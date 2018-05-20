Doxxed FBI Trump Spy Also Spied On Carter Admin Under Reagan

Authored by Shepard Ambellas via Intellihub.com,

Doxxed FBI Trump spy Stefan A. Halper also spied on the Jimmy Carter Administration while he was working as a Ronald Reagan Campaign aide, according to an archived 1983 report out of the New York Times.

The report, titled Reagan aides describe operation to gather inside data on Carterexplains:

An operation to collect inside information on Carter Administration foreign policy was run in Ronald Reagan’s campaign headquarters in the 1980 Presidential campaign, according to present and former Reagan Administration officials. Those sources said they did not know exactly what information the operation produced or whether it was anything beyond the usual grab bag of rumors and published news reports. But they said it involved a number of retired Central Intelligence Agency officials and was highly secretive. The sources identified Stefan A. Halper, a campaign aide involved in providing 24-hour news updates and policy ideas to the traveling Reagan party, as the person in charge. Mr. Halper, until recently deputy director of the State Department’s Bureau of Politico-Military Affairs and now chairman of the Palmer National Bank in Washington, was out of town today and could not be reached. But Ray S. Cline, his father-in-law, a former senior Central Intelligence official, rejected the account as a ”romantic fallacy.”

Here is the actual article out of the newspaper.

Screenshot via TimesMachine/New York Times (@BlacklistedNews on Twitter)

It looks like Halper and the FBI have some explaining to do.

H/T: BlacklistedNews on Twitter