Doxxed FBI Trump Spy Also Spied On Carter Admin Under Reagan

Authored by Shepard Ambellas via Intellihub.com,
Doxxed FBI Trump spy Stefan A. Halper also spied on the Jimmy Carter Administration while he was working as a Ronald Reagan Campaign aide, according to an archived 1983 report out of the New York Times.
The report, titled Reagan aides describe operation to gather inside data on Carterexplains:
An operation to collect inside information on Carter Administration foreign policy was run in Ronald Reagan’s campaign headquarters in the 1980 Presidential campaign, according to present and former Reagan Administration officials.
Those sources said they did not know exactly what information the operation produced or whether it was anything beyond the usual grab bag of rumors and published news reports. But they said it involved a number of retired Central Intelligence Agency officials and was highly secretive.
The sources identified Stefan A. Halper, a campaign aide involved in providing 24-hour news updates and policy ideas to the traveling Reagan party, as the person in charge. Mr. Halper, until recently deputy director of the State Department’s Bureau of Politico-Military Affairs and now chairman of the Palmer National Bank in Washington, was out of town today and could not be reached. But Ray S. Cline, his father-in-law, a former senior Central Intelligence official, rejected the account as a ”romantic fallacy.”
Here is the actual article out of the newspaper.
Screenshot via TimesMachine/New York Times (@BlacklistedNews on Twitter)
It looks like Halper and the FBI have some explaining to do.
#SecretAgentMan
Comments
Waterboard this fat fucker! See what else he knows. Anti-Trump piece of shit.
That's that fascist talk the Trumpers love to hear!
Go get em Donald! All mighty ruler of the USSA!
In reply to Waterboard this fat fucker! … by sheikurbootie
Okay. So they should have hung the traitor 35 years ago. Next.
In reply to That's that fascist talk the… by Labworks
So? The men who founded America did everything they could to make sure America would not become fascist. But who am I kidding, that's all that's left in America.
Fascists, socialists and communists. The libertarians are a joke. Real Americans are probably in the 10% left. They can't do shit to stop what's coming.
In reply to so by ???ö?
Submit or die! Trump is America's last hope.
In reply to That's that fascist talk the… by Labworks
Ha ha ha....sad reality.
Funny thing mate, you look up to Trump like the communists looks up to Karl Marx. I don't think you know it, but the cultural marxism is in you!
In reply to Submit or die! Trump is… by sheikurbootie
Messianic cults of personality all end the same way: failure, suffering, and mass death.
But it's different this time
/sarcasm
In reply to That's that fascist talk the… by Labworks
“Anti-Trump”: Dangerous Terminology – Dingle's Dungeon
In reply to Waterboard this fat fucker! … by sheikurbootie
"Waterboard this fat fucker! See what else he knows. Anti-Trump piece of shit."
As a resident of Tel Aviv, perhaps you aren't as up on American politics and it's previous administrations
Carter was a Democrat so spying on him was good ... obviously spying on Trump was immoral; so lets limit the questions to a timeline of the last 18 months and redact any mention of Raygun.
In reply to Waterboard this fat fucker! … by sheikurbootie
So basically, he works for Poppy Bush
Not the most inconspicuous chap, is he?
.
In reply to Not the most inconspicuous… by DingleBarryObummer
He's EVERYWHERE! (no, really, he actually is)
In reply to Not the most inconspicuous… by DingleBarryObummer
More Podesta Emails Emerge – Setting The Record Straight – Brothers Say They Had Forgotten.
Was he a mole for the deep state then as well, or just building a resume?
I expect this SPY to have a "routine" brain operation like Wm. Casey did.
Send email to the fat fuck and let him know he ain't no LeChiffre:
Sh355@cam.ac.uk