Brussels Rises In Revolt Against Washington: A Turning Point In US-European Relations

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 05/20/2018 - 08:00

Authored by Alex Gorka via The Strategic Culture Foundation,

The May 16-17 EU-Western Balkans summit did address the problems of integration, but it was eclipsed by another issue. The meeting turned out to be a landmark event that will go down in history as the day Europe united to openly defy the US. The EU will neither review the Iran nuclear deal (JPCOA) nor join the sanctions against Tehran that have been reintroduced and even intensified by America. Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the JPCOA was the last straw, forcing the collapse of Western unity. The Europeans found themselves up against a wall. There is no point in discussing further integration or any other matter if the EU cannot protect its own members. But now it can.

President Trump has his own reasons to shred the Iran deal, but he needs Europe to strong-arm Tehran into signing a “better” agreement. Were it to do so, the US administration would make it look like a big victory. Washington does not shy away from threatening its allies with punitive measures but the EU is standing tall, deepening the rift. As European Council President Donald Tusk put it, “With friends like Trump, who needs enemies?” According to him, the US president has “rid Europe of all illusions.” Mr. Tusk wants Europe to “stick to our guns” against new US policies. Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the EU Commission, believes that “Europe must take America's place as global leader” because Washington has turned its back on its allies. Washington “no longer wants to cooperate.” It is turning away from friendly relations “with ferocity.” Mr. Juncker thinks the time is ripe for Europe “to replace the United States, which as an international actor has lost vigor.” It would have been unthinkable not long ago for a top EU official to say such things and challenge the US global leadership. Now the unthinkable has become reality.

The process of shifting away from America does not boil down to just words of indignation and open defiance. Plans are underway to take practical steps. For instance, the EU is to ditch the use of the US currency in its payments for Iranian oil. It can be done. Russia and Iran have already launched an oil-for-goods exchange program in order to leave the greenback behind. The bloc plans to activate a 1996 law (the blocking statute), which bans European businesses from compliance with US sanctions on Iran. The legislation protects "against the effects of the extra-territorial application of legislation adopted by a third country."

The EU-Iran discussions have already been held. And it is America’s closest ally who is to deal the first powerful blow against US global dominance. This is a demonstration of the “no retreat, no surrender” spirit before the not-yet-unleased war is in full swing.

True, this applies to only a relatively small sector of business activities, and Iran’s $400-billion market can’t be compared to the $18-trillion US market, but the important factor here is the show of political will to stand up to America’s challenge. This rift is taking place amid a looming trade war over aluminum and steel, the US withdrawal from the Paris climate accords, the relocation of the embassy to Jerusalem with no regard for the allies’ opinion, and the controversy over Europe’s NATO spending.

On May 15, the EU defense heads gathered at a meeting of the European Union Military Committee to discuss deeper integration and an independent defense policy, which envisages greater efficiency to reduce expenditures, given the US demands to increase those outlays under the auspices of NATO. The PESCO agreement is the backbone of the EU defense policy and it’s purely European.

Sandra Oudkirk, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy, has just threatened to sanction the Europeans if they continue with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to bring gas in from Russia across the Baltic Sea. That country is also seen by the US as an adversary and its approach is by and large the same – to issue orders for Europe to adopt a confrontational policy, doing as it is told without asking too many questions.

Iran and Nord Stream 2 unite Moscow and Brussels in their opposition to this diktat. On May 17, Iran signed a provisional free-trade-zone agreement with a Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) that seeks to increase the current levels of trade valued at $2.7 billion. The deal lowers or abolishes customs duties. It also establishes a three-year process for reaching a permanent trade agreement. If Iran becomes a member of the group, it would expand its economic horizons beyond the Middle Eastern region. So, Europe and Russia are in the same boat, both holding talks with Iran on economic cooperation.

President Donald Trump has just instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to prepare a list of new sanctions against the Russian Federation for its alleged violations of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. This is the agreement the US has so egregiously and openly breached. But nobody in Europe has announced that they want US nuclear-tipped intermediate- range weapons on their territory that will be a target for a potential retaliatory strike by Russia. It’s an example of yet another European problem with having the decision-making process located in Washington.

