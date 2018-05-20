Brussels Rises In Revolt Against Washington: A Turning Point In US-European Relations

Authored by Alex Gorka via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
The May 16-17 EU-Western Balkans summit did address the problems of integration, but it was eclipsed by another issue. The meeting turned out to be a landmark event that will go down in history as the day Europe united to openly defy the US. The EU will neither review the Iran nuclear deal (JPCOA) nor join the sanctions against Tehran that have been reintroduced and even intensified by America. Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the JPCOA was the last straw, forcing the collapse of Western unity. The Europeans found themselves up against a wall. There is no point in discussing further integration or any other matter if the EU cannot protect its own members. But now it can.
President Trump has his own reasons to shred the Iran deal, but he needs Europe to strong-arm Tehran into signing a “better” agreement. Were it to do so, the US administration would make it look like a big victory. Washington does not shy away from threatening its allies with punitive measures but the EU is standing tall, deepening the rift. As European Council President Donald Tusk put it, “With friends like Trump, who needs enemies?” According to him, the US president has “rid Europe of all illusions.” Mr. Tusk wants Europe to “stick to our guns” against new US policies. Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the EU Commission, believes that “Europe must take America's place as global leader” because Washington has turned its back on its allies. Washington “no longer wants to cooperate.” It is turning away from friendly relations “with ferocity.” Mr. Juncker thinks the time is ripe for Europe “to replace the United States, which as an international actor has lost vigor.” It would have been unthinkable not long ago for a top EU official to say such things and challenge the US global leadership. Now the unthinkable has become reality.
The process of shifting away from America does not boil down to just words of indignation and open defiance. Plans are underway to take practical steps. For instance, the EU is to ditch the use of the US currency in its payments for Iranian oil. It can be done. Russia and Iran have already launched an oil-for-goods exchange program in order to leave the greenback behind. The bloc plans to activate a 1996 law (the blocking statute), which bans European businesses from compliance with US sanctions on Iran. The legislation protects "against the effects of the extra-territorial application of legislation adopted by a third country."
The EU-Iran discussions have already been held. And it is America’s closest ally who is to deal the first powerful blow against US global dominance. This is a demonstration of the “no retreat, no surrender” spirit before the not-yet-unleased war is in full swing.
True, this applies to only a relatively small sector of business activities, and Iran’s $400-billion market can’t be compared to the $18-trillion US market, but the important factor here is the show of political will to stand up to America’s challenge. This rift is taking place amid a looming trade war over aluminum and steel, the US withdrawal from the Paris climate accords, the relocation of the embassy to Jerusalem with no regard for the allies’ opinion, and the controversy over Europe’s NATO spending.
On May 15, the EU defense heads gathered at a meeting of the European Union Military Committee to discuss deeper integration and an independent defense policy, which envisages greater efficiency to reduce expenditures, given the US demands to increase those outlays under the auspices of NATO. The PESCO agreement is the backbone of the EU defense policy and it’s purely European.
Sandra Oudkirk, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy, has just threatened to sanction the Europeans if they continue with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to bring gas in from Russia across the Baltic Sea. That country is also seen by the US as an adversary and its approach is by and large the same – to issue orders for Europe to adopt a confrontational policy, doing as it is told without asking too many questions.
Iran and Nord Stream 2 unite Moscow and Brussels in their opposition to this diktat. On May 17, Iran signed a provisional free-trade-zone agreement with a Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) that seeks to increase the current levels of trade valued at $2.7 billion. The deal lowers or abolishes customs duties. It also establishes a three-year process for reaching a permanent trade agreement. If Iran becomes a member of the group, it would expand its economic horizons beyond the Middle Eastern region. So, Europe and Russia are in the same boat, both holding talks with Iran on economic cooperation.
President Donald Trump has just instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to prepare a list of new sanctions against the Russian Federation for its alleged violations of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. This is the agreement the US has so egregiously and openly breached. But nobody in Europe has announced that they want US nuclear-tipped intermediate- range weapons on their territory that will be a target for a potential retaliatory strike by Russia. It’s an example of yet another European problem with having the decision-making process located in Washington.
