around the world.
3. Political Changes
As with other currencies, political events influence the price of cryptocurrencies.
However, the change in value is often opposite that of the relevant government-sponsored currency. Lack of certainty in a country’s economy causes people to put their trust in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin instead because it isn’t tied to any government.
The 2015 economic crisis in Greece led to a surge in interest in Bitcoin from Greek traders. Similar effects occurred when Britain decided to leave the European Union and when the United States elected Donald Trump as president.
4. Changes in Government Regulation
Because Bitcoin is such a novel concept, governments have struggled to determine how, and whether, to regulate it.
Bitcoin isn’t tied to any government, yet regulations can directly impact how the system works. Regulatory decisions involving digital currency have led to both surges and drops in their prices.
When China, the world’s biggest crypto market, cracked down on Bitcoin and shut down several coin exchanges, the price of Bitcoin fell dramatically. When the Japanese government officially recognized Bitcoin as legal tender, its price shot up over the next several months.
5. Changes to the Rules of Bitcoin
No single entity controls Bitcoin, but the Bitcoin community occasionally makes decisions that affect how the system, known as a blockchain, works. Miners run the software that verifies Bitcoin transactions and, so, determine the rules of what a valid transaction is.
Attempts to change these rules sometimes results in the creation of a fork, which causes the formation of two separate chains that each follow different rules. As long as there are miners willing to work on each chain, though, they are both valid.
In the past, the period before a fork occurs caused uncertainty and a drop in price. Afterward, the price typically increases again.
* * *
Like any currency, Bitcoin has its ups and downs. Bitcoin’s changes just tend to be more extreme than other’s.
While the Bitcoin market may stabilize eventually, it’s expected to remain a wild ride, at least for now.
It sure seems to follow the USD
It follows the moves of the Vinkelvoss’s and coin billionaires.
Post dec 2017....cme/cboe.
Well, I couldn’t just sit there and not point out that gold and silver were great buys.
Very fucking simple really, as soon as they managed to get the futures contracts running, they were able to squash it with leveraged paper, just like gold.
It started running up to 20K, new contracts open, back down to half and less.
The cost of using futures contracts to manipulate markets is cheap and effective, especially if you pick your timing, and can print your own money.
Bin there, dunnit!
The biggest thing driving the ups and downs of Bitcoin is the need for those calling the shots in the financial world to maintain a narrative that gradually prepares the masses for the use of gov't controlled crypto currency while discouraging any other alternative means for wealth preservation.
6. Rottenchilds traders buy bitcoin slowly and dump it quickly to create the appearance of instability to go with Warren and Charlies kind words. It works on doubtful dups who don't understand whats going on. But thanks to internet education a growing body of individuals know whats going on and won't be scared off bitcoin.
Historically, the Rottenchilds make money on both sides of a war. There's no reason for believing that this won't be the case for the war on the dollar. This is a perfect setup for them: make money on the private crypto bubble, make money on their crash, and then make even more money on whatever elite-controlled cryptocurrency is introduced after the dollar (e.g., local national cryptocurrencies that make up the SDR?)
Crypto is thoroughly intertwined with the market and fiat currency. There is no escape.
You simply don't understand that crypto can be either fiat or specie depending on how it is designed. Bitcoin is open source code free market crypto which has given the money changers the idea to create their own proprietary code specie crypto and ram it up your ass with legal tender laws. That way they can track your transactions and tax your life and control your economy with money availability. You are duped, but thats ok because many other people understand the game and will support free market specie money keeping bitcoin and some other serious specie crytos in the game.
The macro view to me is that BTC is still in a long train wreck of an unwind from December highs. Every rally since then has been rejected at key retracement levels like a ball bouncing away from the drop. I think we could revisit $6K again before any real recovery rally is seen. It will be important to see if that level of support will hold again...or not.
When bitcoin forks is it still limited to 21 million bitcoins?
That is actually a tough question to answer. As is the question: "What is a bitcoin?"
This was my first attempt at answering the question:
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/01/01/what-is-bitcoin-and-the-other-crypto-currencies/
Now we have possibly endless "forks" of bitcoin.
Yes it is. There have been plenty of Bitcoin forks, I've lost count. They're all shitcoins gone with the wind. The only semi-successful fork has been Bitcoin Cash.
The fork is not bitcoin, it is an imitation riding on bitcoins name. There can only ever be 21 million authentic bitcoin.
The one thing missing in the things is need.
You could argue that is part of supply and demand, but most of the volume in crypto is not because of any need for crypto, but want of easy profit.
How much of the volume of Bitcoin is actually used for its intended purpose of currency transfer between borders by individuals?
Probably many people hold bitcoin as a fungible anonymous asset like how gold coins are held. Not as an income earning asset (remember those?).
90% of potential supply is locked up by long term hodlers. 10% is subject to day trading and short term speculation. Translation: huge volatility
... but of cause the real reason, the nobody is allowed to talk about, goes back to December 22 last year. Prior to then, Bitcoin's trading range was anything up to 500% in just one day with the price continually rising.
All through November and December of that year the media was hyping Bitcoin to the max. Bitcoin's price even made it to the nightly news financial results. Come on everybody, buy Bitcoin, it's going to the moon. Everybody did. Some even mortgaged their houses to be part of the action.
December 21 2017 Bitcoin was about the breach $20,000. December 22 and just as the vast majority were closing their offices for the holidays, Bitcoin Futures opened for business.
As cryptocurrencies trade 7 days a week, this gave ample time to readjust the market so when everyone returned to work in 2018, Bitcoin was already crashing and well on it's way to where it is today. The media frenzy vanished, almost over night and is still silent to this day.
Of cause this could only be a coincidence, or due to technical reasons as the above article suggests but those that were involved with the market for much longer know better.