If Europe is resolved to fend off US attempts to dictate its policy on Iran, why should it reconcile itself to the pressure to keep the sanctions against Russia intact? May 17 marked a turning point in the US-European relationship. Europeans joined ranks to resist a policy that encroaches on their right to decide their own fate. It’s Europe, not the US, who is negatively affected by the punitive measures, creating deep divisions within the EU at a time when that group is faced with many problems. The time is ripe for Brussels to stop this sanctions-counter-sanctions mayhem and stake out its own independent policies on Russia, Iran, defense, and other issues, that will protect European, not US, national interests. May 17 is the day the revolt started and there is no going back. Europe has said goodbye to trans-Atlantic unity. It looks like it has had enough.

Tags
Politics
Investment Management
Oil Related Services and Equipment - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
bob_dole skbull44 Sun, 05/20/2018 - 08:21 Permalink

Call me naive but I think the world is preparing for America to leave large parts of asia/eu/me and instead of going to war to fight over territory everything is being done as peacefully as possible in SPITE of Israel and its disgusting actions. It really feels like EU and parts of the ME and SE Asia are being divided up and there is lots of big mean talk to mask whats really going on.

 

@yogapants I often wonder the same thing. It is common knowledge that the jews control the EU so the only thing I can think of is massive blackmail going on behind the scenes. Things that would have been dead and gone under Hillary have been exposed under Trump and guns are being held to pedos heads. If there are 3way deals going on between Russia China and the US I think one day in the future there will be an audit on Fort Knox and magically all that gold will be there, if Trump is slowly pulling out hes gonna want a slice of the gold pie to save or safely reset the US economy.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
Harry Lightning RedNemesis Sun, 05/20/2018 - 08:09 Permalink

Exactly right. The US should take the EU action as a catalyst to reduce their commitment and expense in providing military assistance and defense to Europe. Clearly with a $20 trillion debt and growing, the US needs to start reducing its expenses, and probably could shave off a tenth of its yearly budget deficit by letting the EU defend the continent rather than the US military. Besides, there are more than a few Europeans who would prefer not to have American hegemony at their doorstep, so now they can get their way. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Oldwood RedNemesis Sun, 05/20/2018 - 08:11 Permalink

And we should be surprised that Brussels capitulates to Islam yet again?

And was it not Obama that pushed them into a far more economic destruction in their sanctions against Russia?

So they will resist Trump over Iran? Really? There can't be anything close to the loss of Russia than there is with Iran, so what is it? Their solidarity with Iran, the one nation who has called for their death?

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
Labworks Sun, 05/20/2018 - 08:05 Permalink

<--- Bring back the old comment system, the new has turned into a pissing contest

<--- Keep the new system, I love pissing contest and attention seekers

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
hooligan2009 Sun, 05/20/2018 - 08:09 Permalink

typical libtard policy in europe.

support a religious state of 80 million people that backs terrorist organizations and has gdp of 400 billion dollars (bans drinking, pork and minority rights)

take action against a democracy of 340 million that backs democracy and has a gdp of 20 trillion dollars (and tolerates everthing from snowflakes to dope).

the eu and us trade 700 billion with each other every year and the EU has a surplus of the odd 150 billion dollars.

the eu exports the odd 11 billion to iran and just wants cheap oil at the expnse of any security concerns.

this is what NO european voted for and is what the fuckwits in the EU commission/council of leaders want to ram down the throats of its citizens - with no mandate and no economic rationale.

http://ec.europa.eu/trade/policy/countries-and-regions/countries/iran/i…

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
SaudiMail Sun, 05/20/2018 - 08:18 Permalink

Two things are driving the EU to continue the Iran Deal:

1. Corruption.  The leading EU politicians who received financial kickbacks are petrified Iran will name them as they threatened to do.  This would not only end their careers, but send them to prison.

2. As the globalist lost America to Trump, they have shifted their operation to Europe.  Germany and France have taken up from where Obama left off.  The globalist agenda remains in full force in Europe. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
66Mustanggirl Sun, 05/20/2018 - 08:19 Permalink

Ever wonder what it would look like if our incestuous, decrepit, corrupt, parasitical worldwide cabal lost its grip on power and its collective mind in the process?

 

Yeah.....this.  Buckle up....we are in for the ride of our lives.  WHEEEEEEEE!!!