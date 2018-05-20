Attacking Russia Would Become "Military Nightmare", Swedish Paper Warns

The Swedish daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet (SvD), recently examined the most difficult countries in the world to invade, which includes Russia, Switzerland, and New Zealand. The paper said an invasion of Russia would become a “military nightmare” for foreign armed forces. While SvD did not define who precisely that enemy would be, our suspicions point to the countries intertwined with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
The topography of the region, distance, and military power are some of the critical components that determine the country’s defensive capabilities, explained the paper.
Topography Map of Russia
Based on these benchmarks, the Swedish paper said, “whoever thinks the idea of invading Russia must be prepared to handle all kinds of terrain.”
Invading armed forces must face topographical disorientation, as the enemy would face challenging mountain ranges, a vast amount of woodlands, frozen tundra, powerful river systems, and dense forests, the paper warned, adding that temperature volatility — “crispy summers and chilling winters” could present difficulties for troop mobilization efforts.
Common Invasion Routes Into Russia
“And then we have the Russians themselves, who for thousands of years, having participated in both large-scale wars and guerrilla warfare, gained a lot of experience,” the paper said.
The history of Russia starts around 882 when Kievan Rus established the first Eastern Slavic state. However, the country ceased to exist after a few hundred years. Modern Russia was formed by Grand Duchy of Moscow, which became the Tsardom of Russia. Its traditional starting date is 1283, with the reign of Daniel I, under Mongol rule.
Since then, Russia has dealt with its fair share of attacks. Below is a list of invasions, which does not include revolutions, wars of aggression/expansion, border conflicts, and coalition wars that Russia fought. It is important to note, very few invaders have ever succeeded in conquering Russia.
Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth and Transylvania (1558–1582): In the late stages of the Livonian War, a long, confusing, and bloody war in which Russia (under Ivan “the Terrible”) fought with Poland-Lithuania and Transylvania, Russia was invaded in 1577. The city of Pskov was unsuccessfully besieged.
Crimean Khanate (1570–1572): The Crimean Tatar kingdom invaded Russia, defeated a Russian army, and managed to besiege Moscow and burn much of it to the ground, although the invasion itself was ultimately repelled.
Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth (1605): A succession dispute in Moscow prompted Poland-Lithuania to throw support behind a pretender czar in order to extend control over Russia. Their invasion, assisted by allied boyar (nobility) and Cossack forces, managed to reach Moscow and install “False Dmitry I” as czar. The Polish maintained their puppet czar for all of ten months, until a revolt threw them out of Moscow.
Swedish Empire (1610–1617): Taking advantage of political instability, King Gustavus Adolphus of Sweden attempted to install his brother as czar. Though he was unsuccessful in doing so, Sweden captured Novgorod and cut off Russian access to the Baltic for almost a century.
Swedish Empire (1708–1709): Under Charles XII, Sweden invaded Russia as part of the Great Northern War. Scorched earth tactics, a particularly harsh winter, and the Battle of Poltava caused the utter destruction of the Swedish Army.
French Empire (1812): Napoleon Bonaparte invaded Russia. While he captured Moscow, the Russian winter, scorched-earth tactics, Cossack raids, and the Battles of Borodino whittled Napoleon’s army to almost nothing, defeating the French.
Japanese Empire (1904–1905): From 1904, the Imperial Japanese Navy besieged Port Arthur during the Russo-Japanese War. After destroying the Russian Navy, Japan launched a ground invasion into Russian-held territory, culminating at the Battle of Mukden. This event’s place on this list is questionable, however, as Russia itself was not invaded, and all the fighting took place in Russian-controlled Manchuria and Korea.
German Empire and Austria-Hungary (1914–1917): During World War I, German and Austrian forces made huge territorial gains into Russian territory, even threatening St. Petersburg (Petrograd) by the end of the war. The Russian Revolution and the rise of the USSR ended Russian involvement in the war. The Treaty of Brest-Litovsk made Russia the unequivocal loser, forcing it to give up much territory.
Nazi Germany (1941–1945): Operation Barbarossa was Hitler’s grand scheme to exterminate Jews, Slavs, and Bolsheviks through a complete conquest of the Soviet Union. The Eastern Front of World War II was the bloodiest and most traumatic war ever fought on Russian soil, even though it resulted in eventual defeat of the invaders.
The conclusions made by SvD are supported by hundreds of years of Russian history (see above), as the country “has never been conquered since the creation of a centralized state in Russia in the early 15th century,” said the Russian Times. As for the 29 independent member countries of NATO preparing for war with Russia, we ask one easy question: can NATO pull off a win despite Russia’s long track record of thwarting invasions?
Swedes tried it once before, didn't work out too well.
Swedish men are too busy changing diapers on paternity leave these days and allowing muslims to invade their country.
Unlike Russia, Sweden has been invaded without a single shot
No point America attacking NZ, they already own it.
New Zealand is really just one large volcano with a lot of sheep. You'd be hard pressed to find a citizen who didn't baa, except for that one guy i know, Kiwi Mark, who drank like a fish.