If Europe is resolved to fend off US attempts to dictate its policy on Iran, why should it reconcile itself to the pressure to keep the sanctions against Russia intact? May 17 marked a turning point in the US-European relationship. Europeans joined ranks to resist a policy that encroaches on their right to decide their own fate. It’s Europe, not the US, who is negatively affected by the punitive measures, creating deep divisions within the EU at a time when that group is faced with many problems. The time is ripe for Brussels to stop this sanctions-counter-sanctions mayhem and stake out its own independent policies on Russia, Iran, defense, and other issues, that will protect European, not US, national interests. May 17 is the day the revolt started and there is no going back. Europe has said goodbye to trans-Atlantic unity. It looks like it has had enough.
Comments
I will take the EU seriously when their member countries start spending more than 0.5% of their GDP on defense.
One thing I always hold near constant is that the Private Central Banker Cartel are in control. Thus I have to ask why would they let this happen? Why would they push so hard on the USA to mess about in Syria and with Iran only to throttle back the process in Europe? What are they up to?
Any guesses?
In reply to I will take the EU seriously… by RedNemesis
Geography will eventually triumph as globalism declines in impact...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Call me naive but I think the world is preparing for America to leave large parts of asia/eu/me and instead of going to war to fight over territory everything is being done as peacefully as possible in SPITE of Israel and its disgusting actions. It really feels like EU and parts of the ME and SE Asia are being divided up and there is lots of big mean talk to mask whats really going on.
@yogapants I often wonder the same thing. It is common knowledge that the jews control the EU so the only thing I can think of is massive blackmail going on behind the scenes. Things that would have been dead and gone under Hillary have been exposed under Trump and guns are being held to pedos heads. If there are 3way deals going on between Russia China and the US I think one day in the future there will be an audit on Fort Knox and magically all that gold will be there, if Trump is slowly pulling out hes gonna want a slice of the gold pie to save or safely reset the US economy.
In reply to Geography will eventually… by skbull44
Divide and conquer, order out of chaos.
The Economist: "Get Ready For A World Currency By 2018" | Zero Hedge
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
The EU itself seems like it will eventually dissolve...then things will get interesting.
In reply to I will take the EU seriously… by RedNemesis
Its about to happen - Merkel is like a vegan, in that she can't stop telling people any chance she gets, about the new continental army military that will unite Europe..
In reply to I will take the EU seriously… by RedNemesis
Yo yo. It's about to yoyo.
In reply to Its about yo happen - Merkel… by JBilyj
Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the EU Commission, believes that “Europe must take America's place as global leader”...
Forming the 'Hands Up, Don't Shoot ' Party as we speak.
All rallying around the White Flag.
In reply to Its about yo happen - Merkel… by JBilyj
Quite understandable.
The last administration's CIA and State Department were particularly inept at anything more than creating chaos.
In reply to Jean-Claude Juncker, the… by Arnold
Otherwise, Russia will just roll the tanks into Western Europe just like the first Cold War. Oh, wait...
In reply to I will take the EU seriously… by RedNemesis
Exactly right. The US should take the EU action as a catalyst to reduce their commitment and expense in providing military assistance and defense to Europe. Clearly with a $20 trillion debt and growing, the US needs to start reducing its expenses, and probably could shave off a tenth of its yearly budget deficit by letting the EU defend the continent rather than the US military. Besides, there are more than a few Europeans who would prefer not to have American hegemony at their doorstep, so now they can get their way.
In reply to I will take the EU seriously… by RedNemesis
You can't taper a ponzi. You can feint (what is going on now) but there will always be moar QE and bailouts until there is hyper-inflationary currency collapse.
In reply to Exactly right. The US should… by Harry Lightning
The military is about enforcing corporate interests, not about defending any particular nation or ideology.
In reply to Exactly right. The US should… by Harry Lightning
How goes GM, so goes the nation.....
You state the obvious for the past 125 years, since the Roosevelt projection of power with the Great White Fleet.
In reply to The military is about… by Rudog
Why the hell should the EU have a financial black hole like the Pentagon?
To run an empire that collapses?
To build a $43 million gas station in Afghanistan?
To do some insane regime changes all resulting in major collapses and chaos?
You pay for that kind of madness, be my guest.
In reply to I will take the EU seriously… by RedNemesis
And we should be surprised that Brussels capitulates to Islam yet again?