A lot of peopel are going to die in all the former white countries when the shit crashes, that's the bottom line
Hey Vimes, ZH is fucking with you. Here's another Russia article.
Everything in total decay in the west, why do you think they want to attack people.....Swedes couldn't even attack a tree if they wanted...status as the most degenerated white people on the planet
The Swedes are good at attacking trees. They have the most modern wood industry in the world, same like Finland.
And to stay in that business it is good advice to stay clear off NATO.
Besides, Russia made it clear how they deal with invasion. Swedish army enter Russia ... good bye Stockholm.
Omfg, can't believe you are defending those degenerate scums. The vikings are turning in their graves.
Didn't Sweden invade the Baltics and kick.out the centuries of Imperial German occupants? (and caused mass unemployment by the way) Seems the Swedes then got kicked out by the Poles who got kicked out by the Tsarist Russians, who kicked out advancing Napoleon with the help.of the Brits ... or something like that :D
There are some interesting star-shaped forts all around all those countries, they have been used by various armies in turn
Plus, bonus, the Brit and French navy ships in the Baltic Sea shelled the advancing German armies after 1917 when the Imperial Russians disappeared, to make sure the "correct" people got "independence" for a few years - to ensure the Brit trading business wasn't interrupted by the Germans.
Napoleon and Hitler both failed in their efforts to conquer Russia. All the Russians have to do is wait for the winter weather to do their fighting for them. You can take the ground, but once winter settles in you will not be able to hold it.
Plus many people over the age of 45 can strip a rifle. Prepare to be slaughtered by angry Russian florists and librarians. Don't drive through town, you won't make it. And better not run out of fuel or ask for directions either.
Russia has a great General and he is called General WINTER.
Note: when the Vikings were not going west, they went East (Russia) then down the rivers and eventually got to the Black Sea and Instanbul. The Locals in the Steps called the Vikings Rus, due to their Blond/Red hair.
Pavlov's House withstood Wehrmacht offensive longer than for example entire France. Must be winter.
It's especially tough when NATO has about 27 tanks and 10 helicopters in service.
Pinches of salt needed all round when talking about Russia.
I used to believe Scandinavians were all fluffy & blond! It's only in these past few years that they've been exposed as vassal pimp underlings with a dark underbelly.
Sweden should attack NZ, peer-level adversary. Can we set up some GoPros before it kicks off
Jacinda and the Maoris will whup their asses tho
I can see that Transgender Spec-ops of NATO strolling to Russia.
Let's say you win - what then? If the Russians didn't use nukes and gave up quietly, what is in it for you?
- global control of most minerals and oil. So China is relegated - all the while sitting on Russia's border? Not a chance.
So a war against Russia must also be a war on China, sooner or later - and I cannot see them not using nukes. Therefore, no chance of a win for anyone.
What is this is about? Taxation and spending, the control and power exerted by the owners of the cartel. Power - authority without obligation.
I love Russia.
But every second article is now Russia?
btw. in still medieval ages sweeden spoke russian, slavic languages. so why should LGBTxxxxxx Slavs in Sweeden attack nonLGBT slavs in Russia?
http://survincity.com/2013/01/what-is-the-language-spoken-in-medieval-s…
Russians are hardy people. They need to be because of the weather. They also have no time for pussies, fags, and bleeding hearts for the same reason.
They will come from all sides including Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, might as well hit the one belt one road. Ground war will not be easy against the bear. One thing to plan a war and it is another thing to execute especially during winter.
I guess that Mr. A Hitler and N. Bonaparte already figured that one out.
The last time Sweden successfully attacked foreign nations was when they released the first ABBA album internationally.
Abba were so slutty, especially the guys. Good times.
The conventional thinking for centuries with respect to invading Russia has been that if you cut off the head the snake will die. That is probably true considering how the concentration of people and government power still resides in a few major cities in Russia. The reason the strategy does not work is that the concentration of people and government power still resides in a few major cities in Russia. Russia is able to muster up a large number of reserve troops to defend its major cities since so much of its population lives there, and it has the advantage of Command and Control being centralized so it can maintain communications with its military commanders more easily than other countries where some degree of command is decentralized as a defense measure.
The Western strategy towards Russia since World War II has been containment. Russia is a great defensive force but not any better than anyone else as an offensive force,. They are trying to change that profile now with the advent of new weaponry, but the mindset of the military has never been to be an attacking force. Hence they probably do not have the command capability to run major offensive campaigns.
All of which says it is really unwise to attack Russia, and secondly that defending against Russian incursion has been overdone since Russia has not shown itself to be a threat to Western Europe. Indeed had Hitler not invaded Russia, the Russians probably would never have sent an army out of their borders and the Eastern Bloc of influence never would have come under Soviet control.
I always wondered why would anyone want to control Russia ? Its a vast and somewhat unmanageable land mass, and its cold as hell in the winter in most of the country. Yes, it has a lot of natural resources but they are very expensive to get out of the ground because of the climate. And the people are very nationalistic so even if an invading force did manage to take over the government, they would be dealing with an inhospitable population for as long as the eye could see.
Then there is the issue of Russian women, as seen in the link below :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkAw7JWcJGY