And was it not Obama that pushed them into a far more economic destruction in their sanctions against Russia?
So they will resist Trump over Iran? Really? There can't be anything close to the loss of Russia than there is with Iran, so what is it? Their solidarity with Iran, the one nation who has called for their death?
In reply to I will take the EU seriously… by RedNemesis
I will consider the US a properly run democracy when we start spending .5% of our GDP on defense. Defense is no longer the term for our current military anyway.
In reply to I will take the EU seriously… by RedNemesis
Don't be silly, the EU gravy train is for the financial enrichment of its elected members and unelected technocrats. They expect the US to pick up the tab for anything that doesn't enrich them personally.
In reply to I will take the EU seriously… by RedNemesis
Sure... I see the EU telling the US they have to close all 50 US military installations in Europe like next month. Tops.
Europe: Oops, Russia, we’re real sorry about that silly poisoning mess and Syrian chemical attacks, but can we talk?
typical libtard policy in europe.
support a religious state of 80 million people that backs terrorist organizations and has gdp of 400 billion dollars (bans drinking, pork and minority rights)
take action against a democracy of 340 million that backs democracy and has a gdp of 20 trillion dollars (and tolerates everthing from snowflakes to dope).
the eu and us trade 700 billion with each other every year and the EU has a surplus of the odd 150 billion dollars.
the eu exports the odd 11 billion to iran and just wants cheap oil at the expnse of any security concerns.
this is what NO european voted for and is what the fuckwits in the EU commission/council of leaders want to ram down the throats of its citizens - with no mandate and no economic rationale.
http://ec.europa.eu/trade/policy/countries-and-regions/countries/iran/i…
Thanks for your two comments about Iran. We are all now aware that you're a Hasbara troll.
In reply to typical libtard policy in… by hooligan2009
And you, an Mohammed cocksucker?
In reply to Thanks for your two comments… by Mazzy
why do you lick mohameds cock?
In reply to Thanks for your two comments… by Mazzy
Trump just keeps winnining. Could it really be this easy to get rid of those pedophiles in Brussels?
Now if only the USA will rise up in revolt against Israel. That truly would be a turning point for the planet.
At least the US has a fully functioning diplomatic corps to deal with this. Oh, wait...
Israel manipulates and deceives to dominate while Islam simply demands your capitulation .....or the loss of your head.
Decisions, decisions.
How about we simply resist BOTH, rather than being driven into one camp or another? Iran nor Israel is our friend.
In reply to At least the US has a fully… by wwwww
"Fuck the EU!"
I heard that once
Well at least the EU has a good start on an army. Oh, wait. Apparently, they have invited in and funded an army that wants to destroy them. Mistakes happen.
You can't defend a castle if half of your own population on the INSIDE want to lower the drawbridges while the barbarians outside brandish weapons and sing songs about your imminent death.
In reply to Well at least the EU has a… by spanish inquisition
Fuck brussels, I hope it dies a slow death under the stench of the hoard they imported.
Two things are driving the EU to continue the Iran Deal:
1. Corruption. The leading EU politicians who received financial kickbacks are petrified Iran will name them as they threatened to do. This would not only end their careers, but send them to prison.
2. As the globalist lost America to Trump, they have shifted their operation to Europe. Germany and France have taken up from where Obama left off. The globalist agenda remains in full force in Europe.
Ever wonder what it would look like if our incestuous, decrepit, corrupt, parasitical worldwide cabal lost its grip on power and its collective mind in the process?
Yeah.....this. Buckle up....we are in for the ride of our lives. WHEEEEEEEE!!!
Hitler and Mao also had messianic cults of personality. It didn't turn out so great.
In reply to Ever wonder what it would… by 66Mustanggirl
Am I to infer from your comment that you are equating Trump to Hitler and Mao?? LOL. Really?? Like I said......lost its collective mind.
In reply to Hitler and Mao also had… by DingleBarryObummer
they should admit iran to the eu. they hate free speech too.
Ahmadinejad was one of the only world leaders with the balls to question the 6 gorillion. Putin didn't go near that with a 6 foot pole. In fact he made it a crime to question, just like EU.
In reply to they should admit iran to… by buzzsaw99
